“DNC Club Releases Debate Line-Up, Elizabeth Warren Positioned Over Sanders…”

It’s important to remember President Obama’s ideological ally, former DOJ Civil Rights Division head Tom Perez, is the current Chairman of the DNC. There are still two generally adverse camps within the DNC Club, though the boundary is much softer.

The professionals (former Clinton wing) and the activists (former Obama wing). Tom Perez hails from the ideological activist wing. The Democrat debate will take place in Miami and the group has been broken up into two groups over two nights.

Despite the nonsense that might be spun by NBC, the selection was not random draw (they never are) by the club. The DNC selected the candidates for each night and coordinated with NBC. Interestingly, Elizabeth Warren is the biggest winner and Bernie Sanders is the biggest loser. That’s a *tell*. The DNC is shaping the perspectives of the college crowd.

By positioning Elizabeth Warren on the first night (highest rating night); and positioning her with little intellectual or policy challenge; it appears the Perez DNC activist wing wants Warren over Sanders. It’s also obvious Warren can critique Sanders without an rebuttal (smart move). Additionally Beto will look like the goofball he is. This helps assemble the college crowd to Warren (again, subtle but smart move).

Conversely, the DNC put Sanders against Biden, Buttigieg, Harris and Bennet. Sanders has no-one to debate his communist bona-fides with. Night two will be a swarm of social justice and me-too-isms…. and of course, high dose Orange-Man-Bad.

Data-Delivery Deadline…. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio made the cut while Montana Gov. Steve Bullock, Rep. Seth Moulton (Mass.) and Miramar, FL, Mayor Wayne Messam did not. This is almost certain to be a measure of value for the first required batch of data-delivery.

Likely de Blasio gave up his New York donor and candidate support file to make the stage. The DNC has all but admitted the data-value is the primary metric in determining support. But the Club is going to have to be really careful with Bernie Sanders.

Bernie has the biggest and most valuable data-file within the entire DNC field. The club is going to have to find a way to export that file to Elizabeth Warren without pissing off Bernie too much… though we know from 2016 Bernie and Jane can be purchased, so it might just be an aspect of determining best price (likely is).

The first pair of debates are being hosted by NBC News, MSNBC and Telemundo. NBC News said the positioning of candidate podiums onstage would be based on polling and will be announced at a later date. Again, more shaping. Warren will be center stage on Night One, and Biden will be center stage on Night Two.

Et tu Tom?

.

[ps. Don’t forget, just like the republican voters in 2011/2012, most of the Democrat voters still have no idea how controlled this is. Only a small number of voters know how the big club operate and can fathom how Club strategies are executed (splitters etc). The College Crowd is absolutely clueless – stunningly so.]

.

Advertisements