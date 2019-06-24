Trump Rape Accuser, E Jean Carrol, Has a Rather Unusual History of Perspectives on Men…

E Jean Carrol made headlines recently with her rather bizarre and sketchy claims of a forced sexual encounter with Donald Trump in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room two decades ago. President Trump denies even knowing who she is…. but the media, well, you know…. OrangeManBad; so anything goes.
In addition to personifying an abject lack of credibility Ms. Carrol just imploded on CNN with Anderson Cooper, explaining her definition of rape is not sexual, nor doe it include sex. However, before getting to that recent development, a historic reference to Ms. Carrol is, well, weird.
(h/t BAXT3R) In 1995 E. Jean Carroll shares her unique perspectives on an Esquire article, “Do Women Love Men?” and discusses changing gender roles with Charlie Rose:
(Link to Charlie Rose Interview Website)
Moving forward to 2019, here’s the latest round of bizarre I can’t even describe.
At this point it’s difficult to imagine anyone lending credibility to this claim. Then again, this is 2019, and the media is fraught with Trump Derangement Syndrome.
Orange man bad
He not pursue
Not satisfy rape fantasy
Little he know I can change past
I go back and fix
See! I has proof
Now I has orange hair, too
Oh he so so gonna pay
Bwahahahahahaha
I don’t want to be mean, but … is she on meds? Xanax? Anti depressants? Something else?
Do we have a shrink or therapist in the house?
Perot,
The Doctor is in…..
Allow me to answer your 4 Questions.
#1: Probably
#2: More than likely
#3: Most assuredly
#4: She’s nuts
Now please send one case of cold beer to the local VFW in Austin, Tx
I use the Barter System…..😎
From the twitter comments, from one Exotic Car Guy:
“I would pay $100k for the producer audio playing in his ear. BREAK BREAK BREAK!!!”
Astoundingly, she seems bewildered that “The word rape carries so many sexual connotations”
Smack my damn head
The woman is a fruitcake.
