Creepy Porn Lawyer Indicted for Defrauding Porn Star Client and Extortion Against Nike…

May 22, 2019

Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti has been indicted for identity theft, fraud, and ripping off his porn star client Stormy Daniels (indictment pdf below). Additionally, Avenatti has also been indicted for his extortion scheme against Nike apparel (indictment pdf below).

(U.S. Attorney SDNY) Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the indictment today of MICHAEL AVENATTI on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.

As alleged, AVENATTI used misrepresentations and a fraudulent document purporting to bear his client’s name and signature to convince his client’s literary agent to divert money owed to AVENATTI’s client to an account controlled by AVENATTI. AVENATTI then spent the money principally for his own personal and business purposes. The fraud and aggravated identity theft case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts of the Southern District of New York.

AVENATTI was separately indicted today on extortion charges, which were the subject of a previous Complaint and arrest of AVENATTI, relating to his alleged attempt to extract more than $20 million in payments from Nike, Inc., by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met. That case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe of the Southern District of New York.

Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Michael Avenatti abused and violated the core duty of an attorney – the duty to his client. As alleged, he used his position of trust to steal an advance on the client’s book deal.

As alleged, he blatantly lied to and stole from his client to maintain his extravagant lifestyle, including to pay for, among other things, a monthly car payment on a Ferrari. Far from zealously representing his client, Avenatti, as alleged, instead engaged in outright deception and theft, victimizing rather than advocating for his client.” (read more)

Here’s the indictment for Defrauding His Client:



Here’s the indictment for Extortion against Nike Inc.

72 Responses to Creepy Porn Lawyer Indicted for Defrauding Porn Star Client and Extortion Against Nike…

  1. Mark Thimesch says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    TDS has a funny way of causing those “infected”, to one day fall out of bed…and never be able to get back up.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
    • Ready Steady Go says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

      There is nothing better to do on a warm spring day, than to look up in the sky and see a big beautiful Trump boomerang coming right down at his enemies!!!! I love you 😘 Donald j Trump in a non-sexual way. Another week of the greatest president in my lifetime trolling on a Garry Kasparov like level. Thank you for being you player! You walk that aisle like slick Ric Flair

      Liked by 3 people

      Reply
      • Carrie2 says:
        May 22, 2019 at 3:25 pm

        Ready Steady, and I think now I must get all books put out by our President so I can be a whole lot wiser!

        Like

        Reply
        • Ready Steady Go says:
          May 22, 2019 at 3:49 pm

          So basically Michael Cohen will be out of prison before Michael avenatti, Bart O’kavanaugh will be on the supreme Court, and Donald j Trump will still be your President of the United States….

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • patti says:
          May 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

          You could get started here Carrie2…

          ‘Always get even’: Trump Book Dedicates Chapter To Getting …
          https://www.infowars.com/always-get-even-trump-book-dedicates-chapter-to-getting
          Mar 27, 2019 · A 2007 book authored by Donald Trump features a chapter breaking down how it’s crucial to exact revenge on enemies. In Think Big and Kick Ass: In Business and in Life, Trump dedicates Chapter 6 to the importance of getting revenge on people who wronged him. “My motto is: Always get even,” he wrote.

          Like

          Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:24 pm

      Mark, even more entertaining is this critter somehow (like Kamala) passed a Bar exam but really preferred to try and steal in any way he could from clients and non-clients. I think now he will never ever see the light of day freedom which reminds me of Cohen and his so-called attorneyship of stealing, cheating, lying and thinking either of them could never be caught. I love karma! I think we will see more of this from many of the supposed candidates as many already have a criminal past, including Joe and a real connection with Russia. Every day brings more down and to us more joy at justice being served.

      Like

      Reply
  2. cornfielddreamer says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    CNN’s Presidential Candidate.

    Liked by 11 people

    Reply
  3. BNJohanson says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:05 pm

    Schadenfreude at it finest…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  4. justoldcowboybill says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:06 pm

    Couldn’t happen to a nicer creep. Enjoy making porn flics with your new husband…

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  5. Von Henry says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:07 pm

    I think the jokes write themselves at this point, so there’s no need for me(or anyone else) to go there.

    😉

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  6. cornfielddreamer says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    RBG next on Karma list or did “it” happen already?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  7. OhNoYouDont says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:08 pm

    Piers Morgan
    ‏Verified account
    @piersmorgan
    Follow Follow @piersmorgan
    More Piers Morgan Retweeted Manu Raju
    BREAKING: Avenatti charged with screwing Stormy Daniels.
    Follow Follow @piersmorgan
    More Piers Morgan Retweeted Manu Raju
    BREAKING: Avenatti charged with screwing Stormy Daniels.

    Liked by 8 people

    Reply
  8. DJ says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    Fake services provided to fake boobs – how symmetrical…

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  9. mr.piddles says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    I always had the feeling that Avenatti is an a-hole. He just gives off that “a-hole vibe”. But I totally underestimated just how much of an a-hole he apparently is.

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  10. Sparty says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:09 pm

    25 years. That’s my gut feel based on LA NY crime combo platter.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  11. Sue Fowler says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:11 pm

    No heroes in this story. A resounding YUCK!!😝

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  12. SeanThornton says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:14 pm

    Basta!

    (LOL)

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  13. susandyer1962 says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:15 pm

    Hahaha and the hits just keep on comin’……what a piece of garbage!!!!

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  14. Sherri Young says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:16 pm

    Mr. Avenatti, sir…please place the crack pipe on the floor then step backwards with your hands in the air.

    You’ve gotta ask: What is this guy’s pharmaceutical of choice?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:31 pm

      Sherri, just his plain love of self and hence selfishness to the nth degree. So brain dead not to understand that sooner or later comes karma!

      Like

      Reply
  15. Kenji says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    Wow! Raping a whore … that’s LOW.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  16. Perot Conservative says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:17 pm

    And how will he ever pay his taxes, Tully’s debts, business debts? Let me guess, declare bankruptcy from Club Fed?

    Please, Judges, garner any future royalties from book deals, scams, etc.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  17. Perot Conservative says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:19 pm

    Odd idea. Is this also some twisted way for SDNY to pretend they are even handed?

    See, we took down one of our own!

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  18. Skippy says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:21 pm

    Who truly cares! Avenatti was outed from the beginning as a total lier and fool. Don’t give him space.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  19. Dan Dan says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    And the presstitutes will lament and make this all about them and of course blame President Trump… 3…2..1

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  20. Kleen says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:22 pm

    Sundance, pleeeeeease have the picture of the CPL with the CNN crew?

    Like

    Reply
  21. grandmotherpatriot says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:24 pm

    CNN Lap Dog is going to the Big House!

    Like

    Reply
  22. Kleen says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:27 pm

    It will only get better of she declares bankruptcy after paying Trump’s legal fees. Hahahahahahaha

    She is getting too old to keep doing what does for a living. Now what?

    She deserves to be financially ruined after putting Trump and his family through what she did.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm

      Kleen, but there is NO money available and she is still working so I don’t see a BK happening at least not now.

      Like

      Reply
      • Dutchman says:
        May 22, 2019 at 3:45 pm

        Oh, she will continue making $ from her ‘strip show’, for awhile yet.

        Thing is, its FREE to get IN (to see her show).
        Have to PAY, to leave, and extra to rent guide dog to lead you out, since most are blinded for 5-10 minutes!

        Like

        Reply
  23. Honest Abbey says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:29 pm

    Exactly how many indictments does it take for someone to lose their law license? Or better yet, for someone to actually spend a night in jail? Why hasn’t his bail been revoked yet?

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm

      Honest, I still think about that but it appears the America association for lawyers doesn’t care any more so I have begun to think they are democrats and any lawyer that is dishonest to the core is acceptable. I still wonder why the state he passed the Bar in and probably worked for some time did not disbar him either.

      Like

      Reply
  24. Kleen says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:30 pm

    I don’t believe in Karma. But Trump-Karma is real. Proven over and over again.

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • Carrie2 says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:38 pm

      SD, no surprise that the fake news people who are not trustworthy would love another non- trustworthy and I wonder if they will even take back some of their rhetoric now, but I doubt it. They have been shafted royally and will keep mouths shut. So desperate they were to support him and pull down our President, so again karma has caught up with them as well.

      Like

      Reply
  26. Clivus Multrum (@ClivusM) says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    His career was over after he tried to steal headlines from Senate Democrats during their Kavanaugh circus.

    The emotionally unstable Ford woman was unbelievable to begin with, but when Avenatti jumped in with his lying client trying to sell the gang-bang / spiked punch bowl story it was too preposterous even for democrats, so they threw him overboard.

    Dude looks physically small and obviously suffers from a Napoleon Complex.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  27. Bubby says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:33 pm

    This is so funny! Reliable Sources is an oxymoron! His 2019 primary strategy now is to avoid being perp walked off to jail! Lol!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  28. Drogers says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:34 pm

    First rule of hole digging – when you’re in one, stop digging.

    What a putz.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  29. TwoLaine says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:35 pm

    Hmmm….. Fraud & Extortion. Isn’t that what they both tried to do to Candidate/President Elect/President TRUMP? Blackmail?

    Same thing that happened to David Letterman?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  30. Kleen says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:37 pm

    Ok, I have to be honest. When CPL first talked about his intention of running for POTUS as a Democrat I laughed. But now I definitely think he qualifies. While Democrats promote allowing felons vote from prison, CPL can promise to allow fellons be POTUS from prison. Our first felon candidate from his jail cell. CNN will think that’s very diverse and progressive.

    Like

    Reply
  31. Joe says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:38 pm

    Foreshadowing of what’s to come.

    Like

    Reply
  32. Bob Parker says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:39 pm

    It seems to me that Avenatti is now duly qualified to declare his candidacy for President as a Democrap.

    Heck, he’s got the corruption qualification covered in spades if you will & spades if you won’!

    Like

    Reply
  33. sarasotosfan says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:40 pm

    It’s pretty clear a Receiver needs to be appointed. I’d love to see his accounting of what occurred over the past year with this clown. You know, who paid him, how much, etc. Some networks will be red faced.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  34. JB says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:41 pm

    “CPL indicted for Defrauding Porn Star Client”
    Well, at least it wasn’t for de-flowering her.

    Like

    Reply
    • Dutchman says:
      May 22, 2019 at 3:55 pm

      Wish someone would go look at the finances of the women who came out during the campaign, saying DJT engaged in inappropriate behavior.

      Deep dive on THEIR finances, and those of close relatives.

      THEN same for accusers of Roy Moore, and trace the $ to the SOURCE.

      MANUFACTURED Oct. Surprises has been going on for a LONG time, Uniparty tactic needs to be exposed and ended.

      THATS what the dossier was, initially IMHO. Then, when Adm.Rogers ‘busted’ the operation of political spying, they were in a hurry to try to covrr it up, and used the dossier to get the FISA’s.

      In other words,,INITIALLY two SEPERATE operations, one by Hillary campaign, a different one by I.C. that became melded.

      Anyway, crap been going on for long time, needs to end.

      Like

      Reply
  35. MaineCoon says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:46 pm

    I post an excerpt from the linked USAO SDNY article beecause the lone sentence after sentencing guidelines is very interesting. It appears to me that all ZERO judges are on notice that the world is watching.

    FTA: AVENATTI, 48, of Los Angeles, California, is charged in the fraud and aggravated identity theft indictment with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory term of imprisonment of two years in addition to the sentence imposed for the wire fraud charge.

    AVENATTI is charged in the extortion indictment with one count of conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, one count of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and one count of extortion, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.

    The maximum potential sentences in both cases are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.

    Like

    Reply
  36. JoAnn Leichliter says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:52 pm

    The Trump Curse strikes again. This time it’s a double whammy.

    Like

    Reply
  37. Kleen says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:53 pm

    It would very diverse to have a soon to be felon running for POTUS as a Democrat.
    So progressive! The sad part is if he was trully allowed to run, he could probably win the nomination.

    I’m shocked he didn’t date a few celebrities

    He was seen having dinner with Christie Brinkley. Hahahahahahahaha.

    She may able add to her resume: Dated a convited felon, woman abuser.
    Girl power!

    Like

    Reply
  38. andyocoregon says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:54 pm

    Lock him up!
    Lock him up!

    Like

    Reply
  39. Kleen says:
    May 22, 2019 at 3:58 pm

    Prosecutors have charged Michael Avenatti, 48, with ripping off Stormy Daniels
    The controversial ex lawyer of Daniels is accused of taking $300,000 which had been intended to be paid to the former porn star as part of her tell-all book deal
    A charging document said Avenatti forged Daniels’ signiture and had large advances on the book deal diverted to an account controlled by himself
    He then used the money for airfare, restaurants, car payments and dry cleaning
    The new charges were filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan who have already accused Avenatti of extortion in a case involving the sports brand Nike
    Avenatti, 48, was previously arrested by the FBI and charged with embezzlement, wire, bank and bankruptcy fraud as well as tax-related charges
    The attorney said: ‘No monies relating to Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled,’ adding ‘she received millions of dollars worth of legal services’

    Like

    Reply
  40. stats_guy says:
    May 22, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    This guy should spend the next 25 years in prison for defrauding his disabled client of his court settlement. Then tack on the other time after that. CNN hires the vilest of people.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  41. MM says:
    May 22, 2019 at 4:06 pm

    next up Stormy indicted for blackmail of PDJT….

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  42. Devil in the Blue Drapes says:
    May 22, 2019 at 4:14 pm

    Whatever happened with Mark Geragos? When the Nike extortion attempt was first announced, Geragos was said to be involved.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  43. John Rawls says:
    May 22, 2019 at 4:19 pm

    maybe one of obama’s prosecutors will absolve him of his crimes.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

