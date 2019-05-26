May 26th – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #857

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — Tomorrow is Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAG
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”You anoint my head with oil; My cup runs over.” 🌟
Psalms 23:5b
————–
***Praise: The Declassification…it is on the move…..
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for POTUS and FLOTUS in Japan–(they are 13 hours ahead of ET- Japan 1:30pm/ 12:30am ET Saturday
— for safety as POTUS/FLOTUS attends various events
— AG Barr will do the right thing and add prayer for extra layer of protection for Barr and team
— Investigate the Spygate Thugs
— Dems Presidential Candidates to continue to bumble, fumble, grumble, jumble, mumble, rumble, tumble, stumble…and then…crumble
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for EU elections and good results for Brexit Party today (Sun)
— for USA Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–See the sign? >>> USA CLOSED <<<
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen and others harmed/killed
— Dedication & Honor
————————————————–
🦅 “I further ask all Americans to observe the National Moment of Remembrance beginning at 3:00 p.m. local time on Memorial Day. I also request the people of the United States to display the flag at half-staff from their homes for the customary forenoon period. ” (5-24-19 Memorial Proclamation)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Sunday May 26, 2019—–
It’s hard to miss it, to anyone with about half the brain power of a squirrel.
However…
Last family dinner I went to, brother in law was saying it’s obama that got the economy going and is responsible for it, and Trump (that’s PRESIDENT Trump, chump!) was trying to ‘take the credit for it’. I rate Paulie (B-in law) with half the brain power of a shrimp, if that. It’s just incredible, how deep these lefty idiots have their heads buried in sand. Can’t you just hear the faint ‘na,, na, na’?
Schiff talked with the Russian jokester. Warner was caught plotting with the Russian oligarch, which is even worse.
That’s the beauty of President Trump’s “mistakes”.
To call him out on them, the Dems/Left are coerced to discuss the reality – a reality they’d prefer to deny.
“Fact checking” mistakes like this only reinforce to ugly truth they don’t want to admit.
Chuckle Time—-
Good times
Donald Trump Retweet
Love that Jon, another real Patriot. He’s been with President Trump since the beginning too…..too bad his daughter is a sick person.
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
Hitler said, “THE JEWS DID IT!”
Smollett said, “MAGA COUNTRY DID IT!” .
Almost two peas in a pod.
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/status/1132413516063870977
Citizen – did Twitter remove President Trump’s page???
LikeLiked by 1 person
No… must be a deleted tweet
No.
I’ve noticed in the past that links to Twitter “status” pages don’t seem to display. Often or always show a “page doesn’t exist” error.
This works fine:
https://twitter.com/realDonaldTrump/
Donald Trump Retweet
Donald Trump Retweet
https://twitter.com/JudgeJeanine/status/1132453798633299969
Did they remove Judge Jeanine too? When I click on these links, both said that these pages don’t exist…
They work… maybe you need to refresh your browser
