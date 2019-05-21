Tuesday May 21st – Open Thread

Our Father, who art in heaven, hallowed be thy Name. Thy kingdom come. THY WILL BE DONE, on earth as it is in heaven. Give us this day our daily bread. And forgive us our trespasses, as we forgive those who trespass against us. And lead us not into temptation, but DELIVER US FROM EVIL. For Thine is the kingdom and the power and the glory, forever and ever. Amen †
Advertisements
Justified Without A Cause
God tells us in His Word that believers are “justified freely by His grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus” (Rom. 3:24). The word “freely,” here, does not mean “without cost,” but “without cause.” The same original word is so translated in John 15:25, where we find the words of Christ: “They hated Me without a cause.”
Thus sinners hated Christ “without a cause,” yet God justifies sinners “without a cause.”How can this be? Let’s see:
What had Christ done to earn the enmity of men? Nothing whatever. He had been kind and good, had helped those in distress, had healed their sick, had made the dumb to speak, the deaf to hear, the blind to see, and the lame to leap for joy. Why, then, did they hate Him: The Bible says they hated Him “without a cause, i.e., without any cause in Him. The cause of their hatred lay in their own evil hearts.
But on the other hand, what have sinners done to merit justification before God? Again the answer is: Nothing whatever. They have broken His commandments every day, lying, stealing, and committing hundreds of other sins. Yet in love God gave His Son to die for them on Calvary “that He might be just and [at the same time] the Justifier of him that believeth in Jesus” (Rom. 3:26). He loves and justifies believers “without a cause”, i.e., without any cause in them. The cause is to be found in His own compassionate heart, for “GOD IS LOVE.”
Thus those who trust in Christ, who died for our sins, are justified without a cause, by God’s grace, through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus.
“God commendeth His love toward us in that while we were yet sinners Christ died for us” (Rom. 5:8).
“By this man is preached…the forgiveness of sins, and by Him all that believe are justified from all things, from which He could not be justified by the law of Moses” (Acts 13:38,39).
By Pastor Cornelius R. Stam
https://www.bereanbiblesociety.org/justified-without-a-cause/
Romans. 3:24 Being justified freely by his grace through the redemption that is in Christ Jesus:
John 15:25 But this cometh to pass, that the word might be fulfilled that is written in their law, They hated me without a cause.
Romans 3:26 To declare, I say, at this time his righteousness: that he might be just, and the justifier of him which believeth in Jesus.
Romans 5:8 But God commendeth his love toward us, in that, while we were yet sinners, Christ died for us.
Acts 13:38 Be it known unto you therefore, men and brethren, that through this man is preached unto you the forgiveness of sins: 39 And by him all that believe are justified from all things, from which ye could not be justified by the law of Moses.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 2 people
May being National Military Appreciation Month and Memorial Day right around the corner and all I thought the Treepers might be interested in sending a birthday card to a vet. Following is from my Military.com feed:
https://www.military.com/military-report/world-war-ii-vet-turning-100-and-shed-birthday-card-you.html?ESRC=mr_190513.nl
I don’t think there’ll be any problem with a card being late, I’m sure a lot will and it’s the thought that counts. She’s not only getting one from me but from my Mom, another WWII vet turning 100 this year. For those who don’t know already my Mom was on the other side but that was over 70 years ago and had she not been on the other side she wouldn’t have met my Dad, an 8th AF waist gunner on a B-17. It all works out.
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
If We Could See Beyond Today – George Beverly Shea
If We Could See Beyond Today – Dick Anthony & Bill Pearce
LikeLiked by 1 person
I feel terrible. A young adult red fox ran out in front of my car tonight and I couldn’t stop in time to not run over the poor thing. 😥 Why couldn’t it have been a demonrat running for President instead? I mean, there’s too many of them too. 😉
Oh well, the local rabbit population has one less predator to eat them now.
LikeLike
LikeLike
That’s crazy 😲
LikeLike
Update on the Osprey family with 3 new babies, below. Thanks to those that replied to prior posting with other bird cams and stories- Very cool! So unlike the MT family with the dad in an out of the picture, this Boulder family I would say is the most conservative bunch in town, (in liberal Boulder!) with mom doing all the caregiving and nest upkeep, dad completely devoted to the family, bringing continual and adequate supply of food, watching over everyone, and doing the heavy lifting of nest restoration. After 80 degrees recently, it’s snowy and cold tonight. Mom and nest are well covered with snow. Chicks are well covered with mom. How special is the world God created for us and all creatures?
check it out: live cam plus comments and snapshots/highlight videos:
https://www.bouldercounty.org/open-space/management/osprey-camera/
“RECAP FOR MONDAY, MAY 20 (from the park rangers)
AGES now- #1 and #2- 5 days; #3: 3 days This was a dreary day for our osprey family with rain and drizzle and not a hint of sunshine. That didn’t stop dad from bringing in fish, and there were a total of eight meals. #1 and #2 ate heartily. #3’s best meal was at lunchtime, with only a bite or two received at a few other meals. The first days are always tough for the smallest of the brood, but historically on this nest, they have lived to thrive.
Both #1 and #2 hit the developmental milestone of clambering out of the nest cup to go to mom on the rail for fish. This left #3 at a disadvantage for those meals, but that will hopefully change in the next couple of days.
Tonight’s forecast calls for snow (1-3 inches) with light snow and drizzle on Tuesday and a high in the mid-forties. It seems the chicks always get a taste of May snow when they are wee ones.
Overall, it was a quiet day that left us wishing #3 had had a bit more fish, all while knowing what she had was adequate (supplemented by the remnants of the yolk sac), if not abundant. If all goes well, they’ll soon be shouldering between their siblings on the rail and demanding first bite!”
LikeLike