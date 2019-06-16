June 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #878

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
–🏌️♂️— 🏹 — 🎣 —👔- Happy Father’s Day to all Real Men -👔 — 🎣 — 🏹—🏌️♂️–
🌟 “Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong.”
🌟 “The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him.”
(1 Cor 16:13, Prov 20:7)
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ” Be my rock of refuge, A fortress of defense to save me. “🌟 —Psalm 31:2b
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating—51%
***Praise: Another day of R&R for President Trump—Happy Father’s Day to President Trump.
***Praise: China is trapped, in Catch-22 trade talk with President Trump
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and Magnificent MAGA Team
— for gov’t White Hats, whistleblowers go public
— for befuddling of all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Iran, China and Maduro to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— for all Treepers/their families in poor health–for healing, comfort, solutions
— 🇺🇸 Peace Thru Strength 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “On Father’s Day, we celebrate and honor the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. Through acts of selflessness, determination, and love, fathers and father figures enrich and bless all of our lives.” —–(2019 Father’s Day Proclamation)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week to July 4th:
Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics to our national anthem after he witnessed the British attack at Fort McHenry. He watched the British ‘rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,’ yet still saw ‘that star-spangled banner yet wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.’
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 16, 2019—–
Praying!…and Amen!
Especially for our POTUS to have a great Father’s Day!
May God bless all you Treepers who are fathers!
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Praying for all Treepers who ill or taking care of a loved one !
Happy Father’s Day !
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
– Tweet about passing $24 million in funding. Says “Project 2 is starting soon.” – I’m not sure what they mean by “starting” because past tweets said they were already working on it. So maybe it’s the actual wall part and other tweets had to do with preparatory work(legal paperwork/permits, grading, etc.) before the actually wall could be built.
– Tweet about NM governor changing tune about the immigration crisis (meme).
– Numerous tweets calling out IBWC’s PR representative (Mentions WBTH has a good relationship with the IBWC leadership. The issue is with IBWC’s rogue PR rep.)(Numerous pictures of IBWC staff on site observing bollard gate progress and completion.)
– Tweet with screenshot of IBWC’s initial requests for design of wall. (though the document note the IBWC’s initial request that the gate be motorized.)
– Reposted three WBTW promo videos.
—————
—————
Previous (June 15th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/15/june-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-877/comment-page-1/#comment-7108803
Tweet with screenshot of quote in article.
Tweet with picture.
Tweet with pictures.
Tweet with pictures.
This kind of exchange suggests:
Somebody is right over a target and the target doesn’t like it…so is lashing out.
Tweet with screenshot of IBWC’s initial requests for design of wall.
Reposting three WBTW promo videos. Why? Because they’re cool…
#1 – (0:58) – 5/27/19
#2 – (0:55) – 5/30/19
Video embedded in tweet: https://twitter.com/BrianKolfage/status/1134061388975017984?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw
#3 – (2:20) – 6/13/19
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140053908770971648
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140053914592657410
These were deleted…
Yep.
And did ‘ya notice that Georgie “little wise man” wasn’t anywhere around to be on top of THAT story.
Oh! The H.Y.P.O.C.R.I.S.Y. 🤬
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140053908770971648?s=19
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1140053914592657410?s=19
Wink—
From Sundance Twitter
