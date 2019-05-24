President Trump Refueling in Alaska: “Hey, I figured I might as well get out of the plane, right”…

The People’s President delivering buckets of fun. During a refueling stop in Alaska, en route to Japan, President Trump greets a standing group of smiling troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson… “I figured I might as well get out of the plane.” [Video]
Wow, they let teenagers into the military?
Say,Me,what is your point.
IKR?
Anyway, those young people are the future of this country… I just bet their parents are soooo proud of them…
I am proud of them…
Yeah, they’ve been “letting teenagers in” for quite awhile now
My Dad was 17 when he went ashore at Normandy
nim, I spent my first night (Friday, the 13th – an omen? 😆) at Parris Island, 1 week before my 19th birthday.
hell , they used to draft teens too . you didn’t know that ? “Me on “ knows . Me on & i only pawns in the game of life .
Either they’re getting younger or I’m getting older…
I’ll take “Am I Getting Older” for $1,000 Alex.
For $1000.00 this phrase used by Clint Eastwood in his movie Gran Torino is used to mock any sort of trivial or petty complaint, particularly those of older people regarding the young.
Buzzzz!
TheBigHarry
What is Get off my lawn.
Correct and that’s the end of double jeopardy.
They always let teenagers into the military. Where the hell have you been.
Kind of a harsh reaction. Do you have a problem with people posting some comment or maybe you’re the boss of the comments sections of all blogs. No they have not always allowed teenagers to enlist. My comment, if you watched the video for a minute, was in reference to how young they looked and the reality that teenagers are actually given tremendous responsibility (and they look so young). I guess I can’t get over how young they look.
enlisting . one thing . drafting another .
I know exactly what I said ,now we know what your point was.
Some people seemed to have read some type of meaning into your comment that is not there. I was also thinking how young they looked…didn’t realize that was insulting. more a comment on how old I am. The older I get, the younger everyone else looks.
I think the harsh reaction may be due to the fact that your question is somewhat baffling. It’s kind of like asking “Is water wet?” Of course they let teenagers in. They always have.
Actually most older treepers knew exactly what the OP meant. I looked at them and thought “How young they are, or maybe I’m getting old”. It just catches you unaware and makes me pray for them and hope God will look out for them.
In 1968 my Brother was 18 when he signed up with the AF to avoid being drafted into the Army.
My father was 17 when he parachuted into Europe
LikeLiked by 6 people
climate, they have been a number of stories which have surfaced over the years, where young teens (lying about their ages) joined the service during WWII. A well known hero, Audie Murphy lied, he was only 17. I am assuming even back then you had to be at least 18 to enlist.
s/b “there” right after your name, climate, not “they” – fingers are faster than my brain. 🙁
Janie,
My Dad did the same at 17.
The older I get the younger they look.
Yeah, they look so young don’t they. I was 19 when I joined , I guess I looked like that too.
It’s Alaska, they start driving at 10 years old. It’s called America, sissy’s need not apply.
Yep. A wonderful thing. You should see them at West Point.
John Qunicey Adams accompanied his father to France in 1778 at the age of ten. Diplomatic work he did…for two to three years if I am not mistaken.
We coddle young people way too much, IMHO.
They just look like teenagers/ kids as we get older, just saw patriots.
A young 61 year old.
Love the excitement from the female soldier who took the selfie. SO great!
The guy that got his MAGA hat autographed, bet he keeps that in a special place from now on.
And the pen that President Trump gave him.
Factoid;
It is ILLEGAL to manufacture any product (Pen, ashtray, etc.) with the,seal of POTUS. The W.H. is,said to have M&M’s with the seal on them, ‘prized’ gifts to hand out to guests, as “you can only get that, HERE.
Whitehouse orders pens for the POTUS, with the seal on them, thats part of the idea of people getting the pens.
It appears,PDJT has had them order felt tip pens for him, which he uses to sign E.O.’s and legislation,…and,HATS.
You see the man looking at the pen, after. Bet he’s looking at the POTUS seal.
Few years from now that will be a collectible item. PDJT has become larger than life.
If I had one, rotsa ruck getting me to sell it.
The best thing is that it is sincere… They are thrilled to pieces to see their Commander in Chief!!!
I was honored to serve during the Reagan administration. I can tell you that we, and all my troopmates, loved our CinC, because it was obvious that he loved us. I think it is even more so with President Trump. In a way I’m kind of sad to say this, because Ronaldus Magnus is/was one of my favorite Presidents, but I think President Trump is, uh, kinda leaving President Reagan in the dust.
Poor President Reagan was hamstrung with HW Bush and the Deep State all over him. He had all of the right instincts and was able to accomplish so much in spite of the coup surrounding him.
I just love him. He took a bullet as well. From a friend of the Bush family, no less.
However, PT is in a class all of his own.
Yes, she was doing a little “happy dance” afterwards. Super cute.
First thing I focused on.
She was great! Couldn’t shake it off!
That’s OUR President!!
We have a treeper there that said he would wave hello to the plane for us all, not knowing he would get out.
I hope OUR treeper made it to the tarmac and received a great surprise!!!
That is one happy, patriotic, and lucky group of warriors!
Love this president!!!!!
True story from back in the day:
Ronaldus Magnus stopped off at El Toro, and started walking along the Visiting Aircraft Line, stretching his legs. He and his detail and staffers reached a group of Marines working on an airplane, and he comes over and asks what’s up…
Everyone snaps to attention, and he’s very chill, and asks questions about their jobs, etc. The staffers get their names, and he continues on with his walk. The Marines go back to work, a little shell-shocked–they kind of felt as if it hadn’t quite happened, and no one would believe them if they said anything…
Fast forward three weeks.
Those guys he talked to? Reagan sent a very complimentary letter to their CO, praising their professional demeanor and their hard work in the summer sun…
The squadron Sergeant Major was asking, “HOW DID WE MANAGE TO GET VISITED BY THE PRESIDENT AND NONE OF YOU NINCOMPOOPS TOLD ME OR THE CO?”
Great memory, KP! Sometimes the chain of command is out of the loop.
Well I know this will be on all the MSM tonight,not
Watching him with the troops just makes me proud of our President.
he thrives doing this…I swear he looks younger than he did yesterday..God Bless our POTUS!!!
Amen. Man of the people.
Yep. 18 and older.
Boundless energy.
Compare that guys energy for a positive cause to our enemies Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler.
Sources reporting that Jerry Nadler will resign from chairmanship of house judiciary.Confidential medical sources are reporting that he suffered a stroke at press conference in NYC
Just hope he recovers and retires. Dislike his politics intensely but it stops there.
Agree..this doesn’t surprise me..he was a walking time bomb health wise..hoping. for his recovery and retirement
Huge like Patriot Bari! Takes a lot of mettle to rise above politics and revenge. Good on ya!
It’s like hoping Hitler retires and recovers from his ills. Just another human you know..
BS the POS can rot in hell ASAP
M,there is a time and place for this and it is not now or here,Thank you.
Dennis,
Fox News today: 71-year-old Rep. Jerry Nadler fell ill while attending an event in his New York City district with Mayor Bill de Blasio.
I’m hearing several people reporting it was a stroke.
George, it is said that God works in mysterious ways, and so He has.
Karma.
Agree.
Couldn’t happen to a nicer guy.
That right there is an amazing development. I hope Nadler recovers from this and retires.
Divine intervention may have been at hand or extraordinary stress from anticipation of exposure.
You know they were waiting there, hoping he would come out. What a great guy. He never lost touch with the “little guy”. Not only did he sign that guy’s MAGA hat, he gave him his own pen to keep. Aside from the increased responsibility soirees like this bring, the SS agents must get a kick out of serving this president.
Typically, the Presidential Protective Detail freaks out over these impromptu changes , they have every detail planned out well in advance and don’t like a sudden change that exposes the President, at least the one’s who are serious enough about their job as to sacrifice themselves to protect him.
I bet DJT grabs two handfuls of those pens and fills his pockets every time he’s among The People.
That’s our man…full of life! Thank you, President Trump, for being the gracious person you are. God bless you! Have a safe and productive trip.
from the WH,
Sorry about the other tweets,just wanted the vid.
Dennis,
Thanks for what you did do. I wouldn’t even know where to start to try something like that.
I love my President!!! What an amazing human being.
Enjoyed them all!
Thank you.
In the video there’s a serviceman on the right side of the screen, shorter than the others, nice head of dark hair, dimples (!)….. At the end of the video, watch the way he smiles and claps like crazy as POTUS says goodbye and walks away. Love that! He’ll remember those moments forever….
They all have such heartfelt ear-to-ear Smiles! Pure joy so see this!
He truly is making Americans proud of their country again, isn’t he!
Dang, SS sure were grippin’ their jacket mighty tight.. eh?
What for? Was this unplanned is all, the might as well get out..?
#MAGA
The gripping their jackets is sort of standard. It keeps their hands at the ready… And since they don’t have their jackets buttoned keeps all the stuff on their belt hidden.
If you watch the SS instead of Trump you can see how they work together as a team. Some have their heads on a swivel, others are focused more narrowly. Trump has SS on 3 sides that we can see and some who are the closest to him aren’t gripping their labels, but have their hands and bodies guiding and protecting him.
I LOVE MY PRESIDENT
Might be just something I’ve noticed, but Republican Presidents seems to get a much better response out of our troops when they visit than Democrat Presidents. The troop responses just seem more sincere and Republicans seem to enjoy being with the troops so much more.
They know that they are among friends who love and respect them.
….. and that goes both ways.
Who remembers the roar that GHWB got when he visited Iraq one time for Thanksgiving?
LikeLiked by 2 people
Future leaders. Awesome, PDJT. He is a good motivation and an inspiration to next generation.
I love this man.
I love him more than you do. Haha!
@ Matthew LeBlanc
👍👍
At Spyglass Hills Golf Course, in 2007 at the AT&T Golf Tournament (used to be called the Crosby), Donald Trump, paired with two pros and one other amateur, actor Mark Wahlberg, our POTUS was the only one of the four to proceed to the ropes to sign autographs for a group of about 6 or 7 junior high school age boys calling out “Mark, Mark” and “Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump.” I was standing with them as he approached. He engaged the group as he signed their hats and visors with questions about their hobbies and interests. I started to ask for an autograph, then recalled the small handful of celebrity autographs I did have—vestiges of fond memories, but the memories are what are important, not the tiny slips of paper–and I simply took in the scene of the happiness of those boys as Mr. Trump gave them much more than just the “time of day.”
Fond, fond memory (and yeah, it would be cool indeed if I did have an autograph of a POTUS, esp. this POTUS) but the memory and sharing it with you is worth much more.
TY. Filed Forever.
You’re very welcome.
thanks for sharing TI Howard..lovely story
You’re welcome–I wish he got more credit for his humanity.
One thing that jumps out about Trump: He likes people. Interacting with people. Creating a memory. How many of those military folks will remember shaking hands with the POTUS on a runway in Alaska for the rest of their lives? Taking a selfie with him, or getting him on video? it’s one reason he is president today … Hillary can’t stand average Americans. Neither could Obama. For all his flaws, Trump has the gift of being to relate to all kinds of people … and he really does appreciate our military
Nancy doesn’t talk to staff.
That is an interesting story, it seems weird that Mark Wahlberg would enjoy golf with Mr. Trump and then turn so virulently against him. He is one I would have expected to be pro AmericaFirst, but have been disappointed.
When future President Trump came to Little Rock AR for one of his early rallies, most of my fam made the drive to see him. He signed many autographs but one son and our oldest
granddaughter tried multiple times to get their hat and t shirt signed. They figured out the exit Mr Trump would take and raced to get there before he left. As he was walking up the tunnel ramp my son yelled “ Mr Trump, sign my hat”
Mr Trump heard him, stopped and motioned for them to toss it to his detail. He graciously signed hat and t shirt. Great man and great memory
Wow, Howard, thanks for sharing that!
The last time I had chills about watching a president mingle with the citizens was RR. PDJT is a genuine Schmoozer in Chief (in a very good way!). Also, great to see such attentive protection.
Salute!
Exactly, sd… Incredible protection… Those guys were fascinating to watch.
What an amazing man and leader ! Just the best !!
Signing hats like a rockstar, dropping MOABs on the deep state like a boss.
You reckon morale in Alaska bumped higher today?
It did in Elmendorf at the very least.
I know there’s one little airman first class that got the selfie, who was and probably is still on cloud nine. That was a happy girl right there. Good stuff.
He is so happy and the military that he is meeting are even happier!
That was awesome… Complete with the President giving a nice little shoutout to the F-22 and F-35 JSF… Two fighter jets that, despite their program execution warts, are near and dear to my heart and fabulous weapon systems… Those kids were so thrilled to see our President… PDJT rocks!
Thank you for your work! This blog is exceptional, the coverage/analysis on the Trade ideology is orders of magnitude better compared to financial news channels half-baked shock talk. I can’t wait to see the Japan ceremony, and am bigly excited for this trip in the overall agenda.
Look at all of the smiles! Priceless moment that will be remembered by these American Hero’s forever! God Bless America & God Bless our Troops
🇺🇸❤️🙏❤️🇺🇸
President Donald Trump, #ROBOPOTUS
Enchanting and mesmerizing! He loves people and our military.
Just cuz.
Trump at age 73 is a true success, a good man, public-spirited, striving to take the People’s Interests well in-hand.
On our historically objective, triplet-grouping normal curve, we rate him fourth of 44 incumbent Presidents (not double-counting Grover Cleveland). As time wears on to (say) AD 2040, the country’s next generational inflection-point, this early impression will only be confirmed.
We have a President who is not offended by the smell of Walmart shoppers. Whoda thought!
I’m so happy for these young Patriots! And also a tad envious! Haha! Maybe someday I could shake his hand too… 🙂
I absolutely love our President. And he absolutely loves us. No pretense. Genuine. Heartfelt. An unbreakable bond. I’m 69 and I would gladly put on my uniform once again if he asked.
My twenty years were great and I second your thought. I’d answer the call and I have a couple of years on you.
Note to Mr. Biden,
Observe that is how you , “Make appropriate and heart felt, personal and warm contact with another person.”
Not leering in to seeking a peek down a women blossom, or in your case prepubescent teens, nor copping a feel with a midrift gropping.
Simply put, he just makes me smile.
#❤️OurPOTUS
I for one am really pleased to be a part of this “Rag tag bunch of conservative misfits”
Thank you Sundance.
Rag On!
Love the response by the young lady around the 1:00 mark. She is absolutely thrilled to get a selfie with PDJT!
Our President Trump actually looks YOUNGER today than he did when he first took office. It’s another thing that must drive Nancy & Co. crazy.
https://saraacarter.com/del-rio-border-patrol-sector-hits-single-day-apprehension-record-for-past-decade/
“On May 20, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector arrested nearly 400 people, making it the sector’s busiest day in more than 10 years. Since October 1, 2018, arrests have increased 200 percent from last year, totaling over 29,000 individuals to date. Of these, over 16,500 have either been a part of a family unit or an unaccompanied alien child. This vulnerable demographic has risen dramatically, now over 750 percent in comparison to the same period of time last year.”
God Bless our Commander in Chief.
🇺🇸
