July 1st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #893

USA * 🇺🇸 * 3 more days til 4th of July (and ICE Raid?) * 🇺🇸 * USA
(491 more Days to E-Day)
🕊️ * *One Simple Step to Denuke…One Giant Leap for World’s Peace * * 🕊️
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”Be glad in the Lord and rejoice, you righteous;
And shout for joy, all you upright in heart! “ 🌟 -— Psalm 32:11
————-
***Praise: President Trump is safely back home in the White House after an amazing few days. Thank You, Lord.
***Praise: Great reunion between President Trump and Kim Jong Un at DMZ..Thank You, Lord.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight home for President Trump and MAGA Team (4:30am to 8:15pm ET)
— for ICE as they may be back on track to arrest/deport illegal aliens in USA in about a week from now
— Presidential Candidate Democlowns to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble, crumble..then diminish…pouf. 😉
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China CCP to lose their aggression
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all America’s kids, esp 5 yr old Landen–protection
— 🇺🇸 We Go Together 🇺🇸 (Motto of the Joint Troops at DMZ)
————————————————–
🦅 “If you’re in a rush, you’ll get yourself in trouble.”
-–(6-29-19 South Korea Presser)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
On August 3, 1949, President Truman signed an Act of Congress that designated June 14 of each year as National Flag Day.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Monday July 1, 2019—–
Tweet with video of illegals dressed well.
These illegals crossed yesterday morning and damn are they dressed good. That guy has nice dress shoes on too! The crisis is real and we are giving away “free money” to everyone coming!
– Brian Kolfage (June 29, 2019)
This is what “strolling into America” looks like. Clean shoes, nice clothing, like they are out walking the dog. But in reality they just crossed an international border illegally and are about to get “free money” for life.
– Brian Kolfage (June 30, 2019)
When you get a clean fade haircut, wear your dress shoes and tell wife to wear new white shoes to cross into the USA. We believe they just got off a flight from Juarez international airport and Uber’d to the border- “FREE MONEY”
– Brian Kolfage (June 30, 2019)
Q: They obviously have not been walking for weeks. Clothes are too clean, shoes are also very clean. Plus, what man would walk any great distance in dress shoes?
A: Most fly into Juarez Mexico Airport then literally stroll in from a taxi.
– Brian Kolfage (June 30, 2019)
—————
Related
Previous (June 30th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/30/june-30th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-892/comment-page-1/#comment-7149237
Tweet with video of 40-ton CAT getting unstuck. – (1:43)
From the first night I was on site for the construction of @BrianKolfage’s border wall. 40-ton CAT 825K compactor got stuck in rough terrain. Got out, tho! Foreman Mike was barking orders. 🗣️ Donate to the next section of wall here! 🇺🇸 https://www.gofundme.com/f/thetrumpwall @WeBuildtheWall
– Jeff Rainforth (June 30, 2019)
Tweet with a couple pictures.
Back home from Texas & New Mexico after spending a month & a half on the mountain documenting construction of @BrianKolfage’s border wall. Lost 28 lbs up there. 🏜️ 15-20,000 pics & videos to start going through for @WeBuildtheWall now. 🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (June 29, 2019)
Q: WHOAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA>>>>>>>>>AWESOME WORK JEFF…God Bless YOU……can not wait to see what you got……now EAT EAT EAT……God Bless……and all of us??? keep donating to webuildthewall…..SO GREAT A JOB THEY DID
A: Thanks, Collette! It was an amazing time! The whole team was awesome & the construction guys who blazed up that mountain! ⛰️🇺🇸😃
– Jeff Rainforth (June 29, 2019)
Q: Thank you, Jeff, for the update. I was wondering how Brian’s wall campaign was doing.
A: Thanks, Robbin! Good to hear from you! 😀 This section of border wall is complete & @BrianKolfage & the @WeBuildtheWall team are in negotiations for the next builds. Exciting times! 😀 💥🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (June 29,2019)
Tweet with picture from terrace of wall at night during construction.
Q: You’re welcome, Jeff, and I hope you’re feeling better. Your photos of the project are awesome, and yes…this is very exciting! 👍🏻
A: Feeling much better, thanks, Robbin! Can’t wait to get all the vids & pics out. Night shot of the wall with Juarez, Mexico in the background. Cutting off the cartels. 👊🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (June 29, 2019)
Tweet with picture from the other side of the wall during construction.
Building walls is fun. Especially up the sides of mountains. ⛰️🇺🇸
– Jeff Rainforth (June 22, 2019)
It’s evident that despite the nonstop anti-Trump war waged by countless forces, the President and his policies remain considerably popular. The public is largely aligned with his agenda, has become accustomed to his unconventional style and appreciates that he’s smashing the corrupt status quo, improving their lives and doing what it takes to enhance the nation’s security.
Throughout Trump’s brief but stellar political career, one thing has held true: The more he’s attacked, the more he thrives, the more the public rallies to him, the more success he enjoys. Instead of damaging him as intended, the relentless attacks merely bolster him, particularly when joined with the public’s endorsement of his policies. This, of course, only generates even more fury from his adversaries, who know they’re stuck in the infinite purgatory of their futile resistance.
Meanwhile, the great silent majority is pretty well satisfied with the direction of the country — and with the singularly unique President leading it.
Rep. Tim Ryan, a Dem presidential contender (not really) rightly criticized Trump on Huawei and the North Korea “stunt”. If he caves on Oman/Russia JCPOA waivers, that would be even worse. Tucker Carlson may have good political instincts, but his foreign policy advice isn’t always correct.
