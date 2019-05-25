President Trump Arrives at Mobara Country Club for Golf With Prime Minister Abe…

There is cool; there is really cool; and then there is landing at Mobara Country Club on a Marine-One chopper for a round of golf cool… just sayin’.

[Pool] Barely a cloud in the sky as POTUS landed in Marine-One at 9:05 am (10:05pm EDT) where at least 13 golf carts awaited.  Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, dressed in a blue blazer and white pants, rolled up to Marine-One in a golf cart to meet POTUS, who is wearing a red jacket and carrying a red hat in his hand. The two shook hands and walked together. The president waved at the pool. He did not respond to shouted questions. The duo got into the golf cart. Prime Minister Abe was driving…

Translation: “It is golf in Chiba with President Trump who was greeted as the first state guests of the Japanese. I would like to make the Japan-U. S. alliance even more unwavering in the era of new Japanese.”

39 Responses to President Trump Arrives at Mobara Country Club for Golf With Prime Minister Abe…

  1. FL_GUY says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:13 pm

    President Trump is indeed cool. No matter how big or small the event no matter with regular people, heads of state or the rich and powerful, President Trump fits in. He is truly a man of ALL people!

  2. progpoker says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:14 pm

    Very Stable Cheshire Cat!!
    Luv me some POTUS!!!

  3. 335blues says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:27 pm

    Look at those grins.
    The scores must be pretty good.

    • Ready Steady Go says:
      May 25, 2019 at 10:39 pm

      And even if he is having a bad day off the tee my President is a master of the foot wedge and takes a Mulligan whenever he damn well pleases. and who is going to stop him. Nobody!!! Step aside and let the man walk through, let the man walk through….

  4. ganesh says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:29 pm

    First thought was the Japanese groundskeeper going absolutely nuts looking at the huge Marine Force 1 divots in his fairway (that is a heavy helicopter).

    Then they get in a golf cart and drive away! Fluffing awesome!

  5. delighteddeplorable says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:30 pm

    POTUS is not only cool – extraordinarily cool – but he’s a foxtrottin’ political genius. Watching the rollout of declassification and all that led up to it is jaw-dropping. It is indeed a great time to be an American.

  6. Janice says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:31 pm

    Didn’t respond to shouted question? Oh the poor dears. 🙂

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      May 25, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      It’s just another calculated move in the ‘cover up’, Janice… The ‘cover up’ has many facets… Ignoring shouted questions like: “how are you able to avoid impeachment and hide all of the high crimes and misdemeanors you’ve committed?” is just another one. It’s diabolical, really.

  7. ganesh says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:33 pm

    First thought was the Japanese groundskeeper going absolutely nuts looking at the huge Marine Force 1 divots in his fairway (that is a heavy helicopter).

    Then they get in a golf cart and drive away!

    “Hey, we golfing heah!!!”

    Fluffing awesome!

  8. Fake Nametag says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:38 pm

    Love the selfie. Looks like a couple boys having fun!

    Abe seems like he is ready to be infected by contagious winning. Too bad so sad poor China (womp womp).

  9. WSB says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:42 pm

    Fantastical!!! Would love to have been the refreshment cart on that game!

    And what are the ladies doing and wearing?!

  10. Blind no Longer says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:51 pm

    Love the selfie!!! That’s my POTUS…best President of my lifetime…and I loved Ronald Reagan!

    • kiswa15 says:
      May 25, 2019 at 11:51 pm

      Campaigned for Reagan in college, wrote Reagan all over my sneakers with a sharpie, named my first child Reagan, but Trump is beyond awesome!!
      Best President in my lifetime…Best President in alot of lifetimes!!

  11. Southern Trumpette says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Trump has great body language. HIs posture and stride always exudes self-confidence….in any group, it’s easy to see who is in charge. Every day I thank God for Trump. We are so blessed to have him!

  12. Raised on Reagan says:
    May 25, 2019 at 10:53 pm

    Sugoi!

  13. Deplorable Canuck says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    Inexorably, despite all their best efforts to frame, defame, blame and shame Donald Trump, the great man is emerging more powerful, more pure more determined than ever. They could not stop him! They could not keep him down. He is the force of a divine whirl wind, out from which God is speaking to us, of righteousness, obedience, respect for the creatures he made us to be, of the essential goodness, love and sovereignty of God. Of God’s founding of the greatest Nation ever to exist on the face of the planet. Trump is a redeeming word in a damning time! A voice from heaven above, telling us that God has not forsaken us, despite our depravity, our broken-ness and our sin. In Trump there is, just like Cyrus of old for the People of Israel, a chance to return to our roots, to revive the old and time tested ways that led to a good and righteous life. If Americans follow him, God will lead the US through to repentance, healing and true greatness! I only saw Trump up close once, two years ago, at a rally in WA state. I knew then that he was God’s man for this time. He had a bearing and a way that was unmistakably touched by the divine. He was then and is now a Spirit led man of and for God. Thank God for President Trump.

    • Rebntex says:
      May 25, 2019 at 11:27 pm

      Deplorable Canuck, beautifully written words to describe our President. Bold as a lion.

    • zerodarkthirtyblog says:
      May 25, 2019 at 11:40 pm

      Deplorable Canuck, many, many likes, thanks. Truth in all your words, for those who see can see.

    • Daniel M. Camac says:
      May 25, 2019 at 11:56 pm

      What D. Canuck said….with gusto. And I liked our VSGPDJT’s fist pump with Abe at the videos end. Footnote stuff, that would never be reported by yours truly.

    • livefreeordieguy says:
      May 26, 2019 at 12:06 am

      Hey DC, we need you to move SOUTH… We have space with your name on it here in the Granite State… We need a few of the kind of ‘Canucks’ who write what you just wrote to combat the Moonbat invasion from Massachusetts — who are killing our state! Bienvenue New Hampshire…

      • Deplorable Canuck says:
        May 26, 2019 at 12:38 am

        I have often thought of living state side. Been down many times on business etc and always love the good ol US of A. I remember the time when the Dominion of Canada was an unshakable friend of the US and we (my Grand Father’s at least) fought beside you in the Wars that mattered! Now we languish under the Globalist sock puppet Trudope, at least till October. Depending on how things go in October I may leave my options open. In my profession I have been offered a few Jobs state side from time to time. Family ties have kept me here. But I feel an uncommon kinship with you Patriots, because I love the idea of a democratic republic and a definable nation with borders and laws. Thanks for your kind comments.

  14. DJT2020 says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:08 pm

    China is on the menu boys!

  15. grlangworth says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:16 pm

    “They could not stop him…They could not keep him down.”

  16. cthulhu says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:19 pm

    He’s Batman!!!!

  17. A2 says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Watched it and the other POTUS snippets on NHK Newsline. They will show the Sumo championship bout. Lots of security scamming attendees.

  18. dreamguardian007 says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:46 pm

    Japan’s Prime Minister and the President of the United States taking a selfie! Such amazing men, yet so humble to show us that in many ways they are just like us.

  19. RightAroundTheBlock says:
    May 25, 2019 at 11:57 pm

    Noted. The kind of color coordination we prefer to see more often, especially among our compatriots and allies.

  20. Angel at Watchyourlifeinpictures says:
    May 26, 2019 at 12:02 am

    I honestly like President Trump!

  21. trapper says:
    May 26, 2019 at 12:14 am

    You will learn more about a man playing one round of golf with him than you will from working with him for ten years.

  22. Troublemaker10 says:
    May 26, 2019 at 12:20 am

  23. Attorney at Law says:
    May 26, 2019 at 12:47 am

    One day people will be reading about all this greatness to which:

    ‘We are actually lucky enough to live’

    Words fail me while attempting to capture President Trump’s Spirit & Soul.

    Everything about him is infectious and awe inspiring!

    What a MAN!
    What a PRESIDENT!
    What a true Magnificent LEADER!

    The United States has been BLESSED!

    Thank you GOD!

