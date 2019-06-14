“DNC Club Releases Debate Line-Up, Elizabeth Warren Positioned Over Sanders…”

It’s important to remember President Obama’s ideological ally, former DOJ Civil Rights Division head Tom Perez, is the current Chairman of the DNC. There are still two generally adverse camps within the DNC Club, though the boundary is much softer.
The professionals (former Clinton wing) and the activists (former Obama wing). Tom Perez hails from the ideological activist wing. The Democrat debate will take place in Miami and the group has been broken up into two groups over two nights.
Despite the nonsense that might be spun by NBC, the selection was not random draw (they never are) by the club. The DNC selected the candidates for each night and coordinated with NBC. Interestingly, Elizabeth Warren is the biggest winner and Bernie Sanders is the biggest loser. That’s a *tell*. The DNC is shaping the perspectives of the college crowd.
By positioning Elizabeth Warren on the first night (highest rating night); and positioning her with little intellectual or policy challenge; it appears the Perez DNC activist wing wants Warren over Sanders. It’s also obvious Warren can critique Sanders without an rebuttal (smart move). Additionally Beto will look like the goofball he is. This helps assemble the college crowd to Warren (again, subtle but smart move).
Conversely, the DNC put Sanders against Biden, Buttigieg, Harris and Bennet. Sanders has no-one to debate his communist bona-fides with. Night two will be a swarm of social justice and me-too-isms…. and of course, high dose Orange-Man-Bad.
Data-Delivery Deadline…. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made the cut while Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.) and Miramar, FL, Mayor Wayne Messam did not. This is almost certain to be a measure of value for the first required batch of data-delivery.
Likely de Blasio gave up his New York donor and candidate support file to make the stage. The DNC has all but admitted the data-value is the primary metric in determining support. But the Club is going to have to be really careful with Bernie Sanders.
Bernie has the biggest and most valuable data-file within the entire DNC field. The club is going to have to find a way to export that file to Elizabeth Warren without pissing off Bernie too much… though we know from 2016 Bernie and Jane can be purchased, so it might just be an aspect of determining best price (likely is).
The first pair of debates are being hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo. NBC News said the positioning of candidate podiums onstage would be based on polling and will be announced at a later date. Again, more shaping. Warren will be center stage on Night One, and Biden will be center stage on Night Two.
[ps. Don’t forget, just like the republican voters in 2011/2012, most of the Democrat voters still have no idea how controlled this is. Only a small number of voters know how the big club operate and can fathom how Club strategies are executed (splitters etc). The College Crowd is absolutely clueless – stunningly so.]
“The College Crowd is absolutely clueless – stunningly so.” the funny thing is that most of them are probably proud of that photo.
Warren is the chosen one?
That picture above of those collage students, those are the future followers of our country. All being led where that cell phone wants them to go. They may as well have nose rings so they can be more easily harnessed.
Odd that the Judas goat wasn’t in the frame.
Suckerbug/FakeBunk is the Judas Goat and he’s right there on each of those phones.
I still think biden is the “chosen one” but there are a lot of legitimate doubts about his stamina.
I think Warren is the “chosen backup plan.”
Being a high level democrat must really take it out of you. Hrc & creepy uncle joe are about as low energy as they come.
I would argue that separating Warren from the rest of the “polling well” people is a disadvantage to her and I don’t think she can ever fare well with younger voters. Any way you shake it, Warren is an elderly white woman who is a raging fraud (and yes, I know that being a fraud is a resume enhancer for Marxists). Everyone else in that first night line up is being set up to hit a home run against the star pitcher…Liz the lame liar. Perez is one smart psychopath.
Will Sundance provide free sunglasses everytime he posts that graphic?
I’m going to need sunglasses to avoid Snow Blindness!
Even the supposed “minority can-dates” have more White in them than Mr. Clean!
Warren has zero charisma. Add to that she’s an old woman who lied about being Indian – that’s not going to go over well with generation Z and millennials and I don’t see the black vote turning out in high numbers for her either.
It’s Biden or Michelle. What’s interseting is barack has been making it clear how much he hates Joe.
Yes, but the DNC’s crooking is going to backfire on them.
RE: “The DNC is shaping the perspectives of the college crowd.”
Just wait till the Democrat voters find out that Bernie really won the CA primary in 2016 (IMO).
I would guess that unless and until the Dems think they can win Joe is the chosen one with Warren as a VP pick.
If they think they have a chance Joe stumbles on a banana peel and Big Mike comes in from the sidelines and saves the day
If what you believe in is right, you wouldn’t have to try to manipulate people’s mind or perceptions.
The left are corrupt devious schemers.
And, as in the days of Noah, you can’t decide what is right from following the herd, especially a so uninformed and emotionally guided herd.
There has to be a mistake. I don’t see Louis Farrakhan on the docket
LOL
This is truly discriminatory to have two separate debates. I think these clowns should all be allowed to debate at the same time at the same place.A large circus tent would be an appropriate place. i hope they keep this up as the American voter will eventually realize that the democrats are losers.
If they’re pushing Liz this is good news. Very good news for Trump. It means they know they can’t win the 2020 election and don’t want to burn their 2024 candidate. (Harris)
Actually, I like this, Gabbard v. Warren. The second night is the main event, without Warren, but with four top contenders — what does that say?
Gabbard does not have a shot at even VP. She is from Hawaii and Hawaii will go blue no matter what. They are going to pick someone that can turn a swing state. Gabbard carries too much risk as president, as she has spoken her mind too may times in the past. That kind of behavior is just not allowed.
None of the last 3 vice presidents were from swing states
LikeLike
Honestly, the whole list of 20 look goofy to me… I was so surprised to read Dershowitz will vote for Biden…seriously.
My guess is Dershowitz is not going to vote for Biden, he just says so because he wants to keep his democrat label. Biden committed capital sin in Dersho’s : book: being against Israel. Dersho is going to vote for President Trump. He Will never recognize that in public.
Whoever gets the nod, Stacy Adams most likely is VP candidate…a fat, loud, black, woman. Made to order for the Democrats. The useful idiots can shed their white privilege guilt like scales, the minorities get a bone for color and Adams is such a buffoon that she can say stuff that will stir up the activists. This suggests it won’t be a female at the top of the ticket although a GIRL-GIRL slate just might be in the cards as pay back for not letting the FBI/DOJ give us Hillary. We still can’t count Hillary out. Or Michelle. Either could ride in at the last minute. If it’s Michelle, Adams is out as VP because they’ll need white guy for “balance”. Maybe Biden would like another go as VP. He can always claim experience.
Remember this time 2015, we thought Jeb! couldn’t be beat. Neither did Establishment Globalists who thought they’d dotted all the i’s and crossed all the t’s.
Whoever it is will have the Bureaucracy, the Media, Wall Street and fraud in their corner. POTUS defeated them the first time but they weren’t prepared for us, we the people. Now they are. It won’t be easy.
I watched the HBO series “Chernobyl” and the thing that struck me the most is just how like the old USSR OUR government has become.
With PDT getting 74,000 wanting tickets to the Orlando rally who on the demo side could rally that many people? No One.
https://www.orlandosentinel.com/politics/os-ne-trump-orlando-rally-requests-20190612-2ukq2dgbhrawbcgyet27djqdva-story.html
RE: “Remember this time 2015, we thought Jeb! couldn’t be beat.”
Yes in 2016 the GOPe thought Turkeys could fly!
Still one of the all time best episodes!
The vote lose in the Black Male community alone negates her value. But I am all for it forget the VP slot,
Stacey For President. Bringing back an authentic smile to politics.
Stacey for President. She whistles when when she talks and wheezes when she walks
Stacey for President. She gets prettier at closing time
Stacey for President. Grill out daily
Stacey for President. We need to bridge the gap
Okay I’ll stop
Tulsi Gabbard is the only one of the misfits listed remotely qualified to carry a torch of any kind.
Bernie Bros will burn it down when he loses this time……
Bernie will be booted out, but that is good, because there are a lot of rumors that his supporters will stay home and not vote.
Bernie’s supporters will easily flip to Warren or Buttigieg. Not so easily if at all to Biden.
Of course I still think the nominee will be none of the above.
Hillary and Obama will be the shadow candidates no matter what Fraud the DemCrat Party stick up front.
So who?
MM yeah but Bernie will probably get another vacation home out of agreeing to lose! Besides he’s not even a Democrat he’s a communist Democrats are socialists!
Hey MM…..that is one rip roaring hilarious comment. The only fire Bernie Bros are looking for is a light for their “pipe”.
Why are debates being televised on Telemundo? They plan on having their illegals voting?
LikeLiked by 1 person
Yes
I predict hair sniffing. Praising illegal aliens. Trump bashing, promises of free stuff, and plans for taking guns snd redistributing property.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Don’t forget infanticide.
And open celebration of the Democrat Party KKK – as they celebrated it by dressing in KKK white for the State of the Union Address.
Sorry but that’s like predicting the Patriots will win the Superbowl.
Can’t like this, but yeah!
Elizabeth Warren missed her chance to be a contender, IMO, in 2016. Instead, she deferred to the Queen of the Democrats.
She’s never had a snowball’s chance to be president regardless. Never has, never will.
I dont like Warren I hate who she is and her politics. She is and has always been a fraud BUT. She is articulate when she speaks . She doesn’t have a rally voice or demeanor she comes across as either weak or shrill. BUT in interview settings she comes across as intelligent and contemplative.
I just wrote three paragraphs on how i would run here as a candidate, it was so good I scared myself so I will delete all that. and just say out of this field she might be the only one able to thread the needle.
All these soulless people are not worth dirt. Nobody cares. Any person who would vote for the fascist hate party the Democrat party has become is a FOOL.
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Dems will run a “vote against Trump” campaign , so it doesn’t matter which clown will win the nomination. This is not a recipe for success, however,since Trump’s actual approval ratings are well north of 50%.
Surely all of those bernie followers got the clue how controlled and manipulated the DNC is from their ’16 experience? One would think they would have
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
I still believe none of these are The One. That person will emerge from the shadows much later in the process. It seems like they are trying to splinter the voters into small enough groups such that none of these (let’s face it) inferior candidates emerge with enough support to win the nomination. They are all being used, whether willingly or unwillingly.
I agree. It will be Michele Obama. It will get Barack back in the White House with the proxy Michele.
That just might be what is needed to turn PT voters out in even larger number…..Moochel is the ticket to do just that…..and we will need the numbers to curb the out of control cheating that will go on…..dont count on GOPe to fight it either.
For more decades of my life than I’ll admit, I’ve noticed the Democrat Party Convention Pattern.
Whoever they have introduce their presidential candidate that year, is the one they plan to run four years later.
(2012 was an exception in that although Michelle introduced Barry that night, they knew after Obama stealing the 2008 Dem primaries from Hillary they had to let her run or pay Hell for not).
So look for the Big Foot MOOCH to come running to the front of the Convention stage in 2020.
Dimms gonnna do what they do. You’re spot on.
I’m hearing Michelle O and Hillary may be the ticket. Sundance has said the ONE will be waiting til all the chaff gets cleared away and then emerge. Until then get your popcorn or fav snack and cold drink ready and enjoy the show!
I wonder how many will make it to Iowa/New Hampshire.
Apologies for the cynicism, but “debate” is not the appropriate term for this gagglefest.
It will be a hot mess.….
Each will be provided the questions in advance! Nothing different than last year.
so…bus of court jesters is full ????
A whole Circus Train full of them.
I’m taking a flyer here..I think Buttigieg will be one of the finalists. Not sure I can get my head around such a non-entity with little in the way of credentials to be the actual candidate–but he fulfills the ID politics requirement, and b/c he is relatively unknown, he can be molded/shaped to suit the poll-driven “ideal” Dem positions. Truly a Manchurian candidate–like Obummer.
Without knowing or researching much about either my impression like yours is this gay mayor sure reminds me of a gay assemblyman from Chicago who became president.
Buttigieg is a manufactured product and a red-diaper baby who can glibly hide his true colors.
Interesting – is Warren being “promoted “ over Sleepy Joe ? Or just a road clearer for him ( box out Bernie? ) Roger Simon [ PJ Media I think via Real Clear Politics) made his early prediction other day that nominee would be Warren . I thought it was way off , but maybe now not so sure , who knows ? But another losing nominee from Massachusetts ( tank man Dukakis , windsurfer Kerry ) now phony Warren that seems like a losing hand . But we shall see. I will check up on the “debates” here , no way wasting time watching .
Bernie and Warren isolated.
Everyone else will give delegates to Creepy China Joe.
Somehow need to transfer Bernie bro’s to Warren.
Then.. Biden/X or Warren/Biden ticket.
but but JFK, Massachusetts is magic LOL You forgot Romney he was a dem too i think.
Can you imagine the gnashing of teeth if -at the end of it all- Hilary decides SHE wants the nomination and insists on running again?!
LikeLike
OSP: Hard to say whether Broomstick One is still able to fly!
Looks like the DNC put the A squad on Saturday hoping to get more viewers for the network. I almost want to watch this (but i won’t) because it will be funny like the American idol auditions 🤣🤣 the crappy performers were the only good thing about American Idol, IMO.
Tiff: Maybe 1/1024th will get voted off the reservation!
I mean, how she’s even relevant is a complete mystery to me 🤦🏼♀️
oh boy, here we go. Socialist Pocahontas versus Socialist Bernie. Did Biden get left out this quickly? Too many You Tube videos that would come back to haunt the DNC.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
I say have everyone debate the same night and give them a bullhorn and a loaded gun, with instructions they can only use one or the other. The winner will be determined by the last man standing. And then we’ll find out real quick who the anti-gunners really were!
I’d rather stick a fork in my head than watch these train wrecks.
It will be non-stop “Orange Man Bad” with the unspoken implication that half the country is filled with bigoted “deplorables” who should be replaced by a foreign population. Throw in some abortion and climate change hysteria and you have perhaps the biggest “(blank)fest” ever aired on TV.
Sundance is WAYYY overanalyzing this. All of this circus is to pave the road for Hillary Clinton to enter the race. Hillary didn’t do 30 events in last 60 days for fun. Notice every single candidate gets elevated by the media, and then a few weeks later the media concern trolls them and effectively puts a cap on them. This has happened with Bernie, Biden, Beto, and it will soon happen with Warren. THis year, it has to appear that these candidates fought a hard battle but lost on their own merits. it can’t look like it is rigged for Hillary again, even though it is.
Here’s to prove my point. This article was written today by the Daily Beast. Why is the headline framed like Hillary is running in 2020? Because she is…..
https://www.thedailybeast.com/hillary-clinton-expands-her-arsenal-going-into-2020
Doe: Maybe the Witch is tuning up Broomstick One!
John she may be thinking of sacrificing the dem party to keep any investigation of her to look political. I honestly thought at the time that that was why she ran last time.
Of course based on that view expect another 50 dems to throw their hats in the ring as write ins
They will execute their plan nicely cause their base is stupid.
Bernie supporters will go to Warren. Them not debating each other is by design.
They have to avoid a direct clash between Warren and Bernie.
I think they will get as much voters if not more than last time.
The question is if the Cruz/Rubio/Jeb “conservatives” that stayed home last time will come out for Trump.. There are a lot of signs that they will be. I hear a lot of people who didn’t trust Trump at first.
The black vote for Trump wont be lower maybe even more if trends hold true.
The big fight is still the suburbs. We lost them in the primary, in 16′ and in 18′.
They sure will decide if we get congress.
“B Team” makes sense as a “Jr Varsity” or “Taxi Squad.”
Some of the inclusions in the “A Team” however are intriguing & raise Q for what experimental purpose was so-&-so was included,
I prefer the term “fluffers”
Two of the candidates are statutory U.S. citizens and therefore do not meet the U.S. Constitution’s specification of natural born Citizen. Those frauds are Tulsi Gabbard and Kamala Harris. They are declared U.S. citizens through a citizenship/immigration law passed by Congress. If someone can be declared a U.S. citizen through a law, they are not a natural born Citizen. Statutory U.S. citizens and natural born Citizens are mutually exclusive.
It takes two to Tango; it also takes two U.S. citizen parents to bestow natural born Citizenship on a newborn that also must be born in the United States of America.
Will she be on the stage at the end?
I’m thinking I will watch these debates. I want to see if anything they say makes any sense. I doubt there could be anything that would change my view on an issue but I’ll give them the opportunity. I will handle their criticism of Trump with the understanding that they truly believe it to be true.
These debates absolutely must be a huge success for the Democrats and NBC. It will be very scripted and controlled (Do not knock Hillary or Obama). The press will spin it anyway they want to. I’d bet the following day’s news stories are already written.
Tulsi Gabbard has best chance to defeat 45 if she supports The Wall, End to Lottery/Chain, Infrastructure and USMCA! As former Military and little record, she can pivot to the right…
Problem: SJWs demand 100% allegiance so impossible to win Dimm Nomination…if she moves to the left, 45 DESTROYS LEFTISTS!
Dimma wish they could run in the center!!
The D-Rats are depending of fraud and the media-rats to “win”. I don’t believe they are going to get away with it, just like they failed in 2016. President Trump will be re-elected no matter who the D-Rats field as a candidate.
The US Census Citizenship Ruling will go a long way in determining whether Dimms get the chance of stuffing the ballot like every major city since 1960! no coincidence that the question was taken off in the 50s!
Tulsi Gabbard – don’t like her politics, but I have to admire the girl. She has her own opinions, her own voice, and the confidence to stand up for what she believes.
Watch her destroy Pocahontas!
If I had to be comatose for 48 hours, I would schedule it for June 26-27.
Only a small number of voters know how the big club operate and can fathom how Club strategies are executed (splitters etc). The College Crowd is absolutely clueless – stunningly so
The uniparty depends on an ignorant voting population. Especially the Left. I just ran across this via Bryon York. The insane agitprop about Trump’s ‘foreign help’ is moot…..
Volunteer activity
Generally, an individual (including a foreign national) may volunteer personal services to a federal candidate or federal political committee without making a contribution. The Act provides this volunteer “exemption” as long as the individual performing the service is not compensated by anyone. The Commission has addressed applicability of this exemption to several situations involving volunteer activity by a foreign national, as explained below.
So if the Queen mentions that Biden is well known globally to be dirty as hell…well that’s a freebee
https://www.fec.gov/updates/foreign-nationals/?platform=hootsuite
joke! Mexicans? Guatemalans? Somalians? theres a reason they give illegals driver licenses and its not driver safety!!
Robert Mule-liar, an alcoholic PIED PIPER.
anything he says is the ORWELLIAN TRUTH
The entire process is very stressful for the democrat lemming voters. They follow behind this Pied Piper until another Piper is given a louder flute. They follow that Piper until the Piper Masters decide, no, let’s give this other Piper an even louder flute
Back and forth they go for over a year, awaiting the final decision of the Piper Masters as to which Piper they should follow
The democrat lemmings and sheep will then bray loudly in unison, extolling the bona fides and attributes of the chosen Piper. His or her anti-America, anti-police, racial identity, pro-open borders and pro-illegal alien flute serenade will soothe the brainwashed pack, as they fantasize about becoming second class citizens in their own country
And soon after, their bubble will burst, as they learn once again Donald Trump has won a second term
The screams, the cries and the anguish will reappear, and then, it will be time for a brand new set of democrat voter misery memes
Not one of these so-called people has the slightest honesty or fealty to the Constitution. They should all be disqualified based on their simple inability to take the oath of office.
You know how at holidays the kids sit at one table and the grown-ups at another?
The ticket requests for President Trump’s 2020 kick-off campaign is already far beyond the capacity of the venue; over 100,000 for a 20,000 capacity venue. So, President Trump is going to have a party for the people who cannot get in:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/as-ticket-requests-top-100k-trump-campaign-announces-all-day-45-fest-tailgate-party-at-orlando-campaign-kickoff-rally/
Keep in mind, unlike the D-Rat give-away events, these people signed up to attend before the free party was announced.
The pathetic field of clowns that are running for the D-Rat nomination, and the clowns that are hiding out waiting to jump in at the last minute (HilLIARy, Wookie), are not going to win by fraud this time. I sincerely believe that a lot of things are going to happen before Nov 2020 that will destroy the D-Rat Socialist Party and their fraud organization. JMHO
The gene pool must be mighty thin in some parts of the U.S.
Un-F***ing-believable that these sorry excuses for human beings were able to survive outside the womb.
The debate card looks like a reason to support abortion. /mean humour – sorry all
My humble observations: The DNC has no chance of winning, so their strategy is to put everyone of every DNC stripe out there, and analyze the public’s reactions by views, comments, and polling. They’ll have Plan A, Plan B, Plan C etc., and work it like a MoFo until Election Day in a desperate attempt to unseat Trump. Hillary can’t run again because the truth is that she is probably the most despised female politician on the planet, whether she can absorb that information or not, doesn’t matter. Both sides know she’s poison. She’s speaking every where because she’s trying to make a living and stay relevant. The Bernie fans remember what she did to him. Bernie will never be President. I keep hearing, “oh Michelle will run!!”, but my gut says, she doesn’t have the guts for it. It would destroy her as a human being and not worth it. All that pent up rage at Obama will be directed at her regardless of her color or gender. Why wreck the rest of your life? I predict the debate ratings won’t be impressive. Trump’s got the Black, Hispanic, Middle Class, Farmers, Law Enforcement, Military votes for sure. Don’t under estimate the #walkaway movement, started by a gay man, who became a huge Trump fan. I also predict that he’s got the Suburban women vote now. Suburban women, I know I used to be in that category, might have only seen and heard the horrible things that were said about Trump – he’s a male chauvinist pig and a racist!! Then they watched him improve their lives, their husbands’ job prospects, and they came to respect him. The college kids have job prospects now whereas they did not before, and their Boomer parents have been spouting off loudly, so I’d say he’s got a lot of that age group too. Trump has this nailed because he has delivered. I would view the DNC machinations as pure entertainment if you can stomach it. I can’t. I just keep praying the voter fraud, which is rampant in California, gets contained before Election Day.
“DNC Club Releases Debate Line-Up, Elizabeth Warren Positioned Over Sanders…”
A waste of electricity to produce and broadcast, a waste of time to watch, and a surefire way to lower your IQ 40 points if you happen to accidentally tune to it for more that five seconds.
This entire exercise is theater. There must be a meta-story. Perhaps the losers get to personally keep all the campaign donations they have received. In that case, sign me up!
The Democrats are parading a clown-car full of zeros claiming to be presidential material. They have suggested no real programs, or they have waffled, or they have proposed ideas so insane that they out-parodied parody itself. They are all faux-candidates.
I don’t see a formidable challenger to Trump in this lineup. Call me crazy.
Watch Tulsi…
Gabbard would be strongest in the general, but she has zero chance in the primaries. She hates regime-changing wars too much.
A “natural born Citizen” is an individual born to two U.S.-citizen parents subject to the jurisdiction of the United States.
Kamala Harris is CONSTITUTIONALLY INELIGIBLE.
Neither parent reportedly was present in the U.S. as a legal resident for five years prior to Harris’s birth, a requirement to apply for naturalization, father was born in Jamaica; mother in India.
Her parents divorced & Kamala moves to and was educated in Quebec.
Pete Buttigieg and Andrew Yang likely had at least one parent who was NOT a naturalized American citizen at the time of their births.
Lurking Lawyer here.
As explained tiresomely many times before, you are just wrong.
Kamala Harris is a natural born US citizen eligible to be US president under A2§1.5 by virtue of the 1898 SCOTUS ruling US v Wong Kim Ark, 169US649. Go read it yourself.
Trivia & Fun facts:
Julian Castro & his twin brother are illegitimate
Eric Swalwell’s parents are Republicans
Kamala Harris spent her childhood in Quebec Canada
Amy Klobuchar’s father is a lifetime alcoholic (genes)
Tulsi GABBARD was BORN in American Samoa & went to school in the Philippines
Bernie Sanders:
“Sanders took his first bride to live in a maple sugar shack with a dirt floor, and she soon left him. Penniless, he went on unemployment. Then he had a child out of wedlock. Desperate, he tried carpentry but could barely sink a nail. “He was a shi**y carpenter,” a friend told Politico Magazine. “His carpentry was not going to support him, and didn’t.”
Then he tried his hand freelancing for leftist rags, writing about “masturbation and rape” and other crudities for $50 a story. He drove around in a rusted-out, Bondo-covered VW bug with no working windshield wipers. Friends said he was “always poor” and his “electricity was turned off a lot.” They described him as a slob who kept a messy apartment — and this is what his friends had to say about him….”
… more
https://www.investors.com/politics/editorials/bernie-sanders-the-bum-who-wants-your-money/
Add your own trivia.
Amy Klobuchar always tries to hide her left eye behind her hair. It’s weird and childish.
So many faces and so few brain cells.
Barnum and Baily comes to mind.
All of the attacks on Biden have come from the DNC and the Warren indian camp. Liz knows she must knock out Biden to lock in the nomination. Bernie no longer has his army of Berniers so he’s no worry. Biden will likely skip Iowa as it takes too much energy. It’s rumored Biden suffers from anemia and requires frequent iron infusions. That’s why he has that pasty look requiring more makeup than a drag queen. Biden is hoping for a knockout in NH & SC. Won’t happen.
A lot of people think Bernie threw in the towel in 2016 and was rewarded with a Lake home. To preserve any semblance of dignity, he should go after Biden for the many things that Dems now consider anathema: voting for the Iraq War, fighting against school bussing in the ‘70’s, voting for Clinton’s mandatory minimum drug sentences, not siding with Anita Hill, etc. If Bernie is being sidelined in favor of Warren, he might as well at least go down swinging and take a few chunks out of Slow Joe.
