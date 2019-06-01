Wolverine Fierce – MAGA Supporter Brilliantly Skewers Justin Amash…

Anna Timmer is a smart and eloquent Trump supporter who had enough of Rep. Justin Amash an his self-serving nonsense. During a Grand Rapids, Michigan, town hall Ms. Timmer stood in a packed hall and let Amash know exactly how she felt after he called for impeachment proceedings against the president. Timmer is “Wolverine fierce“.
Anna Timmer was hosted by Jessie Waters on Fox News this evening.
Follow Anna Timmer on Twitter Here; or her YouTube Channel Here. CTH suspects this is not the last we will be seeing of Ms. Timmer; and we have a pretty good track-record of picking MAGA winners.
She was nervous at first, but once she got going, she too Amash to the cleaners over ignoring the FISA crimes the Obama team committed.
I wish she had the time to rake him over the coals about his investments in China and importing those cheap tools. That would have topped it off with whipped cream, fudge and nuts. All those democrats would have had nothing to say.
CoC RINO to the core. She would have killed him if she asked how many Chinese his company employs in the Chinese factories.
Congrat’s on having the first comment, two times in a row! But I’m confused about the FISA issue you mentioned. When did that come up? It wasn’t in the video SD posted. Thanks.
Ok, got my answer! For anybody else who was wondering, there’s an extra bit from the video in the C3 tweet. (The 2nd to the last tweet SD posted above.) 🙂
Yes, starting at the 1:39 index in the C3 video. Thanks for pointing that out.
I watched the entire video, maybe Cernovich tweeted it? Anyway, towards the end she goes off on him for not even mentioning or caring at all about the FISA abuses. This is within the entirety of her comments to him at the Town Hall.
I didn’t notice that I had a first comment because I use the WordPress app. I’m usually using it to write posts for entities that I write social media for, or my personal blog.
Watters mentions it in this video at 2:08-2:11 “He’s a libertarian yet he doesn’t care about the FISA abuse issue”
Angel, I agree. First of all they are hired/elected to represent us but for some time they make promises and oaths which they will never ever follow. How did he keep the position for 10 yrs.is amazing. Definitely in the wrong party but then many of the 2 in 1 party have many thinking as he is.
Wow! She gots some fire in the belly! You go girl!
I LOVE this woman!
Factual, persistent, strong, reasoned, and passionate…. yep — I’d vote for her, and I’d take her on my team. Just slink away Justin, you are done.
LikeLiked by 8 people
SD, she sounds more go ‘Green’ than ‘Wolverine’! G. Rapids is equal parts Spartan Country.
Brave, brave woman! Bravo!
I kept telling her (to the computer screen) to say something about Amash’s business dealings with China….so I;m wondering if she hasn’t seen that info. Is there any way a Treeper can tweet her and make sure she knows about the China story. That info would help Amash’s opponent to beat Amash.
LikeLiked by 9 people
Give it time. That will come out in the primary figh, unless Amash chooses not to run.
Good idea. Her Twitter account is @VeritasSola. I’ll send her a tweet.
Someone linked to her savage verbal beatdown of Amash on the daily thread earlier. Damn that was so satisfying to listen to. And the fact that she brought up the FISA abuse stuff is refreshing. Wish she’d have laid into him for having a conflict of interest with China. But still, her tearing him apart like that was glorious.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Anna Timmer smashed Amash’s pathetic chances of being elected again.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ok, this is the 2nd time someone has mentioned FISA – but it’s not in the video SD provided. Where’s the other video?
Please, and thanks.
Watters mentions it in this video at 2:08-2:11 “He’s a libertarian yet he doesn’t care about the FISA abuse issue”
God love Anna Timmer.
I am proud & very grateful to her.
LikeLiked by 4 people
I just saw her on Waters show and was so impressed. I found her on Twitter and followed her. She should definitely challenge Amash.
LikeLiked by 3 people
America’s constitution cultivates this type of citizen and she (and those like her) is precisely why the globalists want to eliminate our constitutional rights. Go Anna!
LikeLiked by 8 people
Follow the money. Amash’s family business is heavily invested in China.
It doesnt sound like she is aware of the fact that Swamp Rat Amash is China owned and that appears to be the driving self centered force behind Amash.
LikeLiked by 1 person
“Obviously President Trump’s tariff and trade position against China is adverse to the financial interests of Justin Amash”.
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yep !!We need more “Chinese Checkers” on Amash until the board is cleared.
LikeLiked by 2 people
We need all of them gone! We have been lied to for the last 30 years about “free trade”, while the multi nationals became even richer at the expense of the average middle class American. Free trade and fair trade are two entirely different things. American labor CANNOT compete with third world labor. How many of our current Congress critters have business interests in China?
LikeLiked by 2 people
I agree with Sundance , we’ll see more of Ms Timmer I’m sure. What an articulate and strong young woman. I bet she’ll be a great asset to whomever primaries Amash, heck she could probably win herself. Kudos to her!!
LikeLiked by 8 people
I’ve watched the video of her at the townhall several times over the last day. She is a very impressive young woman, obviously. She has convictions, courage, and composure – a fairly rare combination. I expect she could be an excellent leader if she is so inclined. She is an excellent example for all of us and of the power of speaking out.
I hope Amash hears her voice every night before he goes to bed and sees her in his dreams once he falls asleep. He needed to be called out and if he has a conscience he knows every word she said is true.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Trump is already living in Amash’s head. They would be fighting for space.
LikeLiked by 2 people
So articulate and poised. And the “no nonsense” Midwest accent to boot! I have a feeling Mr. Amash’s will be jobless in 18 months.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Notice the pattern?
Conservative women are articulate, intelligent,
and good looking!
Run, Anna, run!
LikeLiked by 6 people
Yes we are 😉
Yes we are 😉
That video from the C3 Twitter post is fabulous… Raw emotion, fact-based questioning from the heart… well done, Anna… Amash is a fraud… You have a home at CTH… Nicely done, young lady.
LikeLiked by 2 people
She spoke for all of us deplorables. We’re fed up. And we want their scalps.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Already subscribed to her YouTube channel yesterday. Her subscribe numbers rocketed after someone posted that video over at reddit/r/the_donald.
The voice of a common sense patriot… it was especially good that she had previously worked for Amash’s campaign… that gave her great standing when she lambasted him for his betrayals to the party and the President!!
LikeLiked by 5 people
You go girl. The guy is just another “tool” for China.
SMASH AMASH!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I saw what you did there.
mopar2016,
‘SMASH AMASH!’
Now THAT would be an absolutely AWESOME campaign slogan to run on for his opponent! Probably the best I have heard since the 2016 MAGA!…:)
LikeLiked by 1 person
Or “AMASH AMISS”
Or "AMASH AMISS"
lotbusyexec,
How about:
“AMASH IS AMISS! SMASH AMASH! MAGA!
The best chance Amish has now is to suddenly remember that he was a POW in some war, as that seems to get one a never ending, even after death, free pass to make war on his own constituents.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Plus she’s very pretty. Shallow, but it’s been shown that good looks make people more inclined to like you.
LikeLiked by 4 people
“Shallow” without facts … character assassin.
“Good looks …” … bigot personified.
Ugliness unbecoming of a Treeper.
I’m sorry, I’m very tired and that led to vagueness. I meant the basing of one’s opinion on someone’s looks was shallow, not that she was. As for attractiveness influencing opinion, no need to shoot the messenger – I didn’t come up with it, it just is a social… trend, for lack of a better word.
Gorgeous,
O.K. And we can be politically incorrect.
And it DOES help. Numerous studies done indicating more objectively attractive candidate wins.
Look at 2016 Presidential.
But yeah, she is an example for us all.
She sounded mad as hell, and not taking it, any more!
She is Andrew Breitbart; Don’t be intimidated, even in a room full of Demons, STAND YOUR GROUND,
KEEP YOUR COOL,
BASH THEM WITH TRUTH!
GET ER DONE!
LikeLiked by 3 people
I’ll agree with you because my first thought was angry babe alert.
But she really actually tore Amash a new one, over and over in her onslaught.
btw, I don’t like plenty of lefty chicks but I can admit they’re good looking.
Dems want their impeachment vote to be bipartisan, and Amash is a useful idiot to that end.
He needs to be primaried for sure. And our side can’t be stupid and run multiple candidates that split the anti-Amash vote
LikeLiked by 1 person
Commodore;
GREAT point, and the enemy uses this trick. If ONE maga candidate arises, they will put up a second, rino masquerading as maga, to split the maga vote, so the incumbent wins the primary.
Call it a Mitch special!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Satan considers Justin Amash, along with Mitt Romney and the house fly, to be among his most favorite pets.
Impressive, articulate, poised, seems intelligent and informed. She will likely soon pick up on the Amash – China hypocrisy as well.
I certainly hope this isn’t the last we see or hear from Anna Timmer.
LikeLiked by 3 people
Fat, meet fire.
Shes the hottest gal in politics. Sorry Tulsi.
Not intending to be sexist, but damn she is a beauty.
And not afraid to bring it. Sit down AOC.
Here comes a hot, republican firebrand.
LikeLiked by 1 person
So many videos simply won’t play on CTH
This is one
Amash is a uber wuss. The GOP in his district should slam the door on his 🤡 clown face and offer him to the Demonrats.
Hope DJT targets this ponce for doom😂🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, and bravo for Anna! Her intellect, passion, and courage are wonderful personal attributes. I was born too soon. 🙂
I’m in LOVE!!!!!
I am very sorry fellow treepers. I am ashamed to say I donated for this fool because of his Ron Paul backing when he first got in. This guy is such a snake. I have been documenting this guys betrayal, which has gone into hyperdrive with Trump. When I saw a headline stating that a republican wanted to impeach Trump, my first guess was Amash. Only suggestion I have for the primary is settle on an anti-amash candidate and don’t break the vote up!
She should represent her District.
Amash is laughing at her in the video. I wonder if he’s still laughing.
Said it from the time he came out with this impeach Trump BS. He’s always hated PDJT and that’s his reason, he hated him when he came down the escalator. Has nothing to do with his family business. Look at his voting record, open borders, right to life, sanctuary cities. He’s more for illegal aliens than for Americans. Totally un-American, and that district is full of Christian Reformers, that backed him…. we grew up and lived 45 miles NorthWest of that area… we know it well.
Looked like she was the youngest person there. No one else looked under 65 years old. Is that the crew that sits home and gets brainwashed by watching CNN all day. I have an 82 year old friend that has gone totally TDS bonkers from watching that crap. Bless her heart if she wasn’t sick and dying, I wouldn’t even bother with her. Awful what she’s turned into absolutely amazing.
