DOJ Appears to Block Manafort Transfer to Rikers Island…

An interesting and moderately positive development in the ongoing fiasco surrounding the prosecution of Paul Manafort. According to the New York Times, Attorney General William Barr’s top deputy, Jeffrey Rosen, sent a letter to New York state prosecutors saying Main Justice was monitoring the planned transfer of Mr. Manafort.

Following the DOJ letter, the decision to transfer Manafort to Rikers Island was reversed.

(Via New York Times) … [L]ast week, Manhattan prosecutors were surprised to receive a letter from the second-highest law enforcement official in the country inquiring about Mr. Manafort’s case. The letter, from Jeffrey A. Rosen, Attorney General William P. Barr’s new top deputy, indicated that he was monitoring where Mr. Manafort would be held in New York. And then, on Monday, federal prison officials weighed in, telling the Manhattan district attorney’s office that Mr. Manafort, 70, would not be going to Rikers.

Instead, he will await his trial at a federal lockup in Manhattan or at the Pennsylvania federal prison where he is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for wide-ranging financial schemes, according to people with knowledge of the matter. (more)

The decision to transfer Manafort to Rikers Island was yet another transparent effort by political operatives within the justice system to use extreme measures against their political opposition…. Unfortunately, the Obama legacy -via the weaponization of law enforcement- continues.

George Zimmerman, Officer Darren Wilson, The Baltimore Six, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and Roger Stone were/are simply targets for political retaliation by career political operatives, political ideologues, now embedded within a severely corrupt justice system.

Perhaps the decision to stop some of the extremism is a small indication U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is attempting to restore some semblance of justice to a thoroughly corrupt enterprise.

