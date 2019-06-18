President Trump Massive Orlando MAGA Rally – 2020 Campaign Kickoff – 8:00pm Livestream

Posted on June 18, 2019 by

President Trump is launching the 2020 campaign kickoff tonight in Orlando Florida.  The venue is the Amway center and President Trump is scheduled to appear at 8:00pm EST. President Trump and Vice President Pence will announce their bid for a second term in the White House. First lady Melania Trump and second lady Karen Pence are also attending the launch.

The “45 festival” events have been ongoing all day in/around the arena, and ongoing rally speakers are speaking to a massive audience.  There is a large media presence including outlets from all over the world.  Several live-streams are available:

Fox News LivestreamFox10 LivestreamRSBN LivestreamGST Livestream

34 Responses to President Trump Massive Orlando MAGA Rally – 2020 Campaign Kickoff – 8:00pm Livestream

  1. abdiesus says:
    June 18, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    YAY MAGA!

    Reply
  2. susandyer1962 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    Can’t wait!!😎

    Reply
  3. WSB says:
    June 18, 2019 at 6:53 pm

    OMG!!!!!!! Don Jr. killing it!!!!!!!!

    “My father asked, “Why can’t we have 2, 3 percent growth?” Obama replied, “What kind of magic wand do you have?”

    Don Jr, “WELL…ABRACADABRA, BUDDY!!!!!!!!!”

    CLASSIC!!!!!!!!

    No, Don Jr is ripping creepy joe!!!!!

    Reply
  4. covfefe999 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 6:55 pm

    I hope Don Jr speaks, he’s really great, cold anger and humor mixed together just as I like it.

    Reply
  5. WSB says:
    June 18, 2019 at 6:56 pm

    No, no, no!!! DonJr. ripping Creepy Porn Lawyer now!!!!!!

    “MAGA stands for……MICHAEL AVENATI ARRESTED AGAIN!!!!!!!!! He’s the ONLY person who can be arrested on two different coasts for two different crimes…ON THE SAME DAY!!!!!!”

    Reply
  6. 804hokie says:
    June 18, 2019 at 6:58 pm

    MAGA! FOUR MORE YEARS!!!

    Reply
  7. covfefe999 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:06 pm

    Just watched Don Jr on replay. What a fantastic crowd! Florida you are killing it! Massive crowd of smart happy patriotic deplorables! lol

    Reply
  8. ystathosgmailcom says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:07 pm

    Getting out of work early so I can get my TV setup for RSBN. I no long even try to watch on cable or any other place. Need to get on OANN.

    Reply
  9. Landslide says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:08 pm

    Don Jr. was talking about Biden’s pitiful campaign and said,”He’s usually groping someone somewhere. There’s something off with that guy.” 😆👏🏼😄👏🏼

    Fearless—-chip off the ol’ block!

    Reply
  10. codasouthtexas says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:10 pm

    packed!

    Reply
  11. Mark L. says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    One person alone has awakened the masses. Can you feel it

    Reply
  12. Kristin DeBacco says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:11 pm

    This is a great moment to go to:
    donaldjtrump.com. You can be part of this by making a contribution if you have to hang out in the deserts of AZ like me….😉

    Reply
  13. ParteaGirl says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    Nessun Dorma! Wouldn’t be a Trump rally without it! 😍

    Reply
  14. Art of War! PDJT style! says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    Mic drop!!!!

    PDJT whispering to AG Barr “You will have more flexibility to prosecute after I am reelected.”

    Reply
  15. SwampRatTerrier says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:17 pm

    For your Trump Rally 2020 Launch Intermission enjoyment.
    There are some good laughs to be had watching it.

    Ingraham: The president’s relaunch

    Reply
  16. teaforall says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:18 pm

    All this negative polling against President Trump is all smoke and mirrors. Trump will be epic tonight

    Reply
  17. getfitnow says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    FTA – President Trump’s tailgate party is in full swing outside of Orlando’s Amway Center, with “thousands” of supporters listening to live music and stopping by food trucks as they await the president’s arrival at what has been dubbed the “45 Fest.”

    Reply
  18. Tiffthis says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:19 pm

    VSGPDJT has set a goal of raising 7 million the day of his announcement. If you ever wanted to donate, today is the day. https://secure.donaldjtrump.com/2020-presidential-campaign-8/recurring-upsell-page/rv_up_czAr26nPkHecBHHcNJYpgemN/rv_state_BdVXWkJTqUvdSkqzGbjjsVem

    Reply
  19. codasouthtexas says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    Reply
  20. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:25 pm

    They’re doing The Wave!

    Reply
  21. sundance says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:28 pm

    Reply
  22. deplorablegracie says:
    June 18, 2019 at 7:29 pm

    We just did the wave a bunch of times! That was fun!

    Reply

