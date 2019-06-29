D’oh Canada – Justin From Canada Had a Rough G20…

Justin from Canada had a tough time getting any respect while attending the G20 in Osaka, Japan.
Trudeau holding hands with Vietnam PM. YAYYYY! What’s next? A couple’s manicure section?
#G20Moment: Bolsonaro Thug Life 😎 pic.twitter.com/0rPckouPyV
God this is embarrassing for Canadians. #FakeFeminist Trudeau is a pariah in the world.
As I tweeted — Trudeau destroying Canada 🇨🇦
Canada has never been so low on the world stage.https://t.co/vxS41jlpsZ
Here are the two leaders for the several minutes they sat next to each other and didn’t acknowledge each other #cdnpoli #G20 pic.twitter.com/6WMr9RbCNO
Justin wasn’t the only one…
Germany's Merkel seen shaking for second time this month. More here: https://t.co/7XidSxNHtk pic.twitter.com/3NS3CxIloq
She’s never looked happier. pic.twitter.com/BEkRuY0Ijv
Meanwhile… THE BOSS:
U.S. President Donald Trump promises his delegation is 'gonna be talking a lot of trade' with Japan's leader Shinzo Abe on the sidelines of the #G20 summit in Osaka. More here: https://t.co/1JFTtvoImo pic.twitter.com/GsohsZXnhv
まもなくＧ２０サミットが始まります。それに先立ち、先ほど、トランプ大統領、モディ首相と日米印3か国による首脳会談を行い、結束を確認しました。 pic.twitter.com/evWIaReOs8
Pres. Trump walked side-by-side with Russia's Vladimir Putin before posing for the family photo at the G-20 summit in Japan.
The president then stood next to Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for the photo. https://t.co/wu4kQlxAwE pic.twitter.com/Mk5CVJPIkU
Leaders and attendees take part in a photo session at the #G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. More: https://t.co/EHz2XEuryE pic.twitter.com/tdHPTk5ZUt
Unusual sight: a couple times here at G20, Trump swallowed up in a crowd of strangers, just one in throng. After family photo he was in hallway in a sea of foreign officials and press, no one accompanying him but Tony Ornato, head of his Secret Service detail. (Didn’t get a pic.) pic.twitter.com/NzniCrtiq0
WATCH:
Set to music.
Trudeau is Obama in white.
Despite denials, 0 is 50% white by birth.
Is that an “O” or a zero? Or both?
50% White and 100% communist/muslim America hating POS. Voter fraud was the only reason he had a second term.
Not really. Obama had social skills. May not like his politics, but I’m sure political leaders of all stripes enjoyed his company. Trudeau, on the other hand, is a classic dork and has the tendency to drag down the mood. Trump is the most popular kid in the room.
Maybe the Queen of England could enlighten you.The Beverly Hillbillies had more social skills.
“Not really. Obama had social skills. May not like his politics, but I’m sure political leaders of all stripes enjoyed his company
True, that.
TurD’Oh is O”butthole in white! There fixed that for you:-)))
His isolation is equally pathetic and sad on both personal and political levels.
Maybe because he brought his big purse.
I feel embarrassed for the Canadian people.
Justin has anti-gravitas.
Scientifically possible, Justin just proved it.
As a Canadian I appreciate your posts on our effeminate PM.
He truly is a Dud..sad really that a country such as Canada is being slowly destroyed by Liberalism.
It must be remembered that he and his father Pierre Elliot Trudeau were communists, communists that suck in the female vote with goodies such as the “ baby bonus”
Obama, Corbyn, Merkel and your crazy Dems are all “ birds of a feather” and dangerous as heck.
Cheers, and God bless PDJT
How did Trudeau win PM? Was it really just because he promised legal marijuana? (very genuinely curious)
What an incredibly satisfying experience to be able to be so proud of your President when he is abroad representing us.I cringed every time Obama went abroad knowing he was going to slander our nation.Watching all the videos of the G20 you can sense the respect foreign leaders have for President Trump.
Can you imagine Biden telling how much he likes Chinese food the poo poo plater is the best. Trump knows how present himself as powerful, and knowledgeable but open. He has guts and a commanding presence.
I was always embarrassed. I got the impression that foreign leaders were just putting up with him.
(very genuinely curious) Katie:
Justin’s Conservative opponent in the 2015 election was the multi term PM Harper. But the political clock had run out on Harper as it often does for leaders that remain in power for almost a decade. Disagreements on policy also led to considerable infighting and the resignations of top Cabinet ministers etc. that further weakened the party. Harper also committed the worst sin in a socialist “everything for free” leaning country. He attempted to reduce the deficit via budget cuts including stripping medical and other benefits from gov’t workers. The public turned away from Harper in droves and the other main party, the NDP had a leader that also lost much of his lefty-socialist popularity.
Justin Trudeau’s father Pierre managed to dupe Canadians into a “Trudeaumania” period caused by his unconventional flair and behavior including his “graceful pirouettes” and driving to work in his Mercedes-Benz 300 SL convertible. It’s a long story but Justin tried to copy his Dad’s Trudeamania and with the help of the supportive media, he succeeded to dupe enough people to buy into his “mini Trudeaumania” -AKA “Sunny Ways.” Today Storm Clouds is more appropriate but his timorous 2019 Cons. opponent is not exactly a tough opponent either.
Justin married his wife Sophie in his Dad’s once famous car.
https://postmediadriving.files.wordpress.com/2015/10/justin-trudeau-mercedes.jpg?quality=100&strip=all&w=768&crop=1
I believe Justin, Obama, Pope Francis, May, Macron, the last Australian PM and a few others were installed.
More than likely that was the thing that got him elected by the fruit loops, and many did not turn out to vote. I believe he won 39.5% the other split between the Conservative and NDP vote oh yes the green as well.
A young woman who doesn’t follow politics much saw him on the TV when I was watching, and commented, “he’s f-ing hot’.
Now if you know a much about him or have witnessed some of his antics, he looks like a buffoon, but for the lo-info crowd, there is that.
The price of ignorance in common ordinary folk who aren’t enlightened! Just maybe lightning can strike twice, such as Obama was able to wake up the sleeping giant and we got PDJT!
That’s how he won with his name ID and being the “new hotness” that the women lusted for. It also helps that Canada does national elections(no delegates/electoral college) so the big three cities will always pull to the left and put commies into power.
Katie,
Nope..the dopey woman vote.
They ones that voted for him are dumber than a box of rocks. Many still will, remember he is cute, says nice things, wears children’s socks and is mean to PDJT.
God bless PDJT.
As a woman, I have to say way too many of my sex vote with their emotions and no logic. I sometimes wonder what our world would look like today if women in our country had never won the right to vote.
My sister (who isn’t a registered voter thank the Lord) said when HIllary was running, “I think it’s about time a woman was president.” I would have smacked her, but I’m a grown up now. Sigh.
Katie,
I know your question has been answered and I hope this will lighten up some folks.
I heard a rumor that Justin won on the promise that everyone will get free pair of his socks if he wins election. Another rumor is, everybody is pestering their mailman/mailwoman everyday for their pair of socks and now mailman/mailwoman are threatening to quit if they don’t get their pairs first before any of the peasants.
https://pbs.twimg.com/media/DBQCNM8XkAAdRJ5.jpg:large
Disclaimer – this is all hearsay and I apologize if I am spreading any fake news.
Katie, Obama interfered in Canadian elections to help Trudeau win.
Sources:
Time to kick Obama Election Campaign Experts Out of Canada
https://canadafreepress.com/article/time-to-kick-obama-election-campaign-experts-out-of-canada
Millions in foreign funds spent in 2015 federal election to defeat Harper government, report alleges
https://nationalpost-com.cdn.ampproject.org/v/s/nationalpost.com/news/politics/millions-in-foreign-funds-spent-in-2015-federal-election-to-defeat-harper-government-report-alleges/amp?amp_js_v=a2&_gsa=1&usqp=mq331AQA#referrer=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.google.com&_tf=From%20%251%24s&share=https%3A%2F%2Fnationalpost.com%2Fnews%2Fpolitics%2Fmillions-in-foreign-funds-spent-in-2015-federal-election-to-defeat-harper-government-report-alleges
Obama Plans Takedown of Another U.S. Ally
https://www.aim.org/aim-column/obama-plans-takedown-of-another-u-s-ally/
The Obama Machine Takes Over Canada
https://canadafreepress.com/article/the-obama-machine-takes-over-canada
When voters get hungry enough they’ve been known to change their minds.
We did —- MAGA!
How did he get elected? Did he promise something?
Well, ou are certainly right about his father being a communist. But I believe his name was Fidel and not Pierre.
Even if Justin is Castro’s son, it’s all the same end result.
Trudeau lives in his own world with his circle of liberal friends. It may work well for him in Canada. What we observe outside Canada however is Trudeau desperately looking for his peer group, only to find he doesn’t have one.
At the last G meeting in Canada, Trudeau behaved badly towards Trump while our President was in the air. Since Trump is the rock star and everyone wants a favor from Trump, rubbing elbows with him is not a benefit to any world leader.
Having lived through 8 years of Obama, we can certainly empathize.
I somewhat identify with you..tho’ not Canadian myself, I (and husband) lived in Canada for quite a few years…had to children born there and I feel sorry for the country as I see it going down a sad path…too much like my own country south of you!
Great the UN-Man from Canada is still a metro-sexual-beta-cuck man who is not a leader nor a does he admit to being “a man”…or anything otherwise. What a shame of the Nation (of Canada). Much like when the USA harbored the Manchurian Candidate of Barrack Hussein Obama.
sismicharmed , You got that right. We (USA) were buffooned by a half Kenyan/Muslim that we thought would undo the stupid deeds of Bush2. Then we found out he was a MAJOR POSER but it was too late. He got plenty of white votes in 2008 but by the time 2012 rolled around we had him figured out. Unfortunately, the LIV’s did not. Lesson learned and we did not make the same mistake in 2016 nor will we make it in 2020 and beyond. Good luck, Canada. You can do it too.
Oops, simicharmed.
Why you saying “Oops” you racist? I surprised a racist like yourself has not been BANNED from this site. You are ALFUL!
Daniel was commenting that he mis-spelled your name.
I’m sure you are (trying), to belittle me but I do not care. You are clearly a RACIST! Yes a Racist! You and your “whiteness” and your “white votes”, whatever the hell that means….PROVES YOU are a racist so please stop commenting here! Run back into your Justin-Cave-of-Snowflakes and dream a bit more of your racist self worth. Pathetic I even have to address DEMOCRAT racist individuals NORTH OF THE BORDER!
Don’t reply to your own comment ya child-troll! Let your ignorance juvenile mentality flow. Here’s your future in these matters – Make more mistakes, destroy your life and be an idiot Democrat. Truly a FAILURE IN LIFE!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Yep. I kept thinking—relax, Trump’s got this . . .
Biden would be looking around like Justine – only he’d be looking for little girls to fondle and sniff their hair.
Merkel’s tremor indicates she has a serious neurological problem. I think she will soon have to exit the world stage. Clearly it is not being managed very well.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
She was supposedly Stasi in East Berlin as a young woman. If related to Adolph, she would have been well groomed and cared for, Would be fascinating should there be any deep digging. Regardless, why are no public questions being asked about her condition?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Hitler didn’t have any children.
Please don’t clog up the comments with conspiracy theories.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There is a story how Hitler fathered a French child in WW I
he did have a half brother who died in 1956 .. alois . and a half sister .died earlier ,
And how would we really, definitively know that? Have you looked at the photos I’ve referenced? If not, please refrain from snarky remarks. Appreciated.
It’s called Health Karma. It seems to affect nasty, corrupt, left-wing women.
Nordic, Does she not remind you of some other raisin-faced hypocrite from the New York region?….only she could be tossed into the Scuby Van before she really got going.
Oh dear, modern medicine still has a way to go.
What it makes me think of is how many elderly and/or infirm women TPTB are forcing to stay in office well past the point where anyone would reasonably want to.
They must feel that “Grandma” is a soothing, non-threatening image.
I’m thinking of Pelosi and Feinstein as well.
Hitlery, she’s another story. She’d have been better off going home and playing Grandma for real, but she insisted on cashing in on what she was owed. In the process, she ruined her husband.
On the theory that the Unipart has dirt on everybody, that includes foreign leaders who mysteriously won’t quit while they are ahead, I’m assuming.
https://www.spiegel.de/international/world/merkel-calls-obama-over-suspicions-us-tapped-her-mobile-phone-a-929642.html
Bendix, or RBG?
Lol. Our President Trump is the Alpha-male-from-h-e-double-hockysticks.
That 20 second clip of Justin’s poor timing is priceless.
Of course Trump has the hot brunette smiling from ear to ear! The Boss is the Boss and there’s nothing us anyone can do about it!
Btw: what is Jennifer Jacobs talking about above. Is she a never trumper?
Jacobs is a WH press corps reporter for Bloomberg so I guess the answer is Yes.
She’s always snarky!
President el-Sisi was at the G20 and can briefly be seen in one of the videos. He didn’t have a bilat with PT nor did I see them interact at the summit. Why not? Granted the focus was IndoPacific but he interacted a lot with MbS.
Did you see POTUS’ schedule? When was he supposed to meet w/ him?
MaineCoon, Nice catch! Was Egypt sent to the problem-solving table and nobody else showed up? Inquisitive minds dare to ask.
That stare down from Xi Jinping towards Little Potato in the Manny Ottawa tweet is just brutal.
Xi’s burning LP’s back w/ his focal energy/qi.
Justin is so out of place – he’s the youngster no one really pays much attention to. How awkward and embarrasing for him. And its so obvious he just wants to be liked and acknowledged.
El Presidente has the bonne hommie factor – he’s comfortable anywhere, fun, rich, talented and the focal point of everything. He’s just likeable every which way you cut it. Well hailed. A presence. How wonderful we finally have a head of state that has style, ability, talent, and gravitas all in one package. Really not seen since John Kennedy (although El Presidente is much more seasoned than Kennedy could have been given his youth and recklessness).
Ronald Reagan cut a mean figure in world affairs as well if you want to talk about a presence. Justin certainly isn’t helping his case by constantly digging around in his purse.
Every time I see pix from these shindigs, I think Frau Merkel looks like the lunch lady who blundered into the wrong room. No presence, No sense of style. A puppet.
Justn should’ve left the twinkle socks at home
I could almost feel sorry for him, if I didn’t know how much he’s destroying Canada.
FYI: I clicked on the Ruptly video on this thread. It went to utube (like it should). As I was watching a little “blurb” (don’t know the proper name for it) with a wikipedia note attached said, this is sponsored by the Russian Government. Desperation abounds.
They do that with all foreign country backed companies/channels now. They wanted to pick and choose in the beginning but they were coerced into making it a blanket system. Even Al Jazeera has that disclaimer under their videos.
As the way things should be; our President actually owns the place; he is the man!
I interviewed an executive for my company that was a black, female, Harvard MBA.
I asked her the biggest benefit she got from picking up her MBA there. She said she learned how to work a room.
Trump works every room he steps in.
He is the boss.
He takes tension out of the space around him.
Sundance noticed the body language of people in Turdolt’s
I loved how our President Trump stopped long enough on that walk-way to listen to and acknowledge those Japanese drummers off to the side and how he invited Prince Arab-whatever to do the same. I’ll be he was the only world leader to do that.
So much good comedian material herein.
Shame it’s all going to waste.
Those macho Latino leaders don’t got no respect for light-in-the-loafer Canadian leaders.
Nobody respects a beta male
Obama is a beta male.
Very late posting but, only one is a World Leader, the other is just window dressing
Deserved. Once an ass always an ass.
God do I love this world reset back to the realities of markets.
Are Trump, Abe, and Modi going in for the Three-Way Fist Bump? Aka The Tri-Bump. Aka The Triple Lindy.
Thank You One Million times SUNDANCE. A great compilation. All very enjoyable.
The clip I particularly appreciated is the ABC Network, the one where Trump mutters something at Erdogan next to him, the Iran-friendly tyrannical wannabe Caliph, out of the side of his mouth.
Trump knew Erdogan didn’t hear it well and Trump knew Erdogan is too proud to ask him to repeat (displaying weakness).
Wannabe Tyrant Caliph Erdogan went to bed wondering what Trump said to him.
