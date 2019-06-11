Senator Lindsey Graham Discusses FISA Court and Ongoing Inquiry…

Inspector General Horowitz is doing a FISA review based on the Carter Page application. However, if Michael Horowitz has started looking deeply into the DOJ National Security Division (DOJ-NSD), via their historic use of FARA definitions to submit Title-1 surveillance warrants against U.S. persons…. well, there’s a strong possibility such an IG investigation would take much longer than expected.

Additionally, if the Obama DOJ-NSD was using the appearance of FARA violations as the predicate for FISA warrant authority (now seems likely); and that sketchy predicate was the basis for keeping all OIG oversight away from the NSD (again, likely); then the entire political system in/around Washington DC would be opened as a target for surveillance.

Anyone targeted under such a sketchy legal predicate for lobbying violations, would unknowingly be carrying their Title-1 surveillance virus into every interaction.  The downstream ramifications are almost beyond imagining….

  1. Akzombie says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:05 pm

    Sleepy Joe or Sloppy Joe? The latter sounds better with the way he likes to fondle and drool on young girls and women.

  2. Carson Napier says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:07 pm

    If it were possible to poll the Founding Fathers, would even one of them be in favor of a Secret Court system? I don’t think there would be a single solitary one, nor a single solitary one in favor of putting anyone in extended solidarity confinement for financial offenses, let alone doing that to get them to “compose” against their tormentors political opponents. Is this even America anymore ?

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      June 11, 2019 at 11:15 pm

      It’s not an America that any of those Founding Fathers would recognize… or one that even my father would recognize either… THAT is how fast this is all evaporating. “Suicide of a Superpower”…

    • formerdem says:
      June 11, 2019 at 11:17 pm

      Yes it is. Hillary Lost! Donald John Trump beat her, the DNC, Hollywood, Silicon Valley and Big Tech, the CoC, most of Wall Street, the CIA, FBI, NSA, China, Canada, the EU, the Ukraine, the Five Eyes intelligence agencies, a large share of the GOP, and much of academia. And he did it without campaign consultants, without much money. Just brains and a heart for the people he offered to represent.

    • dreamguardian007 says:
      June 12, 2019 at 12:19 am

      “If it were possible to poll the Founding Fathers, would even one of them be in favor of a Secret Court system? I don’t think there would be a single solitary one…”

      Agreed, Carson. But while the Founders were well-acquainted with the extortion of Islamic Barbary Pirates, could they have envisioned the threats to America from the means available to today’s terrorists? The FISA court is not the answer. Given the pride that lurks in the hearts of all people, especially politicians imbued with such power, how do we ensure that our Government’s awesome surveillance powers are used for only for the right reasons?

    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      June 11, 2019 at 11:19 pm

      WSB,
      If that happens the lid is blowing WIDE open–given the number of pols spied upon.

      Of course, as SD has shown us, Obama and his cabal of crooks wanted maximum leverage to accomplish their “fundamental transformation” of the U.S.

      The Judicial Watch revelations in the Hannity show tonight confirm the key role of the State Dept in the various incarnations of corrupt Obama Admin activities.

      This corruption was both WIDE and deep…hoping the American public can withstand what they will be learning. Many details will be elided but the main points are severely shocking to any American with a conscience

    • jeff montanye says:
      June 11, 2019 at 11:26 pm

      good link. nice work.

    • StuckIntheMiddle says:
      June 11, 2019 at 11:55 pm

      Good link. Now knowing that Brennan retained his security clearance against the Presidents orders, who made the counter order and why?

      All these sycophants running around with top security clearances must surely raise alarm bells. We’re already starting to learn that evidence cannot be found or is damaged.

      • WSB says:
        June 11, 2019 at 11:58 pm

        Brennan is a very evil person. You can research his time at the Cairo office. Probably stamping jihadis for visas on a daily basis.

      • Darrell Michael Richardson says:
        June 12, 2019 at 12:23 am

        Brennan and the rest lost their “access” ie clearance. The “clearance” remains on fil in JPAS/JCAVS until end of term then dropped but marked while on file as access revoked. People that do not understand how it works should never assume that the orders of the CIC…ie POTUS have not been followed because they have been followed. People reporting such things do not know the system nor do they have access to it.

  4. Skip says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:09 pm

    Billions of dollars.

  5. formerdem says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    so so interesting, Sundance. Why isn’t anybody else working this out?

  6. Brian Baker says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    They were probably terrified by the leverage Trump could have had on folks in Washington DC if he operated like they did.

  7. BlackKnightRides says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:11 pm

    Obama’s tyrannical active spying and NSA data-mining on EVERYONE in positions of power … and everyone with whom they interacted … will likely make China’s Xi green with envy.

    • C says:
      June 11, 2019 at 11:32 pm

      You just gave me pause for thought. It’s rather obvious but hear me out. Beyond Obama and his handler’s ideological purposes for bringing America into this dark place…I’m sure it was reinforced by .a realistic rationale; he couldn’t understand how to rein China in, so felt vindicated in doing this level of corruption and spying in order to compete with the Chinese at their own game. Sick.

  8. The Devilbat says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:12 pm

    What else would one expect from a Soviet trained userpur such as Obama ???

  9. Joe B says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:27 pm

    Unlawful mass collection of data of innocent citizens in UK

    https://www.bbc.co.uk/news/uk-48597111

  10. Zorro says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Not a smidgen of scandal but a whole schiffload.

  11. jus wundrin says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Graham would be an American hero if he hauled mewlers carcass in front of his committee. Keep trying lindsey, and make sure both of your feet land on the right side of the fence!

  12. TMonroe says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    You see what the president is doing, and then you see what the GOP-controlled senate isn’t doing. You don’t need both houses to get hearings going. You don’t need both houses to adjust senate rules to finally seat and staff administration appointments, with the current term well over halfway-finished! Sickening.

  13. LafnH20 says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    Like no-one has Seen before in life.

    Mad Maxine Waters.

    .

    “When assembling a cabal, prudence dictates that one choose the participants with an eye toward circumspection.  After all, a loudmouth is not the best repository for your darkest secrets.”

    https://www.americanthinker.com/articles/2019/05/maxine_waters_let_obamas_cat_out_of_the_bag_in_2013.html

  14. TarsTarkas says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:37 pm

    If Her Odiousness had only listened to her husband, we wouldn’t be having this conversation . . .

    THANK GOD SHE DIDN’T!

  15. Chiggerbug says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    I. Do. Not. Trust. Lindsey. Graham.

  16. MustangBlues says:
    June 11, 2019 at 11:55 pm

    President Trump won the presidency, and that hatched the schemes to get rid of him, because

    He won the Keys to the Secrets, and The Presidential Power to fight back, and succeed.

    Terrorizing the Swamp Kingdom, Killing the scam of the elites, rapers of The People,
    Thwarting the Coup with fools bait, setting the political traps, collecting binders full with evidence;

    Slowly but surely, Soon to see what got caught, and how to have to have Justice reward the Criminal Sedition by the Communist Manson Cult Children.

  17. clr says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:24 am

    It seems to me the biggest (unstated) reason the report will take lots more time is the Department of State is now seriously involved in the investigation. Now everyone at State will need to be vetted for integrity. It’s a big, big deal because of international relationships.
    No reason not to start prosecution, though. So please get on with it.

  18. MDNA I says:
    June 12, 2019 at 12:30 am

    “Anyone targeted under such a sketchy legal predicate for lobbying violations, would unknowingly be carrying their Title-1 surveillance virus into every interaction. The downstream ramifications are almost beyond imagining….”

    When we learned from Mark Meadows on Sunday, IIRC, that there was to be an indefinite delay in the DOJ IG report, that struck me as something to wait for more info on… not a “red flag” so much as potential red flag

