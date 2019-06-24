Trump Rape Accuser, E Jean Carrol, Has a Rather Unusual History of Perspectives on Men…

Posted on June 24, 2019 by

E Jean Carrol made headlines recently with her rather bizarre and sketchy claims of a forced sexual encounter with Donald Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room two decades ago. President Trump denies even knowing who she is…. but the media, well, you know…. OrangeManBad; so anything goes.

In addition to personifying an abject lack of credibility Ms. Carrol just imploded on CNN with Anderson Cooper, explaining her definition of rape is not sexual, nor doe it include sex.  However, before getting to that recent development, a historic reference to Ms. Carrol is, well, weird.

(h/t BAXT3R) In 1995 E. Jean Carroll shares her unique perspectives on an Esquire article, “Do Women Love Men?” and discusses changing gender roles with Charlie Rose:

(Link to Charlie Rose Interview Website)

Moving forward to 2019, here’s the latest round of bizarre I can’t even describe.

At this point it’s difficult to imagine anyone lending credibility to this claim. Then again, this is 2019, and the media is fraught with Trump Derangement Syndrome.

  1. yonason says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:08 am

    Orange man bad
    He not pursue
    Not satisfy rape fantasy
    Little he know I can change past
    I go back and fix
    See! I has proof
    Now I has orange hair, too
    Oh he so so gonna pay
    Bwahahahahahaha

  2. Perot Conservative says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:08 am

    I don’t want to be mean, but … is she on meds? Xanax? Anti depressants? Something else?

    Do we have a shrink or therapist in the house?

    • 🍺Gunny66 says:
      June 25, 2019 at 1:25 am

      Perot,

      The Doctor is in…..

      Allow me to answer your 4 Questions.

      #1: Probably
      #2: More than likely
      #3: Most assuredly
      #4: She’s nuts

      Now please send one case of cold beer to the local VFW in Austin, Tx
      I use the Barter System…..😎

  3. nimrodman says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:22 am

  4. nimrodman says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:30 am

    From the twitter comments, from one Exotic Car Guy:
    “I would pay $100k for the producer audio playing in his ear. BREAK BREAK BREAK!!!”

  5. nimrodman says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:32 am

    Astoundingly, she seems bewildered that “The word rape carries so many sexual connotations”

    Smack my damn head

  6. CarolynH says:
    June 25, 2019 at 1:37 am

    The woman is a fruitcake.

