Sunday June 23rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †

38 Responses to Sunday June 23rd – Open Thread

  1. citizen817 says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:17 am

  2. citizen817 says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:18 am

  3. Sofa King says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:20 am

    Things are getting interesting in Oregon….

    ” Oregon Republican senators AWOL…”

    • nwtex says:
      June 23, 2019 at 12:34 am

      Hi, Sofa King, here’s a bit more.

      Oregon’s governor sends police to find AWOL GOP senators
      Jun 21, 2019

      Oregon’s Democratic governor dispatched the state police on Thursday to bring back to the legislature Senate Republicans who left the Capitol in order to scuttle a vote on climate change legislation. Linda So reports.

      1 min video –>
      https://www.reuters.com/video/2019/06/21/oregons-governor-sends-police-to-find-aw?videoId=565289571

      • nwtex says:
        June 23, 2019 at 12:39 am

        Oy vey! “Moderation” 🙄

      • Bubba Cow says:
        June 23, 2019 at 1:18 am

        lefties are pushing carbon taxes (cap and trade) and the free people are fighting back – repub legislators have left town (and state) to preclude quorum to vote
        Governor is charging state police to round them up.
        “send only heavily armed bachelors” great comment from repub on the lamb

        This is how the left imposes their authoritarian practices upon the people through politico/judicial means without their consensus. There has been no discussion with we the people. Logging trucks parked in Salem.

        Watch this one where the left coast is showing the way.

      • millwright says:
        June 23, 2019 at 2:05 am

        Seems the ‘ Guv ‘ also declared a shutdown over a protest of the NGD by Oregon’s loggers in front of the capitol . A ” protest ” BTW, where no businesses got trashed, no citizens assaulted, and no police cars burned ! That’s something new for Oregon ! I know i’d be ” guesting ” any one or more of those Republicans at my remote ranch quarters where the access road is under repair.

    • pacnwbel says:
      June 23, 2019 at 2:02 am

      Alas poor Oregon, but it is where Californians have been fleeing to for a long time now. Oregonians had a chance to rid themselves of the awful woman governor in 2018, but the masochistic socialistic tendency prevailed, and so they are losing their constitutional freedoms rather too rapidly, and of course Washington state is not be outdone, breeding it’s own ‘unspecial’ craziness.. This is a race to the bottom.

    • 3rdday61 says:
      June 23, 2019 at 2:51 am

      It’s like Wisconsin, with the parties in reverse. Good for them. Just don’t let any leftist counter protesters into the statehouse for any reason. They’ll trash it. It’s what they do. Destroy other peoples wealth.

  4. Deplorable_Infidel says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:20 am

    The Spirit of Holiness
    by Pastor Ricky Kurth
    “… Jesus Christ… was… declared to be the Son of God… according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead” (Rom. 1:3,4).

    What does it mean that the Lord’s resurrection declared Him to be the Son of God according to the spirit of holiness? Well, have you ever heard it said that there is a difference between the letter of the
    law and the spirit of the law? When you drive 66 m.p.h. in a 65 m.p.h. zone, you are breaking the letter of the law, but you are not breaking the spirit of the law. The spirit of the law is for you to drive safely and responsibly. This is why most police officers will not ticket you for going one mile per hour over the speed limit.

    The letter of the law of holiness is expressed well in Proverbs 17:15:

    “He that justifieth the wicked, and he that condemneth the just, even they both are abomination to the Lord.”

    But isn’t that what God did at the Cross, when He condemned “that Just One” (Acts 22:14) and justified wicked sinners such as ourselves? In so doing, He surely broke the letter of the law of holiness.

    Or did He? For those who would argue that God was not acting in accord with the law of holiness, we would reply that when God the Father took your sins and placed them on the Lord Jesus Christ at Calvary, He justly condemned the One who was made wicked (II Cor. 5:21). Then when you believed the gospel, God took His righteousness and put it on you, enabling Him to justify the ones who were made the very righteousness of God in Christ (II Cor. 5:21). The resurrection of Christ then proved that this was also done in perfect accord with the spirit of holiness, for Christ’s sacrifice surely satisfied the just demands of God’s righteousness.

    If you haven’t yet trusted Christ as your Savior, however, God has not yet given you the righteousness that is available only in Christ. Speaking of the Lord Jesus, the Apostle Paul says,

    “In whom we have redemption through His blood, the forgiveness of sins, according to the riches of His grace” (Eph. 1:7).

    The forgiveness of sins purchased by Christ’s blood is only available in Him. If you are not in Christ, you are still “in trespasses and sins” (Eph. 2:1). “Believe on the Lord Jesus Christ, and thou shalt be saved” (Acts 16:31).

  5. freepetta says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:29 am

    Amen 🙏God Bless America and our unbelievable President!

  6. Garrison Hall says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:35 am

    Tuba Skinny having fun. You can never have too much Tuba Skinny!

  7. ezpz2 says:
    June 23, 2019 at 12:40 am

    Would like to give a shout out to Treeper ‘Mimbler’

    *Haven’t seen him comment for a while – not since the devastating floods in the Midwest a couple of months ago.

    Hope and pray he and his family were not adversely affected.

    *I don’t read each and every comment, so maybe he still posts and I just haven’t ‘seen’ him.

    Still, I hope all’s well for/with him and his loved ones.

  9. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 1:48 am

  10. Pale rider says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:21 am

    Can we now change the name of the Dominican Republic to the “roach motel”.
    https://nypost.com/2019/06/21/two-more-americans-reported-dead-after-dominican-republic-vacations/

  11. boomerbeth says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:27 am

    Roger Stone speaks under gag. Very entertaining
    Book tv C-SPAN 2 sat night
    repeats @11:30 am today

    Or watch here:

    https://www.c-span.org/video/?461347-1/the-myth-russian-collusion

  12. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:29 am

  13. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:32 am

    Um no thank you.

  14. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 2:39 am

    Nope!

  15. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:14 am

    Where’s Janie 😉

  16. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:20 am

  17. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:22 am

    awwww poor lil guy 😦

  19. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:30 am

    And the people whispered Amen 🐑

  20. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:40 am

  21. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:46 am

    This video is a heart stopper for sure.

  22. nwtex says:
    June 23, 2019 at 4:47 am

    Beautiful.

