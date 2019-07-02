July 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #894

Posted on July 2, 2019

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Stephanie Grisham Twitter @StephGrisham45

71 Responses to July 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #894

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:20 am

    USA * 🇺🇸 * 2 more days til 4th of July * 🇺🇸 * USA (490 more Days to E-Day)

    🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ”Rejoice in the Lord, O you righteous!
    For praise from the upright is beautiful. “ 🌟 -— Psalm 33:1
    ————-
    ***Praise God for Our Patriotic President Trump
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for 24/7 protection for President Trump and his MAGA Team
    — for safety for patriots attending “Salute to America” 4th of July party in Washington DC.
    — also…for blocking of all sick/evil party crashers wanting to hurt those at DC party
    — for ICE’s safety as they continue to do their job soon
    — Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf. 😉
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — China CCP and Iran to lose their aggression
    — Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
    — for Federal/States Gov’t to find a way to end all unlawful sanctuary cities/states in USA
    — President Trump find a way to deal with other cites public-poopy problems.
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
    — for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
    — number of invaders be diminished
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
    — for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
    — for protection for all Treepers and other Trump Supporters during 4th of July celebration week
    — 🇺🇸 Peace Thru Strength 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Peace is the Prize.”
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
    The official flag is to be 1.9 times as long as it’s width. It has thirteen red and white alternating stripes with a red stripe on the top and on the bottom. The blue part in the upper left is called the Union. The Union is to be 7 stripes tall. There are 50 white stars in the Union representing the 50 states. They are in 11 staggered horizontal rows of 5 and 6 stars
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday July 2, 2019—–

  2. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • millwright says:
      July 2, 2019 at 12:58 am

      cit817: Whast scarfe me as a N Jresident is does this mean I’m ( lacking ‘connections’ in Trenton ) next on their list ? NJ’s liberal legislators are insanely committed to ‘ washing the feet’ of illegals of every stripe with money extorted from NJ residents . It only fremains to to be seen how a state legislature that’s already demonstrated its contempt for NJ residents’ constitutional rights will fujrther abrogate them !

  3. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

  5. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

    • Deplore Able says:
      July 2, 2019 at 12:51 am

      “In my opinion the President has done more good on the Korean issue in the last year and a half than President Obama did in eight years;” President GW Bush did in eight years, President Bill Clinton did in eight years, President GHW Bush did in four years, President Reagan did in eight years, President Carter did in four years, President Ford did in 3 years, President Nixon did in 5 years, President Johnson did in 6 years, President Kennedy did in 3 years, President Eisenhower did in 8 years,….

      • Dutchman says:
        July 2, 2019 at 2:49 am

        Yes, and assuming SD’s theory is valid, i.e. that CCP and China have been holding Kims family and N.Korea hostage through ALL those Presidencies, WHAT does this say about the vaunted CIA?

        Did they KNOW, and just not TELL these POTUS’s?

        Did they tell, and POTUS’s didn’t CARE?

        OR, Did they not know that Norks were hostage of CCP, for fifty plus freaking years?!!

        Some ‘intelligence’, guys!

  6. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. george says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:37 am

    What are you all talking about the Shclapp family? They seem to support Trump, but the implication is that they don’t.

  10. george says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:38 am

    Schlapp not Shclapp!

  11. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:54 am

  12. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 12:57 am

    DiGenova
    Audio (8:15)

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:01 am

    • Robert Smith says:
      July 2, 2019 at 1:50 am

      Nice, one step closer.

      Looks like we will have to wait to see the report, but let’s see what the DOJ is doing in parallel or while waiting for the IG FISA report.

    • Rhoda R says:
      July 2, 2019 at 1:35 am

      They must have been very close to their limits already to have reached them so quickly. Assuming they weren’t lying about their stock pile all along.

      • Robert Smith says:
        July 2, 2019 at 1:58 am

        I assume they surpassed it a long time ago and are happy they have a “reason” to have done so. So, silly euro countries are still trying to save this deal?!

  15. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:12 am

  16. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:41 am

  17. Dan Dan says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:46 am

    ICYMI

    “If you cheat to get into college you go to jail but if you cheat to get into America you get free College” ~ Ari Fleischer (Fox News 7/1/19)

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 1:55 am

  19. joeknuckles says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:12 am

    Don’t the Democrats understand that when they are condemning segregationists, they are condemning themselves. They are the biggest segregationists there are, both historically and currently. Just look at what they are doing on college campuses and with identity politics.

    • TarsTarkas says:
      July 2, 2019 at 2:25 am

      The Democratic Part – Racist in the 19th Century, Racist in the 20th Century, and Racist in this Century.
      All the while claiming that the Republican Party (who crushed the Southern Rebellion, freed the slaves, gave the slaves voting and property rights, and formed the bulk of the votes to pass the 1964 Civil Rights Bill) is the Racist Party.

  20. JustScott says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:21 am

    This video is almost an hour long, but I think many Treepers would find it interesting.

    “CIVIL WAR 2 in America – WHO WOULD WIN? In-Depth Analysis”
    L https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aJh7Ye1Qvc

  21. joeknuckles says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:29 am

    I’m wondering how Ted Wheeler would react if a gang of masked thugs surrounded and attacked him. Would he order his police to stand down?

  22. joeknuckles says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:34 am

    Shane Harris, Democrat activist, compare the attack on Andy Ngo to the fake hate crime perpetrated by Jussie Smollett.

  23. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:46 am

  24. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:49 am

  25. citizen817 says:
    July 2, 2019 at 2:57 am

  26. bertdilbert says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:13 am

    Here is an interesting thought.

    What was the big event prior to the G-20? The alleged shooting down of a drone by Iran. Before that, Pompeo was reporting high confidence that Iran was behind terrorist attacks on ships. Bolton of course wants to attack Iran.

    Then Trump shows up at the G-20 flanked by these two tough guys. The only thing holding them back from war with Iran was Trump!

    Spidey sense is tapping me on the shoulder telling me the whole Iran situation leading up to the G-20 could have been staged. If so it was masterfully done!

  27. Stillwater says:
    July 2, 2019 at 3:31 am

    Tweet with picture.

    See…walls work! Here’s a Mexican journalist attempting to get an interview with me but is forced to respect boundaries and do so from the other side of The People’s wall we built. This incredible shot speaks volumes.

    – Tom Tancredo (July 1, 2019)

    —————
    Related
    Previous (June 30th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/07/01/july-1st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-893/comment-page-1/#comment-7151656

    • Stillwater says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:33 am

      Tweets with article about judge halting construction of Trump’s wall. WBTH is holding a symposium on Border security next month.

      Trump’s wall has been halted by a judge abusing their power while we move forward with The People’s wall! Our wall augments Trump’s wall and uses private funds. We get things done faster and for less money. http://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall 

      – WeBuildTheWall (July 1, 2019)

      @WeBuildtheWall is now the only hope for a secure nation. We are holding a symposium on border security next month leading the charge! Donate donate donate.

      – Brian Kolfage (July 1, 2019)

      Judge orders permanent halt on construction of Trump’s US-Mexico border wall at four high priority sites – 6/30/2019
      “A federal judge on Friday expanded a ban on construction of President Donald Trump’s signature southern border wall that would have used money secured under his declaration of a national emergency, but that Congress never approved for the purpose.”
      Continued: https://news.yahoo.com/judge-orders-permanent-halt-construction-110518610.html

    • Stillwater says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:34 am

      Did anyone tell elected officials of sunland park New Mexico to never throw rocks if you live in a glass house? Someone came to us with a bombshell of info on them.

      – Brian Kolfage (July 1, 2019)

      We are not making it public. Will let the media handle it.

      – Brian Kolfage (July 1, 2019)

      Sunland Park NM is now sleeping with @GeorgetownLaw immigration lawyers and multiple sources inside their inner circle have alerted us. Loose lips sink ships… 😉 guilty conscious much?

      Here’s some of their work.

      – Brian Kolfage (July 1, 2019)

    • Stillwater says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:36 am

      A HUGE Thank You to Sunland Park, NM Police Department for not only helping to protect our wall site while we were just there for our Wall-a-Thon, but for calling today with a REFUND for some of their scheduled time. Class Acts for the American People!

      – Amanda Shea (July 1, 2019)

    • Stillwater says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:37 am

      Tweet with Breitbart article.

      We need to keep fighting these clowns, we need more people using drones and resources to expose what’s going on. If you want to be a warrior, be a citizen journalist and go film the border crisis, we’ll buy good videos.

      – Brian Kolfage (July 1, 2019)

      EXCLUSIVE: Los Zetas Cartel’s Top Strategist Arrested After Breitbart Exposé
      “MONTERREY, Nuevo Leon – Authorities arrested a top strategist with the Cartel Del Noreste (CDN) of Los Zetas only days after a Breitbart News exposé identifying him as the key link between the cartel’s leadership and the hitmen hunting local police officers.”
      Continued: https://www.breitbart.com/border/2019/07/01/exclusive-los-zetas-narco-terrorists-top-strategist-arrested-after-expose/

    • Stillwater says:
      July 2, 2019 at 3:41 am

      Angel Dad Steve Ronnebeck’s Fight
      “Angel Dad and We Build Wall advisory board member, Steve Ronnenebeck’s heart-wrenching story about his son, Grant, who was brutally murdered by an illegal alien. His fight to avenge his son’s death should hit the core of every parent and American. Grant was permanently separated from his father in a senseless crime that could have been prevented. His story is a prime example of why we must secure our borders and strengthen our immigration laws.

      It’s Up to We The People to Protect Our Border and We Have the Power to Do It: http://www.gofundme.com/TheTrumpWall

    • Stillwater says:
      July 2, 2019 at 4:11 am

      Edit: Previous post was “July 1st” not “June 30th”. Link is correct though.

