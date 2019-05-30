May 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #861

Posted on May 30, 2019

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.

This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.

President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP

Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45

56 Responses to May 30th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #861

  1. Grandma Covfefe says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:20 am

    🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 3 more days to Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
    ——on Sunday, June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham

    🦅 MAGA—KAGA
    Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
    Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..

    🌟”For Your lovingkindness is before my eyes, And I have walked in Your truth.
    I have not sat with idolatrous mortals, Nor will I go in with hypocrites.
    I have hated the assembly of evildoers, And will not sit with the wicked.” 🌟
    Psalms 26:3-5
    ————–
    ***Praise: Donald J. Trump is Our President Of the United States of America
    ————–
    🙏 Pray:
    — for safe flight/travel as President Trump attends/speak at 2019 United States Air Force Academy Graduation Ceremony in CO
    (dep WH 7:45am ET, speak 10:40am MT, arr WH 8:10pm ET-long day, but will be good)
    — USMCA to be ratified in Canada, Mexico and ..> > > U.S. Congress < < <
    — AG Barr and Team be given 'Eagle's Wings' to find ways to drain the swamp
    — Investigate the Investigators including Mueller
    — Dims Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble…and crumble..then diminish…pouf.
    — Deep State’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
    — for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
    — China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
    — WeThePeople find more MAGA candidates to run for offices against Dims/Uni Party
    — for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
    — our American WALL –dissolve all Bans of our WALL building
    — for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
    — block all invaders at our southern border–invaders not welcome
    — for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
    — for Treepers/Trump's supporters involved in storms in eastern 1/2 of USA
    — Stand Against Evil
    ————————————————–
    🦅 “Their (Washington) victories have not been your victories; their triumphs have not been your triumphs; and while they celebrated in our nation’s Capital, there was little to celebrate for struggling families all across our land. ”
    (2017 Inauguration)
    🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
    ——————————————————-
    🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
    🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
    🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
    ———————————————————
    —-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Thursday May 30, 2019—–

  2. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

    • OmegaManBlue says:
      May 30, 2019 at 1:18 am

      I don’t see Moore getting out. Only hope we have is republicans come together in the primary. I also just looked and Alabama looks to have a open primary which isn’t good if democrats come in and pick Moore.

      • clr says:
        May 30, 2019 at 1:27 am

        Moore should be just fine in Alabama this time around. He won’t have CrowdStrike and WAPO working together to throw the election. Admiral Rogers stopped the political operations of the Feds. So I sat ‘go get ’em Roy Moore’

        • dilonsfo says:
          May 30, 2019 at 2:27 am

          I think I will go with President Trump on this one. No offense, but I think your judgement on this one is right in line with the democrat leftists. Moore is already hitting back at President Trump. So, IMO it is more important to him for self ego than what is best for those in Alabama and the country, He had his chance and it didn’t turn out so well. As far as Admiral Rogers putting a stop to the democrat’s dirty tricks…don’t think so. It appears that the do nothings in the DOJ and it’s younger sister have just ignored the democrat crooks and is giving them a pass….again.

  3. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:21 am

  4. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  5. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:22 am

    Donald Trump Retweet

  6. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:23 am

  7. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:23 am

  8. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:24 am

  9. Stillwater says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:24 am

    Reposted:
    “We Build the Wall” completes first section of barrier in El Paso sector – 5/29/19 – (2:53)
    “The border wall funding organization known as “We Build the Wall” began construction earlier this week, and has already built about a mile of its wall near the New Mexico-Texas state line. One America’s Neil W. McCabe traveled to New Mexico to meet up with the leaders of “We Build the Wall” to learn more about their efforts.”

  10. freepetta says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:26 am

    AN INVESTIGATION ABOUT NOTHIN:

  11. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:28 am

    It would appear Coats is the Swamp guardian of the Intelligence Community…

    • dallasdan says:
      May 30, 2019 at 2:22 am

      Remember, all IC-related materials that Barr requests regarding spygate will be collected, organized, and vetted by Coats. What could go wrong?

  12. citizen817 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:30 am

  13. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 1:41 am

  14. Carson Napier says:
    May 30, 2019 at 1:45 am

    Tic-toc “Bucket Five”, which was suppose to expose part of the FBI’s coverups, is now past its due date. Is it time to put “Bucket Five” on milk cartons?

  15. CTH Fan says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:03 am

    Right now it might look like the the Dems have won and Mueller has given them reason to celebrate. Let them have their happy dance. As always happens, by the end of next week things will be totally reversed.

    I believe that POTUS has several cards up his sleeve and has waited for the right time to play them. This time POTUS will show no mercy

    Mueller did this today because POTUS is going to the UK for a Royal state visit. They want him to have a cloud over him and are trying to shame him. BIG MISTAKE.

  16. Hmmm... says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:13 am

    In the context of this tweet consider Butina the “Russian spy” who isn’t. I’m not suggesting that they had a FISA warrant on Butina as she is not a US citizen (although does being on US soil change things?) but I strongly suspect that her prosecution is being used as a cover for some other FISA warrant abuse. Either Alfa Bank’s US subsidiary, the Trump tower servers, or possibly even the NRA or members of the NRA. All of those connect directly or indirectly to her case.

    The use of FARA by the same people who are using it as a shield for their FISA abuse suggests that it is being applied differently in this case but towards the same result. The bizarre over reach and incredibly dishonest accusation that she was a Russian honeypot/whore along with solitary confinement show there is more to this than a normal prosecution. They needed a result and stretched the limits of their authority to the breaking point. This one was a two-fer as they advance the Russia narrative and hide some other abuse for the duration of the ongoing investigation.

    The similarities in process with fake news about Alfa bank/Trump tower servers and NRA funneling money from the Kremlin highly suggest the “leaking to use media to verify” strategy that was used with the Page FISA. Putting Butina behind bars for what they can claim in the media to be Russian spying is a defensive move for when some other abuse is uncovered I can almost guarantee. “Look, it may have had some issues but we caught a Russian spy so it was worth it”. Completely corrupt but par for the course with this DOJ.

  17. joeknuckles says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:17 am

    Mueller came in to rescue the narrative the day after Comey authored a self-incriminating op-ed and also the day after Biden was once again caught on tape getting fresh with a young girl.

  18. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 30, 2019 at 2:18 am

