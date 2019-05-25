President Trump Day One Schedule – Tokyo, Japan State Visit…

Earlier this month, the Japanese people welcomed the new Imperial Era of “Reiwa,”which means “beautiful harmony. Many of the activities over the next few days will happen in the overnight hours as Tokyo Japan is 13 hours ahead of U.S. Eastern timezone.
Today President Trump and Prime Minister Shinzo Abe will play golf; and then they will be joined by their spouses to attend a sumo wrestling cultural event and couples dinner.
8:10am (Tokyo, Local / 7:10pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs the Palace Hotel Tokyo route to Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan
8:20am (Tokyo) / 7:20pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan
8:30am (Tokyo) / 7:30pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Tokyo, Japan, en route to Chiba, Japan
9:00am (Tokyo) / 8:00pm (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Mobara Country Club Landing Zone, Chiba, Japan
1:35pm (Tokyo) / 12:35am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Chiba, Japan, en route to Tokyo, Japan, Chiba, Japan
2:05pm (Tokyo) / 1:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at Hardy Barracks Landing Zone, Tokyo, Japan
2:15pm (Tokyo) / 1:15am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT departs Hardy Barracks Landing Zone en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan
2:25pm (Tokyo) / 1:25am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT arrives at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan
4:35pm (Tokyo) / 3:35am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart the Palace Hotel, en route Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
4:50pm (Tokyo) / 3:50am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium, Tokyo, Japan
5:00pm (Tokyo) / 4:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY attend the sumo wrestling cultural program, Tokyo, Japan
6:35pm (Tokyo) / 5:35am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart Ryōgoku Kokugikan Stadium en route to dinner location, Tokyo, Japan
6:55pm (Tokyo) / 5:55am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at dinner location, Tokyo, Japan
7:00pm (Tokyo) / 6:00am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY participate in a couples dinner with the Prime Minister of Japan and Mrs. Abe, Tokyo, Japan
8:05pm (Tokyo) / 7:05am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY depart dinner location en route to the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan
8:20pm (Tokyo) / 7:20am (U.S. Eastern) THE PRESIDENT and THE FIRST LADY arrive at the Palace Hotel, Tokyo, Japan
♦ Day #1 concludes ♦
The official visit itinerary will include the first formal state banquet hosted by the Emperor Naruhito and Empress Masako tomorrow. The visit is a big honor intended to convey the importance of the relationship between the U.S. and Japan.
Yes, it’s been Sunday the 26th in Japan for several hours now. In fact it’s 7:02am in Tokyo right now when it’s 6:02pm EST the 25th in New York.
And, it’s 3:02 pm PST here in Moscow on the Willamette.
LikeLike
Friends are beyond price (see photos above).
LikeLike
U.S. Media staff has been told to not wear the color Purple on Monday when they visit the Japanese Imperial Palace.
Apparently the color purple is reserved in Japan for Emporers and the Imperial Family as well as high ranking officials.
Fox News Reporter John Roberts said that today.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I am sincerely happy that Japan and America are on the same team.
We are engaged in the serious business of making our respective countries stronger,
our economic and civil relationships stronger,
and perhaps even saving the free world.
I wish Abe and Trump successful negotiations, and low golf scores!
LikeLike