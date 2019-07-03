Wednesday July 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Oh…..i Love It!
That’s so captivating.
God’sPlan To save You
Redemption Through Christ
Redemption often involves the concept of purchasing something back that has been lost, by the payment of a ransom. It can mean a deliverance from some sort of confinement; such is the case with the deliverance of the children of Israel from their bondage to slavery in Egypt (Exodus 14:29-30; 15:2).
There are many passages in the New Testament that represent Christ’s suffering as a ransom or price, and the result secured is a purchase or redemption (Acts 20:28; 1 Corinthians 6:19-20; Galatians 3:13; 4:4-5; Ephesians 1:7; Colossians 1:14; 1 Timothy 2:5-6; Titus 2:14; Hebrews 9:12; 1 Peter 1:18-19; Revelation 5:9). The idea running through all these texts is that of a payment made for our redemption. Jesus paid the penalty for our sin and redeemed us.
The penalty for our sin and rebellion is death; Jesus stepped in and laid down His life and took the penalty we deserve. The debt against us is not viewed as simply canceled but as fully paid. Both the Old and New Testaments proclaim salvation as an accomplished fact. Christ’s blood or life, which He surrendered for us, is the “ransom” by which we are freed from sin. “Blood” is mentioned 460 times in the Bible. Fourteen times in the New Testament, Jesus spoke of His own blood. Why? Because by the shedding of His blood on the cross, He accomplished the salvation of everyone who believes.
Part 4/7 continues tomorrow, God willing:
The Extraordinary Good News of Eternal Life
The Son of God
God’s Love
Rumors of a sunken American sub and heavily damaged Russian sub. Fox News is only reporting that a Russian sub caught fire.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/world/report-american-submarine-torpedoed-and-sunk-off-alaska-coast
https://www.debka.com/mivzak/urgent-consultations-in-washington-moscow-on-reported-us-russian-submarines-in-firefight/
If true, something like this was bound to occur either between the US and Russia or the US and China. Both nations have been playing a dangerous game of intimidation with American naval forces. And when that happens, it’s all too easy for someone to screw up.
Looks like someone might have done just that. Let us hope that cool heads are talking to each other.
Why the Concern?
“Wherefore, when we could no longer forbear, we thought it good to be left at Athens alone.
“And sent Timotheus…to establish you, and to comfort you concerning your faith.
“…when I could no longer forbear, I sent to know your faith, lest by some means the tempter have tempted you, and our labour be in vain” (1 Thes. 3:1,2,5).
According to the Acts record, the Apostle Paul had only recently spent three weeks in Thessalonica, establishing the church there. Why then was he so eager to check back with them? Twice we read that he “could no longer forbear,” and so sent Timothy to encourage and establish them, and to let him know how they were doing. Yet, as far as the record is concerned, no messenger had come to him with alarming news about the Thessalonian church. What had happened to make him so concerned about the state of their faith?
The answer is found in Acts 17:5-10. Paul had just been run out of town—their town! And he was concerned lest this humiliating treatment at the hands of the Thessalonian Jews might have shaken their faith. It is, after all, no small thing when your spiritual leader is thrown out of town!
Not that this had bothered Paul personally. He was accustomed to such violence and was not disturbed by it, as evidenced by the fact that he immediately focused his total attention on the ministry of the gospel at Berea (v. 10-12). Indeed, we have his own testimony in 1 Thessalonians 2:2 about the similar event which had brought him to Thessalonica:
“…even after that we had suffered before, and were shamefully entreated, as ye know, at Philippi, we were bold in our God to speak unto you the gospel of God with much contention.”
Yes, Paul fully realized “how great things he must suffer” for the Savior he represented (Acts 9:16),but his beloved Thessalonians could not fully realize this. His ignominious expulsion from their city had doubtless left them shaken, especially with “all the city on an uproar,” and the house of Jason assaulted merely on suspicion of harboring the fugitive apostle and his companions (Acts 17:5-9).
But there was yet another reason for his concern. These same Jews of Thessalonica, when they knew that “the Word of God was preached of Paul at Berea…came thither also, and stirred up the people” (v. 13). Paul was now safely out of their reach in Athens, but he knew they had returned to their own city, and would now doubtless redouble their persecution of the young Thessalonian church.
Little wonder the apostle lost no time in dispatching Timothy, his trusted co-worker, to their side, to assure them that
“…no man should be moved by these afflictions; for yourselves know that we are appointed thereunto.
“For verily, when we were with you, we told you before that we should suffer tribulation; even as it came to pass, and ye know” (1 Thes. 3:3,4).
How well, indeed, they had come to know this! And how they must have welcomed Timothy to their assembly, and rejoiced over the subsequent epistle from their father in the faith, who evidently cared for them so much!
Finally, Paul wanted them to understand that their afflictions came as a result of living in the dispensation of grace, and not as a result of persecution in the Tribulation, which some were affirming. It is true, says the apostle, that we are appointed to afflictions, but
“…God hath not appointed us to wrath, but to obtain salvation by our Lord Jesus Christ” (5:9).
It is evident from the context that the “wrath” they were not appointed to is the wrath of the Tribulation. Consider: God has not appointed us to wrath, but God has appointed us to “obtain salvation” by our Lord Jesus Christ. Since the Thessalonians were already saved, this can only refer to the completion, the fulfillment of their salvation, i.e., at the rapture of the church. Paul confirms this view by a similar statement in Romans 13:11:
“…for now is our salvation nearer than when we believed.”
Furthermore, verse 8 of 1 Thessalonians 5 describes the finishing touch to our armour as “the hope of salvation.” What else could this phrase refer to but “that blessed hope” (Titus 2:13), the completion of our salvation? When we trusted Christ, we were immediately saved from the penalty of sin, and we are today being saved from the power of sin. But some day, at the rapture, we shall be saved from the very presence of sin—and it may be soon!
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/why-the-concern/
Happy First Day of the Dog Days of Summer…Wednesday, July 3 thru Sunday, August 11….
Why Do We Call Them the ‘Dog Days’ of Summer?
It doesn’t have to do with dogs lying around in the heat—the phrase comes from ancient Greek beliefs about a star.
https://news.nationalgeographic.com/2015/07/150710-dog-days-summer-sirius-star-astronomy-weather-language/
Thomas Newman’s “American Beauty” theme. The following is a comment posted underneath the Youtube link. I think it sums up the ethereal beauty Newman seems to capture in his compositions. I can easily imagine sitting in my car on a rainy night listening to this music . . .
From a Youtube comment:
“Some might think I’m odd for doing this, but I don’t care. If I’m ever stressed out, lonely, or overwhelmed by something, I sit in the back of my parked car and listen to the whole American Beauty soundtrack, especially this song. It’s the most beautiful music I’ve ever heard, and it really helps me pull myself together in tough situations. I never knew I’d enjoy something so simple as sitting in a stationary car with rain pounding against the windows, enjoying an instrumental. If you pay attention to the small things in the world, you learn to appreciate the overall beauty.”
Sad to have read today that one of the greatest Christian apologists of our time, Norman Geisler, passed away yesterday. One of my favorite writers and teacher of the Bible. I have so many of his books and teaching lectures, he was such a brilliant thinker. Will be sorely missed here on earth, but he’s no doubt being welcomed by the Lord at the gates of heaven.
https://www.christianitytoday.com/news/2019/july/died-apologist-norman-geisler-apologist-seminary-ses-theolo.html
Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky – Hymn of the Cherubim
Looking for opinions here, if you don’t mind. Would you let your 16 year old daughter ride along with two other 16 year old girls for 300+ miles to another city to visit the mother of one of the girls (her parents are divorced)? They’d be traveling during the daytime across Wisconsin. Only one of them has a license.
Despite the boycott of filming in Georgia launched by Hollywood liberals angry over the state’s new pro-life “Heartbeat” law, legendary actor/director Clint Eastwood will be making his latest movie, “The Battle of Richard Jewell,” in Atlanta this summer.
