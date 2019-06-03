Monday June 3rd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
DAILY DEVOTIONAL, June 3, 2019
“Guard Your Heart”
LikeLiked by 1 person
Are You a Man After God’s Own Heart?
Did you ever wonder how God could call David “a man after His own heart” (I Sam. 13:14)? True, He called him that before his horrific infractions of adultery and murder. But even after his death, God said of him that he did “keep My statutes and My commandments” (I Kings 3:14). How can this be?
Well, to begin with, compare how Balaam was able to say of God that “He hath not beheld iniquity in Jacob, neither hath He seen perverseness in Israel” (Num. 23:21). This, of course, was because the Jews could say that “as far as the east is from the west, so far hath He removed our transgressions from us” (Psa. 103:12), and Isaiah could pray with confidence, “Thou hast cast all my sins behind Thy back” (Isa. 38:17). Similarly, God was able to turn a blind eye to David’s sins, knowing that Christ would one day pay for them.
But there has to be more to it for God to be able to call David a man after His own heart, and I believe there is. You see, when God said of David that his heart was “perfect with the Lord his God,” He said that in contrast to Solomon, whose wives “turned away his heart after other gods” (I Kings 11:4). Despite his great sins, David never fell into idolatry. He always had a heart for the Lord, and a burning desire to serve Him.
As a pastor, Christians often ask me how I can think so highly of them when, in many cases, I have counseled them through their times of sin and failure, and so I know their deepest shame. I always explain that it is their heart for the Lord that God looks at, and so I always try to do the same. I don’t mean to say that those who strive to serve the Lord can do no wrong in my eyes, but this is very close to being so.
So it is that while we should always strive to live our lives as perfectly as God sees us in Christ (Phil. 3:10-14), if you are beating yourself up about your past sins and failures, stop it. Remember that “man looketh on the outward appearance, but the Lord looketh on the heart” (I Sam. 16:7), and if God doesn’t behold your iniquity, neither should you.
Finally, if you are a judgmental Christian, why not learn to look upon others the way God looks at you, and “receive ye one another, as Christ also received us to the glory of God” (Rom. 15:7).
By Pastor Ricky Kurth
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/are-you-a-man-after-gods-own-heart/
LikeLike
1 Samuel 13:14 But now thy kingdom shall not continue: the LORD hath sought him a man after his own heart, and the LORD hath commanded him to be captain over his people, because thou hast not kept that which the LORD commanded thee.
1 Kings 3:14 And if thou wilt walk in my ways, to keep my statutes and my commandments, as thy father David did walk, then I will lengthen thy days.
Numbers 23:21 He hath not beheld iniquity in Jacob, neither hath he seen perverseness in Israel: the LORD his God is with him, and the shout of a king is among them.
Psalm 103:12 As far as the east is from the west, so far hath he removed our transgressions from us.
Isaiah 38:17 Behold, for peace I had great bitterness: but thou hast in love to my soul delivered it from the pit of corruption: for thou hast cast all my sins behind thy back.
1 Kings 11:4 For it came to pass, when Solomon was old, that his wives turned away his heart after other gods: and his heart was not perfect with the LORD his God, as was the heart of David his father.
Philippians 3:10 That I may know him, and the power of his resurrection, and the fellowship of his sufferings, being made conformable unto his death;
11 If by any means I might attain unto the resurrection of the dead.
12 Not as though I had already attained, either were already perfect: but I follow after, if that I may apprehend that for which also I am apprehended of Christ Jesus.
13 Brethren, I count not myself to have apprehended: but this one thing I do, forgetting those things which are behind, and reaching forth unto those things which are before,
14 I press toward the mark for the prize of the high calling of God in Christ Jesus.
1 Samuel 16:7 But the LORD said unto Samuel, Look not on his countenance, or on the height of his stature; because I have refused him: for the LORD seeth not as man seeth; for man looketh on the outward appearance, but the LORD looketh on the heart.
Romans 15:7 Wherefore receive ye one another, as Christ also received us to the glory of God.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
WOW!
Citizen, you find the best stuff! Thx for this very unusual and greatest view!
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
A month’s worth of hard work to assemble only to be undone in less than a minute.
LikeLike
…am moving my weekly military tribute from the Presidential thread to the open thread.
Be blessed all here!
SALUTE!
SEMPER FI!
SHALOM!
To our most honorable and fallen of the United States Military: all branches.
I know D-Day isn’t until June 6, but I am making it the focus of this tribute this week. D-Day is one of the most historical days in modern world history of wars. The losses were great, but the victory was invevitable, one I and many believe God Almighty had His hand in.
May we never, ever forget the price of Normandy: Utah, Omaha, Gold, June and Sword. Who could imagine the terrific violence of war that very first day. The heavy casualties on Omaha Beach under intense machine gun fire. Brave men dropping down knowing the odds of dying were high. Some not even reaching the ground alive. Others drowning. President Eisenhower pacing, pacing, pacing, ultimately hoping for success in the face of uncertaintly. What an earth-shaking burden for a President to have to carry!
It is the spirit and heart of courage and valor that drives me to post these military honor tributes. One does not have to dwell on war to appreciate the sacrifice of the few for the many. I am typing this now, most likely thanks to those brave men who sacrificed in WW2, instead of living under a German and/or Japanese flag. It’s a somber thought of reflection.
God has indeed, blessed our Nation and our Military!
We are ever so grateful once again as we remember D-Day, June 6th, 1944
LikeLiked by 3 people
Brave men, many so young they probably had never spent a night away from home
before the draft or enlistment took them .
Great as always Angelle !
God Bless !
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike