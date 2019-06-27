EPIC – President Trump Tweets Hilarious Video Mash From Magnificent Meme Artist Carpe Donktum…

President Trump is taking ‘splodey-head-making to new artistic levels of agitprop courtesy of Meme artist Carpe Donktum. Very Funny:
What really drives the fury of the left, and their allies in the media, is how President Trump has broken the stranglehold they had over pop culture. President Trump knows how to use funny and snarky agitprop to drive them bananas.
The moonbats simply cannot cope and President Trump supporters are laughing at the ridiculous reactions. Best President ever….
I love my President.
FOUR MORE YEARS!
NO – EIGHT MORE YEARS/THREE PEAT!
Well, THAT would require the repeal of 22nd Amendment, which I would not favor. Better to elect a like minded successor than repeal the amendment that precluded a 3rd term of Obama.
FIND a ‘like minded successor’, PLEASE!
In the meantime, a second look at the 22nd, isn’t off the table for me.
Leadership in House and Senate can serve for unlimited terms, gaming the system to insure reelection, so that 4 people, between them CONTROL one branch of Government.
SCOTUS are lifetime appointments, with RBG strettching that point beyond breaking.
And yet in 3 rd branch of Government, its maximum of “8 years and out”.
“Co-equal branch of Government”?
I don’t THINK so.
letjusticeprevail2014/ NEVER SAY NEVER.
“As worded, the primary focus of the 22nd Amendment is on limiting individuals twice elected to the presidency from being elected again. Due to this, several issues could be raised regarding the amendment’s meaning and application, especially in relation to the 12th Amendment, ratified in 1804, which states, “But no person constitutionally ineligible to the office of President shall be eligible to that of Vice-President of the United States”.[23] While it is clear that under the 12th Amendment the original constitutional qualifications of age, citizenship, and residency apply to both the president and vice president, it is unclear whether someone who is ineligible to be elected president could be elected vice president. Because of this apparent ambiguity, there may be a loophole in the 22nd Amendment whereby a two-term former-president could be elected vice president and then succeed to the presidency as a result of the incumbent’s death, resignation, or removal from office (or even succeed to the presidency from some other stated office in the presidential line of succession).[8][24]
letjustice, and the best looking and smartest candidate for 2020. The buffoons made huge fools of themselves, especially Beto murdering a little Spanish which instead of attracting hispanics have them running in the opposite direction, and apparently now blacks also. Again, fools rush in where angels fear to tread,but they are entertaining more or less.
Once again, Russian sabotage.
They’re using the excuse that Gabbard won the Drudge Poll and most google searches because of ‘Russian bots’. I voted over there about 30 times just to screw with them.
As for the google search….since so many haven’t been tuned in, probably were seeing her for the first time and thought she was hot.
Our President and Deplorables… Livin’ rent free every day 🙂
If you wouldn’t mind, choose someone less attractive to Dems who really are desperate to win than Gabbard.
I believe Iran will indeed be prodding Trump to do something….and Dems would would profit mightily from a Trump dust up with Iran and she’s the one who can legitimately argue Middle East or military policy.
While I certainly respect and applaud her service I’m not sure it qualifies her to argue ME or military policy any more than I am qualified to argue architecture because I once was a pipefitter and my work helped build skyscrapers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
There’s no way on God’s green earth the Dems will let Gabbard take this thing….they’ll take her out in the primaries.
Thoroughly enjoyed your post, webgirl. 😎
I hesitate to say it,…but.
The kind of people who work as electricians and carpenters, the “set builders” rather than the “set DESIGNERS”, ….would LOGICALLY tend to be RED, rather than “BLUE”,. .
But, they wouldn’t be likely to broadcast their political affiliation, if they want to work in their chosen profession.
You get where I’m going with this, right?
Sabotage, maybe. Russian,…not so much?
Not only does it make liberal heads explode, but RINO’s too!
fan, and don’t forget the GOPe who think they own the House Republicans. Think Paul Ryan.
I LOVE my President! It feels SOOOOOOOOOOOO good to say that. Lol! He just keeps on razzin’ and they just keep on ‘splodin’. I’m always running out of popcorn….
LikeLiked by 15 people
17CatsinTN, and his sense of humor is fabulous and keeps us laughing and only angers the democrats more and that is a good thing. I also liked Lindsay Graham’s remark as well.
PDJT for Life!
TY
Yep.
Carpe is the best….
💥
What a HOOT! LOL!
Trump’s America !
Bill Kristol and George Will are melting as we speak.
Oh Goody…….
Tl Howard: we’ll have to scrape them of our shoe soles… 😉
Hilarious!
I suspect the fat little spawn of Sharon is crying to her dad that she’s going to lose all her Hollywood friends unless he demands the video be taken down due. Ozzy is a pushover so he will.
Wait, I get who you’re talking about but what connection do they have to POTUS Trump and/or CarpeDonktum? I’m lost.
Like other artists who get mad at their songs being used by DJT Ozzy’s heir telling daddy to complain about Carpe Donktum using that song
The song being played is Crazy Train by Ozzy Osbourne.
😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
Pure brilliance!
👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👍👍
What about the other 15 we don’t care about?
Sometimes I think the ‘Rats, and their press enablers, should be horsewhipped. Other times, I think that is too good for them and they need something more energetically kinetic. Trebuchets aimed south at the Mexican border come to mind.
Oh, you mean LOAD them IN the trebuchets, and SHOOT them south of the border!
Well, if I can’t get my new National monument on the D.C. mall, a GALLOWS, I would accept your trebuchets aimed South as a plan “B”.
Dutchman, ditto to all you said.
I guess the only problem I have with the trebuchets is ,…uncertainty.
People have survived a fall from great heights, etc. IF they survived the landing, they could simply join a caravan, and come back.
Ain’t no coming back from a hanging, for the guest of honor.
It was the first thing I played this morning, chuckled at first and then I had a good belly laugh after I saw the tweet with “Thank you MNSBC”.
The bestes President evah!!!!
We do seem to be blessed with funny people (of course Socialist are really never funny)
Remember what then candidate Trump told us? We’re going to win and we’re going to have a lot of fun getting there. And so we did 🙂 And we’re going to do it again 🙂
I have tweeted this video I have Facebooked this video like crazy .. This is epic this is the best thing I have ever saw
and then, like magic, you disappear.
So true Sundance. The best President ever…Donald J. Trump
Too bad Tulsi can’t be Trump’s vp. They should both announce as independents… screw the two party system… let Trump manage the country and and have Tulsi educate the ignorant masses.
Hey doofusdawg!!?? Too bad Tulsi can’t be Trump’s vp–Are you kidding?
Tulsi has only the vagina card salted with peepul of color, no leadership; just another communist democrat repeating the party line lies. Send her to Mars.
I’m pretty sure that video has been doctored
LOLOL!
The Left can’t Meme, they just can’t. They are so PC that nothing can be funny or satirical.
It drive them batsh@t crazy that we can make fun of them and laugh about it. They just hate that!!! Poor ill humored bastards.
These looney lefties take themselves soooooo seriously!! That’s what I don’t get. What makes *them* the arbiters of good taste? A bunch of deluded pussyhat dingbats? Seriously?
I have friends who speak in hushed tones about global warming. Like the world will end if we don’t give Paris our money? This.. from the freaks who invented a dozen new “genders” and kneel on our flag? Give me a freaking break!
Imagine the thoughts, going thru the heads of the ‘contestants’ in this shiteshow, when that happened,JUST at the beginning of the debate!
Thinking they were under attack by a ravening hoard of red maga hats, terrorist attack, whatever.
That HAS to have ‘messed up’ their heads, going INTO the ‘debate’.
Red hat sabotage, or divine intervention? The TIMING was sure,…fortuitous.
How do you say “I have hot sauce in my purse“ en espanol?
“We’re going to take a short break, so all of us participants can change our depends, cause that sure scared the crap out of ME!”
(What Chucky Toad SHOULD have said)
LOL…. Carpe Donktum will now get the James Woods / James O’Keefe treatment.
Sundance, you need to include Romney in that collage along with Ryan and Dems.
CLEARLY this is all Trump’s fault !!!
NO SHAME, I didn’t watch the “debate” last night and I will not be watching the “debate” tonight. Between the biased moderators and the predictable tax and spend field of Trump hate democrats, there is no apparent value to wasting my time viewing this political 20+ ring circus
