President Trump Massive Orlando MAGA Rally – 2020 Campaign Kickoff – 8:00pm Livestream

President Trump is launching the 2020 campaign kickoff tonight in Orlando Florida. The venue is the Amway center and President Trump is scheduled to appear at 8:00pm EST. President Trump and Vice President Pence will announce their bid for a second term in the White House. First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence are also attending the launch.

The “45 festival” events have been ongoing all day in/around the arena, and ongoing rally speakers are speaking to a massive audience. There is a large media presence including outlets from all over the world. Several live-streams are available:

Fox News Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – RSBN Livestream – GST Livestream

.

.

.

Advertisements