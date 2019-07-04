RSBN, Fox10 and OAN Will Broadcast DC July 4th Celebration Throughout Events – Livestream Links…

ABC, CBS, NBC and MSNBC have all announced their refusal -and broadcast boycott- of any July 4th celebrations. Yes, the U.S. media have fallen so far, they are now openly proclaiming their alignment with the anti-American political resistance.
However, RSBN, Fox10 Pheonix and OANN will all broadcast the patriotic events from Washington DC to celebrate Independence Day, including President Trump’s participation in the 2019 Salute to America. Schedule of Events Here – Livestream Links Below:
President Trump has turned on the light and the cockroaches are scurrying for cover. He has exposed the Democrat Candidates, DNC leadership, MSM, for being liars, murderers (abortion pre-natal and post-natal), and power-hungry evil people. God has no place in their dogma and they don’t want you to know Him either. They want total control of this country and the world. As we know they control the media and education and there is no room for compromise.
They will not be covering most of the RNC convention you can count on that.
I’m not surprised by MSNBC but it’s absolutely disgusting that ABC, CBS, NBC are refusing to show a Fourth of July celebration set up by the President.
The press is not only anti Trump it is most definitely anti-American. We the people shall not forget.
ABC “Good Morning, America” show this morning had a good number of reporters fretting along with fretting DEMs complaining and fretting about “the cost” of such a parade and fretting about the possible “politicization” of the Fourth of July by President Trump.
Did I say that DEMs were fretting about spending money?! And DEM’s were fretting about politicization?!
Imagine that!
How many parties, lunches, dinners, etc. are thrown at the White House for the CogressCritters, the media and their families? Guess who pays for that!
The bottled water bill on the Hill probably exceeds this cost on a monthly basis.
They are filthy, disgusting idiots, and quite frankly, I am tired of the whole conversation about what the DIMs have to say, Nike, AOC, etc.
Regarding expenses, we can only imagine how much money was wasted on the previous Administration’s annual 3-week winter carnival vacations in Hawaii. Of course the crooked media didn’t care about that.
“I believe the news media is an important part of democracy but am aware as a matter of record that the controlled media is literally the enemy of the people. They view themselves as our enemy and act as an occupying force working to subdue any plebes who dare to fall out of line. Our media is now mostly dedicated to lobbying for alternative media to be deplatformed, doxing dissidents and ruining random people’s lives for crimes against liberal orthodoxy. They’re at the point now where they’re even demanding everyone who makes fun of Democrats be doxed, fired from their jobs and even criminally prosecuted.
If anyone doesn’t realize this is a hostile enemy force then they’re not paying attention.” ~ Chris Menahan at InformationLiberation
Poor showing but we know that this is how it is for this President and patriotic Americans. He and we are fighting on all fronts. Of all the domestic enemies, the press is our greatest enemy. From there all the rest are nurtured.
ABC CBS MSNBC we care less about You Liberal media,
Thanks To RSBN fox and my Big fan of OAN,
GOD Bless America and President Trump,
Thanks! I do not have cable but plan to subscribe to Kliwd TV to get OANN. Today
may be the day to do that since the Direct TV stream for sports and news channels that I was going to buy in August has gone up in price so they could add HBO to it without the option to not get it, at least as far as I can tell.
I read that C-Span would carry it but can’t confirm this .
Just read this: https://www.rawstory.com/2019/07/why-are-you-legitimizing-this-c-span-provokes-backlash-after-announcing-they-will-air-trumps-4th-of-july-rally/
C-SPAN received an angry backlash online on Wednesday after they announced they would broadcast President Donald Trump’s military-themed Independence Day rally.
The cable network created a graphic to promote viewership, featuring a picture of Trump in front of a flag hung horizontally, in violation of Flag Code.
The graphic also let people know the rally would be broadcast online and on C-SPAN radio.
C-SPAN received swift backlash for broadcasting the controversial event.
The FCC should revoke their public broadcast licenses for failure to promote the public good etc. They are required to use the airways in this manner.
