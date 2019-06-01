Saturday June 1st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
HAPPY CATURDAY!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Cofefee! The chickens are comin home to roost! Jesus is my Lord And Savior!!! The blessings of our Lord are uncountable!
LikeLiked by 3 people
Everlasting Life
Romans 8:2, when correctly read, is a most blessed passage of Scripture. To get the sense we should place a dash between the words “Spirit” and “of.” Thus it would read: “For the law of the Spirit — of life in Christ Jesus, hath made me free from the law of sin and death.”
When a sinner places his trust in Christ as Savior he is justified before the bar of God, because Christ’s death and righteousness are imputed to him. This is a judicial matter.
But at the same moment something else happens: the Spirit regenerates and gives new life (Tit. 3:5). This is a law, an inexorable, unchangeable law. The sinner who sincerely places his trust in Christ as Savior is given life by the Holy Spirit. It is always so; it is never otherwise.
I John 5:12 says: “He that hath the Son hath life….” John 3:36 says that “He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life” and Col. 3:3 declares that the believer’s life is “hid with Christ in God.”
Thus the Apostle could say: “The law of the Spirit, [that of] life in Christ, hath made me free from the law of sin and death.” Adam forfeited his life by sin, but the believer’s new life can never be forfeited, for this life is nothing less than the life of Christ, in whom the believer now stands perfect and complete before God.
It is a law, a fixed unchangeable law, that sin brings forth death (Rom. 5:12; 6:23; et al). This is called “the law of sin and death,” but the believer has already died for sin in Christ and has been given new life by the Spirit. Thus “the law of the Spirit,” that of “life in Christ,” has made the simplest believer “free from the law of sin and death.”
Thank God for “the law of the Spirit,” everlasting life through the Lord Jesus Christ, who died for our sins.
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/everlasting-life/
Romans 8:2 For the law of the Spirit of life in Christ Jesus hath made me free from the law of sin and death.
Titus 3:5 Not by works of righteousness which we have done, but according to his mercy he saved us, by the washing of regeneration, and renewing of the Holy Ghost;
1 John 5:12 He that hath the Son hath life; and he that hath not the Son of God hath not life.
John 3:36 He that believeth on the Son hath everlasting life: and he that believeth not the Son shall not see life; but the wrath of God abideth on him.
Colossians 3:3 For ye are dead, and your life is hid with Christ in God.
Romans 5:12 Wherefore, as by one man sin entered into the world, and death by sin; and so death passed upon all men, for that all have sinned:
Romans 6:23 For the wages of sin is death; but the gift of God is eternal life through Jesus Christ our Lord.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Shawn Camp is the lead singer in the Flatt and Scruggs tribute band “Earls of leicester”. He was also a good friend to the late Guy Clark. In this video you Camp, Clark, and friends swapping stories and pickin’. This is one of the more enjoyable things that musicians do that isn’t often shared with the public mainly because most musicians just think of it as “good ole’ boys sittin’ around pickin’ and grinnin”. While it is that for sure, it is also so much more. These guys are the real deal.
LikeLiked by 5 people
He’s the best! My husband (in the 80s..ntroduced me to him and others)….Thanks for the reminder!
LikeLiked by 1 person
That was AWESOME 😎
LikeLike
Great ‘ guitar pull ‘ !!
LikeLike
Happy Caterday!!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Hi Friends, if you don’t know, I am Israeli and love Trump and the US. I once in a while share informative videos that you’re not likely to watch otherwise. I posted here the best video about the Israeli nuclear power. The subject has been obscure but this video is the best I could find:
LikeLiked by 5 people
Good thing they have nukes since they’re surrounded by moslem terrorists.
LikeLike
Super interesting, David – Thank you. The things I learn from fellow Treepers!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Buddy Rich’s Big Band at the 1982 Montreal Jazz Festival. From 6:00 – 10:30 “Brush Strokes”. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=D_J4iYC3QHQ
LikeLike
God bless you all with his wisdom, love and light.
I ask God to open your understanding to his infinite power available to every believer through his Holy Spirit. That you would live in the supernatural power Of God and his presence. That miracles signs and wonders would be expected, received and common through the knowledge of Gods word and the presence of his spirit with every believer.
Prayer to God is the evidence of faith in him. Your heart determines the answer.
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLike
Houston.. Louisiana..
Big City.. Swamps..
(If I fall by the wayside.. Somebody else can take my place..)
Being a diver has its risks..
When going to work offshore I’m driving to various ports and seeing lots of out of the way places all along the Gulf Coast.. Especially in the backwood swamps of southern Louisiana..
In Louisiana, wherever the port destination is the map is the same – take the narrow two lane blacktop south until you run out of road.. Venice, Cocodrie, Fourchon, Grand Isle, Cameron, etc..
The area has its own unique appeal.. Like evening tide, it sublimely envelopes you into its arms and lulls you in with a certain intangible beauty.. And once you are surrounded in its darkness it spices it with a tinge of primeval uncertainty.. Things are different down in the swamps.
There are bayous on both sides of the road that benignly turn into swamps, and eventually I’m driving on top of the only piece of elevation – a two foot high approximately twenty foot wide rise with some asphalt laid on top of it.
On the way back from port one evening, we were on the elevation in a line of cars and trucks heading back to civilization. All of sudden everybody screeched to a stop in a chain reaction. I see the guy in the front truck jump out and grab an axe out of his pickup bed. Another guy jumps out and races right behind him. Then all of sudden.. whack whack whack.. The first guy picks up his prize and throws it in the back of his truck.. Gator tail.. Road kill Louisiana style.. Dinner..
Every diver knows Golden Meadow, Louisiana. You don’t want to get stopped in Golden Meadow. If you just look wrong – to the lockup you go – until the constable or sheriff decides to show up in the next day or two. In the meantime, 6:00 a.m. every morning new detainees get their heads shaved – marine style. You don’t have a choice. It’s not a rumor – and they know divers really like their hair. All divers drove like granny through Golden Meadow..
If you are not from the South or are unfamiliar with southern Louisiana and their way of life, it’s best you don’t stop until you get to port. And when you get there, be polite and don’t talk too much. The only greeting you’ll get is maybe a squeaky screen door on an old wooden shack – if that. Just look for your boat..
Cajuns.. By land or by sea – you are in their territory. And they run the boats. Captains of their ships, the rules are what the Captain and crew says they are..
When boarding, “Cap’n Boudreaux,” dark tanned leather face with a ragged worn ball cap, a worn white t-shirt and blue jeans, gives me a wry smile.. He already knows I’m a “fck’n diver” by my gear.. I reciprocate the gator look in his eyes and return the grin. It’s survival of the fittest out here.. And he’s a pirate.. It’s all good..
Cajun oilfield pirates.. They were the best. They’ve seen it all and know the Gulf like the backs of their hands. And they’re not afraid to make up the rules as they go in case the sht hits the fan..
There are some people down here who don’t take a likin’ to this oilfield stuff.. Hunting for dinner still existed down in the swamps. The noise and wakes from crewboats and workboats disturbs and slowly washes away their local hunting grounds..
We were coming in from the Gulf on a crewboat and entered the narrow channel into the swamps. As we idled up the cypress moss laden passageway all of us are standing on the back deck, anticipating landfall. All of sudden shots are fired. It shatters a side window of the wheelhouse. Another careens off a Conex storage box on the back deck..
In a split second we realize something ain’t right. A guy out of our New Orleans base is instantly first – he’s already flat as a pancake on the deck scrambling for cover like a lizard on a hot tin barn.. I think he’s done this before.. Everybody follows his lead..
The captain goes full throttle and starts to zig-zag up the canal. Like a pro. Like he’s done this before too. While on my belly I peer around the Conex box and look back over the swamps as we speed away and see a figure just inside the cypress moss cover. Long beard, long dark covering and floppy hat, brandishing a hunting rifle. Cajun.. And he’s still aiming..
I reckon he doesn’t like crewboats..
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
Israel is the only nation who attacked nuclear reactor. Actually twice. One in Iraq and once in Syria. Two terrible dictators who shouldn’t have their hands on necked. Here is the real footage:
LikeLike
Typo – “nukes” not “necks”. Lol
LikeLike