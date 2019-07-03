July 3rd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #895

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Note: Trump Rally is on July 17th, the same day as Mueller’s testimony in Congress–interesting…..
———————————————
USA * 🇺🇸 * Tomorrow is 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (489 more Days to E-Day)
HAPPY BIRTHDAY, BEAUTIFUL AMERICA
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”If we Patriots say, “The Lord is my refuge,”
and we make the Most High our dwelling, no harm will overtake us,
no disaster will come near our country.
For he will command his angels concerning us to guard us in all our ways;
They will lift us up in their hands,
so that we will not strike our foot against a stone. “ 🌟
-— Psalm 33:9-12 (paraphrase)
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
— for safety for patriots attending “Salute to America” 4th of July party in Washington DC.
— also…for blocking of all sick/evil party crashers wanting to hurt those at DC party
— for ICE’s safety as they continue to do their job soon
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf. 😉
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China CCP and Iran to lose their aggression
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for Federal/States Gov’t to find a way to end all unlawful sanctuary cities/states in USA
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— for protection for all Treepers and other Trump Supporters during 4th of July celebration week
— 🇺🇸 MAGA Country 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “We are fighting for all Americans and we are embracing the faith community.”
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Sgt. William Carney was the first African American to be awarded the Medal of Honor and it was for SAVING the American Flag, despite being wounded he refused to let it touch the ground. (from Rosie Memos twitter RTed by Sundance)
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday July 3, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
Amen!…always , dear Betsy.
…and for all you wonderful Treepers!
Prayers for those spending their first holiday without their loved ones.
God Bless everyone in the Red, White and Blue Treehouse.
Those were the good old days…even tho it happened 3-4 years ago.
I still think about Candidate Trump with a stern look at Hillaary and muttering, “You should be in jail.” Priceless….and all his unforgettable catchy remarks, slapping down Opposition.
From everyone in the Treehouse, thank you, Citizen, for faithfully posting our President Trump’s invaluable newsworthy tweets.
Oh, dear. Bills face, when Candidate Trump brought his squad of cheerleaders; PRICELESS!
If there were ANY WAY to hide this news to avoid giving VSGPDJT credit, you can bank on it, they would. Imagine the frustration of the Corporate Democrat Media lately, they haven’t gotten anything right since…
Tanks a lot
Does anybody know if this DC “Salute To America” party is going to be “televised” somewhere online?
Here’s one source – CBSN. There will probably be others.
https://www.cbsnews.com/news/salute-to-america-july-4th-time-fireworks-parade-tanks-watch-live-stream/
One word, AWESOME!
Donald Trump Retweet
And for all the migrants of the world, the US President will now demonstrate how to enter a foreign country:
* Use a Point of Entry
* Be respectful
* Enter only with the knowledge and blessing of the government in charge
this is one time where the Pres. could ignore a lawless decision, and there is not really much that could be done about it. once the forms are printed, seems to me the case would be moot. there is going to have to be a stand against judges sooner or later.
“A very sad time for America when the Supreme Court of the United States won’t allow a question of “Is this person a Citizen of the United States?” to be asked on the #2020 Census! Going on for a long time. I have asked the Department of Commerce and the Department of Justice….
….to do whatever is necessary to bring this most vital of questions, and this very important case, to a successful conclusion. USA! USA! USA!”
The date/time stamp on these tweets is 7:33 PM – 2 Jul 2019. It appears to indicate a major disconnect with the DOJ. I anticipate clarification soon.
Very interesting considering it looks like the DOJ gave up already.
It will probably come up again at SCOTUS. However, delaying printing the next Census forms would have opened a whole new can of worms. Also, the Census isn’t like filing taxes, with a set of penalties for lying and an enforcement arm of government ready to act. There are no “Census Cops”.
I suggested yesterday that it might be unwise (legal or not) to ask people on a voluntary form about their citizenship status in the first place, because if they have a strong incentive to lie, they will. Then you are only gathering a set of unusable data.
Look who are working with obvious Iranian agents…
Soros, Koch brothers advance Iran lobby in new Washington think tank
By Christine Douglass-Williams – July 2, 2019 1:30 PM
Don’t be fooled by the noble semantics carefully chosen to name a new “think tank” just launched in Washington: “The Quincy Institute for Responsible Statescraft.” The venture is funded by George Soros and the Koch Brothers in partnership with Trita Parsi, founder of the “Iran Lobby front group, NIAC (National Iranian American Council).”
https://www.jihadwatch.org/2019/07/soros-koch-brothers-advance-iran-lobby-in-new-washington-think-tank
So, they are called the QUIRS?
Barbaric, inbred Moslems have been viciously attacking civilization for 1,400 years.
2,000,000,000 moslems worldwide.
They will NEVER stop and their numbers are increasing at an ALARMING rate.
Moslem POTUS, moslem CIA chief, moslems in Congress, law enforcement,
and other positions of power.
Morlocks attack the Eloi.
We’re in trouble folks.👌
Lamont Cranston,
All is not lost. As a nation we have a steep price to pay. We still kill babies and sell their body parts, we openly support homosexuality on TV, in media, in the streets. There’s much more and we will pay, as a nation. The scorpions and locusts of Revelation will do their worst, but all is not lost for any of us [the individual].
Psalm 18
1. “I will love thee, O LORD, my strength. 2. The LORD is my rock, and my fortress, and my deliverer; my God, my strength, in whom I will trust; my buckler, and the horn of my salvation, and my high tower. 3. I will call upon the LORD, who is worthy to be praised: so shall I be saved from mine enemies.”
We get the victory!
kp,
I’m sure I am not the only one who has wondered,…perhaps PDJT is Americas last chance,…sent by the Lord. Capable of vanquishing our enemies, but only if we excercise free will, and reject Satans blandishments, as a country.
If not, we will reap Gods punishment for, as you say sacrifices to Baal, promiscuity, pornography, covetous behavior etc.
Or perhaps the ONLY way to purge the land of Satans minions, is a ‘line in the sand’, like when Moses came down with the tablets?
Now is the ‘winnowing’, when all are challenged to pick which side of the line. Mainly I pray Gods will be done.
Dutchman,
The parables of the ‘Sower’ and the ‘Fig Tree’ teach what is going to befall our nation. And Jesus even interpreted them for us so we don’t have to. The good figs and the bad figs [2 peoples] share control of the Temple Mount where Jesus will return.
This generation [fig tree generation] shall not pass until all Prophecy is fulfilled. Is it 10 years out, 5 years, 1 year or 20? Who can say, only our Heavenly Father! But He teaches us what to watch for. There are 2 Christ’s taught in the Bible, the True Christ and the anti Christ. Many churches are teaching antichrist as ‘opposite of’ when it really means ‘instead of’. So people think Satan is a horned headed monster. Well he wouldn’t get very many souls with that sales pitch, would he?
Satan is described by our Father as “the full pattern” meaning beautiful, intelligent, etc. We know that his deception will be making people believe he is the true Christ. He is supernatural, and his spirit walks to and fro misleading at will. Self-pride is his downfall.
I agree completely, ALWAYS pray in our Father’s will. It is His will that ALL come to salvation, but as it is written in Rev. 12:9 “…and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world…” We can reject him as individuals but the world as a whole will continue to follow his evil ways. It is painful to watch the deception coming to pass, even now.
Hugh Hewitt
@hughhewitt
·
4h
“If the case is truly over, it would be one of the biggest legal defeats of the Trump presidency.” Very surprised that @realDonaldTrump
surrendered without a battle on this issue.
The DOJ ‘surrendered’on this issue. As with all things in the ‘Trump era’, need to give it time, to see how it shakes out.
Has PDJT ‘surrendered’, or is stuff rolling down hill? Will there be a ‘clarification’?
I’m confused too
See the post above (not mine) noting the time stamp on PDJT tweet (I think it was) and saying there is a disconnect or mis-communication.
Lets see what happens,…
“a strict observance of the written laws is doubtless one of the high duties of a good citizen: but it is not the highest. the laws of necessity, of self-preservation, of saving our country when in danger, are of higher obligation. ” T.Jefferson, 1819
“…to lose our country by a scrupulous adherence to written law, would be to lose the law itself, with life, liberty, property & all those who are enjoying them with us; thus absurdly sacrificing the end to the means.”
T.Jefferson
sc,
I submit those same t.jefferson quotes COULD be used by these BLM and Antifa thugs to justify THEIR behavior.
They would say they are responsible to a ‘higher authority’, and attempt to use something like this as justification for breaking the law.
I notice these quotes are taken from something, would be helpful to see full context.
The solution for the Antifa problem is to bring in the scoops.
If the law nullifies itself, it’s not a law worth respecting.
A law that allows foreigners to walk in and assume the privileges of citizenship dilutes the citizenry, depriving them of their vote.
Would you invest in and own a corporate stock whose certificates could be photocopied in bulk and accepted as valid certificates of ownership? Absurd. It destroys the concept of ownership; everyone owns it now, this, no one really does.
https://teachingamericanhistory.org/library/document/letter-to-john-b-colvin/
this is just one good article.
Jefferson also noted in the same letter ” It is incumbent on those only who accept of great charges, to risk themselves on great occasions, when the safety of the nation, or some of its very high interests are at stake. ”
i think the border invasion is such a moment, although the Pres. can still act within the law.
