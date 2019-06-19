June 19th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #881

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
USA ** 🇺🇸 ** 9 more days to G-20 in Japan ** 🇺🇸 ** USA #503
🦅 KAG while Making America Greater Again
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”I hate those who cling to worthless idols; as for me, I trust in the Lord.“🌟
— Psalm 31:6
————-
***Praise: President Trump’s Re-elect Rally is a huge Triumph
***Praise: Orlando Rally was peaceful and lively
***Praise: Sarah H. Sanders is moved by how much she is respected and loved—
Thank You, President Trump and Orlando for publicly honoring Sarah.
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight for President Trump and Team back to WH (Travel Time is about 1pm ET to about 4:20pm ET on Wednesday)
— Dems Presidential Candidates lose confidence after seeing Orlando Rally
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— that meeting between XI and Kim Jong Un will be a positive outcome
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro to leave Venezuela peacefully.
— Iran to lose their power of aggression
— that there are MAGA people investigating voter/election fraud…Please, Lord….
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— Mexico and Guatemala keep their word to help us reverse the invasion of America
— for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— 🇺🇸 It’s On, Patriots, Let’s Roll 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “We’re not going back. We’re going on to victory.”
—–(6-18-19 for ‘2020 Re-elect Rally’ speech )
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week thru July 4th—trivia:
The first official version of the flag (1777) displayed 13 stripes and 13 stars, for the 13 original colonies.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday June 19, 2019—–
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all our Treepers who are ill or caring for a loved one !
🙏Praying!
🙏Praying for a great future for SHS! What an awesome sight to hear and see that crowd honor her so loudly and lovingly. Bless you. Sarah!
Offering praise and thanksgiving to God for helping our nation dodged that killing bullet HRC and doing whatever He did in His universal dynamics with all of us to give us PDJT! THANK. YOU. GOD!
Amen!
More to the point, Mr. President, will AG Barr investigate this?
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
– Tweets about the new wall and bollard plaques to help fund more walls.
– Tweet about CBP being understaffed as well as Q & A tweets about CBP and cartel members.
– Reminder: For those who haven’t seen it yet, the Border Town Hall video (w/ partial transcript of Q&A) posted yesterday is well worth watching. (After you’ve watched the Orlando Trump Rally… of course. 🙂 )
—————
—————
Related
Previous (June 18th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/18/june-18th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-880/comment-page-1/#comment-7116470
The wall doesn’t need to be approved by the Democrats when WE THE PEOPLE build it! We already proved it!
– WeBuildTheWall (June 18, 2019)
We are proud to have built the best border wall on our entire border. We want our border agents to be safe and have the tools to protect our citizens and themselves. The second biggest problem on our border is the men and women of @CBP are under staffed big time.
– Brian Kolfage (June 18, 2019)
Tweet with picture of plaque:
We are working on our bollard dedication plaques tonight. Next week we will have our Wall A Thon and allow donors to buy a bollard, these will be welded to your own steel bollard and numbered forever in history!
– Brian Kolfage (June 17, 2019)
Q: We need more Wall Brian, not plaques…
A: Plaques fund more walls.
– Brian Kolfage (June 18, 2019)
I want [to] point out a glaring issue in our videos. The @CBP is stretched way to thin! They are overwhelmed by the mass Invasion and the cartels have made them nothing more than Uber drivers; It’s not their fault! We support them and built a wall to help free up resources.
– Brian Kolfage (June 17, 2019)
Q: Why can’t more of border fence be built here? I’m sure @CBP is aware if this location why aren’t they camped out at this spot?
A: CBP is camped out. But they are over run they don’t have enough agents to catch and process.
– Brian Kolfage (June 18, 2019)
Q: Guy in blue shirt and white shorts crossing back into Mexico at [the] end of this video looks like the same smuggler in [the] red shirt in your previous video. Arresting him could slow down the human smuggling at that location. Shouldn’t be too hard to find him.
A: It’s the same one. 3 cartel members run that smuggling hole
– Brian Kolfage (June 18, 2019)
Depraved is the perfect word to describe them and it should be used often.
Depravocrats!
Too bad our President coudn’t draw a crowd ! I suspect the press corps there outnumbered the many Dim’s competing rallies’ total attendence .
Senate Republicans are now weaker on the border than Obama was in 2014
Excerpt:
Most of the money Republicans plan to allocate in the Wednesday markup at the Senate Appropriations Committee is not even for Border Patrol and ICE, but for Health and Human Services (HHS). They are literally pumping several billion dollars more into an operation that one judge referred to as completing a criminal conspiracy, delivering self-trafficked Central American teens into the hands of family members who themselves are here illegally. Fewer than 10 percent of those sponsoring the Central American teensare here legally. Congress should allocate more funding to deport those criminal smugglers, not streamline their operation by rewarding them with the goal of their conspiracy.
Excerpt:
What about the upcoming September 30 budget deadline? McConnell is too busy bashing Trump’s budget director and demanding that he give Democrats everything they want on spending levels without any parallel commitment on border funding.
https://www.conservativereview.com/news/senate-republicans-now-weaker-border-obama-2014/
Are there any real conservatives in Kentucky who could challenge McConnell? It’s time for President Trump to start calling him (AND his wife) out for their illicit lobbying on behalf of the Chinese government and her family businesses!
LikeLiked by 1 person
No, just Matt Bevin and we need him as the governor. Mitch has Kentucky wrapped around his little finger
What’s happening on our borders isn’t ” tourism ” its invasion ! Its also biological warfare ! Thousands of illegal ” immigrants ” are being released into our public areas sans any sort of pratique – even when its known they originate from areas infected with serious communicable disease . I suspect someone, somewhere, is intent upon creating a pandemic in America as an excuse to seize more powers . Its not merely Americans under assault, but our foundational principles that has been freedom’s beacon to the distressed . .
Wow! But doesn’t surprise. People around the world are watching it get turned upside down.
Hopefully in the process of that, a lot of money being shaken out of the pockets of globalists, CofC, paid and bought corrupt elites/politicians….oh well, everybody here gets the point.
Let the games continue and thrones of powers be changed!
Well if he wants to apply for a Green Card, I think he’d make a wonderful addition.
haha. Hat says: “Make Democrats Cry Again 2024”.
ugh. Thought the *picture* would post, not the sarcastic title comment. Picture is awesome, title comment kinda stupid.
Oh no….the title is GREAT! Love this guy. He should print a zillion of those outfits and donate the profits to the wall…… or just keep them for his ingenuity! I want one!!
No idea what a brass knuckle fight is. But if Biden is suggesting it, then it must involve sniffing strangers’ hair
Code word for under age redheads?
So he wants to handle those who oppose him with illegal action? Some states have made brass knuckles illegal. … Most states treat knucks as a concealed weapon. That means carrying them may require a permit, such as it would with any concealed weapon. What is he really advocating for here?
Wouldn’t you love to finally meet some of your fellow Treepers in person? How about this August? And how about having Joe Dan Gorman as a host?
I want to come! Is this for real???
I like to read PTrump speeches and interviews in between lines. He said Hillary emails are there somewhere in state dept and Barr is doing great. Read PTrump expression when people were saying lock her up.
Looking forward for more
Oh cr*p, I promised myself to power down by 1:00 PM1 EDT, and it is now closing in on 1:00 AM. Maybe CNN & MSNBC can report that Americans lost too much sleep due to watching Trump Rally for a second time!!
Another great President Trump Rally. I must admit that on rally days, I get very little done. If you missed the rally, go to RSBN on youtube and watch the entire event.
Even with crappy, rainy weather, the arena was filled to capacity. While it was raining in Orlando, it was raining here as well.
Something that I really like about the President Trump Rally format is that he is bringing traditional American values back into style. Opening with a prayer followed by the Pledge of Allegiance and the National Anthem is putting that tradition back into the lives of Americans. Not only the attendees but the multitudes that watch on TV or computer. For this rally, each part was exceptional.
For instance, the prayer was a humdinger and called out the demon forces arrayed against President Trump:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/amen-trumps-spiritual-advisor-opens-rally-with-prayer-a-demonic-network-has-been-united-against-trump-needs-to-be-broken-in-the-name-of-jesus/
The people who came up to do the Pledge included a survivor from Benghazi. The anthem was performed by what had to be a professional singer with stage experience. Her vocal expression reminded me of a stage musical and the arrangement was outstanding. Not to mention her outstanding range. The song range is hard normally but this woman added even higher top end with her arrangement and she could actually hit those super high notes.
Don Jr. was really good. He has that personal ease like President Trump. He had many funny lines in his speech. A phrase from my youth comes to mind; Don Jr. Told it like it is!
Lara Trump has really blossomed as a public speaker and did a great job.
VP Pence did a good job and had a good speech. I like Pence. I got to shake his hand at a vacant lot rally in Oct. 2016. He is genuine and sincere; not the typical phony politician. His presentation tonight was totally about President Trump. He did not mention himself once.
Melania was stunning and gave a warm introduction to President Trump.
President Trump was really on a roll. I always pay close attention to a President Trump speech because he drops many clues as to what is going on. What I heard in this speech is the D-Rats are going to regret their witch hunt because they are actually guilty of everything they accused President Trump of doing and HiLIARy probably should take up residence in a non-extradition country. President Trump means business; when he says something, no matter how inconsequential he may say it, he means every word of it. As VP Pence said, President Trump says was he means and means what he says. When you listen to this Orlando Rally Speech, listen for the message President Trump is giving the D-rats and media-rats; it’s not going to end well for them.IMHO .
Nice summary FL! I noticed that Trump said he loved his job, which is awesome. Also, KAG got significantly louder and longer applause than MAGA. I don’t think the boss wants to give up MAGA though.
Anyone else feel the power of God at the rally? I watched it from Washington State and when I prayed for their safety, l was overwhelmed. After dinner I got on Twitter and Joe Dan linked to the prayer given at the rally. It then made sense of what I felt earlier. It’s a MUST watch. I can’t link it but someone here sure can.
To paraphrase Sarah, we’re all on the front lines of history now!
