There is cool; there is really cool; and then there is landing at Mobara Country Club on a Marine-One chopper for a round of golf cool… just sayin’.

[Pool] Barely a cloud in the sky as POTUS landed in Marine-One at 9:05 am (10:05pm EDT) where at least 13 golf carts awaited. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dressed in a blue blazer and white pants, rolled up to Marine-One in a golf cart to meet POTUS, who is wearing a red jacket and carrying a red hat in his hand. The two shook hands and walked together. The president waved at the pool. He did not respond to shouted questions. The duo got into the golf cart. Prime Minister Abe was driving…

Translation: “It is golf in Chiba with President Trump who was greeted as the first state guests of the Japanese. I would like to make the Japan-U. S. alliance even more unwavering in the era of new Japanese.”

