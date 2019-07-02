Media Polling Narrative: Crazy, Creepy, Spank-Me and How form “Top Tier”…

As anticipated the media script via democrat presidential polling narratives are now showing ‘Crazy’ and ‘Creepy’ dropping while ‘Spank-Me’ and ‘How’ gain significant positions.   CNN is now calling Biden, Harris, Warren and Sanders the ‘Top Tier’.

In a heavily promoted poll of Iowa voters, pushed hard by CNN, Creepy has dropped to 24%, Spank-Me jumps to 16%, How gains ground to 13% and Crazy drops to 9%.  All others seemingly irrelevant now.

There’s something very Big Club and Clintonesque about the DNC framework surrounding Kamala Harris.  An argument can made that she checks all the boxes for controlled candidacy.  The DNC club move to re-position California in the 2020 primary could very well be the same club motive that moved Florida in the 2016 cycle for the GOP club.

Unlike the GOP in 2016, in the DNC 2020 race there are no ‘outsiders‘; so the club rules mean more control.  [The DNC 2020 is akin to the RNC in 2012.]

Those who watched the Kamala Harris launch January 21st; then the Jussie Smollett fake MAGA lynching on January 29th; then the Feb 14th lynch legislation, and then connected the seemingly pushed narrative (all bearing the familiar sniff of Clinton Politcal-Ops) are undoubtedly noting how Harris’s campaign hired Marc Elias, who heads Perkins Coie’s political law group and was Hillary’s campaign lawyer in 2016.

If the media narrative is following the DNC script, then it does seem likely Biden was thrown into the race as a toxic white-male pinata positioned to draw the attention of the party goers.  Everyone taking a turn beating Creepy Joe then helps reset the race dynamic as the visible white male is beaten into submission.

Obviously, under this scenario, Crazy Bernie will cash-out (sell his data) before he gets hoisted into pinata position #2.

The aligned media will never allow Kamala Harris to be vetted and will defend her interests at all costs.

Unfortunately for all other candidates; and following the modern problem with media influence; the media will pick their favorite candidate and determine who gets face-time in the debates.   Despite the brutally obvious 2016 example of Bernie -vs- Hillary most grassroots democrats still have not recognized the Big Club is scripting their nominee.

Here’s the narrative as engineered and distributed:

The first Democratic debate has reshaped the presidential field in Iowa, surging support for California Sen. Kamala Harris, undercutting the standing of Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, and raising questions about the solidity of former vice president Joe Biden’s frontrunner status.

In a new Suffolk University/USA TODAY Poll, Biden continues to lead the field, backed by 24% of those who say they are likely to attend the Democratic caucuses in Iowa that open the presidential contests next year. But Harris has jumped to second place, at 16%, leapfrogging over Sanders, whose support sagged to single digits. At 9%, he finished fourth, behind Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren at 13%. (more)

140 Responses to Media Polling Narrative: Crazy, Creepy, Spank-Me and How form "Top Tier"…

  1. Jeff P. says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:36 pm

    The coat is Almost as Hideous as Camel-a.

    • dottygal says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      It looks like something the ape-in-heels would wear.

      • Pedro Morales says:
        July 2, 2019 at 3:46 pm

        SD, This is so awesome!
        PDJT was correct in going after Biden. He was the main threat. Creepy Joe has lots of appeal in WI, MI, OH, and PA. The Dems need to flip some of these to win. But they just could not help themselves. They want to go left/progressive/identity politics to purify the party. Submarine the last of the old, moderate, white, guys and embrace their inner socialism. She has no shot. She will not play in the Midwest. I do not buy it. I think there is indeed an internal fight going on in the Dem party and in the MSM. In their heads they know the logical candidate is Biden. But their virtue signaling and social justice mentality crave a Black (Or psuedo Indian) woman. Finishing off Biden is the best news Brad Parscale could hope for.

        • Mike says:
          July 2, 2019 at 4:15 pm

          I don’t think she can beat Trump because she’s so finking UNLIKABLE. The more people see her, the more they will come to loathe her.

        • bertdilbert says:
          July 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

          The dems have to take Florida to win and do not think Kamala will be able to pull that off. She is a non starter. Clinton must have her claws in the background.

          • jkash (@USjkash2) says:
            July 2, 2019 at 5:30 pm

            Never mind Trump accepting it, I don’t think the country will accept a certain death sentence if she wins.

            PLus, with such a huge portion of the US supporting borders and her denial, Trump has a target rich opponent.

          • SwampRatTerrier says:
            July 2, 2019 at 5:47 pm

            But Dems know they can Steal the CA primary,
            just like Hillary stole it from Bernie in 2016……..imo

        • Daniel says:
          July 2, 2019 at 4:37 pm

          While the INTENTION is to get Biden tossed out, that may not be what happens. STILL in the lead and pretty strongly in the lead at that. People mostly choose their candidates at the start and don’t often change much until their candidate concedes. There are variabilities in that we don’t know what portion of Biden’s 24% is solid for Biden and what portion isn’t. But right now, Biden is the winner.

          Are we going to see the secret emails from this current plan? Maybe, maybe not. I’m with Sundance in that this intent is pretty plain and obvious and it could be Biden is the “Proxy Trump” which proves she can beat Trump in the general.

          Iowa is no longer “important.” Ted Cruz won Iowa. Trump won the primaries and the presidency.

          I think Biden is far too popular and they are going to have to nuke him by bringing out his corrupt and criminal behavior. The problem is that this will also throw Obama under that same bus so they should be reluctant to do such a thing.

          • Dutchman says:
            July 2, 2019 at 5:26 pm

            Agree Karmalas plan was to use Biden as a pinata, to show she would be ‘best’ at attacking “Trump”.
            I also think she is TRYING to be the Democrat Trump in the primaries, i.e. attacking Biden (in her perception) the way Trump attacked Jeb

            Problems abound, of coarse. She has,adopted the same positions as all the others; PDJT stood out, early on for unabashedly rejecting the positions the others all pretty much embraced.

            Secondly, even those of us who ‘get’and support PDJT, would be hard pressed to know how to emulate his success.
            Libs REALLY don’t ‘get Trump’, (IMHO, many treepers don’t, either) and how can you emulate him, when you don’t even understand his unique ‘style’?

            Its a clown show, and regardless who wins the nomination, PDJT will be running against the policies of Bernie Sanders, but this time it will HAVE to be a skirt.

            THATS baked in, to cash in on the angst of those who were,SOOOO set on having a Madam POTUS, that they were willing to overlook Hillary’s mountain of negatives.

            Will the young turks be fooled, yet again? Probably, if karmala is the nominee. PDJT will make mincemeat of her, but that would be true, no matter who they run.

        • SwampRatTerrier says:
          July 2, 2019 at 5:36 pm

          Remember Willie’s Kamala is not African-American and comes from a Slave Owning Family!

          Way to go Kamala. You got the Jacket Hillary Clinton told you to get.

      • Mr e-man says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:28 pm

        Like Joseph’s coat of many colors. All she needs is some goat blood. Or Biden blood.

        Liked by 1 person

      • Alfred Brown says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        Hillary had a pink tweedy Mao tent that everyone fawned over. This is Kamala’s turn at the same media event.
        Neither wore it any better.

    • Akindole says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:45 pm

      Strikingly extra-big-bag-top Clintonesque, no?

      Liked by 3 people

      • Hoop says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:00 pm

        A small upgrade from Hillary’s ‘Chairman Mao’ collection of designer fashion wear, so popular in 2016!

      • newamericandeplorable says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:01 pm

        Akindole,
        And I can swear that if i was not looking at the video and just listening, then I would have thought it was Hillary’s cackle.

      • Pedro Morales says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:02 pm

        Several insiders have stated that they set this race up for Biden. He would be the only moderate and they would flood the zone with crazy lefties to divide the Bernie vote. All Joe had to do was stay over 30% and he could wrap things up early. He has had multiple gaffes since Day 1- China, Obama endorsement, Anita Hill, abortion, busing, the Hyde amendment, plagarism on the website, the gay comment. He was lost at the debate. He could not keep it together for 2 months! He is a goner. Its over. They are gonna move on to Kamel-toe and Liar-watha

        • The Demon Slick says:
          July 2, 2019 at 5:10 pm

          Biden went down because Obama gave them the green light. And if the DOJ wasn’t still filthy dirty, Kamalas ties to the Smollet hoax would have already been exposed. She coordinated with him and her bill against hate crimes. Then there’s the former occupy wall street, former cnn contributing editor Jason Kessler who suddenly appeared as a white supremacist in Charlottesville then vanished again, probably back to stuffing envelopes at OFA. Raiding that journalist in San Franpoopsco… but I’m getting sidetracked here. My point is they have the evidence against Kamala Harris from the investigation of Smollet sending himself white powder. It’s frustrating to see them still operating under a political agenda.

          • Your Tour Guide says:
            July 2, 2019 at 5:34 pm

            Jason Kessler?

            The world’s WORST actor?

            The complete caricature of what the lefties
            think a white supremacist is, that one?

            Find some old videos with him on it, and
            watch him in action. The bogus just rolls off him.

            He probably disappeared because he got a fat
            check for starring in the Charlottesville “production”.

            “Production” is in quotes, because it was all theater.
            An opportunity to make Trump and his supporter look
            like violent racists. Which is why the MSM relentlessly
            continue to cite it.

    • j says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:01 pm

      A “coat of many colors.” (Gen 37 – chosen?)
      “Update: she bought the jacket”

      Liked by 1 person

    • TarsTarkas says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      Calamity Harris and her AmazingTechni-color coat!

    • susaninseattle says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:50 pm

      The jacket has as much style as Hillary’s Oven Mitt Collection😜

    • SwampRatTerrier says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      It’s a jacket Hillary would wear.

  2. cheryl says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    Something about her makes my skin crawl. I loathe her and everything she stands for. She’s the chosen one this election for the Dems and they’re going to do their best to overlook that she’s where she is because of being on her knees in Willie Brown’s office, her family owned slaves, and she’s not black. And she is an anchor baby.

    She’s going to be badly fooled if she thinks PDT won’t bring up her past. She only has to remember the look on Bill Clinton’s face when Trump brought his rape victims to the debate that time.

    • snellvillebob says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:47 pm

      Kamela has no African features other than an olive skin color which can be found on most of the Italian people. One has to wonder if her parents never told her she was adopted? Or if she knows about it and is hiding it to get affirmative action benefits.

      • ristvan says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:05 pm

        Mother is from India. Father is Jamaican, which means mixed race of white European, African slave, and Caribbean native Americans, maybe with some south American mixed race thrown in as Jamaica was once a trade hub. They met while teaching at Stanford with green cards.
        So Kamela is anything but her self identified African American. And she has plenty of other dirty laundry as well.

      • Seneca the Elder says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:08 pm

        Snellville- you bring up a good point about many of the so called “African American” and/or “Black” politicians. I have Sicilians in my family who have much darker skin tones than most of them.

      • bertdilbert says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:34 pm

        Kamala lost her African features due to a bussing accident.

        • Baby Hurley says:
          July 2, 2019 at 4:46 pm

          Yeah, kinda like when you drop a fully adorned Mr. Potato Head on the hardwood floor.

          • Dutchman says:
            July 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm

            So, a phoney black (again) with a phoney Amerind as VP, but this time BY GOSH they are BOTH WOMEN!

            Cause, after Hillary, THATS the impotent thing, we MUST have a Madam POTUS! Yeah, THATS gonna work!

            And yes, I MEANT ‘impotent’, as thats what the Dems are.

    • Pedro Morales says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:52 pm

      She is a gift for the Trump campaign. Biden was the biggest threat. Trump picked on him and acted like he was the favorite. He goaded the others to challenge him. They avoided the circular firing squad on DNC orders. POTUS kept at it. Rudy pretending to go to Ukraine was awesome! Then POTUS stood back and let the other candidates do his dirty work. They are destroying Joe Biden and PDJT fingerprints are not at the crime scene. The media is now destroying Hunter Biden with a bunch of new articles. EPIC! I am more confident about 2020. Biden was a threat. He is being gutted by alol of his former friends! Enjoy the payback Joe.

      • Charles Morgan, M.D. says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:47 pm

        On the contrary, I don’t believe Biden was ever a real threat. He has been judged a threat based on past experience but he has aged greatly both physically and cognitively in the past few years. I thought from the outset that his Dem competitors would make mincemeat out of him. And Harris has already done so, exposing his mental slowness.

      • Mr e-man says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:03 pm

        I expected this first debate to be more circle the wagons and Orange man bad stuff. Kamala’s handlers set her to go for the jugular on day 1. The rest were stunned she did so. Now they are pissed she stole the limelight while they were doing the Orange man bad routine. That wasn’t their tacit agreement. The knives will come out at the next debate as they fight for limited endorsement dollars. Those 4 front runners will be the target.

      • dbobway says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:35 pm

        I believe the left figure to lose to PDJT, in 2020, unless they can talk him into nuking somebody. Which is not going to happen. When Joe Biden is the best middle of the road candidate for the Democrats? Their in trouble.

        It will be hard to cheat their way out of this. But they will surely try.
        It gives them 4 more years for the FBI to prove the Russians
        Helped candidate Trump win in 2016.

    • Cetera says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      Might be kinda fun to have it clearly acknowledged by a major political party that the only thing that matters for women in politics is how much **** they’ve sucked and how great their ***s looked. Feminism has truly made women into meat. No one gives a crap about what’s between their ears or in their hearts, but rather only about what they are willing to let men do to them in exchange for power and money.

      And all those poor women who think a sex strike is going to work out for them… If it wasn’t so XXX rated, it could make for good comedy, if you like dark comedies that only make you cry in despair.

    • Mike says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      “Something about her makes my skin crawl.”

      Me too. I am no fan of Joe Biden by any means, but the vicious shot she took at him actually left me a little shaken. I felt, if anything, some compassion for poor Sleepy Joe

      From a male perceptive, it was a verbal sucker punch right to the genitals. In crude terms, she’s a castrating bitch. Something that registers most unpleasant in the male psyche.

      But she is really good at pandering the leftists and all their little fantasies. And she’s not only a woman, but non-white and those are good cards to play from a leftist perspective

      She worries me a bit.

  3. Cetera says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    Despite the brutally obvious 2016 example of Bernie -vs- Hillary most grassroots democrats still have not recognized the Big Club is scripting their nominee./

    Don’t expect a lot of movement on that front. There’s nothing new under the sun, and no intelligence or ability to self-assess present in most Dem voters. It is all about them and normalizing whatever deviancy they enjoy, with a large side of making sure they suffer no consequences from their choices. At this point it is no longer possible to differentiate Democrats from narcissistic demons.

    As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man
    There are only four things certain since Social Progress began.
    That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire,
    And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire;

    And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
    When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
    As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
    The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!

    • Cetera says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:43 pm

      Well, that formatting got jacked up…

      Despite the brutally obvious 2016 example of Bernie -vs- Hillary most grassroots democrats still have not recognized the Big Club is scripting their nominee.

      Don’t expect a lot of movement on that front. There’s nothing new under the sun, and no intelligence or ability to self-assess present in most Dem voters. It is all about them and normalizing whatever deviancy they enjoy, with a large side of making sure they suffer no consequences from their choices. At this point it is no longer possible to differentiate Democrats from narcissistic demons.

      As it will be in the future, it was at the birth of Man
      There are only four things certain since Social Progress began.
      That the Dog returns to his Vomit and the Sow returns to her Mire,
      And the burnt Fool’s bandaged finger goes wabbling back to the Fire;

      And that after this is accomplished, and the brave new world begins
      When all men are paid for existing and no man must pay for his sins,
      As surely as Water will wet us, as surely as Fire will burn,
      The Gods of the Copybook Headings with terror and slaughter return!

  4. BestBets says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:43 pm

    Guess it will be up to us to get the word out on Heels Up Harris, since the MSM (the propaganda arm of the DNC) won’t do it. I think we’re up to the challenge.

    • vikingmom says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:56 pm

      Unfortunately, Kamala learned from the “best” how to deflect every single criticism by claiming “racism”! She is Barack Obama’s protegee and the media will fall over themselves to completely subvert ANY negative stories about her, just like them did with him. There are still many, many people in this country who have no idea of any of the questions about Hussein’s past and they continue to spout the “Only scandal free administration” in US History.

      If there is not more pushback this time around, the same thing will happen again, but thankfully, this time we have a candidate who doesn’t hesitate to speak the truth and I, for one, can’t wait to see him dismantle Harris’ phony lies and socialist schemes!

      • newamericandeplorable says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:29 pm

        vikingmom,
        “this time we have a candidate who doesn’t hesitate to speak the truth”

        I agree. President Trump is no whom-we-shall-not-name, who pulled the stunt of cancelling his campaign weeks before election due to a “crisis” nor the one to hold back if whom he runs against has middle name of Hussein.

        Sometimes I pity the ignorance of the general populace in this country related to Islam religion. Go to a country like Indonesia and even a four year old will tell you that if you have Hussein “anywhere” in your name then what religion you will belong too. In fact, he will be greeted with “Asalaamu Alaykum” and not “Good Morning / Afternoon/Evening” by that four year old.

        What is ironic though is, why a politician will have a need to hide his religion?

        Disclaimer – I am not a Muslim-hating person. I had few very good Muslim friends in my younger (college) days and since have lost touch with them long time ago. Many of these friends from younger days would sport their typical beard later as they grow older (nothing against that either). I still have only one very good Muslim friend whom I met in this country, but he has been the only one (in his 30’s or 40’s) whom I have come across in my entire life who would not pray 5 times a day or fast during their holy month. Maybe that is one reason why we are still friends – he never drags the name of his god in our conversation …. ever…. and we have been friends for past almost 20 years now.

      • patti says:
        July 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

        “She is Barack Obama’s protegee ”

        Exactly,vikingmom, and she’ll get the ‘O’ treatment….but that was before Trump

      • Mr e-man says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:07 pm

        She threw the race card at the first debate. “I don’t think you are a racist BUT….”

        She is a vapid twit with no morals. She should be no where near the oval office.

  5. sundance says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:46 pm

  6. thinkwell says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    The founders and even most politicians up through the first three fourths of the twentieth century would be aghast at the concept of anchor babies. Kamala Harris, who was born to alien citizens here on temporary student visas at the time, is only improperly considered a citizen at birth because of the perversion of modern courts and politicians in treating the Constitution as a “living document” so that they can interpret it however they please. This anchor baby nonsense all started with Justice William J. Brennan’s footnote in Plyler v. Doe in 1982 and was pushed into high-gear USA-destruct-mode by the evil Ted Kennedy.

    Section 1 of the 14th Amendment states:

    Section 1. All persons born or naturalized in the United States, and subject to the jurisdiction thereof, are citizens of the United States and of the State wherein they reside. […]

    Consider the following two unassailable points.

    1) The text of Section 1 clearly states that it only applies to residents of a state. Illegal invaders or other temporary visitors and their spawn have no legal permanent residence in any state. They are trespassing aliens or are tourists, students, etc. whose legal permanent residence is in an alien land, not one of our states.

    2) The subject of Section 1 is citizenship, so when considering jurisdiction, only political jurisdiction is relevant. The political jurisdiction of alien invaders, tourists, students and other temporary visitors and any spawn they might happen to drop is their home country. That is where they vote, and where they are citizens. The fact that they are subject to local criminal jurisdiction is irrelevant to questions of citizenship.

    By the correct, originalist interpretation of the 14th Amendment, Kamala Harris should not be a citizen at all. On top of that, she was raised in Canada during her most formative years by a radical leftist single mother. She is just like aka obama, an anti-American citizen of the world.

    • ristvan says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      Lurking Lawyer here. NOPE. Posted on this before.

      There are two keys to understanding 14A§1. First, its legislative history. It was passed in 1866 and ratified in 1868, to deal with the citizenship of emancipated slaves born in the US. Legislative history makes clear the ‘and subject to the jurisdiction thereof’ clause was expressly to exclude Native Americans on reservations and.children of accredited diplomats, neither fully subject to the jurisdiction thereof.

      The precedent controlling Kamela Harris is the 1898 SCOTUS decision US v Wong Kim Ark. it correctly reasoned that since his parents were both in the US legally, and not working in any fashion for or with the Chinese government, that he was born a US citizen.
      Harris parents were both in the US legally, and met while teaching at Stanford. She is a US citizen.

      As to ‘natural born citizen’, the closest precedent is a SCOTUS case (cannot find my notes) in the 1950’s saying the only legal difference between a naturalized citizen and a citizen is that the former cannot be president.

      As to the 1982 Plyler v Doe obiter dictum (not precedent) you are correct it is wrong, but not because of state residency. The correct legal way to think about illegals anchor babies is simple. They are by definition here illegally, so were never ‘fully subject to the jurisdiction thereof’ in the same way that children of diplomats aren’t. Do diplomats and their children have to follow US law? Yes. And if they don’t, they are expelled back to their home country. Same thing for illegal aliens.
      Unfortunately, no case has (yet) been brought to test this pretty solid legal perspective, and Congress has passed unconstitutional anchor baby legislation. Perhaps a PDJT task after the 2020 election landslide.

      • GB Bari says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm

        So “diplomatic immunity” is a myth?

      • KnowSERENo Fear says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:03 pm

        With all respect, your a lawyer, not a Constitutional scholar. Yes the law is in your favor. But the law is moot in this case. The Constitution says POTUS must be natural born citizen. Below, I’ve cited a Constitutional scholar who provides AMPLE evidence, reference, and context for natural born citizen…BOTH PARENTS AMERICAN CITIZENS AT TIME OF BIRTH.

        The law can NOT change the Constitution…only an amendment to the Constitution can change the Constitution. Precedent can not change the Constitution. Judges can not change the Constitution. A court opinion can not change the Constitution. The SCOTUS can not change the Constitution. ONLY AN AMENDMENT TO THE CONSTITUTION CAN CHANGE THE CONSTITUTION!

        Since the qualifications for the POTUS comes from the Constitution, one must go to the source document for reference. If my oven breaks…I look at my oven’s service manual for answers…not a recipe book.

        It doesn’t take a rocket scientist to realize that our Framers wanted a person with sole allegiance to the States to represent the States in foreign matters. At the time, many monarchs were intertwine with other governments via marriage…nations were rife with conflicts of interests.

      • rashomon says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:46 pm

        ristvan, who is “of standing” to sue for her removal from the Democrat ballot? Thank you.

    • Debra says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:40 pm

      I am in complete agreement with your assessment, and believe the only way to counter her is by informing voters — such that they will not vote for her — in a word of mouth manner, because we do not need another ‘issue’ for our VSGPDJT to have to take on.

      Not to mention the co-heads of the DNC claiming eligibility on her behalf and any query into her parentage being assailed as racist, which will be attached to him if he personally pursues it.

      It is up to WE THE PEOPLE to keep our Constitution intact and our Republic standing.

    • KnowSERENoFear says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:42 pm

      For those that desire to read more on the subject on why Harris is not eligible for POTUS.

      https://publiushuldah.wordpress.com/category/natural-born-citizen/

      BTW…this is NOT a matter of legal interpretation, but rather, a matter of Constitutional interpretation. Lawyers have no more insight on this topic than AOC.

      • GB Bari says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:40 pm

        You may be correct, probably are. But that only confirms that we are no longer following the Constitution, evidenced by the uncontested candidacy and subsequent presidency of one Barack Hussein Obama Soetoro Sobarkah.

        • KnowSERENoFear says:
          July 2, 2019 at 5:51 pm

          Yes…because we rely on lawyers to interpret the Constitution instead of reading the darn thing for ourselves. Lawyers are the enemy of the people.

  7. Mncpo(ret) says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    I really didn’t think the DNC would pick Kam. I thought there would be an “outside” savior at the last minute, but her hiring of Perkins Coie’s pretty much seals the deal, she’s the CHOSEN.

    I don’t understand their thinking. She’s a dirty AG that has a horrible standing in her own state! Maybe they think there are enough idiots and illegals that will vote as directed.

    She, honestly doesn’t stand a chance. Maybe a throw-away candidate to concentrate on 2024?

    • deepdivemaga says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:53 pm

      Might be getting too late at this point, but perhaps she is paving the way for a Michelle Obama entrance?

    • abigailstraight says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:59 pm

      Mncpo: That’s your problem, you Don’t Think like the Alinsky Leaders.
      They think they are geniuses.
      Heels-Up Harris has a very angry and arrogant persona; can’t take that away and who does that remind you of? Same election, same strategy, same candidates…….Hhmmm….

      • Your Tour Guide says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:39 pm

        “A very angry and arrogant persona”.

        Amen. And, wouldn’t it be too easy to have some
        videos showing that side of her? The Kavanaugh
        hearings come to mind. Time to introduce her to
        the populace.

        Like

      July 2, 2019 at 5:13 pm

      Marc Elias may be playing a role like Lanny Davis did for Michael Cohen – making sure his “client” is not a threat to the Clinton syndicate’s interests.

    • gawntrail says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:22 pm

      I think its double-dealing by the DNC honchos. All the radical crazies in full bloom for all to see, support and vote for. Only to be wiped out, decisively, by Trump. Then it will be back to the old ways and the radicals will take their rightful place at the kids table…. because, who are they going to vote for?…. a Republican?

      The Big Club is always pulling the strings.

    • GB Bari says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:33 pm

      A lot of people thought Obozo didn’t have a chance either, when he first announced his candidacy. The DemoncRATs have the entire media and entertainment industries ready to push any meme, narrative, or candidate the Dems want. They also now have the entire social media industry working for them. It’s far more rigged than the previous election cycle.

      President Trump is the better candidate by a country mile, regardless of who they anoint. But the truth about the fraud in DC has been on life support for several years. And President Trump is not getting support from a majority of Republicans on trade and immigration policies, two core MAGA issues in the President’s platform. The economy is quite good but we can all see the MSM working 24/7 to throw cold water on the public perception of the economy and, as is the DemocRAT Media’s usual modus operandi, to generate as much doubt and fear about the future as possible.

      It’s doubly maddening when we see the endless lies about PDJT, and then contrast that with Sundance’s excellent analysis of the transparently fraudulent DemoncRAT political machinations to anoint a candidate based on superficial marketing criteria instead of genuine political skill and credible intellect.

      Heels Up Harris by all rights should be easy to beat. If she’s actually the Dimms’ ultimate choice (I’m not seeing it) their national convention will be an interesting “spectacle.”

  8. thinkwell says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:56 pm

    Kamala Harris is only about 20 to 30 percent black through her Jamaican side (none through her Indian side). She has absolutely zero black American ancestry. She is a pandering poser.

    But the elephant-in-the-room is that she is not even a natural born Citizen as her parents were both alien citizens here on temporary student visas at the time of her birth. She is a 14th Amendment statutory born citizen naturalized by (misinterpreted) law at birth.

    • fanbeav says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:05 pm

      Don’t worry….all records will be sealed. Only conservatives must disclose everything – even tax returns years before running for president!

    • saywhat64 says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:36 pm

      POTUS Trump has a clear legal standing to challenge her eligibility before the election. SCOTUS will not be able to evade this time if Trump makes a legal challenge.

      • Mr e-man says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:27 pm

        I think the Speaker of the House certifies the eligibility. That would be Nancy, who also certified Baracky Obamas eligibility even though it is impossible for her to have seen a valid birth certificate.

    • ristvan says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      Thinkwell, posted on this yet again upthread. Covered extensively months ago.
      Your position is simply wrong. The controlling SCOTUS precedent is found at 169US649, 1898, long settled SCOTUS law. Read it as opposed to slinging incorrect nonsense.

      • KnowSERENoFear says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:25 pm

        REALLY? “Incorrect nonsense?” You, are the one pushing incorrect nonsense. The law does not apply. The Constitution applies. Your “Constitutional law” class taught grounded you in the incorporation doctrine and legal positivism…it did NOT delve into the Federalist papers, the history of the Constitution, nor context associated the Constitution in 1789. Kamala is a citizen…but NOT a natural born citizen.

  9. sundance says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:58 pm

  10. Somebody's Gramma says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Harris is strongly disliked by most Californians, so there’s that…
    Srsly, the Dems gotta reach deep. There’s got to be some democrat somewhere who’s worth listening to or they lose the party altogether. Not that I care.

  11. John Clark says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    A “coat of many colors.” (Gen 37 – chosen?)
    “Update: she bought the jacket”

  12. Guyski says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:07 pm

    She (like Buttigieg) the more you hear/see the less you like. Would not be surprised id she has a problem with women.

    • gawntrail says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:36 pm

      She is a snarky, unlikable bitch who rose to her position by operating on her back. A complete slap in the face to women of any political stripe that earned their way. That would be a problem with 99% of women I know.

  13. parleyvous says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    Need smollett retrial to smash her thru discovery process.

  14. calbear84 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:13 pm

    The Dems have become so radical that electing one of them would likely bring about a crisis similar to the one that followed Lincoln’s election in 1860. Hopefully we won’t have to go through another Civil War, but at least we’re on the side that would win.

  15. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:15 pm

    The last I heard, there was still a grand jury empaneled on Bernie’s wife, aka, “Insurance Policy”.

  16. desperatelyseekingmelania says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    Dunno why any of y’all are scared of that bumbling old fool Biden. You’ve seen what happens when he runs for president, multiple times before.

    If you want to be scared of something, be scared of how many new Democrat voters they are bringing over the border every day.

  17. Truth seeker says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:20 pm

    Don’t take this woman lying down (pun intended). She is one of the dems that scares me the most. This woman is a female Obama with more anger and hatred (if that’s possible). She is very dangerous!

  18. saywhat64 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:27 pm

    In 2008 the Dems put up a possible ineligible candidate named barak barry sotoroe obama. The Republican candidate, John McShame had legal standing to challenge obama’s eligibility and force SCOTUS to define Natural Born Citizenship in relation to POTUS eligibility. McShame made a deal with the devil and gave obama a pass.

    This time around the Republican candidate, Donald Trump will have standing to challenge Harris’s eligibility to be POTUS because or her potential lack of Natural Born Citizenship.

    Will he?

    • thinkwell says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:58 pm

      Very astute observation! All of the usual denizens of the District of Corruption, even the conservative ones, either did not want to rock the boat or did not have the courage to challenge aka obama’s obvious ineligibility, regardless of whether they had the standing to demand an answer from the SCOTUS. In the case of Kamala Harris (the new female aka obama) only our wonderful President Trump has the courage, the independence and the standing to do so. I hope he is aware of how critical this is to the preservation of our republic.

      Knocking out Kamala Harris on eligibility grounds would have the major righteous side benefit of putting aka obama’s entire putative presidency in doubt and go a long way toward putting our country back on its Constitutional tracks.

  19. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Creepy Joe is the “Great White Hope” of the centrist Democrat Establishment, Crazy Bernie Sanders is the idol of Socialist Millenials, and Fauxcohontas attracts the remaining East Coast loons.

    Kamala Harris, the “New Female Obama” will eventually have the backing of the Dem CA party machine, if she manages to “Do No Harm” thru the pre-nomination process. They will seek to use her race and gender to lasso “Identity Politics”, “White Guilt”, “Women’s” and other blocs.

    How long before we see her cozying up to the Obamas?

  20. Revenant says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    Wasn’t it thought that Obama was backing Harris? I’m not sure that the Clinton / Obama factions are aligned here.

  21. getfitnow says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:31 pm

    FTA – The aligned media will never allow Kamala Harris to be vetted and will defend her interests at all costs.

    Kamala or whomever will be running against Donald J. Trump not a politician. BTW, he is also POTUS this go-round – with a track record. The counter punches will be laser focused, no matter who they put up, imo.

  22. DesertRain says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    My hunch is that Kamala Harris is choice to continue The Obama Legacy…
    As such, Harris would have support from Silicon Valley – particularly Google/Alphabet, Amazon and importantly from deep pocket titans in the JV startup industry.

    Am wondering if Kamala is marketable as a substitute or stand in for Michelle Obama.

  23. Bert Darrell says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    If Kamala, who is not a natural born citizen (none of her parents were US citizens when she was born), is allowed to run for POTUS, then all of PDJT’s children will automatically qualify when they meet the age requirement.

    BTW, Obama was (he said) the son of a Kenyan father traveling on a British passport and a minor American mother. So, the Trump children should already qualify after attaining the required age.

    • ristvan says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm

      See my comment above. You are simply wrong as a matter of long settled SCOTUS precedent. Her parents were here legally and fully subject to US jurisdiction. Therefore, by controlling 1898 SCOTUS precedent US v Wong Kim Ark, she is a US citizen.
      As for ‘natural born’, the founders, 8USC§1101, and all legal precedent after Ark, ‘natural borne simply means citizen at birth.

      For a longish commentary with many footnotes, see Katyal and Clement 3/11/15 in the Harvard Law Review Forum. You will learn a lot.

      • riverelf says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:41 pm

        Thanks Ristvan. If this question goes to SCOTUS they will just uphold precedent. Right or wrong, Constitutionally speaking—I think the framers would have a strong opinion—the angry Kamel can run (and lose to the ESG like any other candidate will).

  24. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:37 pm

    CNN has an article out today about how Bernie is in trouble and losing.

    They are knocking down Biden and Bernie, neutral to Warren, and pushing Kamala forward.

    Kamala was the one crowned by Obama. She is combining the corrupt Hillary support team with Obama’s Marxists . Very dangerous .

    On the other hand…

    Trump should be able to further appeal to Bernie supporters who feel cheated again. Not the socialist ones, but the anti-establishment/anti-government corruption ones.

    In addition, he will be able to appeal to the moderate Biden supporters who will be angry with Kamala.

    • desperatelyseekingmelania says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:52 pm

      It’s harder to picture Kamala flipping a red state blue. Obama was able to convince a lot of voters he was a centrist. That’s already out the window for the 2020 Dem. Their only hope if to import enough new Democrat voters.

    • Bendix says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:55 pm

      I keep saying this, all he’s gotta do is appoint ONE PERSON to look into the student loan scam.
      The Bernie/Liz Warren “solutions” are a coverup which pass the costs onto the taxpayer and perpetuate the racket.

      Mark Steyn believes this is a con, isn’t he conservative enough for his opinion to count?
      IMO, this is one reason they even run someone like Liz, to keep President Trump from interfering with their lucrative fleecing of a generation.

      • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
        July 2, 2019 at 5:08 pm

        The Big Academia Cult has been fleecing the public for decades.
        The costs of higher education at leftwing universities has been steadily increasing much faster than general inflation ever since the 1970s. If these socialist politicians want free college for todays students then let the professors teach for peanuts. Oh, and quit selling lousy $20 textbooks for $118.95.

  25. mr. deacon says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:38 pm

    My take on articles coming out of “The New Yorker” is that Warren is the most likely and more conservative choice of the 40-50 age leftist liberal. Conservative meaning being discreet, showing reluctance, especially when insincere or affected, to reveal one’s plans or opinions, make a commitment, or take a stand, and playing her cards right; but not actually having conservative values. There is little difference between her and Bernie’s socialist agendas. He IS the quintessential “OLD WHITE TOXIC MALE” and although Warren is not actually a Native American, those inconsequential minutiae may be overlooked as a minor misunderstanding faux paux for the good of the cause. While Warren is hardly what one would call refined, Harris and Booker are just too, well, shall we say, left coast and vulgar for the well healed and discreet liberal. A little too pushy. They are obviously trying too hard to fit in. Besides; Warren hates Trump and has shown her ability to attack him without good reason, so there’s that.

  26. Zippy says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:40 pm

    There ain’t no such thing as a free lunch (TANSTAAFL)

    https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/There_ain%27t_no_such_thing_as_a_free_lunch

  27. nycjoe (@billthevoter) says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    Hopefully enough voters have been innoculated after Obama from emotionally jumping on another magic light show bandwagon express for a 1/2 term Senator with nothing but Media hype , remember “ thrills up the leg “ the crease of his paints” etc ( boy do they sound cringe worthy embarrassing now .). I agree she is the favorite of Michelle /Jarrett and will be “mentored” by Obamas if ( heaven forbid ) she wins WH . I also think she is mainly favored because the Dems know they need to keep Black vote in their pocket and hope she can keep President Trump from making legitimate gains there which woulld seriously damage chances to hold House , regardless of how she does in General Election . Bernie /Biden/Warren / Butteig would be vulnerable in that regard IMHO

    • Zippy says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:57 pm

      “Hopefully enough voters have been innoculated”

      Listen to the audience applause when all of the “free lunch” Dim candidates said they’d provide “free” health care to illegals, effectively saying they’d provide “free” (taxpayer funded) health care to any third world person who can get here, legally or illegally.

      Face it, as confirmed by the popular vote in the last presidential election and the mid-terms, over 50% of US voters are either clueless, propagandized morons, wards of the state or both. They’ll vote for anyone in the Dim clown show.

  28. buanadha says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:53 pm

    I wonder if the establishment powers in the Democrat party are calculating they will lose, and then using this election to curb their angry left wing. In that case, Biden will go away (and I still think he’s the only chance for them to win) and one of the more angry left will win the nomination and then lose.

    It gives them the opportunity to push them to the sideline and potentially shut up the AOC’s of the party.. I don’t know if even a stinging election loss would work. They’ll likely just claim a “victory” of some sort and continue to demand more.

  29. Lulu says:
    July 2, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    She’s a woman who slept her way to the top.
    She’s a woman who didn’t want children.
    She’s an affluent child of immigrants from India and Jamaica that is pretending to be straight out of Oakland.
    She’s married to a white Jewish man.
    She’s strident which doesn’t play well for women.

    She won’t get an enthusiastic turnout.

    • lotbusyexec says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:32 pm

      PLUS she is NOT nice and an arrogant SOB. She Is Cruella DaVil but instead of using dogs to make her “fur coats” she’s using illegal immigrants and the democratic party.

  30. The Gipper Lives says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:00 pm

    per Big League Politics, Kamala Harris went on a mad wiretapping spree in California–no wonder Barry likes her. Her hand-picked judge issued five times more wiretapping warrants than any other judge in the country. Then she refused to account for them as required by law. Given the Democrat habit of wiretapping political opponents, we need to look closely at her illegal cover-up.

    If she ever got her hands on the NatSec Apparatus, she would make the Obama/Clinton Coup Attempt look like child’s play.

    • gawntrail says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:47 pm

      THAT is the game for the marxists. The spying leads to very powerful notes and files filled with ‘stuff’. All ready to be used when it is prudent.

  31. alliwantissometruth says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    “Despite the brutally obvious 2016 example of Bernie -vs- Hillary most grassroots democrats still have not recognized the Big Club is scripting their nominee”

    The ability to recognize being duped would take a certain amount of intelligence. Grass root democrats can’t even recognize the obvious, which doesn’t even require intelligence, but rather only common sense

    It’s more than obvious the positions, goals and policies put forth by the democrat candidates are unworkable, destructive and completely insane, yet they can’t recognize those facts

    It’s more than obvious the democrats would bankrupt the country, put us all in danger and ruin our children’s futures, yet they’re unable to recognize those facts

    To be a grassroots democrat requires living outside of reality. It requires being stupid with no critical thinking skills or common sense

    They really need a new name. How about the grassroots zombie lemmings of the Globalist Puppet Party?

  32. Bendix says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:01 pm

    It doesn’t make sense that Liz Warren, who has been speaking to crowds as large as a dozen, should suddenly become so popular.

    As for Harris, she has a good many negatives, and if she gets too far in the proceedings, those negatives, such as her lack of eligibility, will suddenly matter.
    We won’t see the real source the dirt on her coming from, either.

    IMO, Andrew Cuomo was in the race, and still is in the race. When everyone else drops out, and whoever is left suddenly loses popularity, don’t be surprised if a hero steps up at the last minute to save his party.

    • riverelf says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:49 pm

      Oh great. Cuomo. SAFE Act for the whole country, closely followed by Civil War 2: The Bloodening.
      It’s never a bad time to stock up on ammo and MREs.

  33. TPW says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:03 pm

    If Kamela is allowed to run even though she is not qualified then our Constitution and election process is dead. We will know just how uniparty the Republicans are if they do not speak up to have her vetted. She needs to be challenged in court. I will start making noise to my representative.for the good it will do and on social media…..maybe we can make it real uncomfortable for her campaign.

    • Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
      July 2, 2019 at 5:29 pm

      Let her run. A California nutcase would be the perfect face for the Democrats 2020. And at this point she is rather confident as she is seen in the above photos picking out the new technicolor dream drapes for the White House.

  34. ristvan says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    I am unconvinced Harris is the chosen one. A lot of unseemly baggage, like self identifying as African American when plainly not, the Willie Brown affair, and a botched job as Cali AG.
    But the other three ‘frontrunners’ are for sure DOA. Fauxcahontas because of 1/1024, Sleepy Joe because of his own record, and Crazy Bernie because a feeble repeat of 2016.

    It is quite possible that as this clown show deteriorates further, someone else emerges late to ‘save the day’ against ‘Orange man bad’, like former gov McCauliffe from Virginia (Clinton wing) or former Chicago mayor, former Il congressman, and former Obama CoS Rahm Emanuel (Obama wing), ‘blessed’ by late Obama endorsement then nominated in the second DNC round when superdelegates get their power back.

  35. StanH says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:38 pm

    This is a Kamikaze mission for the DNC/Uni-party/MSM. They must attach themselves to anybody but Trump. Whomever that is chosen by the gimmycrat voter the MSM will ballyhoo this individual as the second coming.

    The NWO almost finished us off. It is imperative they beat the evil Americans and our Great President Trump, or we will finish them off. Prepare yourself for phony polls, fake news, all manner of disinformation, censorship. They will lie, cheat and steal, nothing is off the table. Stay firm, stay bold and we’ll beat the hell out of them. Fall in their traps of a “horse-race” and it will be a long year and a half.

    KAG! …by sticking with our Great President Trump!

  36. Perot Conservative says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    Which means Kamala, at minimum, has strong backing from Pelosi, Feinstein, and Willie Brown – all from The City.

    Add Newsom, Boxer, the Getty’s … and likely several Billionaires from NorCal.

    Silicon Valley. And Valerie Jarrett (Barack Obama, Michelle).

    Eighteen months of pink hats and Victim Politics. Yuck.

  37. yy4u says:
    July 2, 2019 at 5:41 pm

    Kamala Harris eerily parallels another unqualified candidate — Barack Obama — first term Senator, African-American (not) but self identified as black. She bothers me for that reason. What with voter fraud, a totally corrupt media, FBI, DOJ, CIA — Europe, Russia AND China wanted to get back to “status quo” with the USA being the world’s patsy and piggy bank. In a fair world, Trump would win 50/50 states (DC is a third world country of its own with the super rich and the super poor). But it’s not a fair world and this time the usual suspects aren’t going to take Donald Trump lightly. They didn’t know how many votes they needed to steal in 2016. They won’t make the same mistake again.

