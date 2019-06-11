Tuesday June 11th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Good evening Treepers! Funny~ Carlos Maza as Justin Bieber / “One Time” at Vox Camp / VoxAdpocalypse Mashup Music Video https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFV_beThvug
Living To The Glory Of God
“Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God” (I Cor. 10:31).
This is the great guiding principle of the Christian life.
The Apostle Paul points out in the preceding context that what may be perfectly right for one person to do may trouble another’s conscience. The sincere and gracious believer, therefore, will not carelessly violate his brother’s conscientious scruples, offending him by indulging in that which he considers wrong. In Paul’s day, this particularly involved the foods of which men partook, but from both Romans 14 and I Corinthians 10 it is evident that Christian conduct in general is involved.
If, in my daily conduct, I consider not only my own, but also my brother’s conscience, it does not follow from this that I am disobeying Gal. 5:1, failing to “stand fast… in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free.” True, I have no right to give up my blood-bought liberty, but I do have liberty to give up my rights. This the world about us is slow to do, but it is one of the signs of true regeneration.
My aim in life should not be to gratify my own desires, much less to show up my brother’s weaknesses by vaunting my liberty in Christ. My one aim should rather be to glorify God in all I say and do.
All this, of course, has to do only with the conduct of believers in Christ. The unbeliever can do nothing to the glory of God. His very rejection of Christ is a continual offense to God who, in love, gave His Son to die in our place. The only way in which the unbeliever can honor God is to turn from his unbelief and trust Christ as Savior and Lord.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/living-to-the-glory-of-god/
1 Corinthians 10:31 Whether therefore ye eat, or drink, or whatsoever ye do, do all to the glory of God.
Galatians 5:1 Stand fast therefore in the liberty wherewith Christ hath made us free, and be not entangled again with the yoke of bondage.
I got this email a while ago from Brian Kolfage at webuildthewall.us.
THIS IS AN URGENT CALL TO ACTION:
The Globalists at the International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) just showed up at our wall to LOCK THE GATE OPEN. They even invited the media to join them as they make another attempt to keep the flow of illegal human and trafficking open that our wall has shut off.
Our legal team at WeBuildTheWall has done everything we can to work with the IBWC but this latest media stunt has gone too far. We aren’t going to let a bunch of UN globalists trample on the rights of the Americans our wall is protecting
I need you to call the IBWC’s office at (915)832-4100 and tell them to CLOSE THE DAMN GATE. Why are they doing the bidding of smugglers and human traffickers by keeping the gate open? You can ask for Jayne Harkins. If you can’t get through keep calling and leave messages. Be firm but respectful.
The IBWC is half owned by Mexico We just had an entity 50% owned managed by Mexico open our gate using American police as muscle. Mexico just opened all gates In El Paso sectors by way of IBWC. @harkjay350 needs to RESIGN NoW!
Cute kid. Pretty good pitch.
My goodness, he looks like James Comey without hair…seems they have unprofessionalism in common….
Naval War College President Reassigned amid Probe into Twister Games, Free Hugs
https://www.military.com/daily-news/2019/06/10/naval-war-college-president-reassigned-amid-probe-twister-games-free-hugs.html
