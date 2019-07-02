BREAKING: 2020 U.S. Census Will Not Include Citizenship Question…

BREAKING: The U.S. government has just announced to trial attorneys the 2020 U.S. census will proceed without the controversial citizenship question included.

According to lawyers involved in the case the DOJ has announced the decision and emailed the parties accordingly. [citations below] The census will be printed for use without the question of citizenship.

Here’s the email from DOJ pic.twitter.com/PdyfK0a1hJ — Daniel Jacobson (@Dan_F_Jacobson) July 2, 2019

