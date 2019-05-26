Time Columnist Fabricates Viral Trump Quote, Media and Politicians Spread Fake News….

Ian Bremmer is a professor at New York University; a columnist with Time Magazine and has 428,000 Twitter followers. Earlier today he fabricated a Trump quote out of thin air, and thousands of followers and politicians instantly shared it:
Professor Bremmer was challenged on the quote he attributed to President Trump during his state visit to Japan. Instead of admitting he made the entire thing up, Bremmer deletes the quote and offers no apology.
To be clear, this was entirely made up. President Trump said nothing of the sort. The claim is completely fabricated and false. Yet it was shared by thousands of people before the professor and columnist decided to delete it. This is the current state of credibility within the fake news media.
Perhaps we should write to TIme and complain about Ian Bremmer. https://www.ceoemail.com/s.php?id=ceo-4294402
Le Pen defeats Macron in France!
LePen wins in France. While the implosion of the Socialists continues, coming in dead last with just 6.5% of the vote. Polls in Germany showed Chancellor Angela Merkel’s Christian Democrats came first, although with fewer seats than last time. Merkel’s CDU secured 28%, seven points down on its vote share in 2014. Meanwhile, Eurosceptic, anti-establishment and hard-right parties were also expected to top polls in the UK, Italy, Poland, and Hungary. Nigel Farage’s Brexit party was in contention to be the biggest single national party in the parliament, potentially beating both Angela Merkel’s Christian Democratic Union and Matteo Salvini’s rightwing League. Finally, Austria’s Sebastian Kurz said he was “speechless” after a crushing victory, securing a third of all votes in spite of a corruption scandal that has brought down his coalition government with the far-right Freedom party. And the right won in Belgium also.
The capital of Europe 🙂
TRUMP TRAIN GOES ROUND THE WORLD!
Better hurry. Time-Life has just been purchased by Meredith communications. Saw an issue at the drug store yesterday with Sen. Elizabeth Warren on the cover. What a way to end the mag’s storied run — with that idiot on your cover saying, “I have a plan for that”!
The liberal left can’t tell the truth, and think that by making up fabrications that they will get more votes and push Pres Trump out. However, when these stories and remarks come out as fabrications it puts the liberals in a different light. They become liars, and hypocrites, noted for not telling the truth. It would be best if they would stop their whining, crying and gripping, and picked up their marbles and went home.
It worked against Sarah Palin. Not to mention the plastic turkey lie.
Interesting tweet, however I am not surprised. Ian Bremmer is no fan of President Trump, its very clear from just 5 minutes on his twitter page.
However, allow me to offer a personal view of Ian Bremmer, as I feel some people may view him in a certain light from this (rightfully so, this tweet is a disgusting attack on the President).
Preface: I 100% agree that this tweet tweet is inexcusable and shameful.
I saw Ian Bremmer speak a few months ago at a forum in my local city. It was a two hour talk about the current geopolitical sphere of the world at the current moment. A talk ranging from the United States, to Venezuela, to China, Russia, and all parts of the world. Personally, overall, I would say that I enjoyed the talk. There were some things that I learned, some things I agreed with, and some things that I adamantly disagreed with him on. He was an engaging speaker, funny at times, and took a few swipes at the President, but with that said, he also agreed with, applauded, and commended Trump and his cabinet on a fair amount of their policies & achievements. (He even stated that Trump’s geopolitical foreign policy was better than both Obama & Bush’s combined).
He encouraged people to engage others in political discourse & he encouraged the audience to go outside of their political sphere/bubble of influence and ingest opinions that they didn’t agree with.
He seemed like an OK dude all said & done. Just wanted to give my 2 cents on the guy, having seen & engaged with him not long ago.
Obviously he wasn’t getting the “right” kind of attention
No “OK dude” would spread a blatant lie about a POTUS like that. And the fact that you don’t see that, makes it clear that you, like he, are part of the problem.
”He seemed like an OK dude all said & done. Just wanted to give my 2 cents on the guy, having seen & engaged with him not long ago.”
So he fooled you, an OK ‘dude’ who lies and falsifies quotes to demean President Trump,
Yea, he must be really a cool democrat communist to know and be around.
That’s what makes these COMMIES so dangerous – they often present as “OK dude’s”.
That’s about the size of it. Think of all the personable entertainer-types you thought were down-to-earth or seemed nice. Even a lot of “country” singers are raving liberal loons who will play to the crowd for a buck.
Deleting the twit was a first step. A profuse apology should have followed IMMEDIATELY. And I cannot think of one good explanation which absolves a “revered” news veteran of this atrocious defamation.
There is probably a big journalist shindig coming up and he is ensuring an invite by polishing up his anti Trump wings.
So what! He still lied about the President.
Attitudes such as yours contribute to the problem.
So where is the apology? Surely there is one from this upstanding professor.
God bless PDJT
Interesting. Also a lesson for any checkmark tweeter to be careful with your warped humor/commentary
“He seemed like a OK dude…”
Please… more like a Psychopath (Job requirement for MSM and the Democrats and Rinos also known as ‘Swamp Creatures’)
Symptoms and signs of Psychopathy:
Superficial charm and glibness.
Inflated sense of self-worth.
Constant need for stimulation.
Socially irresponsible behavior.
Disregarding or violating the rights of others.
Conning others; being manipulative.
Tendency to lie often.
Lack of remorse or guilt.
Shallow emotions.
Callousness; lack of empathy.
It could very well be that Ian Bremmer fashions lampshades out of human skin, when he is not twitting defamatory lies.
Deep: Somebody who fabricates news is not an OK dude in my book. I don’t believe a word that comes out from the mouth of an individual like that. He should be a comic actor, not a journalist . Comics. invent things to entertain others.
The thing is, you – a conservative MAGA supporter – went and saw Bremmer at a forum in your city. Meaning that, to get someone like you to attend the forum, it had to be marketed as something other than a straight leftist indoctrination session and/or activist rally (and if your crowd had been full of leftists and Bremmer said what you said he said, he would have been booed off stage). If Bremmer gets paid to do such non-leftist forums, it behooves him to seem fair and reasonable to a wider audience.
Let the mask slip, though . . . And it might seem backwards that Bremmer would be apt to let the mask slip much more so on worldwide Twitter and in front of Bremmer’s 400k-plus twitter followers, compared the few hundred at the forum you attended, but that’s how it works nowadays. Bremmer probably got too comfortable within the leftist Twitter echo chamber and forgot to maintain his usual facade.
Thank you for this comment. Makes complete sense to me.
The tickets were a gift to me and my significant other. I did not know anything about him going into it (aside from a quick google search beforehand).
“If Bremmer gets paid to do such non-leftist forums, it behooves him to seem fair and reasonable to a wider audience.”
Yeah, it seems this was his game, and the more I look into him, it seems I was played to view him as something that he really isn’t: reasonable and fair.
I had a feeling this wouldn’t be a popular comment here, but I do appreciate the responses and feedback from you and the above posters.
If he hadn’t been called out would he have admitted that he made up the non-quote quote? Or was he happy to make people think that President Trump had actually said it?
David Brock.
Shouldn’t be too hard to find all kinds of
dirt on him. He’s either compromised, or
was a dual agent from the start.
Going from writing books outlining the
atrocities of Hillary to being her biggest
supporter/ defender. Was either blackmailed,
threatened, or it was the plan all along.
Brock and his group are the gate keepers.
The enforcers of correct group think. Take
them down and watch some truth explode;.
This is what Nanzi Pelosi’s “Wrap-Up Smear” looks like in action.
The Wrap Up Smear (1m39s)
Trump should reply:
“Didn’t say it. But if we’re making comparisons, I’m waiting to see who’ll be the first to put his own country before China. Either would be great for America. We’ll see what happens.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
That would be a great response
Ian Bremmer gets no respect from me. Despicable to make this up. A lie gets half way around the world before the truth has a chance to get its pants on. This is what this cowardly no integrity POS is counting on. 95% of the ignorant left will believe it even after it is proven to be incorrect.
My detractors were right, I was actually born in Kenya, raised in the Philippines, hate imperialist Americans, and was a Manchurian Candidate for my master George Soros. – Barak Hussein Obama
Two can play that game… heheh
I like that 😂
The monkeys scratching on the post photo comes to mind.
BTW is this the way the msm expects to restore its credibility?
Has Bremmer been banned by Twitter?
President Trump really ought to move over to Gab.com now, because the closer it gets to 2020 election, the more constricted non-conforming news will be on Twi**er, Faceb**k, and G**gle. The sooner people seek out other options, the better.
Hey Ian Bremmer? Consume feces and expire!!!
We have reached the stage in the process where,
1) they are still shell-shocked that although they helped Trump win the primary, they cannot believe he won the primary, and,
b) not buying into the idea that he actually won so much as he had help, they are dumbfounded to believe that a man they regard as more stupid than lint somehow managed to collude with Russians right under the nose of Obama, Brennan, Clapper, Lynch, and Comey, so,
iii) they had McCabe bring in Mueller so once and for all show the deplorables that in fact, their choice for POTUS was, in fact, a colluder, but,
*) Mueller screwed them all over by telling the truth and then compounded his mistake by not DEFINITIVELY making a call on the obstruction charge, so,
V) now we are going to see a complete abandonment of the Mueller report and pretend Americans even forget it was released and instead, they are going to suggest that,
F) Barr and Trump are unpatriotic Americans hiding the truth from Americans by showing them almost everything and by,
7) trying to convince the American public by outright lies and suggestion that they believe the media and desperate politicians instead of their own eyes.
You do a good job here of trying to get into the minds of idiotic leftists, but I hope that you were able to restore the 40-50 IQ points that you had to set aside to think like a leftist.
“This is the current state of credibility within the fake news media”. There is More!
The DNC, Members of the Obama bureaucracy, Democrat members of Congress, and their Followers. They are all indicating a Suffering Signal. There is no need to lie when you are winning.
I’m glad they did it. The corrupt leftwing media is not going to win over any new converts to their cause with such stunts and the only people they’re going to damage is themselves. I say let them keep self-destructing.
I assume Twitter suspended this lowlife’s account?
Right?
Can he be charged with impersonating a Federal Officer? President Trump is the Chief law enforcement officer in the United States.
