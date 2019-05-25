President Trump Arrives at Mobara Country Club for Golf With Prime Minister Abe…

There is cool; there is really cool; and then there is landing at Mobara Country Club on a Marine-One chopper for a round of golf cool… just sayin’.
[Pool] Barely a cloud in the sky as POTUS landed in Marine-One at 9:05 am (10:05pm EDT) where at least 13 golf carts awaited. Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dressed in a blue blazer and white pants, rolled up to Marine-One in a golf cart to meet POTUS, who is wearing a red jacket and carrying a red hat in his hand. The two shook hands and walked together. The president waved at the pool. He did not respond to shouted questions. The duo got into the golf cart. Prime Minister Abe was driving…
Translation: “It is golf in Chiba with President Trump who was greeted as the first state guests of the Japanese. I would like to make the Japan-U. S. alliance even more unwavering in the era of new Japanese.”
President Trump is indeed cool. No matter how big or small the event no matter with regular people, heads of state or the rich and powerful, President Trump fits in. He is truly a man of ALL people!
LikeLiked by 28 people
“He is truly a man of ALL people!”
Yes, but mainly of Americans – because his red hat says USA!!! The man certainly knows how to make himself understood. 😀
LikeLiked by 9 people
Diplomacy at its finest! great leader and a great man. One of the greatest politicians of all time. I love it!!
LikeLiked by 6 people
I think he’s one og the greatest politicians of all time because he isn’t actually a politician.
(I have a low opinion of uniparty animals).
LikeLike
A man of ALL people, A man of all times. Godspeed President Trump. Godspeed.
LikeLiked by 2 people
Very Stable Cheshire Cat!!
Luv me some POTUS!!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Look at those grins.
The scores must be pretty good.
LikeLiked by 8 people
And even if he is having a bad day off the tee my President is a master of the foot wedge and takes a Mulligan whenever he damn well pleases. and who is going to stop him. Nobody!!! Step aside and let the man walk through, let the man walk through….
LikeLiked by 1 person
First thought was the Japanese groundskeeper going absolutely nuts looking at the huge Marine Force 1 divots in his fairway (that is a heavy helicopter).
Then they get in a golf cart and drive away! Fluffing awesome!
LikeLiked by 2 people
POTUS is not only cool – extraordinarily cool – but he’s a foxtrottin’ political genius. Watching the rollout of declassification and all that led up to it is jaw-dropping. It is indeed a great time to be an American.
LikeLiked by 4 people
Didn’t respond to shouted question? Oh the poor dears. 🙂
LikeLiked by 4 people
It’s just another calculated move in the ‘cover up’, Janice… The ‘cover up’ has many facets… Ignoring shouted questions like: “how are you able to avoid impeachment and hide all of the high crimes and misdemeanors you’ve committed?” is just another one. It’s diabolical, really.
LikeLike
First thought was the Japanese groundskeeper going absolutely nuts looking at the huge Marine Force 1 divots in his fairway (that is a heavy helicopter).
Then they get in a golf cart and drive away!
“Hey, we golfing heah!!!”
Fluffing awesome!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the selfie. Looks like a couple boys having fun!
Abe seems like he is ready to be infected by contagious winning. Too bad so sad poor China (womp womp).
LikeLiked by 3 people
Both seemed very relaxed,
Just heading out for a quick 18 before some dinner with the wives.
LikeLike
Fantastical!!! Would love to have been the refreshment cart on that game!
And what are the ladies doing and wearing?!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Love the selfie!!! That’s my POTUS…best President of my lifetime…and I loved Ronald Reagan!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Campaigned for Reagan in college, wrote Reagan all over my sneakers with a sharpie, named my first child Reagan, but Trump is beyond awesome!!
Best President in my lifetime…Best President in alot of lifetimes!!
LikeLike
he may be breaking the mold, too
Presidents have come from politics and military and now from commerce
LikeLike
Trump has great body language. HIs posture and stride always exudes self-confidence….in any group, it’s easy to see who is in charge. Every day I thank God for Trump. We are so blessed to have him!
LikeLiked by 5 people
Sugoi!
LikeLike
Inexorably, despite all their best efforts to frame, defame, blame and shame Donald Trump, the great man is emerging more powerful, more pure more determined than ever. They could not stop him! They could not keep him down. He is the force of a divine whirl wind, out from which God is speaking to us, of righteousness, obedience, respect for the creatures he made us to be, of the essential goodness, love and sovereignty of God. Of God’s founding of the greatest Nation ever to exist on the face of the planet. Trump is a redeeming word in a damning time! A voice from heaven above, telling us that God has not forsaken us, despite our depravity, our broken-ness and our sin. In Trump there is, just like Cyrus of old for the People of Israel, a chance to return to our roots, to revive the old and time tested ways that led to a good and righteous life. If Americans follow him, God will lead the US through to repentance, healing and true greatness! I only saw Trump up close once, two years ago, at a rally in WA state. I knew then that he was God’s man for this time. He had a bearing and a way that was unmistakably touched by the divine. He was then and is now a Spirit led man of and for God. Thank God for President Trump.
LikeLiked by 7 people
Deplorable Canuck, beautifully written words to describe our President. Bold as a lion.
LikeLike
A lion indeed! And he is set to roar like never before!
LikeLike
Deplorable Canuck, many, many likes, thanks. Truth in all your words, for those who see can see.
LikeLike
What D. Canuck said….with gusto. And I liked our VSGPDJT’s fist pump with Abe at the videos end. Footnote stuff, that would never be reported by yours truly.
LikeLike
Sarc off.
LikeLike
Hey DC, we need you to move SOUTH… We have space with your name on it here in the Granite State… We need a few of the kind of ‘Canucks’ who write what you just wrote to combat the Moonbat invasion from Massachusetts — who are killing our state! Bienvenue New Hampshire…
LikeLike
I have often thought of living state side. Been down many times on business etc and always love the good ol US of A. I remember the time when the Dominion of Canada was an unshakable friend of the US and we (my Grand Father’s at least) fought beside you in the Wars that mattered! Now we languish under the Globalist sock puppet Trudope, at least till October. Depending on how things go in October I may leave my options open. In my profession I have been offered a few Jobs state side from time to time. Family ties have kept me here. But I feel an uncommon kinship with you Patriots, because I love the idea of a democratic republic and a definable nation with borders and laws. Thanks for your kind comments.
LikeLike
China is on the menu boys!
LikeLiked by 1 person
“They could not stop him…They could not keep him down.”
LikeLiked by 1 person
He’s Batman!!!!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Watched it and the other POTUS snippets on NHK Newsline. They will show the Sumo championship bout. Lots of security scamming attendees.
LikeLike
Japan’s Prime Minister and the President of the United States taking a selfie! Such amazing men, yet so humble to show us that in many ways they are just like us.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Noted. The kind of color coordination we prefer to see more often, especially among our compatriots and allies.
LikeLike
I honestly like President Trump!
LikeLike
You will learn more about a man playing one round of golf with him than you will from working with him for ten years.
LikeLike
LikeLike
One day people will be reading about all this greatness to which:
‘We are actually lucky enough to live’
Words fail me while attempting to capture President Trump’s Spirit & Soul.
Everything about him is infectious and awe inspiring!
What a MAN!
What a PRESIDENT!
What a true Magnificent LEADER!
The United States has been BLESSED!
Thank you GOD!
LikeLike