President Trump Attends McLean Bible Church During Services…

Earlier today President Donald Trump attended McLean Bible Church in Virginia after a round of golf.  Pastor David Platt introduced the president at the church service where a musical performance was taking place. While he did not talk during the service, President Trump stood behind pastor David Platt as he offered a prayer for the 12 killed in Friday’s mass shooting.

Additionally, Pastor Platt noted there had been calls to pray for the president on this day and offered a prayer.  [Video and brief transcript]

“Many of you may have seen that there was calls to, particularly on this Sunday, pray for our president. We don’t want to do that just on this Sunday. We want to do that continually, day in and day out. So I want to ask us to bow our heads together now and pray for our president.”

“We know we need your mercy. We need your grace. We need your help. We need your wisdom in our country. And so we stand right now on behalf of our president, and we pray for your grace and your mercy and your wisdom upon him.”

“So we pray that he would look to you. That he would trust in you, he would lean on you. That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness and good for equity, every good path.”

“Please, oh God, give him wisdom and help him to lead our country alongside other leaders. We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders in national and state levels.”

  1. BigMamaTEA says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:40 pm

    AMEN! Thanks for posting this Sd.

  2. Mary Ann Miller says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:41 pm

    AMEN!

  3. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    David was from Alabama, right? SBC superstar?

  4. duchess01 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:42 pm

    Amen

  5. Marcia says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    My husband and I pray for President Trump every day; that GOD would give him wisdom, courage, strength and protection from all the evil that is being directed at him.

    We attend a small church and today, all 12 of us prayed for President Trump. Our congregation is small but we have a heart for GOD and are thankful for President Trump.

    • noswamp says:
      June 2, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      I offered up a prayer to the True God for him to show Trump his will and for Trump to do his will. I know not what His will is day to day, but overall I am sure things will work out according to God’s will.

  6. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:43 pm

    Fully trust Trump.

  7. Paul says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:44 pm

    For to me to live is Christ, and to die is gain.
    Philippians 1:21

  8. Sammy says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:46 pm

    Amen

  9. deborah foster says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    Does POTUS have a new hairdo?

  10. Gort says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    With the new hair style, Trump looks even more awesome!

  11. William Schneider says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:52 pm

    I continue to pray daily for Trump and AG Barr-along with his entire team of warriors. I offer public prayers often at my daily masses at our Catholic Church in Portland Oregon. I believe our collective prayers our sustaining this president and protecting him from Satan’s attacks via the many who hate this man of God -President Trump. Barr also is in grave danger and we must pray for his strength and safety.

  12. Harlan says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:53 pm

    I’m sure they’ll be on his ass for “separation of church and state…or something”.
    But I see a guy who really does care about the folks.

    And suddenly finds himself in a position to make a difference. With the talent to make it happen.

    Liked by 2 people

  13. CountryDoc says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:54 pm

    No matter what dimension you measure: physical, financial, social, national, and yes, spiritual, there is progress being made under the leadership of our Lion president.

    I believe our Creator put us on this earth for one purpose — be be a light, and reflect His glory. Many times we think our usefulness in serving this purpose depends upon the degree of our goodness. My experience teaches me that is not true. It is the degree to which we are changed as a result of submitting to our Creator and His truth, that reflects the goodness of our Creator.

    As strong, opinionated, and blunt as our VSG is, I believe he has been humbled by the sheer massiveness of evil infiltrating his beloved country, and force it will take to overcome it. I think he has been even more humbled by the obvious assistance he has had from the spiritual realm, and from the Spirit of God in many of those of us supporting him.

    Lincolns spiritual journey is well recorded. The reliance on spiritual Truth and guidance is evident in our founders, and the purposely wove reliance on our spiritual Creator in the Declaration, the Constitution, and in the oaths of every government servant, swearing on the Word of God to uphold what they believed had been an obviously spiritually guided rebellions against the King, revolutionary war, and then process of framing the new governmental Constitution.

    Without really realizing it, I have probably prayed for Donald Trump as much as anyone else in my life, in the last two years — Guided by grandma Covfefe. His journey as leader of this country has been an inspiration to me, as I too have had my dreams dashed serving as a physician by the medical equivalent of the Swamp.

    So on this day dedicated by Franklin Graham to pray for our president, I say again to my President: “Go with God”, and thank you for your reflection of the the Grace and Power of our Creator.

    • wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
      June 2, 2019 at 8:16 pm

      Words of true wisdom Doc 🙂

    • MaineCoon says:
      June 2, 2019 at 8:25 pm

      CountryDoc, this touching tribute has really touched my heart because I feel the same. God raises up and exalts the most unexpected people for His purpose and His glory — enter Donald J. Trump as President of the United States, or Moses, or Joseph, or David or in the eyes of the world a carpenter’s son.

      President Trump heard God’s word at an early age and it did not return void. He is a believer whether or not others accept this — including Christians. I always wonder about the faith of the supposed believer who does not accept the salvation is for everyone — including DJT.

      His actions and words during his campaign and most definately his Presidency have been to God’s glory.

      God’s protection is evident. God’s plans will not be thrwarted. When enemies take on President Trump they are challenging God, His plans, His divine intervention. No human being without God, Christ as His savior or the indwelling of the Holy Spirit could sustains the satanic attacks for years.

      It was God who called me to wholeheartedly support DJT from escalator day and faithfully pray for him. He called many of us as we prayed for our nation. I will say that I no longer like for him to be out of the country. I will pray for him, Melania and his entire family in the days to come.

      May God greatly bless you in your practice as you do your healing work as unto the Lord. Amen.

  14. Sam says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Amen . May God may mercy on us all . To those who would viciously reject and callously try your patience , judge . Come to our defense ! You see those who suppress the truth . Those who mock with no fear of God . Remember those who have suffered reproach for your name . You are our shield . May we see your mighty hand upon our land .

  15. sundance says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:58 pm

  16. Liberty Forge says:
    June 2, 2019 at 7:59 pm

    This was amazing. Thank you Sundance for posting this.

    Our President, Donald J. Trump, is filled with deep compassion and deep commitment. This is evident in his entire persona.

    It is genuine. And anyone who does not see, feel nor understand that — has a problem within themselves.

    Yes, prayers for our President. I am saddened because so very, very much has been placed on the shoulders of this one man — yet he is our only hope.

    • CountryDoc says:
      June 2, 2019 at 8:05 pm

      Nah, Liberty — that’s just our perspective. God is bigger than our Lion. But today, by God, he is our Lion. Neither Sundance nor Trump make the winnamins. Winnamins are like manna from Heaven. Meant to be consumed one day at a time.

  17. dufrst says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:02 pm

    Such a respectful man! He removed his hat in the house of the Lord and humbled himself to allow the pastor to pray for him!

    Oh Lord, please bless our President. Give him the strength, grant him the victory over the Enemy! Because his victory will be our nation’s victory! To God be the glory, in Jesus name we pray. Amen!! 🙏🏽

  18. Justin Green says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    There’s something awe inspiring about seeing powerful people submitting themselves to God.

    I realize Trump and the rest of us are far from perfect. I pray that Trump’s experience has led him closer to the Lord by seeing not shades of gray, but true black evil.

    Please sustain and keep our President and help him choose the narrow path, Lord.

  19. MfM says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:11 pm

    I pray for him every single time I see something nasty written about him, not anything major, just a few private thoughts sent heavenward.

  20. J W says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    Daniel 2:21
    He changes the times and seasons; He removes kings and establishes them. He gives wisdom to the wise and knowledge to the discerning.

  21. wisdomtravelletstalkconservative says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:15 pm

    WOW!
    Thank you so much for posting this, SD. It seems clear that God has been working in the life of Pres. Trump and this is an example. God works through imperfect humans to accomplish God’s will–it is reassuring to see POTUS go to a Bible believing church to be prayed over.

    Humbling, really, to see this.

  22. flova says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:16 pm

    This is no small thing. President Trump is being targeted by Satan himself who has inspired his minions to bring down this nation. PT is putting on the spiritual armor of the Lord.

  23. rustybritches says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    He always manages somehow to take the time to make people know that he is there and he cares about them, and Thank god for President Trump, Today just for a second I went to Town Hall website and BB and cant believe the stupid hateful head lines and when you get into some of the stories You at least see there are people who are making sense and truly love and stand with our President Others are just hateful and no common sense to them Thank god for all of those people who support Pres, Trump He is truly a great man.
    I Guess when you hear all that Mayor has to say about PT from the UK and him not being welcome there its a good thing that he has nothing to say about it.. and I am sure that the queen is trying to get her people out of trouble because of what their crooked leaders tried to do with trying to make sure they stopped President Trump from becoming President my prayers today is asking for him to be safe along with his family and team members I haven’t seen some of them lately Did they go under ground after Pt chewed one of them out?.

  24. bessie2003 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:17 pm

    Beautiful moment.

    Amen.

  25. bessie2003 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:20 pm

    The President’s birthday is coming up, June 14th, am thinking time to send him a birthday card and let him know the people have his back, and like what he’s been doing.

  26. Query says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:21 pm

    What’s the ratio of “standard” traditional Christian Church congregations to the Christian “charismatic” Church congregations, the hand wavers, these days?

  27. littleflower481 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:22 pm

    That was so sweet…

  28. jonhabart says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:24 pm

    God bless our wonderful President who absorbs so much hate and malice each and everyday on our behalf, may he continue to have the strength to carry us beyond the corruption of the swamp that has weighed heavy on our nation and our people for far too long.

  29. Full Spectrum Domino says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:30 pm

    This church is minutes from my home. I was up in Sterling further west most of the day. Then we had a major storm and power outage in the late afternoon. I called back home and the power did not go out back east as it almost always does. Now I know why.

  30. sunnyflower5 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    God Bless our President, the Trump family, and Administration.

  31. snowfalling says:
    June 2, 2019 at 8:33 pm

    Amen

