Time Columnist Fabricates Viral Trump Quote, Media and Politicians Spread Fake News….

Ian Bremmer is a professor at New York University; a columnist with Time Magazine and has 428,000 Twitter followers. Earlier today he fabricated a Trump quote out of thin air, and thousands of followers and politicians instantly shared it:

Professor Bremmer was challenged on the quote he attributed to President Trump during his state visit to Japan. Instead of admitting he made the entire thing up, Bremmer deletes the quote and offers no apology.

To be clear, this was entirely made up. President Trump said nothing of the sort. The claim is completely fabricated and false. Yet it was shared by thousands of people before the professor and columnist decided to delete it. This is the current state of credibility within the fake news media.

UPDATE: @ianbremmer has now admitted that he fabricated this viral Trump quote. And yet it is being shared by journalists and congressmen as if it is real. pic.twitter.com/QgNd9DnN8g — Jerry Dunleavy (@JerryDunleavy) May 26, 2019

