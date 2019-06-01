Wolverine Fierce – MAGA Supporter Brilliantly Skewers Justin Amash…

Anna Timmer is a smart and eloquent Trump supporter who had enough of Rep. Justin Amash an his self-serving nonsense. During a Grand Rapids, Michigan, town hall Ms. Timmer stood in a packed hall and let Amash know exactly how she felt after he called for impeachment proceedings against the president. Timmer is “Wolverine fierce“.

Anna Timmer was hosted by Jessie Waters on Fox News this evening.

Follow Anna Timmer on Twitter Here; or her YouTube Channel Here.

Imagine if we replaced 90% of the Republicans in Congress with this woman? I don’t need to know anything else about her and I already know she would be 100% better than what we have their now. H/T @TheSharpEdge1 pic.twitter.com/rQN5bSUjnA — C3 (@C_3C_3) May 31, 2019

In one of the more surreal moments of my life, I have now been published by Breitbart and mentioned by multiple mainstream fake news outlets for calling out Justin Amash… What a ride! https://t.co/X8Z8PdR7gA — Anna Timmer (@VeritasSola) May 31, 2019

