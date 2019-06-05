Wednesday June 5th – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Christ The Son Of God
St. Paul opens his Epistle to the Romans by stating that the Lord Jesus Christ was “declared to be the Son of God with power,” or “powerfully declared to be the Son of God… by the resurrection from the dead” (1:4).
In Psa. 2:7, we have Christ, in prophecy, saying:
“I will declare the decree: the Lord hath said unto Me, Thou art My Son; this day have I begotten Thee.”
Our Lord was, of course, eternally one with the Father, but the word “begotten” here comes from Israel’s laws, referring to the time when the child was officially declared to be the father’s full-grown son.
But what day was He referring to? On what day did the Father officially proclaim:
“This day have I begotten Thee”?
The answer is found in Acts 13:33, where the Apostle states that God “raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second Psalm: Thou art My Son, this day have I begotten Thee.”
So our Lord was officially — and powerfully — declared to be the Son of God at His resurrection from the dead. But what did Paul mean in II Tim. 2:7,8, where he said:
“Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things. Remember that Jesus Christ, of the seed of David, was raised from the dead ACCORDING TO MY GOSPEL.”
The answer is that the twelve had proclaimed Christ as the Son of David, to sit on David’s throne. Theirs was “the gospel of the kingdom.” But when the King and His kingdom were rejected, God raised up another apostle, Paul, to proclaim “the gospel of the grace of God” (Acts 20:24).
Christ was, indeed, raised from the dead to sit on David’s throne, and this will yet come to pass, but Paul has a message for us, here and now: that Christ was raised from the dead to certify our justification and to become the Head of “the Church which is His Body.”
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/christ-the-son-of-god/
Romans 1:4 And declared to be the Son of God with power, according to the spirit of holiness, by the resurrection from the dead:
Psalm 2:7 I will declare the decree: the LORD hath said unto me, Thou art my Son; this day have I begotten thee.
Acts 13:33 God hath fulfilled the same unto us their children, in that he hath raised up Jesus again; as it is also written in the second psalm, Thou art my Son, this day have I begotten thee.
2Timothy 2:7 Consider what I say; and the Lord give thee understanding in all things.
8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
Acts 20:24 But none of these things move me, neither count I my life dear unto myself, so that I might finish my course with joy, and the ministry, which I have received of the Lord Jesus, to testify the gospel of the grace of God.
Galatians 2:16 Knowing that a man is not justified by the works of the law, but by the faith of Jesus Christ, even we have believed in Jesus Christ, that we might be justified by the faith of Christ, and not by the works of the law: for by the works of the law shall no flesh be justified.
Ephesians 1:23 Which is his body, the fulness of him that filleth all in all.
LikeLike
Paul uses the possessive term “my gospel” three times in his epistles:
Romans 2:16 In the day when God shall judge the secrets of men by Jesus Christ according to my gospel.
Romans 16:25 Now to him that is of power to stablish you according to my gospel, and the preaching of Jesus Christ, according to the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began,
2Timothy 2:8 Remember that Jesus Christ of the seed of David was raised from the dead according to my gospel:
He did not preach the same message as the 12 apostles to the nation Israel, once “the revelation of the mystery, which was kept secret since the world began” was revealed to him.
Galatians 2:7 But contrariwise, when they saw that the gospel of the uncircumcision was committed unto me, as the gospel of the circumcision was unto Peter;
8 (For he that wrought effectually in Peter to the apostleship of the circumcision, the same was mighty in me toward the Gentiles:)
9 And when James, Cephas, and John, who seemed to be pillars, perceived the grace that was given unto me, they gave to me and Barnabas the right hands of fellowship; that we should go unto the heathen, and they unto the circumcision.
Those 12 apostles confined their ministry to Israel.
2Peter 3:15 And account that the longsuffering of our Lord is salvation; even as our beloved brother Paul also according to the wisdom given unto him hath written unto you;
16 As also in all his epistles, speaking in them of these things; in which are some things hard to be understood, which they that are unlearned and unstable wrest, as they do also the other scriptures, unto their own destruction.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Melania Trump: A Quintessential Female Icon
https://humanevents.com/2019/06/04/melania-trump-a-quintessential-female-icon/
“You couldn’t find a better female icon than First Lady Melania Trump: an immigrant who came to America to flee communism and in pursuit of the American dream. She is beautiful, classy, educated, and fluent in six languages.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
Ontogeny recapitulates Phylogeny..
Controversial.. But fascinating nonetheless..
Six digits.. First time I’ve seen this occur in the Northern latitudes..
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/sciencetech/article-7104175/Incredible-footage-shows-people-born-SIX-fingers-better-daily-tasks.html
Tulerpeton.. Six digits.. Found in the Tula region of current Russia.. Just a stones throw from Germanic regions.. A marine animal adapting to land, living in the shallows.. A “walker,” and was an early Amniote.. Six fingers is merely vestigial gene expression..
According to Haeckel, when in the womb, humans go through phylogeny, and at one point have a tail. Some humans have been born with vestigial tails, and they are usually cut off shortly after birth.
Haeckel and/or Von Baer are not completely wrong. We all are a part of each other, we all are connected. We all are God’s Creation.. And God’s Creation is fascinating..
It’s not that hard to figure out..
We are created in His Own Image..
Image: A representation of the form of a person or object; A sculptured likeness.
God created the fish, the birds, the animals, etc. And saw that it was Good.. So from the same building blocks, He took a piece from here.. Took a piece from there.. Put all the parts together.. And Wow! Look at that..! Looks just like Me..!
Six fingers says so.. And webbed fingers.. And tails..
Creation.. Ontogeny.. Phylogeny..
I’ve figured it out.. I just haven’t connected all the dots..
And I don’t need to.. I already know this to be True..
That’s called “Faith”..
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
That header says “Wow” …but I said Whoa!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
In her long career, Linda Ronstadt left us with a number of remarkably well-done videos. The guy she sings to in this video is Danny Kortchmar, one of her lead guitar players.
LikeLike
LikeLike