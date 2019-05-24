President Trump Refueling in Alaska: “Hey, I figured I might as well get out of the plane, right”…

Posted on May 24, 2019 by

The People’s President delivering buckets of fun. During a refueling stop in Alaska, en route to Japan, President Trump greets a standing group of smiling troops at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson… “I figured I might as well get out of the plane.”  [Video]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Donald Trump, Japan, Military, President Trump, Uncategorized. Bookmark the permalink.

124 Responses to President Trump Refueling in Alaska: “Hey, I figured I might as well get out of the plane, right”…

  1. Me says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:42 pm

    Wow, they let teenagers into the military?

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  2. sundance says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  3. flova says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:44 pm

    Love the excitement from the female soldier who took the selfie. SO great!

    Liked by 24 people

    Reply
    • todayistheday99 says:
      May 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      The guy that got his MAGA hat autographed, bet he keeps that in a special place from now on.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
      • Dennis Leonard says:
        May 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm

        And the pen that President Trump gave him.

        Liked by 9 people

        Reply
        • Dutchman says:
          May 24, 2019 at 9:19 pm

          Factoid;
          It is ILLEGAL to manufacture any product (Pen, ashtray, etc.) with the,seal of POTUS. The W.H. is,said to have M&M’s with the seal on them, ‘prized’ gifts to hand out to guests, as “you can only get that, HERE.
          Whitehouse orders pens for the POTUS, with the seal on them, thats part of the idea of people getting the pens.
          It appears,PDJT has had them order felt tip pens for him, which he uses to sign E.O.’s and legislation,…and,HATS.
          You see the man looking at the pen, after. Bet he’s looking at the POTUS seal.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
      • CNN_sucks says:
        May 24, 2019 at 8:55 pm

        Few years from now that will be a collectible item. PDJT has become larger than life.

        Liked by 10 people

        Reply
    • amwick says:
      May 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

      The best thing is that it is sincere… They are thrilled to pieces to see their Commander in Chief!!!

      Liked by 18 people

      Reply
      • Jeff says:
        May 24, 2019 at 9:41 pm

        I was honored to serve during the Reagan administration. I can tell you that we, and all my troopmates, loved our CinC, because it was obvious that he loved us. I think it is even more so with President Trump. In a way I’m kind of sad to say this, because Ronaldus Magnus is/was one of my favorite Presidents, but I think President Trump is, uh, kinda leaving President Reagan in the dust.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          May 24, 2019 at 9:52 pm

          Poor President Reagan was hamstrung with HW Bush and the Deep State all over him. He had all of the right instincts and was able to accomplish so much in spite of the coup surrounding him.

          I just love him. He took a bullet as well. From a friend of the Bush family, no less.

          However, PT is in a class all of his own.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
    • GB Bari says:
      May 24, 2019 at 8:52 pm

      Yes, she was doing a little “happy dance” afterwards. Super cute.

      Liked by 16 people

      Reply
    • Ilcon says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      First thing I focused on.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • WSB says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

      She was great! Couldn’t shake it off!

      Like

      Reply
  4. bambamtakethat says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:46 pm

    That’s OUR President!!

    We have a treeper there that said he would wave hello to the plane for us all, not knowing he would get out.

    I hope OUR treeper made it to the tarmac and received a great surprise!!!

    Liked by 20 people

    Reply
  5. paulie says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Love this president!!!!!

    Liked by 12 people

    Reply
  6. Ken Prescott (@KenAbides) says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    True story from back in the day:

    Ronaldus Magnus stopped off at El Toro, and started walking along the Visiting Aircraft Line, stretching his legs. He and his detail and staffers reached a group of Marines working on an airplane, and he comes over and asks what’s up…

    Everyone snaps to attention, and he’s very chill, and asks questions about their jobs, etc. The staffers get their names, and he continues on with his walk. The Marines go back to work, a little shell-shocked–they kind of felt as if it hadn’t quite happened, and no one would believe them if they said anything…

    Fast forward three weeks.

    Those guys he talked to? Reagan sent a very complimentary letter to their CO, praising their professional demeanor and their hard work in the summer sun…

    The squadron Sergeant Major was asking, “HOW DID WE MANAGE TO GET VISITED BY THE PRESIDENT AND NONE OF YOU NINCOMPOOPS TOLD ME OR THE CO?”

    Liked by 21 people

    Reply
  7. Dennis Leonard says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:47 pm

    Well I know this will be on all the MSM tonight,not

    Liked by 13 people

    Reply
  8. madeline says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:49 pm

    Watching him with the troops just makes me proud of our President.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
  9. GB Bari says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:50 pm

    Yep. 18 and older.
    Boundless energy.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  10. SAM-TruthFreedomLiberty says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:51 pm

    Compare that guys energy for a positive cause to our enemies Nancy Pelosi and Jerry Nadler.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  11. MTeresa says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:52 pm

    Sources reporting that Jerry Nadler will resign from chairmanship of house judiciary.Confidential medical sources are reporting that he suffered a stroke at press conference in NYC

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  12. Paul B. says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    You know they were waiting there, hoping he would come out. What a great guy. He never lost touch with the “little guy”. Not only did he sign that guy’s MAGA hat, he gave him his own pen to keep. Aside from the increased responsibility soirees like this bring, the SS agents must get a kick out of serving this president.

    Liked by 19 people

    Reply
    • George Hicks says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:29 pm

      Typically, the Presidential Protective Detail freaks out over these impromptu changes , they have every detail planned out well in advance and don’t like a sudden change that exposes the President, at least the one’s who are serious enough about their job as to sacrifice themselves to protect him.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • jbrickley says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      I bet DJT grabs two handfuls of those pens and fills his pockets every time he’s among The People.

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
  13. Lucille says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:53 pm

    That’s our man…full of life! Thank you, President Trump, for being the gracious person you are. God bless you! Have a safe and productive trip.

    Liked by 17 people

    Reply
  14. Dennis Leonard says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    from the WH,

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  15. itsarickthing says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:54 pm

    Dang, SS sure were grippin’ their jacket mighty tight.. eh?

    What for? Was this unplanned is all, the might as well get out..?

    #MAGA

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • MfM says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:53 pm

      The gripping their jackets is sort of standard. It keeps their hands at the ready… And since they don’t have their jackets buttoned keeps all the stuff on their belt hidden.

      If you watch the SS instead of Trump you can see how they work together as a team. Some have their heads on a swivel, others are focused more narrowly. Trump has SS on 3 sides that we can see and some who are the closest to him aren’t gripping their labels, but have their hands and bodies guiding and protecting him.

      Like

      Reply
  16. Red Hatty says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:57 pm

    I LOVE MY PRESIDENT

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  17. Bill_M says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:58 pm

    Might be just something I’ve noticed, but Republican Presidents seems to get a much better response out of our troops when they visit than Democrat Presidents. The troop responses just seem more sincere and Republicans seem to enjoy being with the troops so much more.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  18. CNN_sucks says:
    May 24, 2019 at 8:59 pm

    Future leaders. Awesome, PDJT. He is a good motivation and an inspiration to next generation.

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  19. Matthew LeBlanc says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:00 pm

    I love this man.

    Liked by 7 people

    Reply
  20. Tl Howard says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:02 pm

    At Spyglass Hills Golf Course, in 2007 at the AT&T Golf Tournament (used to be called the Crosby), Donald Trump, paired with two pros and one other amateur, actor Mark Wahlberg, our POTUS was the only one of the four to proceed to the ropes to sign autographs for a group of about 6 or 7 junior high school age boys calling out “Mark, Mark” and “Mr. Trump, Mr. Trump.” I was standing with them as he approached. He engaged the group as he signed their hats and visors with questions about their hobbies and interests. I started to ask for an autograph, then recalled the small handful of celebrity autographs I did have—vestiges of fond memories, but the memories are what are important, not the tiny slips of paper–and I simply took in the scene of the happiness of those boys as Mr. Trump gave them much more than just the “time of day.”

    Fond, fond memory (and yeah, it would be cool indeed if I did have an autograph of a POTUS, esp. this POTUS) but the memory and sharing it with you is worth much more.

    Liked by 22 people

    Reply
    • BlackKnightRides says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:06 pm

      TY. Filed Forever.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • Annie says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:08 pm

      thanks for sharing TI Howard..lovely story

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
    • Jack says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:18 pm

      One thing that jumps out about Trump: He likes people. Interacting with people. Creating a memory. How many of those military folks will remember shaking hands with the POTUS on a runway in Alaska for the rest of their lives? Taking a selfie with him, or getting him on video? it’s one reason he is president today … Hillary can’t stand average Americans. Neither could Obama. For all his flaws, Trump has the gift of being to relate to all kinds of people … and he really does appreciate our military

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
    • AmericaFirst says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:26 pm

      That is an interesting story, it seems weird that Mark Wahlberg would enjoy golf with Mr. Trump and then turn so virulently against him. He is one I would have expected to be pro AmericaFirst, but have been disappointed.

      Like

      Reply
    • Steele81 says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:36 pm

      When future President Trump came to Little Rock AR for one of his early rallies, most of my fam made the drive to see him. He signed many autographs but one son and our oldest
      granddaughter tried multiple times to get their hat and t shirt signed. They figured out the exit Mr Trump would take and raced to get there before he left. As he was walking up the tunnel ramp my son yelled “ Mr Trump, sign my hat”
      Mr Trump heard him, stopped and motioned for them to toss it to his detail. He graciously signed hat and t shirt. Great man and great memory

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
    • George Hicks says:
      May 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

      Wow, Howard, thanks for sharing that!

      Like

      Reply
  21. sdwiley says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    The last time I had chills about watching a president mingle with the citizens was RR. PDJT is a genuine Schmoozer in Chief (in a very good way!). Also, great to see such attentive protection.
    Salute!

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  22. beaujest says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:06 pm

    What an amazing man and leader ! Just the best !!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  23. Dee Paul Deje says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:09 pm

    Signing hats like a rockstar, dropping MOABs on the deep state like a boss.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  24. The Boss says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    You reckon morale in Alaska bumped higher today?

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  25. Katherine McCoun says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:11 pm

    He is so happy and the military that he is meeting are even happier!

    Liked by 6 people

    Reply
  26. livefreeordieguy says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    That was awesome… Complete with the President giving a nice little shoutout to the F-22 and F-35 JSF… Two fighter jets that, despite their program execution warts, are near and dear to my heart and fabulous weapon systems… Those kids were so thrilled to see our President… PDJT rocks!

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  27. WA2TN says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:12 pm

    Thank you for your work! This blog is exceptional, the coverage/analysis on the Trade ideology is orders of magnitude better compared to financial news channels half-baked shock talk. I can’t wait to see the Japan ceremony, and am bigly excited for this trip in the overall agenda.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  28. Don Barcome says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:15 pm

    Look at all of the smiles! Priceless moment that will be remembered by these American Hero’s forever! God Bless America & God Bless our Troops
    🇺🇸❤️🙏❤️🇺🇸

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  29. cobblestone404 says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:17 pm

    President Donald Trump, #ROBOPOTUS

    Like

    Reply
  30. simona says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:26 pm

    Enchanting and mesmerizing! He loves people and our military.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  31. Ilcon says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:28 pm

    Just cuz.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Pyrthroes says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:34 pm

    Trump at age 73 is a true success, a good man, public-spirited, striving to take the People’s Interests well in-hand.

    On our historically objective, triplet-grouping normal curve, we rate him fourth of 44 incumbent Presidents (not double-counting Grover Cleveland). As time wears on to (say) AD 2040, the country’s next generational inflection-point, this early impression will only be confirmed.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  33. H&HC, 2nd-16th says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:35 pm

    We have a President who is not offended by the smell of Walmart shoppers. Whoda thought!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  34. Jlwary says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    I’m so happy for these young Patriots! And also a tad envious! Haha! Maybe someday I could shake his hand too… 🙂

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  35. Zabadak says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:42 pm

    I absolutely love our President. And he absolutely loves us. No pretense. Genuine. Heartfelt. An unbreakable bond. I’m 69 and I would gladly put on my uniform once again if he asked.

    Like

    Reply
  36. mtk says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Note to Mr. Biden,

    Observe that is how you , “Make appropriate and heart felt, personal and warm contact with another person.”

    Not leering in to seeking a peek down a women blossom, or in your case prepubescent teens, nor copping a feel with a midrift gropping.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  37. NJF says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:47 pm

    Simply put, he just makes me smile.

    #❤️OurPOTUS

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  38. sdwiley says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:49 pm

    I for one am really pleased to be a part of this “Rag tag bunch of conservative misfits”
    Thank you Sundance.
    Rag On!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  39. Florida_Frank says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:51 pm

    Love the response by the young lady around the 1:00 mark. She is absolutely thrilled to get a selfie with PDJT!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  40. Seneca the Elder says:
    May 24, 2019 at 9:53 pm

    Our President Trump actually looks YOUNGER today than he did when he first took office. It’s another thing that must drive Nancy & Co. crazy.

    Like

    Reply
  41. mashall says:
    May 24, 2019 at 10:00 pm

    https://saraacarter.com/del-rio-border-patrol-sector-hits-single-day-apprehension-record-for-past-decade/

    “On May 20, Border Patrol agents in the Del Rio Sector arrested nearly 400 people, making it the sector’s busiest day in more than 10 years. Since October 1, 2018, arrests have increased 200 percent from last year, totaling over 29,000 individuals to date. Of these, over 16,500 have either been a part of a family unit or an unaccompanied alien child. This vulnerable demographic has risen dramatically, now over 750 percent in comparison to the same period of time last year.”

    Like

    Reply
  42. Maquis says:
    May 24, 2019 at 10:04 pm

    God Bless our Commander in Chief.
    🇺🇸

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s