EPIC – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Video Mash From Magnificent Meme Artist Carpe Donktum…

Posted on June 27, 2019 by

President Trump is taking ‘splodey-head-making to new artistic levels of agitprop courtesy of Meme artist Carpe DonktumVery Funny:

What really drives the fury of the left, and their allies in the media, is how President Trump has broken the stranglehold they had over pop culture.  President Trump knows how to use funny and snarky agitprop to drive them bananas.

The moonbats simply cannot cope and President Trump supporters are laughing at the ridiculous reactions.   Best President ever….

59 Responses to EPIC – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Video Mash From Magnificent Meme Artist Carpe Donktum…

  1. letjusticeprevail2014 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    I love my President.

    FOUR MORE YEARS!

    Liked by 32 people

    Reply
    • Marygrace Powers says:
      June 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

      NO – EIGHT MORE YEARS/THREE PEAT!

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • letjusticeprevail2014 says:
        June 27, 2019 at 4:08 pm

        Well, THAT would require the repeal of 22nd Amendment, which I would not favor. Better to elect a like minded successor than repeal the amendment that precluded a 3rd term of Obama.

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          June 27, 2019 at 4:37 pm

          FIND a ‘like minded successor’, PLEASE!

          In the meantime, a second look at the 22nd, isn’t off the table for me.

          Leadership in House and Senate can serve for unlimited terms, gaming the system to insure reelection, so that 4 people, between them CONTROL one branch of Government.

          SCOTUS are lifetime appointments, with RBG strettching that point beyond breaking.

          And yet in 3 rd branch of Government, its maximum of “8 years and out”.
          “Co-equal branch of Government”?

          I don’t THINK so.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
        • Marygrace Powers says:
          June 27, 2019 at 5:21 pm

          letjusticeprevail2014/ NEVER SAY NEVER.

          “As worded, the primary focus of the 22nd Amendment is on limiting individuals twice elected to the presidency from being elected again. Due to this, several issues could be raised regarding the amendment’s meaning and application, especially in relation to the 12th Amendment, ratified in 1804, which states, “But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States”.[23] While it is clear that under the 12th Amendment the original constitutional qualifications of age, citizenship, and residency apply to both the president and vice president, it is unclear whether someone who is ineligible to be elected president could be elected vice president. Because of this apparent ambiguity, there may be a loophole in the 22nd Amendment whereby a two-term former-president could be elected vice president and then succeed to the presidency as a result of the incumbent’s death, resignation, or removal from office (or even succeed to the presidency from some other stated office in the presidential line of succession).[8][24]

          Like

          Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      June 27, 2019 at 5:10 pm

      letjustice, and the best looking and smartest candidate for 2020. The buffoons made huge fools of themselves, especially Beto murdering a little Spanish which instead of attracting hispanics have them running in the opposite direction, and apparently now blacks also. Again, fools rush in where angels fear to tread,but they are entertaining more or less.

      Like

      Reply
  2. Neil M. Dunn says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:47 pm

    Once again, Russian sabotage.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
    • webgirlpdx says:
      June 27, 2019 at 4:07 pm

      They’re using the excuse that Gabbard won the Drudge Poll and most google searches because of ‘Russian bots’. I voted over there about 30 times just to screw with them.

      As for the google search….since so many haven’t been tuned in, probably were seeing her for the first time and thought she was hot.

      Our President and Deplorables… Livin’ rent free every day 🙂

      Liked by 7 people

      Reply
      • Tl Howard says:
        June 27, 2019 at 4:10 pm

        If you wouldn’t mind, choose someone less attractive to Dems who really are desperate to win than Gabbard.
        I believe Iran will indeed be prodding Trump to do something….and Dems would would profit mightily from a Trump dust up with Iran and she’s the one who can legitimately argue Middle East or military policy.

        Like

        Reply
      • JC says:
        June 27, 2019 at 5:04 pm

        Thoroughly enjoyed your post, webgirl. 😎

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 27, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      I hesitate to say it,…but.
      The kind of people who work as electricians and carpenters, the “set builders” rather than the “set DESIGNERS”, ….would LOGICALLY tend to be RED, rather than “BLUE”,. .

      But, they wouldn’t be likely to broadcast their political affiliation, if they want to work in their chosen profession.

      You get where I’m going with this, right?
      Sabotage, maybe. Russian,…not so much?

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
  3. fanbeav says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    Not only does it make liberal heads explode, but RINO’s too!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  4. 17CatsInTN says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:48 pm

    I LOVE my President! It feels SOOOOOOOOOOOO good to say that. Lol! He just keeps on razzin’ and they just keep on ‘splodin’. I’m always running out of popcorn….

    Liked by 15 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      June 27, 2019 at 5:14 pm

      17CatsinTN, and his sense of humor is fabulous and keeps us laughing and only angers the democrats more and that is a good thing. I also liked Lindsay Graham’s remark as well.

      Like

      Reply
  5. MM says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:50 pm

    PDJT for Life!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. Lumina says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    Carpe is the best….

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  7. Maquis says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:51 pm

    💥

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Mrs. E says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    What a HOOT! LOL!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  9. Mr bandwagon says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    Trump’s America !

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  10. Tl Howard says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Bill Kristol and George Will are melting as we speak.

    Liked by 10 people

    Reply
  11. dottygal says:
    June 27, 2019 at 3:59 pm

    Hilarious!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. Sammy Hains says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:02 pm

    I suspect the fat little spawn of Sharon is crying to her dad that she’s going to lose all her Hollywood friends unless he demands the video be taken down due. Ozzy is a pushover so he will.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. ezpz2 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:03 pm

    😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
    Pure brilliance!
    👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍👍

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  14. Ilcon says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:04 pm

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  15. Mac says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:05 pm

    Sometimes I think the ‘Rats, and their press enablers, should be horsewhipped. Other times, I think that is too good for them and they need something more energetically kinetic. Trebuchets aimed south at the Mexican border come to mind.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 27, 2019 at 4:45 pm

      Oh, you mean LOAD them IN the trebuchets, and SHOOT them south of the border!
      Well, if I can’t get my new National monument on the D.C. mall, a GALLOWS, I would accept your trebuchets aimed South as a plan “B”.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        June 27, 2019 at 5:16 pm

        Dutchman, ditto to all you said.

        Like

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          June 27, 2019 at 5:19 pm

          I guess the only problem I have with the trebuchets is ,…uncertainty.

          People have survived a fall from great heights, etc. IF they survived the landing, they could simply join a caravan, and come back.
          Ain’t no coming back from a hanging, for the guest of honor.

          Like

          Reply
  16. Kristin DeBacco says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:09 pm

    It was the first thing I played this morning, chuckled at first and then I had a good belly laugh after I saw the tweet with “Thank you MNSBC”.
    The bestes President evah!!!!

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  17. stats_guy says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:16 pm

    We do seem to be blessed with funny people (of course Socialist are really never funny)

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  18. woohoowee says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:26 pm

    Remember what then candidate Trump told us? We’re going to win and we’re going to have a lot of fun getting there. And so we did 🙂 And we’re going to do it again 🙂

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. agentcommonsense says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:28 pm

    I have tweeted this video I have Facebooked this video like crazy .. This is epic this is the best thing I have ever saw

    Like

    Reply
  20. Lion2017 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:32 pm

    So true Sundance. The best President ever…Donald J. Trump

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  21. doofusdawg says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:41 pm

    Too bad Tulsi can’t be Trump’s vp. They should both announce as independents… screw the two party system… let Trump manage the country and and have Tulsi educate the ignorant masses.

    Like

    Reply
    • MustangBlues says:
      June 27, 2019 at 5:11 pm

      Hey doofusdawg!!?? Too bad Tulsi can’t be Trump’s vp–Are you kidding?

      Tulsi has only the vagina card salted with peepul of color, no leadership; just another communist democrat repeating the party line lies. Send her to Mars.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Jason says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:47 pm

    I’m pretty sure that video has been doctored

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  23. Mncpo(ret) says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:48 pm

    The Left can’t Meme, they just can’t. They are so PC that nothing can be funny or satirical.

    It drive them batsh@t crazy that we can make fun of them and laugh about it. They just hate that!!! Poor ill humored bastards.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Judith says:
      June 27, 2019 at 5:16 pm

      These looney lefties take themselves soooooo seriously!! That’s what I don’t get. What makes *them* the arbiters of good taste? A bunch of deluded pussyhat dingbats? Seriously?

      I have friends who speak in hushed tones about global warming. Like the world will end if we don’t give Paris our money? This.. from the freaks who invented a dozen new “genders” and kneel on our flag? Give me a freaking break!

      Like

      Reply
  24. Dutchman says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:55 pm

    Imagine the thoughts, going thru the heads of the ‘contestants’ in this shiteshow, when that happened,JUST at the beginning of the debate!

    Thinking they were under attack by a ravening hoard of red maga hats, terrorist attack, whatever.

    That HAS to have ‘messed up’ their heads, going INTO the ‘debate’.

    Red hat sabotage, or divine intervention? The TIMING was sure,…fortuitous.

    Like

    Reply
  25. Sigh2016 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:56 pm

    How do you say “I have hot sauce in my purse“ en espanol?

    Like

    Reply
  26. Dutchman says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:58 pm

    “We’re going to take a short break, so all of us participants can change our depends, cause that sure scared the crap out of ME!”
    (What Chucky Toad SHOULD have said)

    Like

    Reply
  27. jackphatz says:
    June 27, 2019 at 4:59 pm

    LOL…. Carpe Donktum will now get the James Woods / James O’Keefe treatment.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. GW says:
    June 27, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Sundance, you need to include Romney in that collage along with Ryan and Dems.

    Like

    Reply
  29. tozerbgood8315 says:
    June 27, 2019 at 5:14 pm

    CLEARLY this is all Trump’s fault !!!

    Like

    Reply
  30. waicool says:
    June 27, 2019 at 5:29 pm

    NO SHAME, I didn’t watch the “debate” last night and I will not be watching the “debate” tonight. Between the biased moderators and the predictable tax and spend field of Trump hate democrats, there is no apparent value to wasting my time viewing this political 20+ ring circus

    Like

    Reply

