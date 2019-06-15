June 15th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #877

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
****** 🎈 ** President Trump’s Rally Day in 3 – 2 – 1 Days** 🎈 ******
—-🔨——-👔——- Tomorrow is Father’s Day ——-👔——-🔨—-
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ”In You, O Lord, I put my trust; Let me never be ashamed;
Deliver me in Your righteousness. “🌟 —Psalm 31:1
———–
***Praise: President Trump’s approval rating—51%
***Praise: President Trump announces expanded health coverage options for Small businesses and workers through HRA
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and Magnificent MAGA Team
— for beautiful, fearless Warrior, Sarah Sanders’ new chapter on her amazing journey—
We ❤️ U
— AG Barr, Durham/Team to get a break-thru on gov’t crimes and corruptions
— for gov’t White Hats, whistleblowers to be fearless and go public
— for boomerang treatment on Mr. Perfect Romney again for bashing Pres. Trump
— for befuddling of all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity, Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— for our American WALL – for Guardian Angels at our southern Border
— expose names of all 26 donors who helped invaders reach USA border
— Mexico wise up or else…..tariffs time
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs–for plenty of rest and guardian angels all around them
— for all American children, including 5 yr old Landen–for protection from evil
— for all Treepers/their families in poor health–for healing, comfort, solutions
— 🇺🇸 Red-White-Blue 🇺🇸
————————————————–
🦅 “Americans want great schools for their children, safe neighborhoods for their families, and good jobs for themselves.” —–(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————————————————————————–
🇺🇸 -Honoring Flag Week to July 4th:
Congress adopted the Stars and Stripes as the American flag on June 14, 1777. The first official version of the flag (1777) displayed 13 stripes and 13 stars, for the 13 original colonies.
———————————————————————————————————————
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday June 15, 2019—–
Praying 🙏
Amen.
Amen.
Praying for everything in Grandma’s prayer and then some!
God, please give all of us the needed wisdom and strength for the day. Amen!
Overview of today’s WeBuildTheWall/Fisher Industries posts
– Tweet about border wall not being breached even with periodic opening of gate.
– Tweet about Border Patrol promising to protect it.
– Tweet with screenshot: Screenshot of corporate bylaws and briefly mentions Project 2 “is almost there”.
– Tweet mentioning 2 other border wall fundraising groups that were bashing WBTW.
– Misc. supporter tweets.
– Tweet in response to a question about why other border wall fundraising groups wouldn’t funnel money to WBTW’s efforts.
– Tweet in response to a question about why they all don’t work together.
– Tweet about WBTH about to pass the #metoo movement for largest gofundme ever.
– Older audio interview from back in May: Tommy Fisher explains Army Corps of Engineers unusual procurement process.
—————
—————
Previous (June 14th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/14/june-14th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-876/comment-page-1/#comment-7106508
Note to CTH readers:
Feel free to copy/spread my WBTW/Fisher Industries article and video compilations including formatting (in whole or in part) to other sites that you post on. My periodic posts are not always comprehensive(or up to the minute), but I try to highlight the links that I feel are important or of interest to me. As always, be sure to follow the posting guidelines on the sites you spread the info to.
Tweet includes screenshot of corporate bylaws showing Brian Kolfage takes no salary.
Project 2 is coming on hot! Almost there.
Tweet in response to a question.
Q: @FundThatWall has around $222,000.00 in their fund. After seeing your progress @BrianKolfage, why in the world would they not funnel that money to your efforts?
A:
Tweet in response to a question.
Q: How about you all work together?
A:
Older interview from back in May before WBTH showcased Project 1.
Fisher Says Private Border Wall Project Underway – 5/22/19
https://www.am1100theflag.com/news/5857-fisher-says-private-border-wall-project-underway
Complete interview – 5/22/19
https://www.am1100theflag.com/show-episodes/5851-5-22-19-need-know-morning-show-hour-1
Pre-interview discussion – (11:25)
Interview: (15:37-25:42)
Post-interview discussion – (30:55-35:45)
16:12 – (court hearing, 1.7 miles of fencing for 1.5 billion dollars)
18:22 – You know they’ve handed out billions of dollars worth of work based on questions, not price and schedule. That’s how they hold us from doing any of the work.
18:48 – So hopefully once this is successful, we’ll move on to a piece in California. I won’t say exactly where at. And then our next plan is to move on to the Rio Grande Valley or in Texas and deal with private land owners the way you should, with a hand shake, that you build what you say you’re going to do and you do it when you say you’re going to do it.
19:09 – Q: Now the president I know has give you a shout out a few times at some of his rallies. That has to feel fantastic but have you met with him personally at all? Can you say if you have?
19:28 – Fisher: No…I’ve shook his hand at the State of the Union. I think he’s been given a lot of advice that because of these so-called procurements he can’t. But I think all that baloney is going to end here pretty quick. And when he sees the results that what we built is probably 5 times what the current government is building right now, I don’t think President Trump is going to stand for building second fiddle. Or something that just doesn’t measure up.
20:42 – No he’s in charge. The Army Corps of Engineers is running the boat for CBP and DHS. They’re spending their money and they’re not getting anything done. All the money is being spent on administrative and running paper and no steel or boots on the ground. And when they are it’s just held up. And we’ll prove it.
21:00 – So if we do our other project I’ll probably build with the team 2.5 miles faster than they can get to 2.5 miles with billions of dollars behind them.
21:15 – Q: Typically, these bids are… the federal government through the Army Corps contracts with vendors that they have used before, but what you’re talking about is doing something like a public/private partnership where you’re going to the land owners and privately securing, either buying the land or getting access or an easement, or whatever, and doing it without the federal government being involved?
21:43 – Fisher: There’s some groups out there that raised money privately, whether they’re 504cs or vice versa. They’ve done their due diligence, they contacted us to do that and then we’ll take it from there. We do, not only the land acquisition, the engineering, the build out, no different than the warranty. And so that’s the big difference.
22:07 – But with the Corps, what they’re doing right now is they basically have questions, just handing out jobs and then they negotiate for 4 months afterwords, trying to come to some kind of price. Instead of having, here’s the job, how long is it going to take?… how much is it going to cost?… let the most innovative contractor win. But they won’t do that. They’ve used the terminology of an emergency that they can make up a different procurement that I’ve never seen before and basically just… if you answer the question the way they want it answered, you win the job. And then you’d have to negotiate what your price is.
But I think all this is going to come to light here in a week when they see what real border security looks like.
23:06 – … and the steel is being built. And the other thing is with private sector, here’s the difference how it works. We’re steel builders too so we’ve got a large steel manufacturer that’s actually building the carbon, all-weathering steel with copper alloy. They jumped through their own bureaucracy and delivered us bollards within 2.5 weeks. Normal process would be over 3 months.
24:04 – 350 foot rise over 2400 feet. Everyone said it was impossible to build. There were some jokes that we will walk off the side of a hill. And there’s no joke. We take national security very seriously and we’re going to deliver. And that project will be constructed, from the first time I was called in less that 30 days, and from the actual time of construction, 8 total days with 2 days doing the fence and the road.
Really, God Bless Fisher Industries and Brian Kolfage. What wonderful people!!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I watched that this morning, and I was hoping he would draw her into his circle…..she’s a keeper. 😀
LikeLiked by 3 people
Didn’t F&F bring up Harp running for office or at least be a spokesperson?
Harp told a great story. Bet not one other covers any of her story.
Donald Trump Retweet
LikeLiked by 5 people
Donald Trump Retweet
I’m quite busy during the day, and I don’t always get a chance to check out PDJT’s twitter feed. Having Citizen post these highlights of the day is a blessing! 😀
Absolutely!
Thank you Citizen! I really appreciate you posting President Trump’s daily tweets! 😀😀😀
Definitely. My usual late night visits here are highlighted by Citizen’s compilation of the President’s tweets. Sincere thanks to Citizen!
Do you guys in Florida know how lucky you are? 😀
I will ask my daughter on Wed.
My wife and I returned to CA just before PDJT announced the Party/Rally. Oh well, we will be back when campaign season is in full swing.
Okay, Mr Homan. I like everything you’ve said for the last couple of years. Time for talk is over. Now what are you going to do?
LikeLiked by 1 person
“No method of procedure has ever been devised by which liberty could be divorced from local self-government. No plan of centralization has ever been adopted which did not result in bureaucracy, tyranny, inflexibility, reaction, and decline. Of all forms of government, those administered by bureaus are about the least satisfactory to an enlightened and progressive people. Being irresponsible they become autocratic, and being autocratic they resist all development. Unless
bureaucracy is constantly resisted it breaks down representative government and overwhelms democracy. It is the one element in our institutions (especially the FBI) that sets up the pretense of having authority over everybody and being responsible to nobody.”
– Calvin Coolidge
Lara Loomer asking questions no one else will
I have a question for all of those trolls and worrywarts who are still laying on their backs wetting themselves over Trump’s statements to Little Georgie this week.
Do more people now know about Hillary paying for the garbage Steele dossier than did before Little Georgie snuck in under the door to the Oval Office?
Answer, yes a lot more. Even deranged idiots that only watch CNN and MSNBC. That’s because they went to great lengths to explain and justify exactly what Hillary and the Obama administration did. What a bunch of guppies they are.
Homan is a fine choice. Now if the Pres. will get rid of the liberal Dem. running DHS, maybe we can begin to see some changes. Also the Pres. needs begin excluding people from entry into the Nation. See Trump vs. Hawaii which details the wide ranging power he has to do so.
LikeLike
They will probably get all their talking points direct from the criminal and coverup FBI.
It’s fun watching them trying to get out in front of the speeding truth train.
Looking at the line-up for the democrats coming two debates, it would seem that they can be called “varsity clowns” and “jv clowns”. Since both Biden (clearly the front runner clown) and Sanders (clearly the second place clown) are in the very same group of the two groups, that would have to be called the “varsity clowns”, which leaves Thief Stolen Feathers stuck in the “jv clowns”. Is the DNC sending her a message by placing her in the “jv clowns” group? I would think her 1 / 1,024th Indian Blood would be boiling over that.
According to the Hong Kong Government, CE Carrie Lam will make an announcement at 3PM local time. That means 3AM for East coast USA.
“Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam is expected to announce on Saturday that the controversial extradition bill will be paused or suspended. The government says she will meet the media at the Central Government Office at 3pm.
Pro-Beijing paper Sing Tao Daily reported that Chinese Vice Premier Han Zheng met Lam in Shenzhen on Friday evening. Lam then had a cabinet meeting with her top officials at 10:30pm, lasting until midnight.”
Game on.
My own opinion, is that it gives her an exit ramp, but China wants the threat to remain going into the G20.
Hope Hong Kong will kill that bill, not pause it nor merely suspend it. Two systems my rear-end…what a nightmare for HK citizens such a law would be.
this was in my email just got to it, it arrived yesterday and I am posting it @0128
HM, Whatever it was, it’s not showing up.
HM, now it is showing up. Patience, patience…..
Why is my translation and notes to the Taoran article in some sort of embargoe. I spent a lot of energy on this so the readership would know about the Chinese trade position before the G20.
Please check your bins adrems.
I can not replicate it. I don’t have the time.
I promised a translation to the readership. Where did it go? I also annotated it. What a waste of time, if it doesn’t appear. You the TCTH received it, where is it?
