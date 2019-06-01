Wolverine Fierce – MAGA Supporter Brilliantly Skewers Justin Amash…

Posted on June 1, 2019 by

Anna Timmer is a smart and eloquent Trump supporter who had enough of Rep. Justin Amash an his self-serving nonsense.  During a Grand Rapids, Michigan, town hall Ms. Timmer stood in a packed hall and let Amash know exactly how she felt after he called for impeachment proceedings against the president.  Timmer is “Wolverine fierce“.

Anna Timmer was hosted by Jessie Waters on Fox News this evening.

.

Follow Anna Timmer on Twitter Here; or her YouTube Channel Here.  CTH suspects this is not the last we will be seeing of Ms. Timmer; and we have a pretty good track-record of picking MAGA winners.

Advertisements
This entry was posted in 1st Amendment, Decepticons, Donald Trump, Legislation, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

62 Responses to Wolverine Fierce – MAGA Supporter Brilliantly Skewers Justin Amash…

  1. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:30 pm

    She was nervous at first, but once she got going, she too Amash to the cleaners over ignoring the FISA crimes the Obama team committed.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • bertdilbert says:
      June 1, 2019 at 11:44 pm

      I wish she had the time to rake him over the coals about his investments in China and importing those cheap tools. That would have topped it off with whipped cream, fudge and nuts. All those democrats would have had nothing to say.

      Liked by 17 people

      Reply
    • Peoria Jones says:
      June 2, 2019 at 12:21 am

      Congrat’s on having the first comment, two times in a row! But I’m confused about the FISA issue you mentioned. When did that come up? It wasn’t in the video SD posted. Thanks.

      Like

      Reply
      • Peoria Jones says:
        June 2, 2019 at 12:58 am

        Ok, got my answer! For anybody else who was wondering, there’s an extra bit from the video in the C3 tweet. (The 2nd to the last tweet SD posted above.) 🙂

        Like

        Reply
      • Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
        June 2, 2019 at 1:01 am

        I watched the entire video, maybe Cernovich tweeted it? Anyway, towards the end she goes off on him for not even mentioning or caring at all about the FISA abuses. This is within the entirety of her comments to him at the Town Hall.

        I didn’t notice that I had a first comment because I use the WordPress app. I’m usually using it to write posts for entities that I write social media for, or my personal blog.

        Like

        Reply
      • neal s says:
        June 2, 2019 at 1:04 am

        Watters mentions it in this video at 2:08-2:11 “He’s a libertarian yet he doesn’t care about the FISA abuse issue”

        Like

        Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      June 2, 2019 at 1:45 am

      Angel, I agree. First of all they are hired/elected to represent us but for some time they make promises and oaths which they will never ever follow. How did he keep the position for 10 yrs.is amazing. Definitely in the wrong party but then many of the 2 in 1 party have many thinking as he is.

      Like

      Reply
    • permiejack says:
      June 2, 2019 at 2:03 am

      Wow! She gots some fire in the belly! You go girl!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  2. guru1966 says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:35 pm

    I LOVE this woman!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  3. CountryDoc says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Factual, persistent, strong, reasoned, and passionate…. yep — I’d vote for her, and I’d take her on my team. Just slink away Justin, you are done.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  4. CopperTop says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:38 pm

    SD, she sounds more go ‘Green’ than ‘Wolverine’! G. Rapids is equal parts Spartan Country.

    Like

    Reply
  5. Grandma Covfefe says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    Brave, brave woman! Bravo!

    I kept telling her (to the computer screen) to say something about Amash’s business dealings with China….so I;m wondering if she hasn’t seen that info. Is there any way a Treeper can tweet her and make sure she knows about the China story. That info would help Amash’s opponent to beat Amash.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  6. BobBoxBody says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:40 pm

    Someone linked to her savage verbal beatdown of Amash on the daily thread earlier. Damn that was so satisfying to listen to. And the fact that she brought up the FISA abuse stuff is refreshing. Wish she’d have laid into him for having a conflict of interest with China. But still, her tearing him apart like that was glorious.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  7. YvonneMarie says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    God love Anna Timmer.
    I am proud & very grateful to her.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. Raffaella says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:43 pm

    I just saw her on Waters show and was so impressed. I found her on Twitter and followed her. She should definitely challenge Amash.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. jmclever says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:45 pm

    America’s constitution cultivates this type of citizen and she (and those like her) is precisely why the globalists want to eliminate our constitutional rights. Go Anna!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  10. EJS says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    Follow the money. Amash’s family business is heavily invested in China.

    Like

    Reply
  11. Richie says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:49 pm

    It doesnt sound like she is aware of the fact that Swamp Rat Amash is China owned and that appears to be the driving self centered force behind Amash.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Richie says:
      June 1, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      “Obviously President Trump’s tariff and trade position against China is adverse to the financial interests of Justin Amash”.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Grassleysgirl/Breitbartista says:
        June 2, 2019 at 12:08 am

        Yep !!We need more “Chinese Checkers” on Amash until the board is cleared.

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • EJS says:
          June 2, 2019 at 12:18 am

          We need all of them gone! We have been lied to for the last 30 years about “free trade”, while the multi nationals became even richer at the expense of the average middle class American. Free trade and fair trade are two entirely different things. American labor CANNOT compete with third world labor. How many of our current Congress critters have business interests in China?

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
  12. PhillyGirl says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    I agree with Sundance , we’ll see more of Ms Timmer I’m sure. What an articulate and strong young woman. I bet she’ll be a great asset to whomever primaries Amash, heck she could probably win herself. Kudos to her!!

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  13. dissonant1 says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    I’ve watched the video of her at the townhall several times over the last day. She is a very impressive young woman, obviously. She has convictions, courage, and composure – a fairly rare combination. I expect she could be an excellent leader if she is so inclined. She is an excellent example for all of us and of the power of speaking out.

    I hope Amash hears her voice every night before he goes to bed and sees her in his dreams once he falls asleep. He needed to be called out and if he has a conscience he knows every word she said is true.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  14. ZurichMike says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:53 pm

    So articulate and poised. And the “no nonsense” Midwest accent to boot! I have a feeling Mr. Amash’s will be jobless in 18 months.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. 335blues says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Notice the pattern?
    Conservative women are articulate, intelligent,
    and good looking!
    Run, Anna, run!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  16. livefreeordieguy says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    That video from the C3 Twitter post is fabulous… Raw emotion, fact-based questioning from the heart… well done, Anna… Amash is a fraud… You have a home at CTH… Nicely done, young lady.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. Hoosier_Friend? says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    She spoke for all of us deplorables. We’re fed up. And we want their scalps.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  18. Guffman says:
    June 1, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    Already subscribed to her YouTube channel yesterday. Her subscribe numbers rocketed after someone posted that video over at reddit/r/the_donald.

    The voice of a common sense patriot… it was especially good that she had previously worked for Amash’s campaign… that gave her great standing when she lambasted him for his betrayals to the party and the President!!

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  19. mopar2016 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:02 am

    You go girl. The guy is just another “tool” for China.
    SMASH AMASH!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  20. Carson Napier says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:08 am

    The best chance Amish has now is to suddenly remember that he was a POW in some war, as that seems to get one a never ending, even after death, free pass to make war on his own constituents.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  21. TreeClimber says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:10 am

    Plus she’s very pretty. Shallow, but it’s been shown that good looks make people more inclined to like you.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      June 2, 2019 at 12:17 am

      “Shallow” without facts … character assassin.
      “Good looks …” … bigot personified.

      Ugliness unbecoming of a Treeper.

      Like

      Reply
      • TreeClimber says:
        June 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

        I’m sorry, I’m very tired and that led to vagueness. I meant the basing of one’s opinion on someone’s looks was shallow, not that she was. As for attractiveness influencing opinion, no need to shoot the messenger – I didn’t come up with it, it just is a social… trend, for lack of a better word.

        Like

        Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 2, 2019 at 12:22 am

      Gorgeous,
      O.K. And we can be politically incorrect.
      And it DOES help. Numerous studies done indicating more objectively attractive candidate wins.
      Look at 2016 Presidential.

      But yeah, she is an example for us all.
      She sounded mad as hell, and not taking it, any more!

      She is Andrew Breitbart; Don’t be intimidated, even in a room full of Demons, STAND YOUR GROUND,
      KEEP YOUR COOL,
      BASH THEM WITH TRUTH!

      GET ER DONE!

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • Robert Smith says:
      June 2, 2019 at 2:39 am

      I’ll agree with you because my first thought was angry babe alert.

      But she really actually tore Amash a new one, over and over in her onslaught.

      btw, I don’t like plenty of lefty chicks but I can admit they’re good looking.

      Like

      Reply
  22. CommodoreBTC (@CommodoreBTC) says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Dems want their impeachment vote to be bipartisan, and Amash is a useful idiot to that end.

    He needs to be primaried for sure. And our side can’t be stupid and run multiple candidates that split the anti-Amash vote

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      June 2, 2019 at 12:26 am

      Commodore;
      GREAT point, and the enemy uses this trick. If ONE maga candidate arises, they will put up a second, rino masquerading as maga, to split the maga vote, so the incumbent wins the primary.
      Call it a Mitch special!

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  23. Carson Napier says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:12 am

    Satan considers Justin Amash, along with Mitt Romney and the house fly, to be among his most favorite pets.

    Like

    Reply
  24. GB Bari says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:26 am

    Impressive, articulate, poised, seems intelligent and informed. She will likely soon pick up on the Amash – China hypocrisy as well.
    I certainly hope this isn’t the last we see or hear from Anna Timmer.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  25. CoffeeBreak says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:27 am

    Fat, meet fire.

    Like

    Reply
  26. Ackman420 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 12:58 am

    Shes the hottest gal in politics. Sorry Tulsi.
    Not intending to be sexist, but damn she is a beauty.
    And not afraid to bring it. Sit down AOC.
    Here comes a hot, republican firebrand.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  27. Francis Moran says:
    June 2, 2019 at 1:08 am

    So many videos simply won’t play on CTH
    This is one
    Amash is a uber wuss. The GOP in his district should slam the door on his 🤡 clown face and offer him to the Demonrats.
    Hope DJT targets this ponce for doom😂🇺🇸

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. dallasdan says:
    June 2, 2019 at 1:09 am

    Wow, and bravo for Anna! Her intellect, passion, and courage are wonderful personal attributes. I was born too soon. 🙂

    Like

    Reply
  29. zaq123 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 1:11 am

    I’m in LOVE!!!!!

    Like

    Reply
  30. AndrewJackson says:
    June 2, 2019 at 1:24 am

    I am very sorry fellow treepers. I am ashamed to say I donated for this fool because of his Ron Paul backing when he first got in. This guy is such a snake. I have been documenting this guys betrayal, which has gone into hyperdrive with Trump. When I saw a headline stating that a republican wanted to impeach Trump, my first guess was Amash. Only suggestion I have for the primary is settle on an anti-amash candidate and don’t break the vote up!

    Like

    Reply
  31. andrewalinxs says:
    June 2, 2019 at 1:53 am

    She should represent her District.

    Like

    Reply
  32. anotherworriedmom says:
    June 2, 2019 at 2:11 am

    Amash is laughing at her in the video. I wonder if he’s still laughing.

    Like

    Reply
  33. Paula Daly says:
    June 2, 2019 at 2:50 am

    Said it from the time he came out with this impeach Trump BS. He’s always hated PDJT and that’s his reason, he hated him when he came down the escalator. Has nothing to do with his family business. Look at his voting record, open borders, right to life, sanctuary cities. He’s more for illegal aliens than for Americans. Totally un-American, and that district is full of Christian Reformers, that backed him…. we grew up and lived 45 miles NorthWest of that area… we know it well.

    Like

    Reply
  34. dutzie60 says:
    June 2, 2019 at 2:58 am

    Looked like she was the youngest person there. No one else looked under 65 years old. Is that the crew that sits home and gets brainwashed by watching CNN all day. I have an 82 year old friend that has gone totally TDS bonkers from watching that crap. Bless her heart if she wasn’t sick and dying, I wouldn’t even bother with her. Awful what she’s turned into absolutely amazing.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s