President Trump Talks to U.S. Troops at Osan Air Base…

After a historic trip to Panmunjom for a meeting with Kim Jong-Un, President Donald Trump traveled to Osan Air Base to deliver a speech to service members.
I need to find out what vitamins our President takes!!! WOW!
I want to know what vitamins Sundance takes! They are both in the same league, just slightly different fields of expertise.
They are “Winnamins” Barnabus and bertdilbert!!
Bob Hope came to Marine Corps Recruit Depot at Parris Island, SC in ’68. What a morale booster!
Was thinking the same thing!
I believe Bob Hope did a Christmas Show at Osan Air Base in 1968. I can’t help but see Bob Hope in our President–same relentless energy. When President Trump brought up Mike Pompeo and Ivanka [he called them Beauty and the Beast], I could see and hear Hope bringing on stage Jerry Colonna and Rachel Welch. Same whoops and whistles.
They must be kindred spirit. Hope lived to be 100. I wish the same for our President.
Both born under the zodiac sign of Gemini. Brainy,witty and fast on their feet. Geminis are always about 10 steps ahead of everyone else.
Spent a full 365 days (July 1974 – July 1975) at Osan repairing F-4/Ov-10 (auto) flight control system.
History of Osan:
https://www.osan.af.mil/About-Us/Fact-Sheets/Display/Article/404669/51st-fighter-wing/
Great people these local Koreans that assisted with on-base facilities, including the hobby shop and the recreation center where I was at when it burned to the ground, including about 10 pool tables, four or five shuffleboard tables, and a mini stage. The fire broke out some place behind the stage where I was watching a performance.
Winnamins, lots and lots of Winnamins!
Truly! I hit the wrong bottle!
President Trump has the greatest respect for our military, our Law Enforcement and our country. God bless him. I certainly hope he goes back home and grabs some shut eye.
Yeah, he is all about honoring his military and our country. Obama would have told the troops how special he was.
The democrats are out disrespecting everything but illegal aliens. Sad!
They say Obama used to go to bed with 60 briefing papers every night, PDJT on the other hand goes to bed with a supermodel every night. Guess who is more effective during the day?
I believe Obama stopped reading his Daily Briefing, knew 100 NCAA teams inside out, and was close to his ‘body man’, Reggie Love.
He’s probably not crazy about Portland’s LEO though. I wouldn’t trust them as far as I can spit.
Pretty cool the President gave a shout out to Creighton Abrams son, General Abe Abrams. My grandfather was a friend of Creighton Abrams, they were both battalion commanders in the famed 4th Armored Division in General Patton’s 3rd Army.
It’s like Twilight Zone. Media trying their best to downplay or downright ignore what happened.
Fox News is the worst. It’s as if they run a weekend program taped a week ago.
With the exception of Maria B in the morning and the Steve Hilton, Mark Levin slots at night, there is nothing on Fox worth a crap on Sunday.
PDJT is fueled by his love of America. Few have been as blessed by good fortune as he, and even fewer of those are ready, willing, and able to take maximum advantage of that good fortune. This is what we see playing out before us, this is our own good fortune.
Fewer still of the above ready and willing to serve as President as Donald Trump. Opportunity knocks, few listen.
“Beauty and The Beast!”
Our next President and Vice President!
But we’ll see what happens. A LOT swill happen before 2024.
Loved Marine One rolling up as the giant hanger doors open revealing an enormous American flag. 🇺🇸
God Bless our troops.
Listened to the entire speech. True to character, President Trump thanks and praises all there for their decation and sacrifice and calls many out by name (w/o photo of course) as well as the commanders. He goes into the military budget build up and new and rehabilitated machines.
A spectacular conversation of support for Osan Air Base! Must be an incredible time to be there. Thank you again, Mr. President for your support of our military.
President Trump’s beautiful and totally deserved ode to Osan and our troops everywhere given at the end of the grueling G20 trip shows us the depth of Trump’s love for our country and the true sterling character of the man himself.
When a leader returns successfully from the wars, he should be greeted with great welcoming and Honor. Instead, though President Trump lead this Country with great pride, honor and important victories at the g20, the ungrateful MSM and RHINOs in congress, along with a corrupt Supreme Court and judiciary join with the Dimms to bash him and attack him in every unimaginable manner. This only serves to highlight what evil, tyrannical bastards there are, yet still believe they should get our votes. Hopefully lighting will strike them and fry them where they all stand/sit plotting. One small spot of good news, is the Oregon GOP state senators, who appear to have successfully run down the clock on the fascist bill the governor there is pushing.
Your comment reminds me of a scene in ‘Patton’ where Patton (Scott) recites some ancient military (Bysantine?) lore. about returning conquering military leaders. A tribute.
As a former military member, I recall having the occasional politician visit making statements and speeches with us as backdrops speaking on things irrelevant. But Trump takes the time to know who he is talking to and addresses them very personally. NONE ever do anything as nice as this. I hope the other politicians take note of this. So important and so nice.
PDJT reminds me in many ways of Ronald Reagan. Different times, different means, but similar tactics and strategies. RR: Mr. Gorbachev, tear down this wall. PDJT: Iran will never have nucs. RR: Shining city on a hill. PDJT: America an example for all.
And his stop at Osan ‘today’ reminded me of another similarity. Reagan said, “It is amazing how much you can accomplish if you don’t care who gets credit.” PDJT knows that in his bones, it shows thru at every rally and at Osan today.
I’m having a bad afternoon for while watching the above video of our President offering his thoughts to the warrior troops my mind went into a fog…I imagined that B. Hussein O. was there with his wife, Michelle…and Kerry–where he asked Michelle to come up and say a few words.
All she could talk about was how the military should embrace the LGBT community, after which Kerry came before the mic–only he was immediately booed off stage!
Then Obama-Mao addressed the troops informing them he had just given billions of dollars to Chairman Kim with only one condition: Chairman Kim was to keep firing missiles into space and testing nuclear weapons!
What a nightmare…but then the fog lifted and I realized a real President is now leading our country!
Troops are very very positive… lots of energy in that crowd!
