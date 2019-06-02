President Trump Attends McLean Bible Church During Services…

Earlier today President Donald Trump attended McLean Bible Church in Virginia after a round of golf. Pastor David Platt introduced the president at the church service where a musical performance was taking place. While he did not talk during the service, President Trump stood behind pastor David Platt as he offered a prayer for the 12 killed in Friday’s mass shooting.

Additionally, Pastor Platt noted there had been calls to pray for the president on this day and offered a prayer. [Video and brief transcript]

“Many of you may have seen that there was calls to, particularly on this Sunday, pray for our president. We don’t want to do that just on this Sunday. We want to do that continually, day in and day out. So I want to ask us to bow our heads together now and pray for our president.”

“We know we need your mercy. We need your grace. We need your help. We need your wisdom in our country. And so we stand right now on behalf of our president, and we pray for your grace and your mercy and your wisdom upon him.” “So we pray that he would look to you. That he would trust in you, he would lean on you. That he would govern and make decisions in ways that are good for justice, and good for righteousness and good for equity, every good path.” “Please, oh God, give him wisdom and help him to lead our country alongside other leaders. We pray today for leaders in Congress. We pray for leaders in courts. We pray for leaders in national and state levels.”

Advertisements