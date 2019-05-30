President Trump Delivers Commencement Address – U.S. Air Force Academy, Colorado – 1:30pm Livestream…

President Donald Trump delivers the commencement address at the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Start time, approx 1:30pm EDT
White House Livestream – Fox Business Livestream – GST Livestream
I am guessing that is why this bogus story about the USS McCain came out today! The Navy and Army love this President because he backs them 100%
Isn’t the USS McCain named after John McStains dad?
And Grandfather, although it was also meant to reflect the “service of “Songbird” the “turd” as well.
The “McCain” was rededicated in July 2018 and added McCain III to Adm. MC Cain Sr. and Jr.
I recall they covered it with tarps when it was brought back to port.
Thank the Lord not all grads from the Blue Zoo are ring knockers.
What did that mean when he did that?
Service grads that rap their class rings on surfaces are referred to as Ring Knockers. In days gone by, the academy rings supposedly implied the wearer was a cut above the rest. That wasn’t what I noticed during my career. Some academy grads were outstanding, some were marginal. The same could be said for all commissioning sources (e.g., ROTC, OTS). I have no bone to pick with Gen. Goldfein or other ring knockers; I just chose not to wear mine.
Thank you 😃👍
Good lord, President Trump is an IRON MAN if he can salute, shake hands, then immediately turn opposite direction, repeat…..991 times!!
I’d get dizzy fall down after 50 cadets!
President Trump’s right arm and hand must be turning to peanut butter. It would be hard for me to pivot like that so many times, and I’m a couple of years younger than him.
He did that last year, too !
Was just thinking that. Just Amazing. You think Hillary could have stood in the sun and saluted and shook hands with each cadet for over an hour. Maybe strapped in a remote controlled exoskeleton….then they’d throw her into the back of the Scoobydo van afterwards.
Congrats to my great nephew who was among the graduates. He continues on to pilot school. Our family is blessed with so many military members who love our great nation. Very proud.
LikeLiked by 22 people
That’s great, Congratulations to your nephew and all the 2019 graduates. 😃👍👍👍
LikeLiked by 2 people
TY!
That’s is awesome! You are entitled to be proud!!!!
TY!
Admen, I am having trouble with loading site. iPhone keeps going to spam site. Updated phone and have all pop up and content blockers on. Only site this occurs with. Is anyone else having ‘‘tis problem?
Had same issue with iPhone and iPad yesterday. Repeatedly cleared History. Site works fine today…so far.
Not the same problem, but I haven’t been able to email any of the articles. The last few attempts to share are met with email failure try again notice.
I have an android phone and repeatedly get “knocked off” TCH two or three times when I visit.(No issues with my laptop, however.)
I keep coming back though!
Never, ever, ever give up!
Same here. Android phone but no probs on laptop. This issue arose at the same time SD posted new article: https://theconservativetreehouse.com/2019/05/29/two-tiered-justice-and-professional-escape-artists-prior-ig-conclusions-impede-current-ag-barr/
The issue continued on my phone for about three hours. And, only on CTH site.
Yes on my iPad, happened all day yesterday, today not so much. It’s probably something targeting conservatives. Turning Javascript off and clearing all the cookies and history helped a lot.
I have had trouble since yesterday. Kept opening 2 windows which refused to allow me back in CTH. The pop ups promising a reward if I spun a wheel and answered a bunch of questionss. I cleared all internet data multiple times without success.
I finally went through the entire thing and gave profanity laced personal information answers with fake email and address in a state 1000 miles away.
Success
Yep. I’ve had the same problem.
I use AdBlocker on my android, no problems.
Today my mom was using my phone & i had to use my sons android with only chrome….opened Treehouse to main page & instantly 3 pop ups were blocked & then the dreaded Wheel of Doom opened…i quickly opened another tab & got the heck outta there! Simply, no use even trying to go against the Wheel of Doom!😕
Had same problem with iPad and iPhone. You need a spam blocker, google the site address and you can find some recommendations. Don’t want to recommend any but the one I downloaded for free seems to be working fine.
Salutes and handshakes for all…VERY IMPRESSIVE! God bless President Trump, he made their day extra special.
Notice the personal touch by President Trump for the CS7 grad? Turned and waved at the guy’s family. Wow!
A family member is retiring from the military next month. I’m so glad his celebration will take place under a president who esteems their service. Bosnia, Kuwait, Afghanistan, Iraq, South Korea — some more than once — have been heart-stopping tours. Thank you God, he’s home for good.
Prayers for all the brothers and sisters who didn’t gave their lives. May we stop engaging in stupid disputes over ?
Edit: Prayers for all the brothers and sisters who didn’t return and gave their lives
God, I love my President! Trump looks like he is really enjoying himself.
Hell yea he is. He’s not in the sewer they call DC. He’s with young motivated people that have just completed a big step towards success for themselves that is important for their country.
As for the “USS John McCain,” I frankly doubt 150% of it. Most likely a pure-media fabrication.
Sen. McCain served very honorably in Congress – and “whether you liked him or you didn’t is entirely up to you.” But to seriously suggest that the Commander-in-Chief … “c’mon, SERIOUSLY?” Uh uh. My “powers of disbelief” right now officially didn’t make it. Better luck next time.
To each his own.
Sen. McCain and the word honorable don’t belong in the same sentence as far as i’m concerned. McCain was just an evil little man.
Keating 5 is not honorable. Denying the investigation of POWs remaining in Vietnam while yelling at their families not honorable. Voting to keep obamacare after campaigning otherwise not honorable. Instigating a coup in Ukraine not honorable. Being involved in trying to remove President Trump not honorable. And many more.
That’s without touching his dishonorable personal life.
I want some sunglasses like some grads are wearing.
I dare say that President Donald Trump had a dang good time w/Class of 2019. And now has a “few” more military strength 😛
Can you imagine Cankles. Nadler, or Schiffty doing that?? 1000 salutes and 1000 handshakes in a dark jacket in the sun with only a brief break for water???
Biden couldn’t even finish saying ” the United States of America” after speaking for 45 minutes at his campaign kick off gathering in Pittsburgh. He would have kicked the bucket if he tried to do what President Trump just did. Biden slures and mumbles really bad after speaking for any period of time.
The democrats have go nothing but their swamp and press. I don’t think they have any idea just how many Americans really strongly detest them all. They seem to have no idea just how big a concrete block dropping towards their heads in 2020. among other reasons; Pelosi doesn’t want to impeach because she wants the retain control of the HR and trying to impeach Trump will probably cost her several seats in districts that went for Trump.
I think Biden was originally going to give tghe commencement speech at West Point in 2011 But he had some important hair to sniff.
FTA – President Donald Trump gave a speech to the graduates of the Naval Academy Friday morning. Then, the president went a step further, offering to shake the hands of every single graduate — more than 1,000 midshipmen. “I was given an option. I could make this commencement address, which is a great honor for me, and immediately leave and wave goodbye. Or I could stay and shake hands with just the top 100,” Trump said, “Or I could stay for hours and shake hands with 1,100 and something. What should I do? What should I do?” Trump then shouted, “Stay! Ok, I’ll stay.”
https://dailycaller.com/2018/05/25/watch-trump-shakes-literally-every-navy-academy-graduate-hand/
How long did it take to shake all of the hands?
It took a few hours, he saluted each graduate before shaking their hand.
He did that one other time when he first took office and it took along time to go threw shaking all those young hands but he was totally have a ball doing it, and I am sure when he finished he was tired but you wouldn’t have known it to watch him.. He is a great President and I just wonder now that Barr is back from Alaska if things will settle down He put Muellers stuff back on Mueller this after noon when he spoke with the CBS reporter too bad that the dems just don’t get the real truth here
PDJT is truly an Iron Man as mentioned above. His physical and mental stamina is very impressive and he appears to get “recharged” at any big event where he speaks to a friendly crowd. But his sincere respect for our military comes shining through at these academy commencement ceremonies.
U.S. Air Force Academy Cadet Parker Hammond reacts as he is recognized and called to the stage by President Donald J. Trump at the 2019 U.S. Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony Thursday, May 30, 2019, at the U.S. Air Force Academy-Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colo. Cadet Hammond battled cancer while attending the academy. (Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)
