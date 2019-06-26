June 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #888

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA * 🇺🇸 * Leaving today for Japan G-20 * 🇺🇸 * USA (496 more Days to E-Day)
Tokyo, Japan is 13 hours ahead of Washington, DC
—–Dep WH 12:40pm to JBA—–Dep JBA 1pm to Japan—–
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”You shall hide them in the secret place of Your presence From the plots of man;
You shall keep them secretly in a pavilion From the strife of tongues. “
🌟 -— Psalm 31:20
————-
***Praise: Wall-a-Thon was a YUGE success, raising $375,000 on Monday
————-
This Week, another busy week for prayers:
>> Wed–more Supreme Court decisions to be handed down – pray for MAGA Decisions
>> Wed—Wall-A–Thon for WBTW (Brian’s wall) Pray for more successful raising of funds
>> Wed & Thurs– Dem Circus Debates–High circus-style Entertainment value
>> Thur, Fri & Sat–President Trump at G-20–pray for good health, protection and zero scheming, two-timing & backstabbing of “allies”
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe travel for President & MAGA Team to G20 Japan
— for President Trump’s wisdom & preparation for meeting with XI scheduled for Saturday
— G-20 members see the fairness & common sense economic perspective of President Trump
— continue to befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran and China to lose their power of aggression
— Canada and Fake Congress to ratify USMCA soon
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— for Mexico to keep their word in stopping invasion of America
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for 5 yr old Landen–(11th update below-sobering)
— 🇺🇸 Protect America People First 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Our future has never look brighter or sharper.”
-–(6-18-19 ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
Presidential proclamations and laws authorize the display of the flag 24 hours a day at the following seven places: (6th of seven places)
6) United States customs ports of entry
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday June 26, 2019—–
Sobering update from a family friend of Landen’s
—————————————————————-
Hello everyone, here is the latest statement and update from Landen’s family:
It is with continued gratitude for the outpouring of support we have received that we share an update on our child’s recovery from the severe trauma he suffered on April 12. While the miracle of his survival is what we celebrate and thank Jesus for every day, we must also acknowledge that our beautiful boy has been on a very challenging road to recovery.
It has been so hard for our young son and our family. Up until now we have let our hopes govern what we have revealed to the public. However, the injuries and severe complications have now resulted in more than 15 separate medical procedures or surgeries, including surgeries for two broken arms and a broken leg, removal of his spleen, procedures for fluid in his lungs and stomach, as well as for facial and skull fractures; and just this past weekend, he had a stent placed in a vein that runs through his liver because of the serious complications he continues to endure.
He remains in intensive care where he has been since his admission, under constant treatment and monitoring, and we are still unsure when our family will be able to return home. Throughout, your support has lifted each of us and reminded us of the power of God’s love. But our focus must continue to be solely on his recovery and the health of our entire family. Thanks again to each of you for your prayers and best wishes. Please continue to pray for him.
ALL my prayers are for Landen tonight. No child should suffer this evil. Dear parents of Landen: we are thinking of and praying for you.
Thank you Grandma for this update.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Thank You, President Trump, for your Common Sense approach to our economic growth and our resulting Stock Market growth..
Lol, this tweet is a punch in the 🥜. Makes that 1.5 billion gift from Bahamas look like a pittance compared to the trillion the US invested in our own military. Iran is looking like a scared, cornered animal right about now.
Citizen:
Uh ho! I wrote something on Martha this morning or yesterday…. ( her email’s title was: I am exhausted” and I did not read any further).
Mr. President, are you hanging here at CTH? I truly hope!!
“Could the migrants pulling out $25,000 withdrawals from Western Union maybe be asked to pay for their own soap and toothbrushes?”
As Pelosi’s Democrats yell about soap and toothbrushes, migrants empty out Western Unions
https://www.americanthinker.com/blog/2019/06/as_pelosis_democrats_yell_about_soap_and_toothbrushes_migrants_empty_out_western_unions.html
The Washington Examiner reports they are cleaning out the Western Unions in Texas based on their huge withdrawals:
SAN ANTONIO, Texas — People assisting the thousands of migrants who have arrived in San Antonio after being released from federal custody say Western Unions downtown are regularly running out of cash as a result of the high number of withdrawals being made by emigrants from Central American and African nations.
“Western Union has run out for the past two-and-a-half months,” said Khalid Chini, a local resident and volunteer at the migrant resource center downtown. “All the surrounding area, the Western Unions, they run out of money.”
Withdrawals are running in the four and five-figure sums, according to the Examiner:
Chini said some of the people he has escorted wanted to withdraw a lot more money than the cost of a plane ticket.
“They’re getting money like you would not believe,” he said. “I went with a guy — he wants to withdraw $25,000.”
… it is now normal to visit one of those three locations downtown and be told they are out of money by midday. Some stores now call the center to tell them when they are out, he said.
https://www.washingtonexaminer.com/news/western-unions-being-cleaned-out-as-migrants-pass-through-one-texas-city
Anyone notice Larry Kudlow with a cane today in the Oval Office? I hope he’s ok.
Donald Trump jr Retweet
ICE releases list of accused [Washington state] murderers, rapists protected under state’s sanctuary law
By Dan Springer | Fox News
Unimaginable horror!!
“…
The most recent case involves Francisco Carranza-Ramirez, who was also in the U.S. illegally. He was convicted of raping a wheelchair-bound Seattle woman twice. He was sentenced to time served and released, under the judge’s order that he self-deport back to Mexico. King County Sheriff’s officials say he eventually did return to Mexico, but not before assaulting his victim a third time.”
https://www.foxnews.com/us/ice-takes-on-washington-states-sanctuary-law-by-showing-dangers-of-ignoring-immigration-detainers
