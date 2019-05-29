Prescient Trump…

Posted on May 29, 2019 by

He knew they were always going to try the impeachment plan…

  1. freepetta says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Yes!! Yes!! Yes!!! We will try to attend!! Paaaarty!!

  2. TheHumanCondition says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:36 pm

    Donald J. Trump, THE Dirty Jobs President!!!

    Kickin’ @$$ and takin’ names too… in it to WIN IT.

  3. DJ says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:39 pm

    Here’s hoping that the “major fireworks display” will be lit well before the 4th…

  4. Elric VIII says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    We can’t all be there. Make sure it’s televised nationwide. It’ll have the biggest ratings of any show ever.

  5. 17CatsInTN says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:41 pm

    Is there ANYONE who has ever tweaked the cabal of criminals, traitors, foaming at the mouth resistors and general nincompoops like this man? Anyone? Reagan comes about as close as I can think of. But I gotta give the win to President Trump. 🤣✔

  6. TreeClimber says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:48 pm

    I’m being dense tonight. How does this tweet indicate he knew they were going to try and impeach?

  7. Neil M. Dunn says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:50 pm

    Maybe a support petition from those of us who can not attend and delivered to the festive event as a sign of support for Trump in 2020–just a thought. Anyway, Go Trump

  8. Got243kids says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:51 pm

    I wish I could go… Hope there’s 5 million there.

  9. FanGirl says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:52 pm

    Hope they’re not Hillary’s unused fireworks from her “Victory party” attended by Weissman.

  10. theresanne says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:54 pm

    Got our airline tickets and room reservasions. We will be traveling 10,000 miles to support our Favorite President. Can’t wait!

  11. Marc says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:56 pm

    I think you’re grasping at some very tiny straws here, SD. That tweet isn’t coded language and has nothing to do with impeachment proceedings. It’s not like you to give people false hope.

  12. Carson Napier says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    We need another Independence Day – Independence from the FBI, NSA, CIA and the rest of the Royalist/Deep State that have become more foul and more unjust than King George ever was.

  13. woohoowee says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:58 pm

    🙂 Les Deplorables Unite!

  14. theresanne says:
    May 29, 2019 at 11:58 pm

  15. Jim Comey is a weasel_Doug says:
    May 30, 2019 at 12:02 am

    I wish I could come!
    I’d make a special visit to the doorstep of the DOJ with a sign to call me when you get a minuet please out The RATS

