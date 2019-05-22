May 22nd – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #853

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 5 more days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”He restores my soul; He leads me in the paths of righteousness
For His name’s sake.” 🌟
Psalms 23:3
————–
***Praise: Fred Keller wins PENN’s seat vacated by Rep. Dan Marino with about 70% of votes–Trump Effect!
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team, esp Barr and Durham
— for Pres. Trump as meet with Dems on infrastructure at 11am ET
— for Pres. Trump when he has round-table meeting and makes remarks at fundraiser starting at 7:00pm ET….plus safety as he travels to Trump Int’l Hotel in DC (5 mins travel)
— Investigate the Investigators
— Dems Presidential Candidates to remained befuddled 😉
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for Farage, Brexit Party members, and Tommy Robinson from abuse
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–we are crowded
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for Trump Supporters in harm’s way in the Midwest–thunderstorms and tornadoes
— for Treepers in poor health–for comfort and healing
— We Are Born Free
————————————————–
🦅 “We, the citizens of America, are now joined in a great national effort to rebuild our country and to restore its promise for all of our people.” (2017 Inauguration)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Wednesday May 22, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 9 people
Praying 🙏.
Amen.
LikeLike
Praying !
Praying for our Angelle !
LikeLike
AMEN! SO earnest with prayers!
LikeLike
So say we all!
Also praying hard for PDJT’s safety and success as he reverses decades of Chinese treachery.
May the CCP waste away and free the people of China, especially those now persecuted for faith and righteousness.
GBPDJT
🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Update: Bevin won the primary.
LikeLiked by 5 people
Who the heck and why did the Republican Party allow a primary against Bevin?
Crap. This is what happens in New York, for goodness sake.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
Not even international protocol for asylum seekers.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 4 people
…with about 70% of the votes!
Trump Country!
LikeLiked by 4 people
Does not bode well for the democrats in 2020. 70% is platinum.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
The Democrats have elevated the tyranny of double-jeopardy to eternal-jeopardy. Treasonous Seditious tinder for Hellfire. 😡
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Opposition got used to getting ‘free ice cream’ thru-out their political careers.
When President Trump won, their ‘free Ice Cream’ got taken away from them unexpectedly, and they wanna their ‘free Ice Cream’ back.
Sore losers and demented people.
As President Trump would say…”Go home to Mommie.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
As President Trump embarks on his trip to London, let’s pray his secret security detail have reviewed the latest protest tactic being used in Europe: “Milk Shaking.”
https://www.theatlantic.com/international/archive/2019/05/milkshaking-britain-political-trend-right-wing/589876/
https://legalinsurrection.com/2019/05/milkshaking-is-the-fun-new-progressive-protest-tactic/
LikeLiked by 2 people
May all Milkshakes boomerang and hit the nasty protesters smack back in their faces.
😉
LikeLike
Hopefully, the Secret Service has been practicing “kneecapping with a shotgun” drills followed with “flamethrowing to ash until the milkshake is safely dispersed” exercises. Don’t these dumbasses realize that their “oh-so-safe-and-cuddly” milkshakes could be laced with anthrax or sarin, and if they get away with an adulterated one from Mickey-D’s, the laced ones will most assuredly be next?
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
When did the Intelligence Community start spying on Michael Flynn? 2015? 2014? Earlier?
LikeLike
As soon as he pissed-off the “O”.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s not possible for them to be inept when they are good at lying and covering up.
They are just pretending to be inept, hoping to get away with it based on that fake “inept attitude”.
I’m done with these people getting away with it…These people are Evil and they thought they had succeeded in normalizing Evil in our society. Thank God they failed…
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
PapaD should post here.
LikeLike
Maybe he does. 😉
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
“Trump Campaign Manager Brad Parscale Disputes Reports On Internal Polling
Trump 2020 campaign manager Brad Parscale is disputing media reports that claim the campaign’s internal polling shows the president trailing Joe Biden in key battleground states.
Politico reported Monday that that the campaign recently conducted polls in 17 states that ultimately showed President Donald Trump losing to former Vice President Joe Biden in three major Rust Belt states: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
Parscale, however, contended in a Tuesday statement that the campaign’s data is being misrepresented through “selectively leaked information.””
more at link:
https://dailycaller.com/2019/05/21/trump-campaign-brad-parscale-polling/
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people
He’s a real dotard.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
2′
FILE – In this April 18, 2019, file photo, Attorney General William Barr speaks about the release of a redacted version of special counsel Robert Mueller’s report during a news conference at the Department of Justice in Washington. Barr is … more >
‘Unprecedented power’: William Barr blasts federal judges over nationwide injunctions
By Jeff Mordock – The Washington Times – Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Attorney General William P. Barr on Tuesday railed against federal courts issuing nationwide injunctions blocking President Trump from implementing his policies, saying they wield “unprecedented power.”
In a speech before the American Law Institute, Mr. Barr said such injunctions block politicians of all stripes from enacting the voters’ will.
“One judge can, in effect, cancel the policy with the stroke of the pen,” he said. “No official in the United States government can exercise that kind of nationwide power, with the sole exception of the president. And the Constitution subjects him to nationwide election, among other constitutional checks, as a prerequisite to wielding that power.”
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
Let’s say Trump wins a second term and all the rats get purged from the govt.
We get a balanced budget, good trade agreements, happy farmers, the potholes get fixed and RBG is replaced by a Scalia clone. Everybody’s happy.
How do we then fix the moral and ethical decay that has been increasingly rotting America for all these years?
Drugs, child abuse, total dependency on social services by millions of people who have no interest in right or wrong, good or bad.
It’s not going to be fixed by a “good “ economy because these people have no interest in participating.
Today I made the 100 mile round trip to get a few groceries and the guy ahead of me in line kept tugging at his pant leg. As he took his stuff and left, I saw on the floor that he had crapped his pants and let it drop on the floor at the checkout counter.
The clerk said that he had done it before.
“My” America didn’t used to be like this and I don’t know how these people are going to be “repaired” so I can go back to the America that I knew.
LikeLiked by 1 person
I said this before, we look to man to solve these problems. The only way man can solve this is by directing men to God.
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
The leader of a NEW POLITICAL PARTY The TRUMPILICAN Party
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
Any news on the claim on Drudge about 7 hrs. of fire Tillison secret meetings.
LikeLike