BREAKING: 2020 U.S. Census Will Not Include Citizenship Question…

BREAKING: The U.S. government has just announced to trial attorneys the 2020 U.S. census will proceed without the controversial citizenship question included.
According to lawyers involved in the case the DOJ has announced the decision and emailed the parties accordingly. [citations below] The census will be printed for use without the question of citizenship.
With the sheer number of illegals voting in the last elections, does anyone think, by Census, an accurate citizen count could be had? I’m passing on the 92 page opinion that should have been reduced to a 9-0 sentence: We find nothing in the Constitution prohibiting the government from asking, in its Census, if the person responding is a U.S. Citizen; case closed. Based upon those insightful comments read here and as it stands, Chief Scotus appears standing out in the political winds by his lonesome. Tsk, Tsk, Tsk.
Looking forward to POTUS playing this card…. As long as intentions are now fair inquiry, anyone up for a game of FISA?
One of the issues is that when the country was founded, a House rep represented a vastly smaller number of citizens.
350,000,000 people plus illegal criminals is too much for 435 people to represent in the House. Much less 100 people in the Senate.
That would mean more politicians, more elections, more commercial and $ spend/given to the Fake News Media! I say NO more politicians
I am not a lawyer, but doesn’t this beg for a lawsuit to say “taxation without representation?” If my state loses representatives because CA or other states gain due to illegal aliens, doesn’t a lawsuit block the census until this issue is decided?
Misguided or spiteful political activist and legal pretzel Justice Roberts has permanently joined the ranks of those American officials that put the interests of American citizens a distant 2nd to non citizens. “Even the United Nations recommends that its member countries ask a citizenship question on their census surveys, and countries ranging from Australia to Germany to Indonesia all ask this question. Only in the USA is this considered at all controversial — and it shouldn’t be.” (Spakovsky Heritage Foundation)
Citizenship is on the UN’s “List of population census core topics” to be included on every country’s Census. (Principles and Recommendations for Population and Housing Censuses—UN)
The UN report clearly and unabashedly includes recording the citizenship of all“undocumented persons, stateless persons and applicants for asylum or refugees.” The UN is also aware that all of these countries conduct deportations for various reasons. I guess the UN is now a hotbed of racism. Why didn’t Wilbur just state that he was following UN recommendations for Censuses?
Chief Justice Roberts’ decision is another serious warning that the USA might not continue to be a stable and rational leader of the free world for long. If individuals or countries don’t look after themselves (and families) or their citizens first, then they will soon not be able to help anyone else.
His decision is far reaching; it means judges can continue to block even a Presidents orders based on intent. So, unelected judges are running the country now.
Don’t you know, the President’s lawful judgment can be superseded by the edict of an unelected attorney in a robe.
“Let him enforce it” never had more relevance.
Is country/place of birth a question?
Cannot a cross – index between those whose answer is foreign against naturalization records then determine a more definitive citizen census?
Debra:
Yes like “Country of Citizenship,” place of birth is also a Core census topic according to the liberal UN’s 2017 report as is age, sex, marriage, place of residence, literacy, occupation, labor force status, number of children living and born alive and numerous others that Roberts would likely reject for the same phony reason.
THISs what happens when the POTUS doesn’t specifically threaten to —–FIRE—– ANYONE in the chain of his command who doesn’t INSTANTLY ACT on his or HIS APPOINTEES priorities!!!!!!!!!!!!!! So, yes, this outcome is ultimately TRUMPS fault!
https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/politics/2019/04/13/wilbur-ross-pushed-census-citizenship-question-2020-trump-administration/3412922002/
April 13, 2019
WASHINGTON – Wilbur Ross had just started running the Department of Commerce, but he was growing impatient over the 2020 census, still three years away.
“I am mystified why nothing (has) been done in response to my months-old request that we include the citizenship question,” Ross emailed to a staff member just two months into his new job on May 2, 2017. “Why not?”
The commerce secretary had gotten an earful about the issue from Kris Kobach, the Kansas secretary of state who was about to be named vice chairman of President Donald Trump’s “Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.” Kobach had been recommended to Ross by Steve Bannon, the president’s chief strategist and White House senior counselor, who was a fierce opponent of the nation’s immigration policies.
But it would take another seven months and the direct intervention of Attorney General Jeff Sessions to grant Ross’ wish. Two weeks before Christmas, the Justice Department finally asked for what Ross already knew he wanted – and Census Bureau officials learned for the first time that the citizenship question was even under consideration.
Ad Rem, you’re being incredibly patient…
Oh, are you triggered, snowflake?
FTA: The survey found that Americans across the political spectrum support the citizenship question.
Eighty-eight percent of Republicans, 52 percent of Democrats, and sixty-three percent of independents said that they support a citizenship question on the United States census.
https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2019/07/02/poll-two-thirds-of-americans-back-citizenship-question-on-census/
Something just doesn’t smell right about today. Pence is told to come back to the WH after he is on board AF2, and headed to NH for a speech. Then no explanation was given at that time and yet here it is later today and still no explanation. Then this Census issue comes out that they will print the form with no citizen question. Something is not adding up. And what makes it even stranger, no TWEET from the Prez about the census. Something is cooking up big time in the kitchen tonight.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree I find it very odd that POTUS hasn;t really tweeted much
today..And they had to know if VP was called back suddenly
people would wonder why and have we SEEN POTUS at all today.
it is not like him to be this quite ….
I agree. It is ‘out of character’ as they say. Something is rotten..
I agree, Frankie!!
And for you seminar posters today/tonight, NOTHING will separate us from our Donald!
I imagine leftists who go door to door collecting census forms will be census harvesting. Start deportations now!!!!!!!
This and the calling off of the deportations a couple weeks back in
not a good look for POTUS..The other day it was we will see
if we can delay now it just ok go without it..No Wall, no census question
no deportations…signing bills without getting what he wants in them
for his wall… The Dems are beating POTUS on this issue…
HE keeps signing things and making excuses why he signs them
but he get NOTHING in them…At this point I will believe
the deportations when I see them actually happen…
And if the excuse is that the deportation thing was leaked then
why hasn;t the leaker been fired..dismissed.that is on POTUS..Where is
this immigration Czar we hear of ..Still nothing there either..
The Roberts decision was based on the OrangeManBad principle. This was an extra-constitutional decision since even Roberts agreed that the census q was constitutional.
Twitchy has a good summary:
https://twitchy.com/brettt-3136/2019/07/02/a-total-disaster-benjamin-weingarten-weighs-in-on-that-dangerous-un-american-citizenship-question/
Total disaster. Yes, this was a political loss for the President (and for the Office). We’ve seen renegade judges and Deep State actors going rogue to put themselves above the President.
A greater loss though for this country. The celebrants in CA and all places Left think they have this country on the run…they see themselves as one day soon dividing the spoils…lots of money to be made and pilfered on the way down
FYI Canada’s 2016 census included a citizenship question. Are there nations which do NOT ask citizenship, besides the U.S.?
LikeLiked by 2 people
sad what’s happening to our country.
Not happy about this, but President Trump has a habit of performing major winning in the background while letting other issues appear to fail, so I’ll see what comes out later in the week.
Trump is not fighting for us on immigration. Democrats are controlling the narrative, as polling is now showing.
Trying to negotiate with Kim was very positive, but that is not the reason he was elected. Rush says every week that immigration is the reason Trump was elected but he doesn’t think the White House really gets it.
This Roberts decision could have been overcome. I don’t know why they gave up.
What did we get for this North Korean photo op?
So if the US Sec of Commerce has chosen not to include the Citizenship Question what Precludes the President from an Executive Order demanding the QUESTION. HBK
If there’s room for comments, I plan on writing, “I AM an American Citizen.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
The DemocRats and the Left win again.
This decision, out of the blue, when President Trump specifically said that there would be more evidence coming is like shutting the door so no one can get in. Something very fishy about this!
Lock and Load folks it is time for things to get Really UGLY in the USA.
What do we have to lose at this point? Why Bother Voting? Should we all just completely Ignore the Census when it comes??? Boycott the Census?
In my Opinion It is time to see Politicians PAY Publicly for the Crimes they are Currently Committing AGAINST ALL US Citizens!!!!
American Citizens be Prepared to be Attacked. So far as I can tell the DNC, Congress, the DOJ, the SCOTUS and the House of Reps etc. have DECLARED WAR ON US CITIZENS!!!
One more of these caves and I conclude orange man isn’t bad, he is just full of crap and cowardly. Immigration reform and illegal immigration was important to me when I voted for President Trump and he has been totally unwilling to go full President Lincoln on the traitors in DC while foreign governments commit acts of war against the US using their immigration policies.
This is horrible effort at trolling. You’re really bad at this.
You mean you think President Trump is fighting hard on these issues? This SCOTUS decision was an affront to the Constitution, and a bad precedent for our system of government, and President Trump, instead of fighting it all the way, just caves? How else am I supposed to feel about it?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are you crying?
No I am not, I’m just watching what the President actually does, and not what he says.
Where would we be without you to point that out to us. lol
Tell me how much of his powers the President has actually used so far? I wanted a declaration of war against the Central American countries cooperating in this invasion AND the arrest of the heads of the NGOs who were financing it, including George Soros on charges of aiding and abetting an enemy in a time of war. Has the President done this? No, so he hasn’t gone full President Lincoln.
You wanted? LOL
Dumb *ss, the premeditated assault on our southern border IS AN ACT OF WAR. The President is treating it as a legal issue to be resolved in the courts. That is called playing it stupid, especially with the polling on these issues.
You sound like a pussy. Every war has some lost battles. We are winning daily. But you want to curl up into a ball and cry. Grow a set.
LMAO. Well said Eric.
I’m the one advocating war, and you are the one supporting restraint and “trust the plan”. Who exactly is the p***y?
Yeah. The one guy fighting for us on so many issues, and he is suddenly cowardly. F##king nonsense.
What issues is he fighting for us on?
BTW I will NOT Participate in this 2020 Census.
Hopefully only if you live in a blue state.
If you live in a red state then participate twice. 😉
KMA Justice Roberts ! 1 st obama care, and now this tavesty.. Shameful.
As I read this article, it occurred to me, these are the latter years spoken of in the HOLY BIBLE, Satan would be bound a thousand years, then released for a little while to deceive the nations in the four corners of the earth, Gog and Magog(Turkey), Persia(Iran), Lybia.
It would seem the whole world has gone insane.
this is a worthless ‘since us’
Ever the optimist, I wonder if it’s possible they’re printing the forms but continuing the appeal, hoping to revise the forms if they win the case? What happened to the legal case? Is it dropped? A New York Times article says only that there was a one-sentence email to the plaintiffs saying they’re going ahead with printing forms without the question, but does that mean they’ve given up on defending the issue?
As it is clear that we are at war, I think we need to start fighting back…
I suggest a coordinated act of civil disobedience, targeted to the uber liberal states…California, Washington, and New York, to name a few.
If all of the conservatives/patriotic Americans in those states refused to participate in the census, it might affect the number of representatives apportioned to those states.
We could call it the ‘Cancel Out An Illegal Project’ or ‘Take a Stand’…
At the very least, if we could put together a very public campaign, gathering signatures so as to be able to publicize the potential effect, liberal heads will start exploding…
I like it!
I’m tired of all this winning. Happy Fourth, which will not be picked up by the networks this year.
Hate to say it, but given the lack of votes in Senate and Scotus, it looks like most of MAGA will never be realized, at least before 2020 presuming Trump wins and RBG either retires or croaks.
BTW, Ted Cruz was an over-the-top supporter of John Roberts…. not very prescient as Roberts is a complete fraud. I have more respect for Sotamayor (at least she was honest about who she was) than this slimy goofball John Roberts.
https://www.thedailybeast.com/trumps-not-wrong-cruz-loved-the-justice-the-right-hates
I have an ancillary solution.
Have a new, REAL ESTIMATE of illegal immigration be put into use. 22 Million+ … 29Million+… SCRUB the laughable 12 Million myth.
Ann Coulter covered some population and cost estimates a few weeks ago in The Hill.
I’ve also heard estimates that if we catch 1 million illegal immigrants in a year … another 1 to 3 million a year aren’t caught.
Most Republicans in Congress don’t agree with Trump voters on immigration. Mike Lee is putting forward a bill with Kamala Harris to allow more immigrant workers from India. It never ends. How will this help Trump beat Harris if she were to become the nominee? Would he sign this bill and then compliment her on a great bill when they meet for debates?
