May 28th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #859

🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 5 more days to Special Day of Prayer for President Trump — ❤️ — 🇺🇸
——June 2, 2019 as requested by Franklin Graham
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”O my God, I trust in You; Let me not be ashamed;
Let not my enemies triumph over me.” 🌟
Psalms 25:2
***Praise: President Trump/FLOTUS’s beautiful historic trip to Japan
***Praise: EU elections and Brexit results were victorious
🙏 Pray:
— for safety for POTUS and FLOTUS’s return trip back to WH
— USMCA to be ratified in Canada, Mexico and U.S. Congress
— countries, who we do bilateral talks with, to understand we only want fair and balance trades on both sides
— AG Barr and Team will do the right thing
— Investigate the Spygate Thugs
— Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble…and then…crumble
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–USA is closed
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— Tree Of Liberty
🦅 “For too long, a small group in our nation’s Capital has reaped the rewards of government while the people have borne the cost.” (2017 Inauguration)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday May 28, 2019—–
Praying. 🙏
Amen.
Just love that you keep the prayer for little Landen.. look for it every time.. thank you xo
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle too !
From the article:
o The wall starts at the Rio Grande River and goes up Mount Cristo Rey
o It’s built on private property, constructed over Friday to Sunday in secret
o Kolfage said the mile-long wall cost between $6 million and $8 million to build, and his organization will sell it to the federal government for just $1
o Kolfage told DailyMail.com that this build has been approved by Trump and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS)
https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-7075817/Steve-Bannons-group-built-wall-spanning-one-mile-Mexico-border.html
From the above DailyMail article:
“…Kolfage told DailyMail.com his team chose the location at the intersection of the Texas, New Mexico and Mexico borders based on data obtained from a Freedom of Information Act request filed with US Customs and Border Protection.
‘It’s the worst smuggling route on the entire border,’ Kolfage said. ‘Border patrol said 1000 people cross a day, on average.’ …”
Some video of the build site:
Donald Trump Retweet
It looks like ever so slowly, some of “them” are easing over to our side, or at least sticking a toe in. Far from a torrent, but good nevertheless. A variation on drip, drip.
O’bama seems to be a good start to answering that question.
But those clowns shouldn’t even be in the IC community!
Actually, Bush as well. Mueller is the one that remade the FBI, after the anti-conmunist Hoover died.
And Comey was his hand picked successor. Barr and Rudy both have talked about prosecuting without regard to party affiliations.
There are some Republicons going down, this isn’t JUST Obama, although he may well have taken it to a,whole new level.
Red thread, and red diapers.
Darned right it’s no coincidence.
We endured 8 years of a Moslem in our White House (who financed Iranian jihad), a Moslem CIA chief (who was CIA bureau chief in Saudi Arabia during the massive, deadly, allahuakbar attacks there) and now Moslems in our Congress (the 4th 9/11 target, unfinished business). What could possibly go wrong ? It’s Morlocks vs Eloi !
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1133117805002276864
👆🏼I Love that man. That needed to be said.
Donald Trump Retweet
Okay… At this point, anything Mollie Hemingway does, I am behind… She is on my list of nine (or so) legit media members whom I will support the hell out of because they do their jobs as curious reporters… Book: Pre-Ordered. And you, again, deliver 817. Thank you.
Excerpt:
An influential United States Congress hearing has been told “one of the major fundraisers for Jacinda Ardern’s party” is linked to the Chinese Communist Party and it showed China had penetrated New Zealand’s political networks.
As a result, US lawmakers needed to consider whether New Zealand should be kicked out of the Five Eyes intelligence alliance because of problems at its “political core”.
Chinese money is all over the US political landscape. Why else would politicians be so eager to put US workers out of work?
“The bombshell testimony included claims from a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst that “anything on China that was briefed to Bill English was briefed to Mr Yang Jian”, the National MP revealed last year as having trained spies for China.”
To kick N.Z. out of five eyes for that would be kinda hypocritical, wouldn’t it?
Same thing could be said of Hillary and Congress, both ‘sides’, eithrr by blackmail, bribery or both, you only need 4 people to control Congress.
4 people who are NOT term limited, and who control EVERYTHING that happens in their houses.
Donald Trump Retweet
Declass. Friday, May 31st. If it’s before that, I fear I won’t have my popcorn ready. But I don’t want it sitting around getting cold. I need a backup plan. Oh, what is a Deplorable to do…
an American Icon Cookie an American Bald Eagle our Nations Bird our National Pride, passes away on a day that we remember that Freedom and Liberty are not w/o sadness and loses, a constant reminder it’s not at all FREE. Shed a tear for another fallen hero~~length of life is not what’s important but it’s what is done during that life. Cookie, he reminded us of that fact. Rest In Pain-free Peace. We could ask the Question they were extracted from their nest and banded and given a clean bill of health, what went wrong. Life is fragile, very, very fragile and we do not know why things happen, only the Creator KNOWS, HE’s in charge. This moment for all who watched these two hatched, grow will live forever in our hearts but maybe that’s why Cookie was born at this time. To show us humility and fragility and that everyday is precious,,,,so call someone, walk over to someone, help someone and tell them they matter and you love them b4 the time comes and it can not be done.
May 27th @0706 we see Cookie in the last stages of life, standing tall and trying to OVERCOME. Was it the cold weather that affected him, was it the removal and banding process, was it just because? Brother Simba knows something is wrong and is staying close and he is offering words of encouragement to his sibling, Cookie. @ 0709 Simba nudges Cookie, but it appears Cookie can not move his legs/talons. @ 0710 Simba gives another nudge and Cookie falls over @0711:10 Simba moves closer to Cookie and looks around, Is he looking for Mom or Dad or both? Simba, at this time is seen fluffing the fluff under and by Cookie. @ 0712:00 we see Cookie trying to readjust or even stand but to no avail but we also see Simba start to breathe quickly (generate heat) it’s 0714:12 we see Simba laying horizontally and Cookie is laying vertical to each other. @ 0715:58 we notice that Cookie’s breathing appears to labored and shallow @ 0716:02 we hear Shadow arrive outer limb, left, Simba raises his head, no Cookie response. It appears Cookie is now lying on top of Simba near his backside.. @ 0717:52, Shadow approaches the nest; we can hear Cookie vocalizing with quick and shallow breaths accompanied with small squeaks. @ 0718:10 on Cookie’s side of the nest, he looks into where Cookie is, he continues to look down on Cookie then @ 0718:39, Cookie appears to raise his head, Shadow moves off to the right @ the same time Simba turns head toward the right. @ 0719:10 Shadow leaves nest to the right. Cookie is trying show Dad he’s ok by standing up and looking to the left @0719:10~~it’s 0734:57 Cookie keeps fighting by standing, you can tell he’s very, very weak(ened). @0735, Cookie opens his beak a two times then @ 0735:05 he starts regurgitating some liquid substance onto his brother’s backside, it continues for sometime 0733:35, only slight movement by Cookie 0737:58 @ 0738:10 Cookie continues to fight he open his beak wide, shakes his head @:33 as if he is trying to stay awake @ 0741:55, Shadow returns w/a limb Simba reacts but Cookie does not. @ 0744:42 appears that Cookie is slipping away. Simba is getting up and Cookie is listless. He is being stepped on because Simba is going for the food there’s life but I can not watch this anymore. As someone who has seen, smelled, felt and tasted (because it does permeate the skin (taste buds)) death as a medic in the military; I am done watching this channel any further. Good-bye and I hope things go well from here on out.
Man tears, RIP lil fella…
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/watch/the-spies-who-shagged-themselves-intellectual-froglegs_INN1lepOwcuRddI.html
a happier video.
To jump or not to jump, that is the question.
Are folks allowed to Tweet from Federal Prison?
So did any democrats running in 2020 do a speech or even a social media post for Memorial Day? I didn’t check them all but Biden and Pete didn’t do sh*t.
good point
Per Joe DeG, The Battle of the Bulge II is now under way with Wray and Haspel launching a massive coverup offensive against DJT and Barr.
She is charged with four counts: obstruction of justice, aiding abetting obstruction of justice, obstruction of a Federal proceeding , and perjury. I do not know why she was not charged with 18usc111, impeding a Federal officer. But in any case she is gambling on getting some sympathetc jurors. Btw many judges have a “prisoner of war” mentality, by which I mean that they believe defendants have a right, a duty even, to resist arrest and escape. This is why many judges tend to go easy on defendants charged with assaulting police officers.
She chose poorly.
Parody account… video isn’t parody.
Perhaps Chuck Schumer knew. Many times people can’t help but give a little hint like Schumer gave with his “six ways” comment. They like to tell people they are in the know.
There is a very simple position that I have concerning ALL of the persons who have participated in the libelous and seditious false narrative about “Russia collusion” by the current president.
They should be arrested and their own recorded public comments played at their public hangings for seditious conspiracy and treason. That would be sufficient “due process” for such a POS.
String her up
Hang ’em ALL…. Hang ’em high
Uranium One Bribery makes the Teapot Dome scandal look like amateur hour
found this from twitter feed –
“It’s the biggest US flag ever made. Commissioned by a man called Thomas Demski in the 90’s, it measures 505′ X 225′ feet & weighs 3,000 lbs.
It was christened ‘Superflag’ http://www.superflag.com/ Hung it on the Hoover Dam for the 1996 Olympic Torch relay https://bit.ly/2VR8cDH“
What happened to the Japaneses “surprise” or “announcement” that was teased before Trump’s trip?
Re: The president’s comments about Kim Jong Un may have thrown official Washington into a collective snit but I think they show just how adroit DJT is at keeping the door to negotiations open.
The president simultaneously used Kim’s words to sandbag Joe Biden but, in so doing, he also aligned himself with Kim’s sense of humor. This is not something political adversaries do, although it is something people involved in business negotiations would do. This is a very significant difference because what we are seeing is not diplomacy—instead of an adversary, the president is treating Kim as an equal, someone he wants to do business with. The message to Kim is undeniably clear: it’s much, much better to do business with the country that has the military power to wipe you off the face of the earth that it is to show hostility. Trump is offering Kim “plato (silver) o Plomo (lead).
“it is something people involved in business negotiations would do”
Trump’s Business-/People-Person savvy is evident, for sure. He hammers China, then turns right around and says something complimentary about Xi. Same with Kim. Putin. “Politicians” don’t play that way. They stay true to their “policy” and their “position” and stay in whatever lanes they’re supposed to stay in…
Three Geopolitical Events in the Week Ahead
May 27, 2019 – Stratfor YouTube Channel
