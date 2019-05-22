Wednesday May 22nd – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
How Do You Want To Be Remembered?
On April 7th, 2012, newsman Mike Wallace, who anchored the program “60 Minutes,” died at age 92. For several days, the media paid tribute to him, recounting his career. The recurring theme was that the most memorable thing about Mike Wallace was his aggressive, confrontational style of journalism, of asking hard or offensive questions. Once Mike was asked, “How do you want to be remembered?” He responded, “Tough, but fair.”
Since all of us will one day face death, we should decide now how we want to be remembered. Perhaps the best way to be remembered was as Joshua was. When he died, he was called, “the servant of the Lord” (Judges 2:8). Such a legacy is a testimony of spiritual priority —- godly influence on others, and a life lived for something eternally important. How do you want to be remembered? Each of us basically decides by decisions we make now.
By Pastor John Fredericksen (On June 16, 2012)
https://bereanbiblesociety.org/how-do-you-want-to-be-remembered/
Judges 2:8 And Joshua the son of Nun, the servant of the LORD, died, being an hundred and ten years old.

Some of our Two Minutes articles were written many years ago by Pastor C. R. Stam for publication in newspapers. When many of these articles were later compiled in book form, Pastor Stam wrote this word of explanation in the Preface:
"It should be borne in mind that the newspaper column, Two Minutes With the Bible, has now been published for many years, so that local, national and international events are discussed as if they occurred only recently. Rather than rewrite or date such articles, we have left them just as they were when first published. This, we felt, would add to the interest, especially since our readers understand that they first appeared as newspaper articles."
To this we would add that the same is true for the articles written by others that we continue to add, on a regular basis, to the Two Minutes library.
