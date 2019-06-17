Trump Supporters Camping Out Ahead of Massive Orlando MAGA Rally and Festival…

President Trump will be officially kicking off his 2020 re-election bid tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, at the Amway center. While the MAGA rally is scheduled to begin at 8:00pm ET, campaign organizers have had such an overwhelming demand for attendance, they have turned the entire day into a MAGA festival called: “The 45 Fest”.
The Amway center, home to the NBA’s Orlando Magic, will hold between 20,000 to 30,000 depending on layout. However, jumbo screens are being constructed outside the arena for those who attend the festivities but don’t make it inside.
There will be live music, food booths and trucks, street vendors and a day of MAGA festivity prior to the main event at 8:00pm. According to local media people began lining up Monday morning and plan to camp out overnight amid a mass of MAGA patriots and supporters.
ORLANDO – With tents, sleeping bags and coolers of water in tow, Donald Trump supporters began lining up early Monday for Tuesday’s campaign rally in Orlando, nearly two full days before the event.
Outside the Amway Center, where President Trump will officially kick off his 2020 re-election bid at 8 p.m. Tuesday, about two dozen people and counting had staked out a spot along Division Street as of Monday morning. The line had grown to about 50 as of 3 p.m.
“This is the big one,” said Jennifer Petito, 54, of Melbourne. “This is the mother of all rallies.” Petitio, who was wearing a pink “Women for Trump” hat and a red-and-white striped fanny pack, was second in line. She said she got there around 2 a.m. — 42 hours before the rally’s start. (read more)
At first I was nervous to go alone but decided to go but now I know I will never get in, I leave work at 430pm so I am going to watch in the comfort of my home. There are three planned protests but they are keeping the protesters far form the Amway Arena so there would not be any clashes. Sundance are you coming up?
LikeLike
If there are ‘protests’ like the protests that were supposed to happen all over the country yesterday,especially the fail in Portland — those dozen protesters are going to be very lonely 🙂
Actually, it will be a fine chance for the 100,000 strong MAGA happy people to convert them.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And in other news Joe Biden appeared before 20 retirees at the Ottuma Iowa Senior Citizens center. attendee Hillary Pantsuit commented, “who is the new Bingo administrator”?
LikeLiked by 4 people
Biden: “Is it me, or are the walls closing in?”
Talk to your Campaign Staff, Joe. They’re trying to “pack the house”, if you know what I mean.
Than again, the walls are probably closing in a little too.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I will pray for PDJT and everyone planning to attend the big rally tomorrow. It sounds fantastic. I hope all will end well, as today the huge celebration of the Raptors win in Toronto Ontario 2 million people in attendance, there were 2 shootings. Sad. I always have a nervous feeling when there are too many people anywhere. God Bless PDJT and all the people there tomorrow, as I will watch and cheer from Canada.
LikeLiked by 5 people
A huge crown, an great opportunity to try and sell drugs; one gang creeps into another gang’s ‘territory’ and the anger games begin. The hot heads draw their guns and shot someone and panic ensues ….
LikeLike
I pray Zecariah 2 ; 5 as part of my daily prayers over potus..Lord let your fire surround President Trump and his family wherever they are.No plot,no plan,no demon in hell can harm them.I cover them with the precious blood of Jesus and call upon the warring angels to surround and protect him in the name above all names Jesus Christ.
LikeLike
Three protests…uh huh. There will be 100,000 MAGA fans there. I think we can take care of ourselves.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Visage13,
Go, go, go. You will not be alone. You will be surrounded by friends, brothers and sisters. It is amazing to go to a Trump Rally. I have a friend in FL who gets off work at 5:30 and he is going with his sons and about 15 of his friends.
We are in this fight together. You need to see your community to realize how big, loving and energized we are. No harm will come to you. The protests are all bluster to scare people.
Please go. You will never regret it. You will never forget it.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I so agree with you. I went alone in 2016 and it was simply amazing. Trump fans are the best!!!
LikeLike
CNN will report that these people are lining up to see Joe Biden
LikeLiked by 10 people
That is funny.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Mother of all rallies.
In internet lingo, MOAR rallies!
LikeLiked by 12 people
I would imagine that to get in to a Biden or Bernie rally you would have to get in line not more than 30 minutes ahead of the rally starting time.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Show up fashionably late, there will still ble seating available.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Bring a small child. That’ll get you to the front of Biden’s line.
LikeLiked by 18 people
Now that right there is funny. 😁
LikeLiked by 4 people
Ugh.
LikeLiked by 1 person
a small female child
LikeLiked by 2 people
If you DO bring a small female child, watch ol’ Pedo Joe, and swat his hands away if needed.
link:
LikeLike
You might be able to get in after it starts!
LikeLike
Just walk by the place and listen to the pleading and begging for you to come in.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Now that’s an idea. Someone could hang out outside the venue maybe if they were not able to do the long line to get in.
LikeLike
I hear Biden and Sanders are considering giving free food and if that don’t work pay all attendees.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Trump should hire two busses just so he can say they hired busses to move the overflow crowd. Verses the one bus Biden will use to bus in his 20 Astroturf supporters.
LikeLike
I can’t imagine going to the trouble to listen to Joe Biden. EEWWWW
LikeLiked by 2 people
Because, loitering is a misdemeanor in most cities.
LikeLike
Time to start carving Trump’s sculpture at Mount Rushmore.
LikeLiked by 6 people
My husband and I went to the one in El Paso. It is one of those evenings you will never forget and you will be so glad you made the effort to go. We watch them on tv but it is not the same as being there. It will be something to tell your grandchildren!
LikeLiked by 13 people
I had the PRIVILEGE of seeing Candidate and then later, President Trump, (TWICE!) at the Coast Coliseum in Biloxi, MS. I was lucky, both times we had a ‘Standing Room Only’ crowd of -ONLY- 14,000 people.
A Wonderful time was had by ALL!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hope the weather doesn’t turn ugly.
I’m 60 miles NE of Orlando and we’ve had storms off and on all day today…
More rain for tomorrow….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 19 people
Wow! God bless these amazing fans of President Trump.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Saw the snark from Jennifer.
They can come and dry out at my house!
LikeLiked by 3 people
And just look how neat, organized and prepared they are; now think about who and what the demonrats are inviting into our country, illegally.
I can’t wait for this rally, I NEED IT!!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I guess they should have followed the Obama admin’s lead and collected all their info from the NSA database without their knowledge.
(My tweet to Jennifer)
LikeLike
Love the tweet George!
When I see Jennifer Jacobs tweets I generally just skip over them.
always snarky tweets….
LikeLike
We are in the rainy season now so those folks are going to be washed and dried a couple of times before they get in.
LikeLiked by 5 people
But he’s losing in all the polls to every Moonbat (D)! It can’t be!
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s the same old one play book. Try to frame trump will have his azz hand to him so why show up to vote. It gets a little old try something new democrats like ah act normal you crazy moonbats.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Actually this is true to a degree –
– it’s how many you have stuffing ballot boxes and counting them.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Quite a contrast with the handful of folks Plugs is drawing. The YellowStream media will try mightily to convince us that the size of rally crowds means nothing. We’ll see about that. 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 7 people
Joe Biden had a crowd of 85 people at his Big Iowa Rally 🙂
LikeLike
But muh polls! People camping out to see a political event 48 hours beforehand that turns into a local festival just doesn’t matter! Quinnipiac said so!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Where are all of the live links ?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Tomorrow.
LikeLiked by 6 people
its tomorrow
LikeLiked by 2 people
Is it really tomorrow night? All these people are ALREADY there! My God, this really is going to be YUGE! I cannot be there in person, but I will be there in spirit! And, of course, I will watch from here in The D and likely donate a pretty good sum to the Trump 2020 campaign! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Howie…if you go, give us the Treeper Seal Clap
LikeLiked by 11 people
I miss that dude.
LikeLiked by 7 people
My wife, myself, and the whole family are going! Going to be amazing!!
LikeLiked by 17 people
Have fun and stay safe…
Please post live reports if you can….
LikeLiked by 4 people
The Thruway’s closed, man…..
LikeLiked by 1 person
Please don’t be a Debbie Downer. I see Florida Today tonight is advertising heat, crowds and rain with some road closures. Do we expect MSM to advertise any positives? Once in a life time event. I only wish my step daughter had thought to invite us as she lives close but her being a Dem, c’est la vie.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’m just sayin, wasn’t that Arlo Guthrie who said that? Woodstock, right?
LikeLiked by 3 people
I owe you an apology, i’m just saying. And a “thank you to Pinky1920” for pointing out the origin of this phrase. My husband actually attended Woodstock, but I did not and never have heard it. However, I should have researched your post here on CTH, as I’ve been here long enough to know the wisdom of posters as yourself.
To clarify your phrase, I post this easiily found. Please pardon my ignorance. Ty.
“Friday, August 14, 2009
“THE NEW YORK STATE THRUWAY’S CLOSED, MAN!”
Yes, my friends, it was 40 years ago this very weekend (August 15-18, 1969) that Arlo Guthrie uttered those now-famous words from the stage of the Woodstock music festival to a throng of nearly half a million people camped in the middle of Max Yasgur’s farm out in the NY boonies. Enduring rain, wind, mud, hot sun, not enough food or porta-potties…”
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOL! I was there!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
My wife and I have seen PDJT 2 times in The Woodlands, TX; once before he announced he was running, and once after he announced. Both events/rallies exceeded expectations both in content and attendance. Go to one of Trump’s rallies if you have an opportunity. I have never voted for a Democrat for President…ever, and never will. As a retiree, patriot and rand consistent voteI am excited about what I am seeing so far for 2020. Go Trump. Beat the snot out of the Demwits.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Hey neighbor!😁
Couldn’t go because my company was phycally moving and couldn’t take vacation.
LikeLike
Omg. Some tweet this out. Biden has fewer folks than those lined up to pee at a trump rally.
https://freebeacon.com/issues/biden-obama-had-no-time-to-explain-the-affordable-care-act/
LikeLiked by 3 people
LOL…….
LikeLike
“And so folks, look. If you start off with the notion there’s nothing you can do, well, why don’t you all go home then, man. Or let’s start a real, physical revolution if you’re talkin’ about it.”
LikeLike
Oh, for the love of God, does that sign REALLY say…Poor People’s Campaign???
I never intentionally listen to any demonrat, I cant watch the video, but this is beyond pathetic, depressing that ANY American would consider themselves such losers.
LikeLiked by 2 people
You NAILED it, Bigly!
Glad I was not sipping something, I would have had to clean my screen AND my keyboard!
(I’m going to have to borrow that line and use it when the time comes!)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Gonna be fantastic! Went to the Rally in Orlando when he was just a candidate also. And attended the Inauguration too!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
And to think they dare try to gaslight us with their fake polls! Forshame, forshame .. forshame!
LikeLiked by 2 people
My bad. It’s tomorrow ! Retirement causes one day to flow into the other (i.e. every day is Saturday).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Really looking forward to that in some way.
LikeLike
I thought today was Tuesday so don’t feel alone…
LikeLiked by 1 person
Funny stuff.
And the major national media fools would have one believe he is trailing the corrupt Dems.
Latinas for DJT! Trump 2020!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Oh dear, I’m craving a Trump Rally something fierce. Best event EVER!
LikeLiked by 17 people
BLUTO!!! Been missin’ my SoCal homie! Hope all is well with you and the family. Nothing’s been shaking or burning for a while…always good. 😀
LikeLiked by 6 people
Where the heck have you been?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LOLOL!!!!!
LikeLike
Look what Fluffy Dog just brought in!!!!!
LikeLike
This is going to be epic. I hope it has a lot of coverage and I can catch some of it at work.
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is going to be YUGE!
There is a movement in this country that none of us have lived before. Taking back our country peacefully. We the people/By the people.
The media think we’re all sheep. WE sometimes think that we’re all sheep. There are more “woke” regular folks like us than we can imagine.
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 11 people
I went two years ago too his rally in Atlanta! I had a great time…always beautiful women at a Trump rally. Call it the new singles dating space…lol
How I met your mother? Trump Rally…ROFL
On a more serious note I hope he talks about a plan to retake the House and a plan for doing the immigrantion thing. I’m not interested in sending troops to Iran till we seal our border. That ain’t going to fly! Don’t piss down my back and tell me it’s raining Senators!
LikeLiked by 1 person
MAGAPalooza. MAGAFest 2020. Tailgate, MAGA Style. Burning Man East.
Hilarious…
LikeLiked by 1 person
You cannot describe the atmosphere at a Trump Rally. Some of the Nicest people I have ever meet.
If you get to go, you will be amongst some of the greatest Patriots this country has to offer. Standing ready.
The looney leftist’s would never understand the love of country we have, and our desire to save it.
LikeLiked by 8 people
It’s going to be YUGE! Keep America Great 2020, Mr. President. Can’t wait to sit in a comfortable chair and watch the Dems’ heads explode.
LikeLiked by 2 people
I reckon the 4th of July (Independence Day) is going to send shock waves….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I reckon the 4th of July (Independence Day) is going to send shock waves….
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
This is awesome! These people are basically “tailgating” for a day to get in for a rally! What President EVER had people this devoted to seeing him re-elected? They are going to wait all night and all day to see him speak. That is DEVOTION. That is LOVE! MAGA!
LikeLiked by 2 people
They are not polls, they are false narratives, a staple of the Demosocialists.
LikeLike
It is important for American citizens to take to the streets, Trump’s rallies, family gatherings, etc, to show support for MAGA and President Trump’s re-election
because the communist democrat party is going to cheat everywhere they can.
When the vote for Trump is overwhelming no amount of cheating will overcome us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
As I’ve stated several times previously and will continue to warn until election day 2020…
I believe the Dems have already conceded that President Trump will be re-elected, any idiot can see the 10’s of thousands who attend his rally’s as opposed to any of the Dem hopefuls. They’ve thrown every thing in the book at him, tried every honest and dishonest trick to discredit him to no avail for the vast majority of voters.
My warning is watch out for the Senate and House races, I think this is where the Dem leadership is focused – increase the House majority and take over the Senate, then they can effectively ‘control’ his second term. And state races are much easier to cheat than the national election.
LikeLike
Nothing more fun than a Trump rally. Daughter and I went to the San Diego one in 2016 and a great father daughter bonding experience. She ended up with the MAGA cap.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Yeah, but Joe Biden is up by 90 or something….
LikeLiked by 2 people
I will be there with my brother, sister and brother in law. I cannot wait.
LikeLiked by 5 people
What a great family you have!! Y’all are going to have great memories to recall at family gatherings for years to come! Have a fantastic time!!!
LikeLike
GO TRUMP 2020 ONCE AGAIN,
PRESIDENT TRUMP BEST WE EVER HAD AND HE’S DOING A GREAT JOB,
LikeLiked by 3 people
“The projected crowd at the Florida rally is just a ruse. Biden is now ahead of Trump by 35% in Florida according to our most reliable Poll.” (CNN) (Note- a fake quote from the very Fake CNN.)
Looking forward to the rally. President Trump has certainly earned a jubilant and supportive turn out.
LikeLike
LikeLike
I was 16 when Woodstock happened. I didn’t go.
If VSGDJTPOTUS were to plan a rally for Woodstock I’m in!
LikeLike