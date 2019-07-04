RSBN, Fox10 and OAN Will Broadcast DC July 4th Celebration Throughout Events – Livestream Links…

ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC have all announced their refusal -and broadcast boycott- of any July 4th celebrations. Yes, the U.S. media have fallen so far, they are now openly proclaiming their alignment with the anti-American political resistance.

However, RSBN, Fox10 Pheonix and OANN will all broadcast the patriotic events from Washington DC to celebrate Independence Day, including President Trump’s participation in the 2019 Salute to America. Schedule of Events Here – Livestream Links Below:

