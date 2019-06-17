DOJ Appears to Block Manafort Transfer to Rikers Island…

An interesting and moderately positive development in the ongoing fiasco surrounding the prosecution of Paul Manafort. According to the New York Times, Attorney General William Barr’s top deputy, Jeffrey Rosen, sent a letter to New York state prosecutors saying Main Justice was monitoring the planned transfer of Mr. Manafort.
Following the DOJ letter, the decision to transfer Manafort to Rikers Island was reversed.
(Via New York Times) … [L]ast week, Manhattan prosecutors were surprised to receive a letter from the second-highest law enforcement official in the country inquiring about Mr. Manafort’s case. The letter, from Jeffrey A. Rosen, Attorney General William P. Barr’s new top deputy, indicated that he was monitoring where Mr. Manafort would be held in New York.
And then, on Monday, federal prison officials weighed in, telling the Manhattan district attorney’s office that Mr. Manafort, 70, would not be going to Rikers.
Instead, he will await his trial at a federal lockup in Manhattan or at the Pennsylvania federal prison where he is serving a seven-and-a-half-year sentence for wide-ranging financial schemes, according to people with knowledge of the matter. (more)
The decision to transfer Manafort to Rikers Island was yet another transparent effort by political operatives within the justice system to use extreme measures against their political opposition…. Unfortunately, the Obama legacy -via the weaponization of law enforcement- continues.
George Zimmerman, Officer Darren Wilson, The Baltimore Six, Paul Manafort, Mike Flynn and Roger Stone were/are simply targets for political retaliation by career political operatives, political ideologues, now embedded within a severely corrupt justice system.
Perhaps the decision to stop some of the extremism is a small indication U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr is attempting to restore some semblance of justice to a thoroughly corrupt enterprise.
I tho’t the First Step Act was supposed to cut down on family separations. I guess the DIMs don’t care about family separation after all. Thank God for AG Bill Barr.
This is good news.
A start perhaps. Prayers continue for the return of the rule of law without vindictiveness.
Barr……!
Thanks for posting this….just posted it on Presidential thread..I hope Manafort is getting some sense of someone caring about him. He has been, is being, seriously abused by the criminal justice system. Thank you AG Barr.
Barr’s revenge!
Thank you, Mr. Rosen, for recognizing a political move for what it was…a gross miscarriage of justice.
Would’ve been considered cruel and unusual punishment. I wonder if Barr/Rosen would’ve okayed the 50 swat agent, 2 boat, 1 helicopter, and 1 CNN TV crew raid of Roger Stone’s house? It’s abundantly evident Trump has very little control over his own DOJ.
Why are you saying that? Clearly he does have influence over his DOJ.
The Transfer request was criminal. They wanted Manafort dead, or wishing he was.
Manafort was a plan into the Trump campaign.
“Last week, Manhattan prosecutors were surprised to receive a letter from the second-highest law enforcement official in the country inquiring about Mr. Manafort’s case. ”
Why? They were receiving info from Top Officials in Washington D.C. all through the Obama Administration. Why would they be ‘surprised’ now?
We will probably never know the true extent of the Obama harassment of his opponents. It probably happened at every level of government at every branch. Mueller was constructive just to show how bad they can be. Hopefully Mueller will see his day.
