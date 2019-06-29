D’oh Canada – Justin From Canada Had a Rough G20…

Justin from Canada had a tough time getting any respect while attending the G20 in Osaka, Japan.

Justin wasn’t the only one…

Meanwhile… THE BOSS:

WATCH:

.

91 Responses to D’oh Canada – Justin From Canada Had a Rough G20…

  1. sundance says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:09 pm

  2. Dekester says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    As a Canadian I appreciate your posts on our effeminate PM.

    He truly is a Dud..sad really that a country such as Canada is being slowly destroyed by Liberalism.

    It must be remembered that he and his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau were communists, communists that suck in the female vote with goodies such as the “ baby bonus”

    Obama, Corbyn, Merkel and your crazy Dems are all “ birds of a feather” and dangerous as heck.

    Cheers, and God bless PDJT

  3. simicharmed says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Great the UN-Man from Canada is still a metro-sexual-beta-cuck man who is not a leader nor a does he admit to being “a man”…or anything otherwise. What a shame of the Nation (of Canada). Much like when the USA harbored the Manchurian Candidate of Barrack Hussein Obama.

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      sismicharmed , You got that right. We (USA) were buffooned by a half Kenyan/Muslim that we thought would undo the stupid deeds of Bush2. Then we found out he was a MAJOR POSER but it was too late. He got plenty of white votes in 2008 but by the time 2012 rolled around we had him figured out. Unfortunately, the LIV’s did not. Lesson learned and we did not make the same mistake in 2016 nor will we make it in 2020 and beyond. Good luck, Canada. You can do it too.

      • Daniel M. Camac says:
        June 29, 2019 at 9:38 pm

        Oops, simicharmed.

      • simicharmed says:
        June 29, 2019 at 9:48 pm

        I’m sure you are (trying), to belittle me but I do not care. You are clearly a RACIST! Yes a Racist! You and your “whiteness” and your “white votes”, whatever the hell that means….PROVES YOU are a racist so please stop commenting here! Run back into your Justin-Cave-of-Snowflakes and dream a bit more of your racist self worth. Pathetic I even have to address DEMOCRAT racist individuals NORTH OF THE BORDER!

      • simicharmed says:
        June 29, 2019 at 10:05 pm

        Don’t reply to your own comment ya child-troll! Let your ignorance juvenile mentality flow. Here’s your future in these matters – Make more mistakes, destroy your life and be an idiot Democrat. Truly a FAILURE IN LIFE!

        LEARN about life and the history of the United States of America and you will be fine!

  4. donnyvee says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    He gets none from me either. It’s way past time that he gets milkshaked.

  5. 100% YOOPER says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:38 pm

    President Trump even has Abe dressing like him!😁

  6. Katie says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    Watching President Trump and how all the leaders just want to be near him is always incredible to me to watch. I then couldn’t help, but imagine Biden in this setting. He’d miss everything as it was probably during his nap time.

  7. Nordic Breed says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Merkel’s tremor indicates she has a serious neurological problem. I think she will soon have to exit the world stage. Clearly it is not being managed very well.

    • sejmon333535208 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 7:58 pm

      SHE HOLD HER HAND TIGHT EVEN ON G20 FAMILY PICTURE….

    • Ospreyzone says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:00 pm

      Advanced Parkinson’s disease is what it appears to be.

    • DaughterofLiberty says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:03 pm

      You’re right – uncontrollable shaking. When will the press start demanding answers? Some time not too long ago there were b/w photos of a young girl with Adolph Hitler – a remarkable look alike. Who knows if she’s his granddaughter….He certainly had uncontrollable shaking towards his end (that of course in itself doesn’t mean anything) – but if you look at her eyes and her chin, next to an older Adolf,,,,well, very interesting.

      She was supposedly Stasi in East Berlin as a young woman. If related to Adolph, she would have been well groomed and cared for, Would be fascinating should there be any deep digging. Regardless, why are no public questions being asked about her condition?

    • helix35 says:
      June 29, 2019 at 8:08 pm

      It’s called Health Karma. It seems to affect nasty, corrupt, left-wing women.

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      June 29, 2019 at 9:17 pm

      Nordic, Does she not remind you of some other raisin-faced hypocrite from the New York region?….only she could be tossed into the Scuby Van before she really got going.
      Oh dear, modern medicine still has a way to go.

  8. waynesteapartyworld says:
    June 29, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    Lol. Our President Trump is the Alpha-male-from-h-e-double-hockysticks.

  9. sarasotosfan says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:00 pm

    That 20 second clip of Justin’s poor timing is priceless.

  10. calbear84 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:04 pm

    Of course Trump has the hot brunette smiling from ear to ear! The Boss is the Boss and there’s nothing us anyone can do about it!

  11. Red_desi69 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:06 pm

    Btw: what is Jennifer Jacobs talking about above. Is she a never trumper?

  12. MaineCoon says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:07 pm

    President el-Sisi was at the G20 and can briefly be seen in one of the videos. He didn’t have a bilat with PT nor did I see them interact at the summit. Why not? Granted the focus was IndoPacific but he interacted a lot with MbS.

  13. sunnydaze says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:10 pm

    That stare down from Xi Jinping towards Little Potato in the Manny Ottawa tweet is just brutal.

    Xi’s burning LP’s back w/ his focal energy/qi.

  14. DaughterofLiberty says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:13 pm

    Justin is so out of place – he’s the youngster no one really pays much attention to. How awkward and embarrasing for him. And its so obvious he just wants to be liked and acknowledged.

    El Presidente has the bonne hommie factor – he’s comfortable anywhere, fun, rich, talented and the focal point of everything. He’s just likeable every which way you cut it. Well hailed. A presence. How wonderful we finally have a head of state that has style, ability, talent, and gravitas all in one package. Really not seen since John Kennedy (although El Presidente is much more seasoned than Kennedy could have been given his youth and recklessness).

    • starfcker says:
      June 29, 2019 at 11:29 pm

      Ronald Reagan cut a mean figure in world affairs as well if you want to talk about a presence. Justin certainly isn’t helping his case by constantly digging around in his purse.

  15. codasouthtexas says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:31 pm

  16. namberak says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:31 pm

    Every time I see pix from these shindigs, I think Frau Merkel looks like the lunch lady who blundered into the wrong room. No presence, No sense of style. A puppet.

  17. Benedict Comey says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:32 pm

    Justn should’ve left the twinkle socks at home

  18. meadowfox says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:41 pm

    I could almost feel sorry for him, if I didn’t know how much he’s destroying Canada.

  19. free73735 says:
    June 29, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    FYI: I clicked on the Ruptly video on this thread. It went to utube (like it should). As I was watching a little “blurb” (don’t know the proper name for it) with a wikipedia note attached said, this is sponsored by the Russian Government. Desperation abounds.

    • Marc says:
      June 29, 2019 at 10:23 pm

      They do that with all foreign country backed companies/channels now. They wanted to pick and choose in the beginning but they were coerced into making it a blanket system. Even Al Jazeera has that disclaimer under their videos.

  21. sucesfuloser says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:23 pm

    As the way things should be; our President actually owns the place; he is the man!

    • Henry chance says:
      June 29, 2019 at 10:05 pm

      I interviewed an executive for my company that was a black, female, Harvard MBA.

      I asked her the biggest benefit she got from picking up her MBA there. She said she learned how to work a room.

      Trump works every room he steps in.

      He is the boss.
      He takes tension out of the space around him.

      Sundance noticed the body language of people in Turdolt’s

  22. Rhoda R says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    I loved how our President Trump stopped long enough on that walk-way to listen to and acknowledge those Japanese drummers off to the side and how he invited Prince Arab-whatever to do the same. I’ll be he was the only world leader to do that.

  23. lansdalechip says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    So much good comedian material herein.
    Shame it’s all going to waste.

  24. huecowacko says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Those macho Latino leaders don’t got no respect for light-in-the-loafer Canadian leaders.

  25. Tparty says:
    June 29, 2019 at 9:57 pm

    Nobody respects a beta male

  26. Cisco says:
    June 29, 2019 at 10:21 pm

    Very late posting but, only one is a World Leader, the other is just window dressing

  27. D Rogers says:
    June 29, 2019 at 10:48 pm

    Deserved. Once an ass always an ass.

    God do I love this world reset back to the realities of markets.

  28. mr.piddles says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Are Trump, Abe, and Modi going in for the Three-Way Fist Bump? Aka The Tri-Bump. Aka The Triple Lindy.

  29. Sunshine says:
    June 29, 2019 at 11:25 pm

    Thank You One Million times SUNDANCE. A great compilation. All very enjoyable.

    The clip I particularly appreciated is the ABC Network, the one where Trump mutters something at Erdogan next to him, the Iran-friendly tyrannical wannabe Caliph, out of the side of his mouth.

    Trump knew Erdogan didn’t hear it well and Trump knew Erdogan is too proud to ask him to repeat (displaying weakness).

    Wannabe Tyrant Caliph Erdogan went to bed wondering what Trump said to him.

