Creepy Porn Lawyer Indicted for Defrauding Porn Star Client and Extortion Against Nike…

Creepy Porn Lawyer Michael Avenatti has been indicted for identity theft, fraud, and ripping off his porn star client Stormy Daniels (indictment pdf below). Additionally, Avenatti has also been indicted for his extortion scheme against Nike apparel (indictment pdf below).
(U.S. Attorney SDNY) Geoffrey S. Berman, the United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, and William F. Sweeney Jr., Assistant Director-in-Charge of the New York Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (“FBI”), announced the indictment today of MICHAEL AVENATTI on fraud and aggravated identity theft charges.
As alleged, AVENATTI used misrepresentations and a fraudulent document purporting to bear his client’s name and signature to convince his client’s literary agent to divert money owed to AVENATTI’s client to an account controlled by AVENATTI. AVENATTI then spent the money principally for his own personal and business purposes. The fraud and aggravated identity theft case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Deborah Batts of the Southern District of New York.
AVENATTI was separately indicted today on extortion charges, which were the subject of a previous Complaint and arrest of AVENATTI, relating to his alleged attempt to extract more than $20 million in payments from Nike, Inc., by threatening to use his ability to garner publicity to inflict substantial financial and reputational harm on the company if his demands were not met. That case is assigned to U.S. District Judge Paul Gardephe of the Southern District of New York.
Manhattan U.S. Attorney Geoffrey S. Berman said: “Michael Avenatti abused and violated the core duty of an attorney – the duty to his client. As alleged, he used his position of trust to steal an advance on the client’s book deal.
As alleged, he blatantly lied to and stole from his client to maintain his extravagant lifestyle, including to pay for, among other things, a monthly car payment on a Ferrari. Far from zealously representing his client, Avenatti, as alleged, instead engaged in outright deception and theft, victimizing rather than advocating for his client.” (read more)
Here’s the indictment for Defrauding His Client:
TDS has a funny way of causing those “infected”, to one day fall out of bed…and never be able to get back up.
There is nothing better to do on a warm spring day, than to look up in the sky and see a big beautiful Trump boomerang coming right down at his enemies!!!! I love you 😘 Donald j Trump in a non-sexual way. Another week of the greatest president in my lifetime trolling on a Garry Kasparov like level. Thank you for being you player! You walk that aisle like slick Ric Flair
Ready Steady, and I think now I must get all books put out by our President so I can be a whole lot wiser!
So basically Michael Cohen will be out of prison before Michael avenatti, Bart O’kavanaugh will be on the supreme Court, and Donald j Trump will still be your President of the United States….
You could get started here Carrie2…
‘Always get even’: Trump Book Dedicates Chapter To Getting …
https://www.infowars.com/always-get-even-trump-book-dedicates-chapter-to-getting…
Mar 27, 2019 · A 2007 book authored by Donald Trump features a chapter breaking down how it’s crucial to exact revenge on enemies. In Think Big and Kick Ass: In Business and in Life, Trump dedicates Chapter 6 to the importance of getting revenge on people who wronged him. “My motto is: Always get even,” he wrote.
Mark, even more entertaining is this critter somehow (like Kamala) passed a Bar exam but really preferred to try and steal in any way he could from clients and non-clients. I think now he will never ever see the light of day freedom which reminds me of Cohen and his so-called attorneyship of stealing, cheating, lying and thinking either of them could never be caught. I love karma! I think we will see more of this from many of the supposed candidates as many already have a criminal past, including Joe and a real connection with Russia. Every day brings more down and to us more joy at justice being served.
CNN’s Presidential Candidate.
“Rock Star” I think he was called. Or maybe that was the MSNBC Bimbo who said that. Hard to keep ’em straight.
Yep. It was that aging whore Stephanie Rhule. Or maybe that other aging whore Nicole Wallace. I keep mixing up those two whores.
maybe one of obama’s prosecutors will absolve him of his crimes.
Somebody should do a Slo-Mo Montage of all of Avenatti’s MSM appearances set to that old Green Day song. They could do shots of him yukkin’ it up with Chris Cuomo and Brooke Baldwin…
…well, here ’tis without the music — rather with the idiot’s words!
https://twitchy.com/dougp-3137/2019/05/22/so-pathetic-resistance-media-fawning-over-michael-avenatti-has-not-aged-well-roll-tape/
How many CNN and MSNBC had journalistic orgasms when this clown appeared on their shows? I remember Stephanie Rhule was drooling, squirming and squirting in her skirt when she talked to him. That Bozo Bill Maher started talking about avenatti for president nonsense. CNN bumped Alan dershowitz for this ambulance chaser. Trump doesn’t have to discredit the media. They do it to themselves. And they are oblivious to it. CNN has an audience of less than 900,000 viewers per show in PRIME TIME!!!! They don’t realize it’s not the 1970s with 40 million viewers watching Walter Cronkite. They live in a clueless bubble on confirmation bias. Rant over!
Running mate to Biden:
Creepy/Creepy 2020
Creepy/Creepier, kind of like Dumb & Dumber. 🙂
Where is CNN on this news?
“Alex, I would like to take news headlines that you will never see on CNN for $200”
BREAKING NEWS!!!!!!!!!!!
Today former CNN legal contributor and guest host Michael avenatti was charged with….
Schadenfreude at it finest…
Couldn’t happen to a nicer creep. Enjoy making porn flics with your new husband…
I think the jokes write themselves at this point, so there’s no need for me(or anyone else) to go there.
RBG next on Karma list or did “it” happen already?
Lmao!
I would comment but I’m too busy laughing.
Fake services provided to fake boobs – how symmetrical…
I always had the feeling that Avenatti is an a-hole. He just gives off that “a-hole vibe”. But I totally underestimated just how much of an a-hole he apparently is.
Always go with your gut feeling.
Remember he’s a lawyer, so that’s always a x 10 multiplier.
25 years. That’s my gut feel based on LA NY crime combo platter.
Minimum.
No heroes in this story. A resounding YUCK!!😝
Basta!
Hahaha and the hits just keep on comin’……what a piece of garbage!!!!
Mr. Avenatti, sir…please place the crack pipe on the floor then step backwards with your hands in the air.
You’ve gotta ask: What is this guy’s pharmaceutical of choice?
Sherri, just his plain love of self and hence selfishness to the nth degree. So brain dead not to understand that sooner or later comes karma!
Wow! Raping a whore … that’s LOW.
And how will he ever pay his taxes, Tully’s debts, business debts? Let me guess, declare bankruptcy from Club Fed?
Please, Judges, garner any future royalties from book deals, scams, etc.
Odd idea. Is this also some twisted way for SDNY to pretend they are even handed?
See, we took down one of our own!
Who truly cares! Avenatti was outed from the beginning as a total lier and fool. Don’t give him space.
And the presstitutes will lament and make this all about them and of course blame President Trump… 3…2..1
Sundance, pleeeeeease have the picture of the CPL with the CNN crew?
CNN Lap Dog is going to the Big House!
It will only get better of she declares bankruptcy after paying Trump’s legal fees. Hahahahahahaha
She is getting too old to keep doing what does for a living. Now what?
She deserves to be financially ruined after putting Trump and his family through what she did.
Kleen, but there is NO money available and she is still working so I don’t see a BK happening at least not now.
Oh, she will continue making $ from her ‘strip show’, for awhile yet.
Have to PAY, to leave, and extra to rent guide dog to lead you out, since most are blinded for 5-10 minutes!
Exactly how many indictments does it take for someone to lose their law license? Or better yet, for someone to actually spend a night in jail? Why hasn’t his bail been revoked yet?
Honest, I still think about that but it appears the America association for lawyers doesn’t care any more so I have begun to think they are democrats and any lawyer that is dishonest to the core is acceptable. I still wonder why the state he passed the Bar in and probably worked for some time did not disbar him either.
I don’t believe in Karma. But Trump-Karma is real. Proven over and over again.
SD, no surprise that the fake news people who are not trustworthy would love another non- trustworthy and I wonder if they will even take back some of their rhetoric now, but I doubt it. They have been shafted royally and will keep mouths shut. So desperate they were to support him and pull down our President, so again karma has caught up with them as well.
His career was over after he tried to steal headlines from Senate Democrats during their Kavanaugh circus.
The emotionally unstable Ford woman was unbelievable to begin with, but when Avenatti jumped in with his lying client trying to sell the gang-bang / spiked punch bowl story it was too preposterous even for democrats, so they threw him overboard.
Dude looks physically small and obviously suffers from a Napoleon Complex.
This is so funny! Reliable Sources is an oxymoron! His 2019 primary strategy now is to avoid being perp walked off to jail! Lol!
First rule of hole digging – when you’re in one, stop digging.
What a putz.
Hmmm….. Fraud & Extortion. Isn’t that what they both tried to do to Candidate/President Elect/President TRUMP? Blackmail?
Same thing that happened to David Letterman?
Ok, I have to be honest. When CPL first talked about his intention of running for POTUS as a Democrat I laughed. But now I definitely think he qualifies. While Democrats promote allowing felons vote from prison, CPL can promise to allow fellons be POTUS from prison. Our first felon candidate from his jail cell. CNN will think that’s very diverse and progressive.
Foreshadowing of what’s to come.
It seems to me that Avenatti is now duly qualified to declare his candidacy for President as a Democrap.
Heck, he’s got the corruption qualification covered in spades if you will & spades if you won’!
It’s pretty clear a Receiver needs to be appointed. I’d love to see his accounting of what occurred over the past year with this clown. You know, who paid him, how much, etc. Some networks will be red faced.
“CPL indicted for Defrauding Porn Star Client”
Well, at least it wasn’t for de-flowering her.
Wish someone would go look at the finances of the women who came out during the campaign, saying DJT engaged in inappropriate behavior.
Deep dive on THEIR finances, and those of close relatives.
THEN same for accusers of Roy Moore, and trace the $ to the SOURCE.
MANUFACTURED Oct. Surprises has been going on for a LONG time, Uniparty tactic needs to be exposed and ended.
THATS what the dossier was, initially IMHO. Then, when Adm.Rogers ‘busted’ the operation of political spying, they were in a hurry to try to covrr it up, and used the dossier to get the FISA’s.
In other words,,INITIALLY two SEPERATE operations, one by Hillary campaign, a different one by I.C. that became melded.
Anyway, crap been going on for long time, needs to end.
I post an excerpt from the linked USAO SDNY article beecause the lone sentence after sentencing guidelines is very interesting. It appears to me that all ZERO judges are on notice that the world is watching.
FTA: AVENATTI, 48, of Los Angeles, California, is charged in the fraud and aggravated identity theft indictment with one count of wire fraud, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, and one count of aggravated identity theft, which carries a mandatory term of imprisonment of two years in addition to the sentence imposed for the wire fraud charge.
AVENATTI is charged in the extortion indictment with one count of conspiracy to transmit interstate communications with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison, one count of transmission of interstate communications with intent to extort, which carries a maximum penalty of two years in prison, and one count of extortion, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison.
The maximum potential sentences in both cases are prescribed by Congress and are provided here for informational purposes only, as any sentencing of the defendant will be determined by the judge.
He is behind in child support again too.
The Trump Curse strikes again. This time it’s a double whammy.
It would very diverse to have a soon to be felon running for POTUS as a Democrat.
So progressive! The sad part is if he was trully allowed to run, he could probably win the nomination.
I’m shocked he didn’t date a few celebrities
He was seen having dinner with Christie Brinkley. Hahahahahahahaha.
She may able add to her resume: Dated a convited felon, woman abuser.
Girl power!
Lock him up!
Lock him up!
Lock her (stormy) up with him…..
Prosecutors have charged Michael Avenatti, 48, with ripping off Stormy Daniels
The controversial ex lawyer of Daniels is accused of taking $300,000 which had been intended to be paid to the former porn star as part of her tell-all book deal
A charging document said Avenatti forged Daniels’ signiture and had large advances on the book deal diverted to an account controlled by himself
He then used the money for airfare, restaurants, car payments and dry cleaning
The new charges were filed by federal prosecutors in Manhattan who have already accused Avenatti of extortion in a case involving the sports brand Nike
Avenatti, 48, was previously arrested by the FBI and charged with embezzlement, wire, bank and bankruptcy fraud as well as tax-related charges
The attorney said: ‘No monies relating to Daniels were ever misappropriated or mishandled,’ adding ‘she received millions of dollars worth of legal services’
This guy should spend the next 25 years in prison for defrauding his disabled client of his court settlement. Then tack on the other time after that. CNN hires the vilest of people.
next up Stormy indicted for blackmail of PDJT….
Whatever happened with Mark Geragos? When the Nike extortion attempt was first announced, Geragos was said to be involved.
maybe one of obama’s prosecutors will absolve him of his crimes.
