June 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #878

Posted on June 16, 2019 by

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

trump-president-3

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

34 Responses to June 16th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #878

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

    –🏌️‍♂️— 🏹 — 🎣 —👔- Happy Father’s Day to all Real Men -👔 — 🎣 — 🏹—🏌️‍♂️–

    🌟 “Watch, stand fast in the faith, be brave, be strong.”
    🌟 “The righteous man walks in his integrity; His children are blessed after him.”
    (1 Cor 16:13, Prov 20:7)
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅 MAGA—KAG
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟 ” Be my rock of refuge, A fortress of defense to save me. “🌟 —Psalm 31:2b

    ***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating—51%
    ***Praise: Another day of R&R for President Trump—Happy Father’s Day to President Trump.
    ***Praise: China is trapped, in Catch-22 trade talk with President Trump
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for extra protection for President Trump and Magnificent MAGA Team
    — for gov’t White Hats, whistleblowers go public
    — for befuddling of all Dems Presidential Candidates
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — Iran, China and Maduro to lose their power of aggression
    — for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
    — expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
    — for 100% protection for Americans from Invaders’ diseases, esp Ebola
    — number of invaders be diminished
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
    — for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
    — for all Treepers/their families in poor health–for healing, comfort, solutions
    — 🇺🇸 Peace Thru Strength 🇺🇸
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “On Father’s Day, we celebrate and honor the men who have embraced the essential role of fatherhood. Through acts of selflessness, determination, and love, fathers and father figures enrich and bless all of our lives.” —–(2019 Father’s Day Proclamation)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————————————————————————–
    🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week to July 4th:
    Francis Scott Key wrote the lyrics to our national anthem after he witnessed the British attack at Fort McHenry. He watched the British ‘rockets’ red glare, the bombs bursting in air,’ yet still saw ‘that star-spangled banner yet wave o’er the land of the free and the home of the brave.’
    ———————————————————————————————————————
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 16, 2019—–

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  2. Stillwater says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:21 am

    Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts

    – Tweet about passing $24 million in funding. Says “Project 2 is starting soon.” – I’m not sure what they mean by “starting” because past tweets said they were already working on it. So maybe it’s the actual wall part and other tweets had to do with preparatory work(legal paperwork/permits, grading, etc.) before the actually wall could be built.
    – Tweet about NM governor changing tune about the immigration crisis (meme).

    – Numerous tweets calling out IBWC’s PR representative (Mentions WBTH has a good relationship with the IBWC leadership. The issue is with IBWC’s rogue PR rep.)(Numerous pictures of IBWC staff on site observing bollard gate progress and completion.)
    – Tweet with screenshot of IBWC’s initial requests for design of wall. (though the document note the IBWC’s initial request that the gate be motorized.)

    – Reposted three WBTW promo videos.

    —————
    —————
    Related
    Previous (June 15th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/15/june-15th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-877/comment-page-1/#comment-7108803

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  3. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  4. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Like

    Reply
  5. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  6. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:23 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  7. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  8. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  9. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:25 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  12. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:28 am

    Like

    Reply
  15. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:30 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  17. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:32 am

    Wink—
    From Sundance Twitter

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  18. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:33 am

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. citizen817 says:
    June 16, 2019 at 12:34 am

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s