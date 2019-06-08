June 8th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #870

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
🎈 ** 🎈 ** 6 more days to President Trump’s Birthday ** 🎈 ** 🎈
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟 ” Blessed be the Lord,
Because He has heard the voice of my supplications! “🌟 —Psalm 28:6
———–
***Praise: President Trump, Flotus and Team has arrived back to the White House safely.
***Praise: President Trump’s weekend will be R & R
***Praise: Mike Flynn got new lawyers–Mr and Mrs Joe DiGenova
***Praise: “The economy is BOOMING!”
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— AG Barr and Team to stay the course in draining the swamp
— for Pro-Trumpers from threats of House Dems subpoenas
— for belated boomerang treatments on Tom Donohue and Chamber of Commerce
— befuddle all Dems Presidential Candidates
— Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— names of all donors supporting invaders to USA, be exposed to the public soon
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— Maduro, China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL –cancel all court bans of our WALL building
— for extra layer of protection for Fisher Co, from Drug Cartels at the border, as Fisher continue building Kolfage’s Wall projects #2 and #3
— number of invaders be diminished
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen,victim of a violent act
— for safety for 7-yr old TX boy, Benton, Covington boys, Josh Trump, and many other children from threats, harassments, etc. from Opposition
— Good vs Evil
————————————————–
🦅 “Today, and all throughout the week, let us recommit ourselves to the principles upon which our country was founded. With grateful hearts, let us reflect upon the price of freedom, and the brave souls who gave their last full measure to preserve it. As we raise our flag, as we stand and salute or place our hands over our hearts, let us renew our sacred pledge that we will forever remain “one Nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.” (6-7-19 Proclamation on Flag Day and National Flag Week)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Saturday June 8, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 17 people
Good Trumps evil !
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
LikeLiked by 6 people
Amen, Grandma.
Praise for your righteous and glorious daily prayer.
And, for those close to our dear President who read this blog, please tell him that we know our beloved President Donald Trump and his amazing First Lady are in God’s hands and in our hearts, each and every day.
We pray for them as they wait upon the Lord, watching in awe at the miracle unfolding before our eyes, seeing our Lord renew their strength each day, sending them, our American Eagles, up into the skies, maneuvering up, over and around our enemies, foreign and domestic, evading and outwitting them all.
Our Eagles – they run/fly and are not weary; they walk and do not faint. The Lord is with them. We are with them.
And we cheer them on, so proud, so grateful, so glad to be an American again!
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 9 people
Saw this tonight, citizen.
LikeLike
Behind the scenes look at finished section of border wall in Sunland Park – 6/5/19 – (KOAT)
“Not even a month later and a privately funded border wall project in Sunland Park, New Mexico is complete. KOAT was at the ribbon cutting event a week and on Wednesday took a behind the scenes look at construction wrapping up.”
https://www.koat.com/article/only-on-7-behind-the-scenes-look-at-finished-section-of-border-wall-in-sunland-park/27772800
Related
Previous (June 7th Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/07/june-7th-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-869/comment-page-1/#comment-7088130
LikeLiked by 7 people
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike: Morning Update, 1st Speedway Test – 6/7/19 – (2:14)
– Good morning from Sunland Park, NM. June 7, 2019. Foreman Mike with WeBuildTheWall, here for the morning update.
– As you can see, off to the front of our vehicle, we’ve got the gate, 13 feet high; weighing 7,000 lbs.
– It’s so quiet you could hear a pin drop. We’ve had nobody come through here in 14 days now. Whoever says the walls don’t work, they’re mistaken. Hopefully, we’re going to be putting up more very soon.
– We’re getting ready for what everybody’s been waiting for. We’re testing the speedway right now. Getting ready to head up and give it the first test. This will be the first vehicle run up the mountain. So you’ll be able to watch it on the clocks on your computers and cell phones. And we’re going up right now for the first time.
– Hit it.
– On up towards the top of the mountain we’ve put up a perch, a terrace as we call it. And we’re getting ready to put up another tower, a specialty tower, for the Border Patrol agents. A full man tower. Where they’ll be able to see 35 miles down the Rio Grande between the great state of Texas and the great state of New Mexico. Gonna get a bird’s eye view, be able to shut down the coyotes of the cartel before they even get moving.
– Hit it. (They reach the 31% grade portion of the speedway.)
– The steep grade gang. Extremely steep. Better drop the vehicle into low range.
– You can see our lighting specialist up at the top of the mountain placing lighting and fiber. And we’re at the top.
– Check your clocks because I don’t have one in front of me. Should be less than a minute. It used to take 17 to 20 minutes to get up here to the top of the mountain.
– We’re having a good week. We’ve had a great run. We’re being safe. Crews are a little bit tired. We’re going to rest them for the weekend.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Great videos. It’s more than just a wall it’s a system.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Indeed, Robert. A system.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Absolutely fabulous! That’s a serious case of ‘American Can Do Spirit’ !
LikeLiked by 4 people
Foreman Mike is becoming a folk hero. 🙂
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with video.
Foreman Mike: Important Update – 6/7/19 – (1:57)
– Good Morning. Foreman Mike with WeBuildTheWall. Got some special stuff we need to talk about.
– This first section is complete. We need your help. We need to get more money coming in here. We want to build the other side of the mountain. We want to build the great state of Texas. Arizona we already have invitation. Everybody’s getting on the bandwagon. They’re seeing the success of what you, the donors, have done.
– We are going to offer, over the course of the next 10 days… If you check out the bollards, we have 2,000 and 336 panels. Anti-climbing plates as we call them. And you can get your name engraved on a special plaque. You can get your name put right here forever. You can dedicate it to yourself, your wife, your family, your friends, your church, organization, or any military outpost. It will be attached firmly forever to the wall.
-You could also get a bigger plate, again made out of stainless; put your corporate name, logo or sponsorship, your baseball team, your football groups, any of your positions, VFWs. We need to get some support in here. We need to get money in to build more wall.
– But wait. There is more. Additionally, your going to get an autographed copy from Brian Kolfage and the entire staff of WeBuildTheWall.
– You will also have a GIS location of where your wall purchase is going to be. Where your sponsorship is along the this 2,740 feet.
– On top of all that, there’s more. We’re going to be putting pavers in. We’ll get engraved plates and put your paver in the ground. It will be here forever; and you’ll be very proud of that. We need to get more help. We need to get this going.
– Thank you and have a nice weekend.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Tweet with morning picture of lighted speedway – 6/7/19
LikeLiked by 4 people
Tweet with video.
LikeLiked by 5 people
ACLU calls on government organization to block construction of private border wall – 6/7/19
https://www.koat.com/article/aclu-calls-on-government-organization-to-block-construction-of-private-border-wall/27825494
LikeLiked by 3 people
The ACLU is nothing but a traitorous organization that is anathema to everything of our Constitution and our nation’s rule of law. It’s purpose has become entirely antithetical to everything of rule of law and justice. As far as I am concerned, the ACLU is a Benedict Arnold entity…both have betrayed our nation and just cause.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Tweet with article.
Access to border monument sometimes denied by private property owners – 7/21/17 (KVIA)
https://www.kvia.com/news/border/access-to-border-monument-sometimes-denied-by-private-property-owners/591021715
LikeLiked by 1 person
Like anyone really cares to see that?
LikeLiked by 3 people
Ironic, open border supporters concerned that the public doesn’t have access to visit a monument that delineates a border.
LikeLiked by 3 people
If it was a confederate monument, they wouldd demand it come down
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
Thanks Stillwater 👍
To quote Foreman Mike/
WALLS WORK – XERO TRAFFIC 14days
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
” we need to know the truth.” Ken Starr. and it’s going to be delicious
LikeLiked by 1 person
“A lie can run around the world,
before the truth can lace up its boots.”
“True, but the truth is a marathoner, and when it catches up, it can put one of those boots right up the lies *ss!”
LikeLiked by 2 people
😄👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
I agree but a moon landing before Trump leaves office would be nice.
LikeLike
We can’t even make a decent light bulb so you will never convince me we landed on the moon.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
They left out what Xi Mao 2.0 and Catherine the Great were droning on about at the forum.
Being Emperor means uneasy lies the head that wears the crown. Especially when you run out of dollars, your banks are collapsing along with your GDP, and you forgot to tell Mr Running Dog that you are taking their Siberian water and going green.
I declare Xi & Putin Unreliable Entities
Me:
勿谓言之不预
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂🤣😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂
LikeLiked by 1 person
1.Panda face = PDJT is friend
2.Dragon face = PDJT is enemy
Choose #2. Your bet places and wins.
LikeLike
It is described as an Excel spreadsheet with “targeting data” that would receive the highest level of classification. “If it is determined by the by the FBI that this file ever was overtly classified, it will serve as a potential ‘smoking gun document,'” the notes said.
The study was conducted by a vendor hired by conservative watchdog group Judicial Watch due to concerns that Clinton’s server had been hacked. The bureau obtained the report during an interview with the vendor, which is shown in the documents released Friday.
LikeLiked by 3 people
I think his efforts are fantastic, we need to wake up to the Bilderberg threat. The UK is in serious trouble. You could not make it up, to see what is going on here. https://wp.me/paZ7x4-sx
LikeLike
A Letter from Julian Assange:
(His health has greatly deteriorated since writing this. He was under hospital care in more recent reports. This was the first I’d seen of any kind of direct communication from him.)
😔 He closes with the following:
| …… I am unbroken, albeit literally surrounded by murderers, but the days when I could read and speak and organize to defend myself, my ideals, and my people are over until I am free! Everyone else must take my place.
The US government, or rather, those regrettable elements in it that hate truth liberty and justice, want to cheat their way into my extradition and death, rather than letting the public hear the truth, for which I have won the highest awards in journalism and have been nominated 7 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Truth, ultimately, is all we have.
J.P.A. |
https://defend.wikileaks.org/2019/05/26/julian-assange-writes-a-letter-from-belmarsh-prison/?fbclid=IwAR0pwAO2UiHmIj2KOm7O3pWDp-CoBvL0rVZsBuesoU_Yy7mwHuAt4ShHYo4
Copies of his handwritten letter can be found here:
https://www.sgtreport.com/2019/06/julian-assange-writes-a-letter-to-supporters-from-british-prison-here-is-what-he-said/
I hope somebody out there does the right thing… help him!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“The US government, or rather, those regrettable elements in it that hate truth liberty and justice, want to cheat their way into my extradition and death, rather than letting the public hear the truth, for which I have won the highest awards in journalism and have been nominated 7 times for the Nobel Peace Prize.
Those “regrettable elements” (so understated) are the bulk of the anti-American criminal organizations / crime syndicates / coverup operations known as the FBI, CIA and DOJ.
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Founding Fathers would give Assange, and Snowden, a medal and a parade and declare the FBI, CIA, DOJ and DNC to be collaborators of King George.
LikeLiked by 2 people
🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣
Ok la.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
This must have been posted before, but it deserves another post
Some choice bits:
“Just look at San Francisco, Nancy Pelosi’s city. One of every 11,600 residents is a billionaire, and the annual household income necessary to buy a median-priced home now tops $320,000. Yet the streets there are a plague of garbage and needles and feces, and every morning brings fresh horror stories from a “Black Mirror” hellscape: Homeless veterans are surviving on an economy of trash from billionaires’ mansions. Wealthy homeowners are crowdfunding a legal effort arguing that a proposed homeless shelter is an environmental hazard. A public-school teacher suffering from cancer is forced to pay for her own substitute.”
LikeLike
Paul Sperry dropping more bombs. WTH?
LikeLike
Read that article to see what the Mueller team did to people. They were going to people’s houses for surprise visits after secretly getting phone, email & other records on these people. CNN not only showed up at Roger Stone’s raid but was also at the house of Joseph Schmitz. Dirty tricks that ruined a lot of lives.
Mueller targeted former Reagan official Michael Ledeen, who happened to co-author a book with retired Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn. They went to the grand jury and got a subpoena to get his phone records & then showed up to question him because he talked to Flynn.
“Joseph Schmitz, a former Pentagon inspector general who worked on the Trump campaign & was not implicated in any part of the Mueller investigation, yet his name nonetheless appears in the final report. Schmitz says he was the subject of leaks — and media harassment — during the investigation.”
“Early one morning in April 2018, he said, CNN sent reporters to stake out his Bethesda, Md., home. They waited in a black Suburban SUV for Schmitz to emerge and then confronted Schmitz in his front yard, asking him a battery of “16 questions as salacious as the stuff in the dossier,” he told RCI.”
“CNN subsequently ran a story suggesting Mueller may be pursuing information about Schmitz’s efforts in 2016 “to expose damaging information about Clinton.” Famed Watergate reporter Carl Bernstein shared a byline on the piece.”
LikeLike
Tucker Carlson has asked that $64,000 question, after, Joe BiteMe’s the flip-flop on the Hyde Amendment. He, being TC wondered, “what wouldn’t BiteMe do, what are his limits, is there any proposals Joe BiteMe wouldn’t get behind,,,,,,woke community demanded a ban on heterosexual marriage,,,how about transgender animal rights,,,where’s Joe BiteMe’s stand on the testosterone tax to fight global warming,,,how about federally-funded tampon dispensers in men’s room,,,,,we made them up but the sound real……
LikeLike
LikeLike
Dorsn’t the NSA have backups??
LikeLiked by 1 person
Looks like the Clinton kill team is at it again.
https://halturnerradioshow.com/index.php/en/news-page/news-nation/nypd-chief-commits-suicide-1-month-before-retiring-was-directly-involved-in-anthony-weiner-laptop-computer-evidence-handling
A high-ranking New York City Police Department officer has died from an allegedly self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Deputy Chief Steven Silks was found in an unmarked patrol car wearing civilian clothes Wednesday evening, just one month before he would turn 63 and face mandatory retirement.
He allegedly shot himself in the head, with the gun reportedly discovered beside him.
He was very closely and heavily involved in the investigation of the Laptop seized from former Congressman Anthony Weiner which allegedly held volumes of Hillary Clinton email evidence on it.
LikeLike
LikeLike