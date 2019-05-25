President Trump Day One Schedule – Tokyo, Japan State Visit…

Earlier this month, the Japanese people welcomed the new Imperial Era of “Reiwa,”which means “beautiful harmony. Many of the activities over the next few days will happen in the overnight hours as Tokyo Japan is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern timezone.

Today President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will play golf; and then they will be joined by their spouses to attend a sumo wrestling cultural event and couples dinner.

8:10am (Tokyo, Local / 7:10pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs the Palace Hotel Tokyo route to Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan

8:20am (Tokyo) / 7:20pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan

8:30am (Tokyo) / 7:30pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Tokyo, Japan, en route to Chiba, Japan

9:00am (Tokyo) / 8:00pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Mobara Country Club Landing Zone, Chiba, Japan

1:35pm (Tokyo) / 12:35am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Chiba, Japan, en route to Tokyo, Japan, Chiba, Japan

2:05pm (Tokyo) / 1:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan

2:15pm (Tokyo) / 1:15am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Hardy Barracks Landing Zone en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

2:25pm (Tokyo) / 1:25am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

4:35pm (Tokyo) / 3:35am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel, en route Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

4:50pm (Tokyo) / 3:50am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, Tokyo, Japan

5:00pm (Tokyo) / 4:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the sumo wrestling cultural program, Tokyo, Japan

6:35pm (Tokyo) / 5:35am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium en route to dinner location, Tokyo, Japan

6:55pm (Tokyo) / 5:55am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at dinner location, Tokyo, Japan

7:00pm (Tokyo) / 6:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a couples dinner with the Prime Minister of Japan and Mrs. Abe, Tokyo, Japan

8:05pm (Tokyo) / 7:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart dinner location en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

8:20pm (Tokyo) / 7:20am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan

♦ Day #1 concludes ♦

The official visit itinerary will include the first formal state banquet hosted by the Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako tomorrow. The visit is a big honor intended to convey the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Japan.

President Trump and the First Lady are staying in Japan as the first State Guests of the new era “Reiwa”! TOKYO SKYTREE welcomes their historic visit with a special lighting inspired by the Stars and Stripes. Akie and I are looking forward to seeing them tomorrow ! pic.twitter.com/yMohHzRgWf — 安倍晋三 (@AbeShinzo) May 25, 2019

