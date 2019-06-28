Utah Police Announce Arrest in Case of Missing Utah Student Mackenzie Lueck…

Posted on June 28, 2019 by

A very sad end to a statewide search for missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck. During a police conference update today, Ms. Lueck was identified as a murder victim. A suspect has been arrested.

(Via NBC) Salt Lake City police on Friday arrested and charged a man with the murder of missing University of Utah student Mackenzie Lueck.

Ayoola Ajayi, 31, is charged with aggravated murder, aggravated kidnapping, obstruction of justice and desecration of body, authorities announced.

Salt Lake City police Chief Mike Brown said he personally telephoned Lueck’s parents in Southern California to tell them their 23-year-old daughter was dead.

“This is one of the most difficult phone calls I have ever made as both Greg and his wife, Diana, are devastated, are heartbroken by this news,” Brown said.

The announcement came after SWAT officers in full tactical gear swarmed an apartment complex at about 9:20 a.m. MT at 1028 S.W. Temple. (read more)

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Cultural Marxism, Death Threats, media bias, Police action. Bookmark the permalink.

77 Responses to Utah Police Announce Arrest in Case of Missing Utah Student Mackenzie Lueck…

  1. beach lover says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:48 pm

    The horror of this is unimaginable.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  2. Sweet Old Bob says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:54 pm

    What nationality / country of origin does the perp have ?
    Does his culture have anything to do with it ?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      June 28, 2019 at 6:57 pm

      Nigeria’s finest.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • CarolynH says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      Nigeria

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Louisiana Steve says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

      It’ll be a while before all the facts come out about this sick perp. Color, nationality, and citizenship status will have to be framed in some sort of narrative or cover up before they let us know the sordid truth…..as usual.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • stephen fenlon says:
        June 28, 2019 at 7:42 pm

        Just my two pence worth,
        but I have worked with many Africans here in the UK via the Health Service here.
        I found that my personal negative opinion of Nigerians were confirmed by members of other African nations, particularly Kenyans.

        Like

        Reply
        • Matthew LeBlanc says:
          June 28, 2019 at 8:18 pm

          Yes, coworker today told me story about his friends who were Indians and parents were doctors working in Nigeria. He said they would tell him stories about Nigerian justice usually vigilante and usually entailed burning people alive in tires.

          Like

          Reply
      • hanna693 says:
        June 28, 2019 at 7:46 pm

        THEY ARE ALREADY LABELING HIM AS SOME KIND OF TOP MILITARY TECH EXPERT. But beautiful girl, why? Why would you meet a creep like that on 3 am. Did you not know he was black? Did he trick you? I don’t understand the choices of these young, beautiful girls. Why are they doing this?? He may have pointed a gun at her and told her not to get out of the car. The best thing to do in that situation, is just go ahead and get out of the car – let him shoot you in a park where people are milling around. He’s going to kill you anyway, at least you have a few seconds to try to escape no matter what. Then the creep will panic and drive off.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Invisigoth says:
      June 28, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      He was a refugee who served in the military and went to college. He posed for artists and wrote a novel where a character is burned alive. He loved his white friends who never suspected he was a violent psychopath, and he paid for sex with white college students he met online.

      Like

      Reply
  3. Bullseye says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Sadly the media is covering up the truth about Mackenzie. She was meeting the murderer in the park at 3am. She actively pursued and dated older men for money…Sugar Daddies

    https://dailystormer.name/l-o-l-african-arrested-for-killing-salt-lake-city-whore-mackenzie-lueck/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      So she was a part-time prostitute – she still has a right to life.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Me says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      Well aren’t you a piece of work. Unfortunately an unfinished piece of work

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Baby El says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:09 pm

      Perhaps the stormer is not the best choice of links to post on this site.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Og Oggilby says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      Any guy who’s lived a life is aware that there’s no absence of “nice’ white females who like to walk on the wild side. Whether this young woman was one of them, I don’t know. Expecting the truth from the media has become a lost cause….

      Like

      Reply
    • Louisiana Steve says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:14 pm

      Still, the story should be about the murder, not the lifestyle of the victim.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • mandy says:
        June 28, 2019 at 8:13 pm

        Would you also want to hide the fact that a drug addict who died from an overdose died from said overdose?

        To HIDE the truth about the victim’s choices – to DENY that SHE HERSELF holds some responsibility for her OWN demise – is WRONG and actually quite dangerous.

        This very sad story is a CAUTIONARY TALE for young women.

        The lifestyle she freely CHOSE to lead is, in truth, VERY DANGEROUS.

        Who is going to tell the young women that it’s DANGEROUS if NO ONE MENTIONS THAT SHE LIVED THAT FILTHY LIFESTYLE?

        I don’t want our young women to go into their college years BELIEVING what the left tells them – that anything is acceptable, and that they can prostitute themselves SAFELY. (See the recent “teen vogue” story on how to do it.)

        Speaking the truth is what is called for here, NOT hiding the facts.

        JMO and YMMV.

        Like

        Reply
      • Invisigoth says:
        June 28, 2019 at 8:16 pm

        Probably a nice Lutheran girl who thought white supremacy was a national epidemic.

        We have two cultures — one that feels guilt for opportunities afforded them and yet sees no value in humanity. Another that feels no gratitude for opportunities given them and also sees no value in humanity.

        If she were alive, she’d tell you abortion was a human right and her body was hers to profit from. She’d defend her murderer to the end if he had been arrested by a white cop. While no amount of privilege would compensate for the primitive cultural instincts bred into him.

        And we’re bringing millions into this country every year. Liberals really do want us to die.

        Like

        Reply
    • Drogers says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:20 pm

      FTA –

      – An African individual has been arrested for the murder of a missing prostitute in Salt Lake City.
      – Oh so he a crab nigga.
      – I wonder if he burned her alive?
      That would be HILARIOUS.
      – As a whore, she was assuredly familiar with the favorite whore phrase “only God can judge me.”
      I guess He did that.
      – Good luck making it back to Kolob, you stupid whore.

      What type of person would the unverified comments you just made?
      What type of person are you to post a linc like that on this site?
      You have no decency.

      Like

      Reply
    • Alex Pazzo says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:27 pm

      Bullseye likes alternative thinking and baits Patriots to view HATE
      I’m sorry I clicked on that link that you soiled this site with.
      Concern troll or purposeful troll?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Deb says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      The Daily Stormer is not a trustworthy source for information.

      Like

      Reply
    • susaninseattle says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:36 pm

      A very tragic end for this young woman and her family. Assuming she was living a high risk lifestyle, we can hope the circumstances of her death will be a cautionary tale to young women, especially those who buy into the liberal post-feminist lie that traditional / Christian values and behavior are old fashioned and irrelevant.

      Like

      Reply
    • dallasdan says:
      June 28, 2019 at 8:19 pm

      That article, true or not, is repugnant.

      Like

      Reply
  4. Menotrite says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    So sad. Prayers for her and her family.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  5. Mike Robinson says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    Death penalty. Quickly. No fuss. No bother. .38 caliber should do nicely.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. tom says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    Was he legally in this country?

    Like

    Reply
  7. lawton says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:57 pm

    I wonder if he has done this before?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • vicschick says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      My question too. I heard interviews of previous roommates of his that said he would have women over who would stay in his bedroom for days at a time. Not even coming out to eat. He also had cameras all over the house and three of them in his bedroom.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  8. Eric says:
    June 28, 2019 at 6:59 pm

    Horrible! Who could do such a thing?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. Nevermore says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    Too bad he didn’t put up a fight and was taken down with a taxpayer’s relief shot

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Sentient says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    I’m sure the reverse happens all the time.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Mary Ann says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:00 pm

    We are living in the end of days.. more and more devastation brought on by others with no remorse. May God comfort her loved ones..

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  12. san joaquin sam says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:01 pm

    It is terribly sad. The girl was a prostitute. That fact matters because it’s important to recognize that evil preys on the weak and degenerate.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. Publius2016 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:02 pm

    very sad…Uber and Lyft etc are not safe…yes, her lifestyle was a contributing factor but the ease of transportation gives the illusion of safety!

    Uber and Lyft are like a standing army!

    Like

    Reply
    • MostlyRight says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      Not clear why Uber or Lyft are any different from a cab in this case?? She was a self-proclaimed Sugar Baby who gave advice online to prospective Sugar Babies online. She bragged of currently having two Sugar Daddies. She had texting going back and forth with this monster and flew in and took a Lyft to a park at 3am, got out and willingly got into another car. She looks sweet and innocent, but that was part of her disguise. It’s horrible, and the monster should get the death penalty, but even sweet innocent looking blonde girls who aren’t really sweet and innocent are responsible for their own choices. She was making terrible life choices and the path it led isn’t surprising.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  14. lotbusyexec says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:03 pm

    No question about it, evil is exists and is alive. Praying for the victims family. There are no words, just prayer!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • hanna693 says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:56 pm

      She was obviously molested when she was a child. A lot of them go into prostitution, because of the child damage. It makes them think they are only good for sex. Hence, she had sugar daddies. She had no self worth at all. True signs of sexual molestation as a child. Do the parents even know this, are they going to admit it? Or did they just cover it up like it never happened, like a lot of families did back then, and, still do. Hence, the damage continues. True crime by the family of this innocent little child.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  16. ristvan says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:04 pm

    There are some troubling elements here. Murky.

    So, she gets back very late from Grandma’s funeral. OK, my college age kids did that often to max cheap flights. I once drove my now much more sensible daughter to the airport for a 5 am cheapie out of FLL.

    But Lyft to a park 9 miles from her dorm at ~2am??

    To meet someone there that late prearranged by police reconstructed cell phone pings?

    There is much more to this story than innocence deprived by a depraved.

    Old legal saying: hard cases make bad law. This is by aforesaid a very hard case.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • mycroftxxx000 says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:07 pm

      Ex-Army IT specialist, 31, is charged with kidnap and murder of missing ‘sugar baby’ Mackenzie Lueck, as police reveal Utah student’s charred remains were found in suspect’s yard

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Rhoda R says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:08 pm

      Murder is murder.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • Vince says:
      June 28, 2019 at 7:15 pm

      “But Lyft to a park 9 miles from her dorm at ~2am??

      To meet someone there that late prearranged by police reconstructed cell phone pings? ”

      As another has said, she was basically a prostitute. Her actions were to keep this part of her life secret. That’s why she didn’t have him pick her up at her place, where neighbors could see, or drive to his place, where someone could spot her car.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        June 28, 2019 at 7:45 pm

        I believe he had this planned, and that was why he arranged to meet her in a park, rather than a store (with CCTV) or pick her up at the airport.

        She also may have agreed to this arrangement so that her college friends wouldn’t see him, and so that he would not learn her home address. She may have had a more “socially acceptable” casual dates, and her friends may have been unaware of her “Sugar Baby” activity.

        Like

        Reply
  17. Bill says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:12 pm

    How long til BLM protests an innocent black immigrant being framed?

    Like

    Reply
  18. MelH says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:13 pm

    I think about a pretty coed all alone in an airport ANYWHERE at 3 a.m. in the morning, calling for a Lyft ride, meeting someone in a Utah park, probably the park that’ s between the University of Utah and a neighborhood where anyone could buy ANY illegal drug and, for entertainment we would go there to watch the police throw mattresses out the 2nd and 3rd story windows of the “Crash Pads”, and arrest anyone they could contain, only to be back again the next night to repeat the drama. We knew it as “The Drug Capitol of the West”, in those days, and unsavory characters gathered there from all parts of the globe. A coed would NOT have ventured there alone, after dark, let alone at 3 a.m. in the morning.

    Like

    Reply
  19. John Doe says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:21 pm

    Hers is quite a shocking and sad story.
    Now, let’s hear his.

    Like

    Reply
  20. grahampink says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:22 pm

    Maybe her parents didn’t have The Talk with her.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  21. Guyski says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Death by internet.

    Like

    Reply
  22. Steve in Greensboro says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:27 pm

    Teach your daughters properly. Not like Mollie Tibbets’ or Mackenzie Lueck’s parents did.

    Like

    Reply
  23. njtech2005 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    Immigration is *always* a blessing peasants.

    Like

    Reply
  24. mazziflol says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    His manifesto?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. George 1 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:39 pm

    The poor girl may have been a prostitute but she did not deserve a death sentence. She is one of the approximately 3000 Americans killed by people who should not be here in the first place. Our politicians happily allow this for the Chamber of Commerce, the Koch Brothers and many others. They all have blood on their hands.

    Like

    Reply
  26. George 1 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    I meant to say 3000 per year.

    Like

    Reply
  27. freepetta says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:45 pm

    This reminds me of that tragic death of that child in Panola County, burned alive.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. TwoLaine says:
    June 28, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    MORE Deaths and Destruction by the Diversity is Wonderful Crowd

    ‘New American’ from Nigeria Charged in Murder of Utah Coed
    28 Jun 2019
    https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2019/06/28/new-american-from-nigeria-charged-in-murder-of-utah-coed

    Ukrainian Refugee Charged in Deaths of Marine Bikers in New Hampshire
    28 Jun 2019
    https://fraudscrookscriminals.com/2019/06/28/ukrainian-refugee-charged-in-deaths-of-marine-bikers-in-new-hampshire

    Like

    Reply
  29. jleonard14 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    You’re meeting THIS GUY at 3:00am…in a park…getting into his car? I feel bad and all, and we all make mistakes. But the judgement here…

    Like

    Reply
  30. covfefe999 says:
    June 28, 2019 at 8:19 pm

    Why on earth was this young woman associating with the guy? They had calls and/or texts! She knew who he was!

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s