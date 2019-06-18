President Trump Massive Orlando MAGA Rally – 2020 Campaign Kickoff – 8:00pm Livestream

President Trump is launching the 2020 campaign kickoff tonight in Orlando Florida. The venue is the Amway center and President Trump is scheduled to appear at 8:00pm EST. President Trump and Vice President Pence will announce their bid for a second term in the White House. First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence are also attending the launch.
The “45 festival” events have been ongoing all day in/around the arena, and ongoing rally speakers are speaking to a massive audience. There is a large media presence including outlets from all over the world. Several live-streams are available:
Fox News Livestream – Fox10 Livestream – RSBN Livestream – GST Livestream
YAY MAGA!
Can’t wait!!😎
OMG!!!!!!! Don Jr. killing it!!!!!!!!
“My father asked, “Why can’t we have 2, 3 percent growth?” Obama replied, “What kind of magic wand do you have?”
Don Jr, “WELL…ABRACADABRA, BUDDY!!!!!!!!!”
CLASSIC!!!!!!!!
No, Don Jr is ripping creepy joe!!!!!
Oh he’s on right now??? Awesome!
I was just cracking up! he’s an excellent speaker ! One day he will run for presidency!
Don Jr will be governor of NY first, then the WH.
President Trump has the Magic Wand!
It’s called HARD WORK!
I hope Don Jr speaks, he’s really great, cold anger and humor mixed together just as I like it.
OANN just covered his speach…needs its own thread. Spectacular and flawless!
No, no, no!!! DonJr. ripping Creepy Porn Lawyer now!!!!!!
“MAGA stands for……MICHAEL AVENATI ARRESTED AGAIN!!!!!!!!! He’s the ONLY person who can be arrested on two different coasts for two different crimes…ON THE SAME DAY!!!!!!”
I hope Don Jr. Is our next NY Governor!!!!!
That’s a good idea! He gains experience and it turns the state around, a two-fer.
Think he could beat Schumer for that Senate seat?
MAGA! FOUR MORE YEARS!!!
Just watched Don Jr on replay. What a fantastic crowd! Florida you are killing it! Massive crowd of smart happy patriotic deplorables! lol
May God Bless PDJT and all the good people in the USA!!! Much love and respect from Canada.
Getting out of work early so I can get my TV setup for RSBN. I no long even try to watch on cable or any other place. Need to get on OANN.
Don Jr. was talking about Biden’s pitiful campaign and said,”He’s usually groping someone somewhere. There’s something off with that guy.” 😆👏🏼😄👏🏼
Fearless—-chip off the ol’ block!
Chip off the old block! Being groomed!
packed!
One person alone has awakened the masses. Can you feel it
This is a great moment to go to:
donaldjtrump.com. You can be part of this by making a contribution if you have to hang out in the deserts of AZ like me….😉
Nessun Dorma! Wouldn’t be a Trump rally without it! 😍
Mic drop!!!!
PDJT whispering to AG Barr “You will have more flexibility to prosecute after I am reelected.”
Ha ha ha. Good one on Obama who?
For your Trump Rally 2020 Launch Intermission enjoyment.
There are some good laughs to be had watching it.
Ingraham: The president’s relaunch
All this negative polling against President Trump is all smoke and mirrors. Trump will be epic tonight
FTA – President Trump’s tailgate party is in full swing outside of Orlando’s Amway Center, with “thousands” of supporters listening to live music and stopping by food trucks as they await the president’s arrival at what has been dubbed the “45 Fest.”
VSGPDJT has set a goal of raising 7 million the day of his announcement. If you ever wanted to donate, today is the day. https://secure.donaldjtrump.com/2020-presidential-campaign-8/recurring-upsell-page/rv_up_czAr26nPkHecBHHcNJYpgemN/rv_state_BdVXWkJTqUvdSkqzGbjjsVem
They’re doing The Wave!
We just did the wave a bunch of times! That was fun!
