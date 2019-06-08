Saturday June 8th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
True Riches
Some years ago there came to this country a very poor young man. He found a job in the timber lands of Wisconsin. Being industrious he gradually accumulated some timber acreage of his own. Soon he began to prosper, and after a few years he invested in a lumber milling industry. Before long he owned more than one mill, and this led him to expand into northern Wisconsin and Minnesota. In a few years he was known as a rich man, investing in timber acreage in the far northwest and eventually owning valuable land by the thousands of acres, the very finest timber in the country. At the time of his death neither he nor his relatives nor friends knew what he was worth financially, he had become so wealthy.
When the time came for him to die, however, he could not take one cent of his riches with him, for as I Timothy 6:7 says: “We brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we carry nothing out”.
It seems difficult for most men to learn that “a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth” (Luke 12:15). They close their ears to the words of wisdom spoken by the Lord: “Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal; but lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal” (Matt. 6:19,20).
The truest, most lasting riches of all are referred to in II Corinthians 8:9, where the Apostle Paul says: “For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that though He was rich, yet for your sakes He became poor, that ye through His poverty might be rich”.
And these riches may be had by faith — by accepting them as a gift, for “the gift of God is eternal life, through Jesus Christ our Lord” (Rom.6:23).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/true-riches/
1 Timothy 6:7 For we brought nothing into this world, and it is certain we can carry nothing out.
Luke 12:15 And he said unto them, Take heed, and beware of covetousness: for a man’s life consisteth not in the abundance of the things which he possesseth.
Matthew 6:19 Lay not up for yourselves treasures upon earth, where moth and rust doth corrupt, and where thieves break through and steal:
20 But lay up for yourselves treasures in heaven, where neither moth nor rust doth corrupt, and where thieves do not break through nor steal:
2 Corinthians 8:9 For ye know the grace of our Lord Jesus Christ, that, though he was rich, yet for your sakes he became poor, that ye through his poverty might be rich.
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
HAPPY CATURDAY !!!
Happy Caturday! Cats and Babies…
Since there were no musicians in my family, my musical tastes were broadened by the radio and, occasionally,, by television. When I was growing up there was seriously cool music available—so long as you were willing to stay up late enough to hear it. My introduction to Playboy didn’t come from the magazine, it instead came for the late night “Playbody After Dark” TV show. I still remember the show’s opening scene with Hugh Hefner and his gorgeous playmate arriving at the Chicago Playboy Mansion in a Mercedes 300SL with it’s iconic gullwing doors which opened the top of the car. Hugh was a bit stiff before a camera but he always had the greatest musicians of the period on his show. I think that was where I first heard George Shearing and Jim Hall play. If it wasn’t there then I’m sure I heard them on “Music ‘Til Dawn”. Either way, I was always pretty sleepy in my 8:00 classes. To my untutored ears, this music personified cool. Then, only a few years later, it got completely blown away by the Beatles.
WATCH: Young girl causes PANDEMONIUM at city meeting when she says abortion is murder and compares it to slavery!
Happy Caterday!!
Play with me!!!
O Heavenly King, the Comforter, the Spirit of Truth, Who art everywhere and fillest all things, Treasury of Blessings and Giver of Life, come and abide in us, and cleanse us from every impurity and save our souls, O Good One.
