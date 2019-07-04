Thursday July 4th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Have a HAPPY JULY 4TH CURSDAY…
We are so blessed to live in the sweet land of liberty!
Amen to that, Lucille!! (And lovely Cursday patriot photos 😉
Happy Independence Day to all Treepers!
Growing Old Gracefully
Scripture Reference:
“Rebuke not an elder, but entreat him as a father; and the younger men as brethren; the elder women as mothers; the younger as sisters, with all purity.”
— I Timothy 5:1,2
The Apostle Paul deals with many different types of relationships in his epistles, but perhaps the most delicate relationship is with those who are older in years. Like the seasons of the year, each of us gradually grow older until we find ourselves in the winter of our lives. The first 70 years are normally filled with vim and vigor as we fulfill the desires of our heart. But if by reason of strength we survive beyond this point the Scriptures indicate that the days ahead are going to be filled with labor and sorrow. Labor, in the sense that even the mundane things of life, such as rising from a chair, becomes burdensome.
To complicate matters further, sorrow surrounds us like a tattered garment as death robs us of those we love. Little wonder that Paul admonishes us to esteem the senior members of the Body of Christ as fathers and mothers. Their plight deserves our sensitivity and their years of experience our respect. Furthermore, it will serve us well to remember that someday soon we will be the patriarch or matriarch.
In Ecclesiastes wise old Solomon, stricken in years himself, describes the aging process that creeps up on us like the leopard that stalks its prey.
“Remember now thy Creator in the days of thy youth, while the evil days come not, nor the years draw nigh, when thou shalt say, I have no pleasure in them” (Eccl. 12:1).
Someday the grim reaper will stand at the foot of our deathbed and the “mourners [will] go about the streets” whispering: Has he passed on? Beloved, there are thousands of ways to leave this earthly tabernacle, but perhaps the most common today is when the “pitcher is broken at the fountain.” In short, a fatal heart attack.
“Then shall the dust return to the earth as it was: and the spirit shall return unto God who gave it” (vs. 7).
The sting of death is sin, but thanks be unto God that Christ died for our sins thereby removing its sting. Thus, according to Paul’s epistles death is merely a passage way into eternal life for all those who believe (I Cor. 15:55-57; Heb. 2:14,15). No one looks forward to growing old, but hopefully we will do so gracefully and with dignity. As they say: “There is nothing to fear, but fear itself.” The blood of Christ is our eternal life insurance policy which has a rider guaranteeing our future resurrection!
By Pastor Paul M. Sadler
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/growing-old-gracefully/
Happy Independence Day to all my fellow Treepers: the most knowledgeable and honorable Americans I ‘know’… Best to all and thanks to Sundance and the CTH crew for all you do for us and this great country… Have a safe holiday and enjoy celebrating America!
Thanks, lifefreeordieguy! Best to you, also! Have a great day!
Thank you… You too, Lucille!
About says it all for the 4th in 2020:
https://www.breitbart.com/2020-election/2019/07/02/poll-democrats-cause-patriotism-to-plummet-ahead-of-july-4th/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=email&utm_term=daily&utm_campaign=20190703
God’s Plan to Save You ….
Again, thanks Ad Rem.
Don’t know what’s going on all of a sudden.
DO SUIT-WEARING JIHADIS OWN THE FBI?
Deadly infiltration.
July 4, 2019 posted by John Guandolo
Currently, meaning today – June 28, 2019 – the daughter of a Muslim Brotherhood leader in the Washington, D.C. area – Rizwan Jaka – is working as an intern at the FBI’s Washington Field Office in the Counterterrorism Division.
https://www.frontpagemag.com/fpm/274192/do-suit-wearing-jihadis-own-fbi-john-guandolo
Mrs BOFH and I re-entered the country yesterday at Saint Thomas (Virgin Islands), and after examining our passports, the very pleasant uniformed agent (BP, I guess) wished us a good trip home, and directed us to continue into the next room for security checks.
“Oh, aren’t you TSA?” asked Mrs BOFH.
The agent burst out laughing and replied “No, thanks God. We’re not TSA. We’re real people.”
Easiest way to tell the difference between BP and TSA iod the BP agents don’t smell like the prep kitchen at Mickey D’s.
Lovely ~
The National World War Two Museum in New Orleans held a swearing-in ceremony for 52 new citizens of the US. They’d completed the long process of learning IUS history, how the government worked, completed an in-depth background check – you know, the legal way of becoming a citizen
The Democratic mayor of the non-sanctuary city of New Orleans did not attend. Then again if the citizens of New Orleans had to take the same citizenship test few would pass it, and whereas the new citizens have to be literate to a degree the city still has a natural-born-citizen functional illiteracy rate hovering around 30%.
HAPPY 4th OF JULY AND HAPPY CURSDAY TREEPERS!!!!
I’ve always loved watching this brief video about this guy’s love for his old and infirm companion. If they’re tail wags when you come into the room, you keep ’em . . .
Waaaay out here in Bubba County we’s gots out cold beer, grill foods and fire works alllllll ready. If you want you can go to the fireworks show that the volunteer fire department puts on, there are safety ropes put up but you can still sit within 50 feet of where they’re fired from. You can sit back or lie on your back and watch them go off directly overhead, not ‘over there’ somewhere.
Most folks back their pickups into the field, drop the tailgates, set up coolers and some grill food. In all the policy is that if you want to sit close then you assume the risks, none of this city snowflake ‘you didn’ tell me in de-tail’ crap.
We’ll be setting off a couple of big bags of stuff right over the lake, our GGS will see at least one more year of America celebrating America before Cinco de Mayo becomes the big patriotic event.
I’m assuming most people here wear eyeglasses. This probably isn’t news, but Luxottica is even bigger than they were when this report was made 7 years ago.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/luxottica-eyewear-why-are-glasses-expensive/
How Luxottica got to where we are now. “…some antitrust experts question if the move will help consumers, or entrench the industry standard in which glasses cost hundreds of dollars…”
lol wut
geniuses!
From the intro to the video:
In 2017, Italian eyewear behemoth Luxottica announced a merger with Essilor, a French lenses manufacturer. The $49 billion merger furthered Luxottica’s entrance into all facets of eyewear, from design, to manufacturing, to retail. Though the merger was approved by several major international trade commissions, including the FTC, some antitrust experts question if the move will help consumers, or entrench the industry standard in which glasses cost hundreds of dollars.
Dude makes his own eyeglasses from scratch — and I do mean from scratch:
Then he comments on the surprising thing he found out about price and his effort involved:
Want real sticker shock? Try to get a pair of glasses with real glass lenses.
I just buy on-line. I have no complaints, I get what I need and want for about a 3rd of what I’d pay at my eye doctors (“And do you want scratch protection of these cheap plastic lenses? That’ll be an extra $50…”) or even at Wally World. My last two pair (one clear, one polarized sun) ran me a bit less than what one pair of polarized sunglasses locally.
If it’s anything to do with a durable medical good expect to get bent over the barrel, that’s just the way it it. And if you thin k that’s bad just wait until the government enacts the ‘single payer’ system.
As a lifelong eyeglass wearer I finally moved over to internet glasses probably 5-6 years ago. This is even though I had full insurance, but the whole thing is a setup anyway. No matter what they cover the end prices always ended up about the same.
I would describe the experience in the eyeglass place as something akin to the feeling to you get at a car dealer. I know the games they play but it is so tedious.
I dunno, I did OK but I wear stainless ‘pilot’ frames and we live in a small rural area now so the only persons who generally see me are blue collar types and other farmers/ranchers and we’re more into ‘what sidearm are you carrying?”.
I also have a rather light prescription and can do quite well, if the need be, without them. Main reason I wear them is to clearly see our rural SO hiding in the shadows trying to make their quota or go into New Orleans where you need clear vision to watch out for the prowling feral thugses.
My prescription is heavy enough that it always needs to be sent out so no cheap deals for me. The real pain in the but came when my reading vision went around ~50-ish. It actually took me a while before I figured out my eyes just weren’t blurry that I was getting old.
Funny…… this is how the article refers to cnn -“CNNLOL”
I didn’t read the article so I have no idea of the source of the viewership “numbers” or even if one was cited. Should have been tho.
Nolte: CNN Death Spiral Continues with Double Digit Q2 Ratings Collapse
3 Jul 2019
The far-left fake news outlet CNN came in 15th place in primetime during the previous quarter and lost nearly 20 percent of its already pathetic viewership.
Let’s go straight to the numbers…
https://www.breitbart.com/the-media/2019/07/03/nolte-cnn-death-spiral-continues-with-double-digit-q2-ratings-collapse/
hahahaha Wonder what’s he’s thinkin’?
🇺🇸
