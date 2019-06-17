Trump Supporters Camping Out Ahead of Massive Orlando MAGA Rally and Festival…

President Trump will be officially kicking off his 2020 re-election bid tomorrow night in Orlando, Florida, at the Amway center. While the MAGA rally is scheduled to begin at 8:00pm ET, campaign organizers have had such an overwhelming demand for attendance, they have turned the entire day into a MAGA festival called: “The 45 Fest”.

The Amway center, home to the NBA’s Orlando Magic, will hold between 20,000 to 30,000 depending on layout. However, jumbo screens are being constructed outside the arena for those who attend the festivities but don’t make it inside.

There will be live music, food booths and trucks, street vendors and a day of MAGA festivity prior to the main event at 8:00pm. According to local media people began lining up Monday morning and plan to camp out overnight amid a mass of MAGA patriots and supporters.

ORLANDO – With tents, sleeping bags and coolers of water in tow, Donald Trump supporters began lining up early Monday for Tuesday’s campaign rally in Orlando, nearly two full days before the event. Outside the Amway Center, where President Trump will officially kick off his 2020 re-election bid at 8 p.m. Tuesday, about two dozen people and counting had staked out a spot along Division Street as of Monday morning. The line had grown to about 50 as of 3 p.m.

“This is the big one,” said Jennifer Petito, 54, of Melbourne. “This is the mother of all rallies.” Petitio, who was wearing a pink “Women for Trump” hat and a red-and-white striped fanny pack, was second in line. She said she got there around 2 a.m. — 42 hours before the rally’s start. (read more)

