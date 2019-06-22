Saturday June 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
I’m praying also for the peace of Jerusalem.
THE REAL REASON DR. CORSI WAS ARRESTED. READ ABOUT A REAL RUSSIAN PLOT TO BRING DOWN AMERICA
Everyone on the treehouse needs to read Dr. Jerome Corsi’s e-book, Dr. Corsi Investigates: Why The Democratic Party Has Gone Communist. Buying a copy of the book will also help this poor guy out who the communist left have destroyed. Dr. Corsi had to sell his house in order to pay his legal expenses. Happy reading, The Bat.
From the e-book:
We can see today that the Communist Party, or what is considered the progressive forces, have actually taken over the Democratic Party. The argument I want to make in this e-book, and to trace the history of it, is that this was a conscious attempt by the Communist Party that the only way they were really going to succeed in the United States was not through a traditional revolution, class struggle revolution that Karl Marx had anticipated, but in fact, through a very, very different process. And going back even into the pre-World War II period, there’s clear indications that the thinkers are trying to figure out how to get the United States to be communist, were anticipating that their best way of entry might be through the Democratic Party.
Believers Justified
by Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
Our Lord’s appearance to Saul of Tarsus (later called Paul) on the road to Damascus, changed the pitiless persecutor in a moment into the docile, yes the devoted follower of the Christ he had so bitterly hated.
This transformation took place not only because he had now seen the risen, ascended Christ; it was caused also by what he had learned from Christ. From heaven the Lord had revealed to Paul the glory of His finished work of redemption and had sent him forth to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
This is seen in the closing words of the Apostle’s first recorded sermon, delivered at the synagogue at Antioch in Pisidia. After mentioning the death and resurrection of Christ, the Apostle said:
“Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this Man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins; and by Him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38,39).
Paul never changed this message, but kept emphasizing it wherever he went as well as in his writings. He saw in this truth the answer to man’s condemnation for breaking God’s holy law. Thus he wrote to the Romans:
“…by the law is the knowledge of sin. But now the righteousness of God without the law is manifested” (Rom. 3:20,21).
“[We] declare, I say, at this time, [Christ’s] righteousness; that [God] might be just and the Justifier of him which believeth in Jesus” (Rom. 3:26).
Mark well: He does not say, “believeth and is baptized.” This was the message committed to the twelve (Mark 16: 16; Acts 2:38). With the ushering in of the dispensation of grace God was manifested as “the Justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.”
Mark well the scenario used in these articles over and over again to illustrate someone — and specifically, someone evidently a Gentile — asking how to be saved and receiving Paul’s reply about belief, as it specifically involved baptism soon after that person believed:
Acts 16:29-34 –“And having called for lights, he rushed in, and having become terrified, he fell down before Paul and Silas. And having brought them out, he was saying, “Sirs, what is necessary of me to do, that I may be saved?” And they said, “Believe on the Lord Jesus and you will be saved, you and your household.” And they spoke the word of the Lord to him along with all those in his house. And having taken them in that hour of the night, he washed them from the wounds, and immediately he was baptized, and all his household. And having brought them into the house, he laid a table for them and rejoiced with all his household, having believed in God.”
It’s almost like Paul and Silas (and evidently, Luke by that point), having gone, were discipling all the nations (Gentiles) like this jailer, baptizing them in the name of the Father, and of the Son, and of the Holy Spirit, teaching them to observe all things, whatever Christ commanded them (cf. Matthew 28:19-20).
