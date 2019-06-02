June 2nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #864

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
Tweet includes progress video from the top of the mountain.
Construction foreman Mike, Video #1: – 6/1/19 – (0:45)
“We’re currently concreting in our morning panel set, working 24 hours a day. We’re coming up the mountain. As you can see, our slots are cut for the excavators. We’ll probably end up here this afternoon on our second and third pour. We’re going for the termination of the wall where the excavators are cutting out the boulders now. We’re going for the kill shot on the wall tonight.”
Side note: If you look at the stacked bollard panels (@0:40), it looks like there might be rebar going through the base up through the inside of the steel slat bollards.
Yesterday’s (June 1st Pres. thread) wall posts: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/06/01/june-1st-2019-presidential-politics-trump-administration-day-863/comment-page-1/#comment-7068841
Foreman Mike With Saturday Night Update After Cartel Intrusion on Construction Site – 6/1/19 – (3:22)
(This clip is the contains the same content as Video #2 and Video #3, although the later two videos have a higher picture quality. I post them below.)
“Foreman Mike has something to say about what We Build The Wall’s construction team just pulled off…Prepared to be impressed, he’s dropping facts like confetti! He DEFINITELY knows what he’s doing…Let’s build more wall! ”
– We approximately have 2,300 feet in. We have 350 more feet to go up a 31% grade.
– Our concrete pumpers are 175 footers. We’ve cut special roads to bring the concrete trucks up.
– We pump in the concrete over to each wall panel and put in our 7 feet of concrete base per panel.
– We’ve used over 600 concrete trucks so far. We’re also pouring a 25 foot speedway made out of concrete. (~500 feet already poured)
– Border Patrol figures show that this half of mile has cut off 19 different foot trails including Sinaloa pass #1, which is bringing $100k – $200k worth of drugs or human trafficked individuals into the U.S. every day.
– 17 days ago there were 450 people a night crossing. When equipment started arriving it went to 300. When manpower started working we went down to 200. When we started placing the bollards, it went from 70, to 30, to 0. We’ve had no crossings in the last 8 days, although we’ve had military clad specialists from the cartels probing our line. The only thing stopping them is our specialists in the hills counteracting with theirs.
– We expect to be completed late, late, late this evening or early tomorrow with the first segment of the wall.
– Q: How much security have we had to have here. How dangerous is this area?
A: Extremely dangerous. They got within 15 feet of the excavators last night. They’re coming down and trying to probe up against the new wall and fence, but we have a barrier swing gate being installed. It will be arriving tonight emergently so we can close it off at the Rio Grande.
– We have approximately 15 guards on post. And armed defense security individuals we can’t disclose how many.
Tweet includes video w/ evening update.
Construction foreman Mike, Video #2: – 6/1/19 – (2:20)
Tweet includes video update .
Construction foreman Mike, Video #3: – 6/1/19 – (0:45)
SHOCK VIDEO: “We Build the Wall” Foreman: Military Cartel Specialists Are Probing Our Project – Got Within 15 Feet of Our Construction Workers – 1/6/19
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/shock-video-we-build-the-wall-foreman-military-cartel-specialists-are-probing-our-project-got-within-15-feet-of-our-construction-workers/
Foreman Mike Gives Latest Updates on “We Build the Wall’s” Historic Border Wall Construction Project – 6/1/19 – (3:28)
This is a better quality version from Gateway Pundit.
Thanks Stillwater/
God Bless these Patriots!
Awesome coverage.
I Like Mike!!! He’s my new crush! (Aside from my main man, Wilburine, of course).
Tweet with video trolling the Fake News. – 6/1/19 – (1:56)
LikeLiked by 5 people
SW: Now that’s hilarious ! Is the ” follow up ” going to state its invisible from space ?
Thanks for all these posts. They’re doing great work out there.
Glad to help~ 🙂
I love watching these videos. Between construction crews, security, legal, political, fundraising expertise, etc… they know how to get the job done. I can see this WeBuildTheWall group helping to re-energize Amercia with their “Can Do” attitude as they continue to roll out the projects.
Btw, it looks like you were right the other day about the wall not being complete. I think Brian might have jumped the gun a little a couple days ago when he said it was complete w/ the exception of the road. The OAN video I had referred you to looked like they were at the cliff face. Looking more closely, that might have been a really steep grade. Hard to tell from the video. Regardless, it should be completed late this evening or early tomorrow.
OAN video from May 29th@2:10: https://youtu.be/XIyBpiOI5rY
Aerial shot of the entire site.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Stillwater: At the top I am a bit confused because there seems to be no other wall located there are to attach this wall to. Had thought this wall was to close half mile gap between two existing fences.
Down by the river there is a gap which I believe will be closed off by the swing gate mentioned. Nice drone pics! Reminds me of my time working in New Mexico.
I think it’s probably an older pic. The wall hadn’t reached the top yet. I’m not sure if the 310 foot vertical rise is the final distance or current distance reached on that pic. I have an older video where Tommy Fisher called it a 350 foot rise over 2400 feet. (verticl/horizontal I presume) I assume he was referring to the eventual wall, not the entire mountain.
I originally thought they were working from both ends as well but the first video I posted of Foreman Mike shows their excavators cutting out the boulders at the end where they will finish the wall. (See Video #1 from the tweet on my very first comment on this post.)
The eventual end of the wall isn’t the very top of the mountain, it’s where it starts getting very steep. My guess is the end of the wall will be at the corner where the two perpendicular roads at the back of the parking area. (That might be what they call the perch.)
Sorry, I misread part of your comment. I don’t remember who said this I think read today that the other fence is on the other side of the Mount Cristo Rey(?) about a 1.5 miles away. So no it doesn’t connect to that older fence.
Stillwater: In reply to your question about security I obtained 60 people from one of these videos from yesterday. I see. You have 15 but I would guest another 5 others per shift. The ones you don’t see are very heavily armed! Likely snipers! That is why cartel behaving themselves. Force is a language they understand very well!
Thanks for posting updates on wall progress!
Thanks for the information. It’s like a reality TV show (or one of those construction projects shows on the History Channel) with all the progress updates WeBuildTheWall puts out. Trump must love watching them (in his spare time… lol).
Keep em coming Stillwater/ really
fascinating to watch. I’m thrilled
to see the unbelievable progress!
Is it just me, but did Foreman Mike sound and look very much like the Don himself?
WES: Nothing like knowing someone with some serious firepower ( .50 BMG, .413 they-Tac, etc ) is on ovearwatch ! Putting a disabling ” love tap ” on one of their vehicles sends the message without shedding blood .
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 5 people
Thank you for posting all of this. What leaps out to me is the contrast between the people who build things, who get things done vs. the half-wit lawyers and bureaucrats who bark out crazy orders from their offices deep in the swamp. And never mind the performance artists who lecture us on the daily ‘news’ shows about the proper way to think.
LikeLiked by 6 people
This wall project and the next one with shake things up in DC, especially the procurement process at Army Corps of Engineers. It will raise the standard or work quality and method by which contracts are awarded. The inefficiency and wast of money will be exposed by comparison. These projects will hopefully provide Trump with the political rationale to clean things up.
LikeLiked by 3 people
So, wheres all the commenters saying “Oh, that wall isn’t going to stop anyone, its easy to climb over, eeyore, eeyore.
These guys are really serious. Put couple of guys on top of that mountain, they can see for miles,….of voarse have to have sniper rifles,…for self defence only of coarse,….yeah, be able to ,….see for miles and miles,….
Who is currently on his personal legal team? Who is the WH counsel? There’s so many lawyers floating around to keep track of.
🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Nationwide Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
🌟 “The prayer of a righteous person has great power.” (James 5:16)
🙏 Pray:
— for President Trump as he carries out his duties
— God will give President Trump wisdom in every decision he makes
— President Trump be protected from his enemies who would like to see him fail
🌟“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places” (Ephesians 6:12)
(Source: Franklin Graham)
——————————————————
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🙏 Pray:
— for safe flight to UK for President Trump, FLOTUS, and MAGA Team
>…..Leave White House 8pm ET tonight (Sunday) (5 hr difference betw/London & ET)
>…. Depart JBA for London 8:20pm ET tonight
— for physical protection and safety for POTUS, FLOTUS, MAGA Team, USSS, and all transportations
— for British Royalty to be respectful to POTUS and FLOTUS
— for all leaders in Pres. Trump bilat meetings to be respectful and fair
— for all planned protesting in UK, Ireland(?), and France(?) be diminished
— bring our President Trump, FLOTUS and Team back home to USA safely.
— Stand In The Gap In Prayer
———————————————–
🦅 “……..starting right here, and right now, because this moment is your moment: it belongs to you. ”
(2017 Inaugural Address)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🌟 🦅 He who dwells in the secret place of the Most High
Shall abide under the shadow of the Almighty.
I will say of the Lord, “He is my refuge and my fortress; My God, in Him I will trust.”
🌟 🦅 He shall cover you with His feathers, And under His wings you shall take refuge;
His truth shall be your shield and buckler.
🌟 🦅 No evil shall befall you, Nor shall any plague come near your dwelling;
For He shall give His angels charge over you, To keep you in all your ways.
Psalms 91:1-2, 4,10-11
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday June 2, 2019—–
Prayer in our house today for our President, his family, our nation, our military our sick Treepers….specially for PHC hoping he gets a good night’s sleep.
Bless you. Grandma, Sundance. Ad rem & staff!
Bless all here today!
Amen.
God Bless you Angelle. 🙏
TY and right back to ‘ya! 🙂
👍
🙏 Praying.
Amen.
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
Praying for our PatrickHenryCensored !
Donald Trump Retweets:
Thank you for posting this. I will be praying!
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Mr. Clutch.
Read this & tell me what you think Obama is saying.
He is talking about the state of the world & then says this:
“He said an “ancient story” that has appeared time and again throughout history is back and it is very “primal.”
“It focuses on us and not us — it’s tribal. It’s a zero-sum contest between people. And a strong man appears who is going to protect all of us from them,” Obama said.
“That kind of politics has gotten traction, that story has gotten a lot of traction around the world . . . it’s not unique to any particular country.”
Then came his prescription: “That, I think, has to be combated with better stories because I think there’s a better story to be told about human progress — it’s inclusive and it’s hopeful and it is generous and it is kind and is based on science and facts and not fear.
“We have that in our capacity, but I think we get complacent.”
https://vtn.co/2019/06/01/barack-obama-urges-canadians-to-hope/
Right after he said it he passed the bong and went for a handful of Cheetos
LikeLiked by 4 people
Is he talking about the return of Christ?
1. It’s a zero-sum contest between people. And a strong man appears
2. that story has gotten a lot of traction around the world . . . it’s not unique to any particular country.
3. I think, has to be combated with better stories ..based on science and facts and not fear.
Well since he was mentored by a communist/atheist ,studied and practiced Islam and finished off with Jeremiah Wright.I do not think it is Christ he is talking about.You need a role model,go buy a comic book.
Ancient story must be Bible and very primal must mean easy to understand. Sounds like he wants to repackage climate change with a Disney movie, staring himself. He will be the boy king, all hail.
The Obama twist to the revised story will be instead of leading the people to the land of milk and honey, he will lead them to the land of solar panels and wind generators. The solar panels will be tacos and the wind generators will be French fries.
Well we know he really does want to reign the world like a king but the hail he gets may be spelled different.
The Bible says when the anti Christ comes everyone will love him. I’ve always said Obama may not be the real one but it allows you to see how the world would embrace the real one.
LikeLiked by 3 people
When has Bahama done anything based on facts or science? He’s delusional 💯
On foreign soil–this time Brazil–Obama spreads his hate of America…pray the Brazilians will realize Obama wouldn’t be the least bit concerned if Brazil turned into another Venezuela or Cuba…they should be listening to President Donald Trump who loves America and desires that all nations do well economically, too…
Jun012019
Obama Spews Blatant Lies Against American Freedom
As George Patton astutely noted, the lowest form of life is the politician, and the lowest form of politician is the liberal Democrat. He couldn’t tell us the lowest form of liberal Democrat, because Barack Obama did not exist yet.
https://moonbattery.com/obama-spews-blatant-lies-against-american-freedom/
Obama and Trudeau meeting up at Club Has-been to discuss the best way to fly pallets of cash to Iran.
such a sweet couple
Could just be an innocent date.
An innocent outing of two people in love with each other and themselves.
Sparklesharts and Sparklesocks, Forever!
“You’re awesome.”
“No, YOU’RE awesome!”
“No, no no… YOUUU’RRRE awesome, my friend!”
“Well if I’m awesome, then you’re SUPER-AWESOME!!”
[hearty chuckles]
There is now a mini Ilhan Omar, too (to go along with mini AOC)! Lol. 😁
Now all we need is a pudgy little boy to play Rashida Talib.
Nailed the belt. Ol’ Trusty.
LikeLike
Are they still bitchin’ about that stupid f*ckin’ video? Holy Hell… what are we on day 5, 6? WTF. Do they not have jobs? Hobbies? Lives? Anything?
I apologize if this article has been shared before here, but it’s so good I want to make sure people see it. I think (although I say this as a non-lawyer) this is the definitive article on exactly what Team Mueller’s strategy was in their investigation and approach to the Mueller Report.
It’s Andrew McCarthy’s weekend piece on Mueller, Mueller’s press conference and why Mueller’s scheme team made the choice they made (no conclusion) on “obstruction”:
https://www.nationalreview.com/2019/05/robert-mueller-investigation-was-always-impeachment-probe
Here’s the summary: The only way Team Mueller could both hand off an impeachment document to Congress and avoid serious legal scrutiny of their absurd “obstruction” claims was to come to a “no conclusion” call regarding obstruction. if they charged/indicted POTUS on obstruction, then the DOJ would have had to do a serious legal review of the obstruction concept, and such a review would have revealed the (Weissmann) theories on obstruction to be legally invalid and hollow.
Thus, the solution for trying to impeach Trump was to not charge him, but instead imply guilt on obstruction and run a PR campaign to rally support that he’s guilty. Then the Dem House takes the hand-off and we go straight into impeachment proceedings.
Very devious, and it absolutely could have worked had Barr not sniffed out the plan and interrupted the process. Still, it’s not over yet. The Mueller statement has given the left new hope, and the impeachment push has to be defeated one last time to kill it off for good, I think.
As I have said elsewhere recently, I do not fear removal from office. That’s not happening, IMO. But impeachment could both damage POTUS for 2020 and make it look like the Coup Team had a valid reason to investigate as they did. Hence, I would like to see impeachment avoided so that POTUS can get the best 2020 result and be on the strongest of ground.
“It coulda worked out, if only,…”
seems to be the Uniparty theme song, except the next line is “If only Trump had been as dumb, irrational as we kept telling ourselves he was,…”
It has taken me a while but I’ve finally decided that the only reason Mueller held his surprise ‘press conference’ was because Fusion KGB were given a heads up by CBS that it was going to air the Barr interview.
Mueller’s Effort wasn’t pre-planned, it was hastily thrown together to steal Barr’s oxygen.
Good theory, jase.
It did seem kind of, hasty. He didn’t look like he wanted to be there.
His whole “listen closely, cause I’m only gonna say this ONCE” attitude/routine was lame, scattershot.
Gotta say though,…it was totally appropriate FOR the Mueller report, as the ‘presser’ perfectly represents the report; scattershot, cobbled together, makes no sense legally OR in non legal terms, and with a sense of desperation.
Yes, Bob good job.
The full White Paper on US China Trade has not been made available on line so summaries will have to do.
Xinhua has a summary here: http://www.xinhuanet.com/english/2019-06/02/c_138110173.htm
Scmp here:
“China blames US for stalled trade talks but remains open for negotiations
Beijing issues white paper about trade war, blaming the US for ‘severe setback’ in trade talks
Beijing’s statement came as China is retaliating against US tariffs”
“The Chinese government blamed the US for stalled traded talks between the two countries but hinted that it is willing to resume negotiations with Washington.
In a white paper on China’s official position on trade talks released by the State Council Information Office on Sunday, China said the US government “should bear the sole and entire responsibility” for the stalled trade talks between the two countries, hitting back at allegations that Beijing had backtracked from its earlier promises to cause a collapse in negotiations.
Wang Shouwen, Vice Commerce Minister and China’s international trade negotiator, said at a press conference in Beijing that the US is “irresponsible” in alleging that China had backtracked its earlier promises.
“Nothing is agreed until everything is agreed,” Wang said.”
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3012761/us-should-take-sole-and-entire-responsibility-stalled-trade
“Beijing to blacklist ‘unreliable’ foreign entities that ‘hurt interests of Chinese firms’
Commerce ministry says it will publish a list of businesses or individuals deemed to have violated market rules or taken ‘discriminatory measures’
Hours after announcement, state broadcaster CCTV airs commentary saying China ‘does not want a war but it is not afraid to fight’
https://www.scmp.com/news/china/diplomacy/article/3012675/beijing-blacklist-unreliable-foreign-entities-hurt-interests
Straits Times, Nikkei, India, all major Asian news outlets carried the story, emphasising different aspects of the report.
It seems that China is accusing the US negotiators of bad faith ( sounds like a Kim Fatty3 strategy) and that they are shining their haloes as the victim of bully boy US. Of course other reports are linking this to the proposed Mexican tariffs, saying the US cannot be trusted with making a deal they stick to.
In the absence of the report, you need to get the full flavour by reading the Xinhua summary.
If you dare.🤣
Unreliable Entity A2
Google Should Be Afraid. Very Afraid.
A new round of antitrust questions can’t go well for the company. The culture has turned against tech since Google skated free in 2013.
https://www.bloomberg.com/opinion/articles/2019-06-01/trump-antitrust-case-against-google-should-scare-tech-industry
Davos addresses the “master of coin and lord of lofty titles,” asking for the money to rebuild the throne’s armada and ports.
“The master of coin looks forward to helping the master of ships, but first he has to ensure we’re not wasting coin or soon there won’t be no more coin,” answers Bronn with a double negative.
“Any more,” Davos retorts.
“You master of grammar now, too?” Bronn shoots back.
Bronn is hot.
Deputy Prime Minister/Interior Minister Matteo Salvini put a stop to the Muslim invasion.
The citizens of his country come out in droves to show how much they love him for putting them first.
Caterpillar hired Strzok’s boss to stop SEC probe.
CAT never disclosed that they hired Peter Strzok’s boss, Randy Coleman, as their Chief of Security.
Or that Randy also knew Melissa Hodgman too.
She is Strzok’s wife.
Hodgman works at the SEC.
When she stopped the Hillary email investigation, she was promoted.
The SEC’s and IRS’ eight-year probe into CAT stopped when Coleman was hired.
It was an eight billion dollar tax fraud matter.
Own any Caterpillar stock?
https://brassballs.blog/home/caterpillar-cat-hired-peter-strzok-strock-boss-wife-melissa-hodgman-halt-sec-probe-investigation-john-giacalone-house-judiciary-committee-cia-fbi-doj-lisa-page-president-bill-clinton
First; Kudos to Sundance for unstinting effort that is increasingly acknowledged by media pundits ! Second; I find it amazing PDJT remains so upbeat and bouyant when he’s being assailed from all sides ! Our President can’t even trust his own bureaucracy to implement his directives ! If our President was the ‘ evil dictator ‘ the L/P’s proclaim he’d already have purged the alphabit agencies, and Congress ! Instead he’s standing against the slings and arrows of our greedy class holding the line for the rule of law against those openly avowing if they gain power they’ll oignore all of our founding precepts and laws to achieve their goals .
Today, Congressman Gaetz held a series of three town hall meetings, one of which was in Pensacola. I had originally planned to attend but just didn’t feel up to it today.
I had attended a Gaetz town hall last year and noticed that the lefties were targeting him. They had a team working to monopolize the questions with crap questions and one obnoxious woman, who got chosen to ask a question, took the stage and the mic spouting her crap and refused to leave when asked. It wasn’t until law enforcement started approaching the stage that she retreated. IMHO, she should have been arrested for disturbing the peace. Had she been, what happened today would likely not have happened.
As reported in the Pensacola News Journal and also on Gateway Pundit:
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/06/congressman-matt-gaetz-assaulted-by-crazed-leftists-at-town-hall/
An obnoxious group of foul mouth lefties were harassing people outside the venue and as Gaetz was leaving to attend his next event, one dumbass woman threw a drink at him. I could never find out if it hit him but the police arrested her and she had to post bail so it means she was booked. I hope that she is prosecuted locally and I also hope that Gaetz files FED charges against her. If this is a preview of what these assholes have planned for election season, it needs to be stopped right now by coming down hard on whoever pulls this crap. It’s time for Rs to take the gloves off.
To top it off, Pensacola if a very religious town. And the newspaper article said that his lefty whackjob was suing the city to try to take down a cross in a local park. I didn’t know that was going on and I doubt most people did. However, after her stunt today coupled with the News Journal article, I hope every Christian in town is talking about it at church Sunday.
We Pensacola and District 1 people need to encourage Gaetz to have the book thrown at this evil woman both local and Federal. No slap on the wrist. Jail time is the only thing that will stop these idiots from acting out. It needs to be done before campaign season gets going or there is going to be trouble. JMHO
Trying her version of the milkshake they used against Farage in the UK.
Have to assume the same stuff they pulled in 2016 against candidate DJT, they will be pulling against ANY MAGA candidate.
Remember the serial disruptors, and those trying to stage fights, street theater stuff?
We CAN NOT be intimidated, nor provoked.
And they will run phoney MAGA candidates, in primaries, or run 14 candidates, in order to dilute the ‘anybody but incumbent’ vote.
