Sarah Sanders Departing White House…

Not too many details yet, but White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders will be leaving her position at the end of the month. POTUS Tweet:
Below is one of my favorite funny videos of Sarah Sanders:
Below is one of my favorite funny videos of Sarah Sanders:
Best of luck to you Sarah.
I second that and add, you’re irreplaceable. Thank you for your service to our country. You’ve been in the trenches showing what loyalty, commonsense and dedication to principles and love of country really mean. God Speed.
Put Mick Mulvaney in to be the very articulate “spokesperson slot” whenever it is necessary. Love Sarah, but she has looked exhausted as of late. She needs to go back to her family and live her life, away from the DC swamp.
True. But she will be desperately missed.
My first thought, too!
Good luck Sarah!
The spice and memes you brought will be hard to replace.
Bring back The Mooch!
No thanks. He was dumped due the idiocy streaming out of his word hole.
He liked the spotlight a little too much, and it didn’t like him. Trump makes it look easy.
I can name a few.
Larry Elder[ ado].
Of course Stephen Miller.
But my numero ono…..is
DANNY Bongino.
Why ? Knows the inside out ofthe swamp.
He’s got great experience on his resume , former Secret6Srv.
Former cop NYC. Very highly educated. Albeit not the Ivys, Which ,frankly I consider a DQ.
But.after more thought I pull him back because his podcasts are just to vitally needed to explain to those few( imo) conservative minded people who might be on the fence about how corrupt the. Justus dept was /is. How dumb/corrupt the leftwing/mainstream media is .
Actually. Pete Hegseth,who was overlooked/passed over for VA.head would be great too.
Anyone that won’t take their $hi+, and will dole it out to the fake newsies even 1/2 as well as Sarah .will do.
The mooch is disloyal. He twists and turns for whoever pays his check. He served his purpose. I’d trust Bannon over the mooch any day because Bannon is for the people while mooch is for the bankers.
Farewell, Sarah. I salute you. Your tenacity and your courage are an inspiration, and you are the example of the MAGA spirit against which others shall be measured.
Thank you for a job well done, Mrs. Sanders. Enjoy your rest and relaxation with your family; you earned it!
I’m sad to see her go; she was terrific.
No one can replace Sarah. She handled the press like a pro.
Her DAD could. Kelly Ann, Steven Miller or maybe someone who’s not well known.
Its a certain attitude; DJT, Pompeo, Sarah, Kelly ann, others have it.
A touch of honey badger, a touch of patient but not indulgent parent, Rumsfeld, whatever you may think of him, has it.
Sarah has created YUGE shoes to fill, but someone will step forward to fill them, and luckily Press Secretary doesn’t require Senate confirmation.
Nothing but respect for her. She did an amazing job in front of a bunch of angry, hostile leftists. I hope she is able to rest and relax for a bit.
If I were she I would have felt pretty useless once Boss Trump took my job to the WH lawn just before jumping on a helicopter. Sarah couldn’t help it. The Press had teamed up to be as despicable as possible, something PTrump relishes. I wish Sarah the very best and hope to see her in lights on the stage again soon.
If I were she I would have felt pretty useless once Boss Trump took my job to the WH lawn just before jumping on a helicopter. Sarah couldn’t help it.
All I can say is, I’m glad Sarah was not as petty as your comment indicates. As a team player, I doubt she had any such thought. Holding Press conferences is not the only thing that job entails.
The really sad news is that Sarah is leaving the White House. T GREAT NEWS is that the new Air Force One will have the tail number of DJT45!! And, a new color scheme.
Don’t count on it. Congress is moving forward with legislation that will give them the right to approve changes in the design of Air Force One and there is great resistance among them to changing the colors. As for the tail number, I don’t know where you heard that, but the plane won’t be available until President Trump is out of office, so I doubt they’d give it that number. Please provide a link showing where it’s been decided that’s the tail number.
Sara will be sorely missed. About the only one I can think offhand who could fill her shoes would be Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Maybe Monica Crowley.
What a soldier she’s been!
Sad to read this. 😥
She did an exceptional job dealing with a demonrat media. Good luck in her future endeavors.
One of my favorite videos of Sarah was when she was in Korea and they went to the border and a service member gave her his coat because he could see she was cold. I’ll try and find it.
Couldn’t find the video, several were no longer available, but this story with a picture:
https://100percentfedup.com/gentleman-soldier-gave-sarah-huckabee-sanders-coat-freezing-cold-korean-militarized-zone-identified/
We will all miss her, as she was great. But two thoughts, having lost great talented women before on my watches.
1. She has 3? young children. Long demanding hours are easier when they are very young with nannies, but very hard when they reach elementary school age. You can be a devoted mom, or a high falutin senior very long hours exec, but usually not both under those circumstances. IMO she just made the right personal decision.
2. PDJT has basically cancelled formal briefing room pressers in favor of helipressers. So her formal job was much diminished by press circumstances. Made her decision much easier. PDJT becoming his his own de facto press secretary.
Ristvan,
As a working mother I totally agree with your assessment. I had to find a way to get off the road when mine hit middle school. No one like Mom to shepherd them through homework and the “joys” of middle school.
All the best to Sarah. I bet she will have a commentator role among other options.
There is no reason to hold press briefings any longer. They are liars and propagandists. Accurate reporting of Trump Admin & White House news is gone…(..if it ever even existed.)
I agree. Press Briefings are no longer necessary, at least with this President, and the position of Press Secretary seems like a middle man position under Trump.
Amazing woman
This picture of Sarah was taken in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey. I will always love her it.
God bless Sarah ! What a great American !
Really going to miss you Sarah. You did a heckuva job and handled all the S**T slung your way with grace and class. Didn’t deserve one iota of it.
You have more restraint than I could ever dream of.
Good luck and God Bless you.
Kevin Hassett is available. Just sayin. So is Mike Huckabee.
OUTSTANDING performance of all assigned tasks in the face of very determined “enemy” opposition… this warrior never once gave an inch but demanded respect from worthless douches incapable of rendering such. Whoever gets this post next better make sure they come with the right equipment…. and mentally prepared to slug thru the SWAMP….. they’re gonna smell “blood in the water”.
