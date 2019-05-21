May 21st – 2019 Presidential Politics – Trump Administration Day #852

In an effort to keep the Daily Open Thread a little more open topic we are going to start a new daily thread for “Presidential Politics”. Please use this thread to post anything relating to the Donald Trump Administration and Presidency.
This thread will refresh daily and appear above the Open Discussion Thread.
President Trump Twitter @POTUS / Vice President Pence Twitter @VP
Sarah H Sanders Twitter @SHSanders45
Advertisements
❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️ — 6 more days to Memorial Day — ❤️ — 🇺🇸 — ❤️
———————–
🦅 MAGA—KAGA
Thank You, Lord, for President Trump, his MAGA Team, and all his supporters.
Lord, keep them all safe in all they do and go daily. In Jesus’ Name we pray…..
🌟”He makes me to lie down in green pastures;
He leads me beside the still waters.” 🌟
Psalms 23:2
————–
***Praise: Great Rally in PENN-We Love President Trump! MAGA
————–
🙏 Pray:
— for extra protection for President Trump and MAGA Team
— for extra protection for AG Barr, Durham, and Rosen as they search for TRUTH
— Investigate the Investigators
— Dems Presidential Candidates to get befuddled
— Opposition’s strategies all collapse and evaporate…poof…pouf….
— for all our military’s safety overseas esp. in Middle East and South China Sea
— China and Iran to lose their power of aggression
— for Farage, Brexit Party members, and Tommy Robinson from abuse
— for Election Integrity and Citizen Certifications and catch voting fraudsters
— our American WALL being built with speed, Please, Lord
— for our Military, Border Patrol, ICE, LEOs, Border Patrol Horses, border patrol dogs
— catch all invaders, including MS-13, and drugs
— block all invaders at our southern border–they have angry looks on their faces
— close our border
— for 5 year old Minn boy, Landen, and others who have been hurt/killed, too
— for Trump Supporters in harm’s way in the Midwest–thunderstorms and tornadoes
— We Choose Greatness
————————————————–
🦅 “Our spirit is strong. Our stride is back. And our stand is clear. We are finally putting AMERICA FIRST! ” (5-20-19 PENN)
🇺🇸 — Donald J. Trump, 45th President of the United States of America — 🇺🇸
——————————————————-
🦅“But those who wait on the Lord……Shall renew their strength;
🦅They shall mount up with wings like eagles,…..
🦅They shall run and not be weary,…..They shall walk and not faint.”……Is 40:31
———————————————————
—-Treepers’ Prayer Warriors Post for Tuesday May 21, 2019—–
LikeLiked by 5 people
🙏 praying.
Amen.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
The Democrats, the NeverTrump Republicans and the media are making a mockery of our nation with this disgraceful, continuing witch hunt of the president. This is the kind of BS you expect from some Third World craphole not the United States! We know and they know too there was no collusion between President Trump and the Russians, but they’re going to do everything they can to force him out of office. It’s not going to work. The day will come when all these traitors will meet their comeuppance!
LikeLiked by 2 people
Amen!
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s starting to unwind.
Gonna be a long, hot, Summer!
LikeLiked by 2 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Nadler? Schiff? Running for President? By God, among Democrats they’re about the only ones who aren’t for President next year. Maybe they’ve only not yet announced their intentions, but really why bother? None stands a chance anyway. Of course PT is poking fun at the crowded Democrat pack ostensibly running for President, to be sure the idea of Democrats restoring their credibility is itself a raunchy kind of joke.
What isn’t a joke at all is the failure to “investigate” their own while there’s more than ample reason for doing so. PT knows how to call ’em out, baiting them to take action the whole time knowing they never will.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 4 people
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 3 people
Home, America, Home….
Thank You, President Trump, for a Great Rally Day/Night
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 1 person
Disdain for the law Mr Nadler? This entire investigation is a total travesty, and the kind of crap we see in Third World s**tholes ruled by dictators. Well we know the left has always had a soft spot for communism! The American people ought to be up in arms over this, regardless of their political viewpoint. We have members of the US government using illegal means to try and overthrow a duly elected president. They’re not going to win and in the end they’re all gonna pay a big price. As a former Democrat myself I’m happy seeing that party implode. They’re a disgrace to the American people and they will take a big time beating in next year’s elections.
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 3 people
Rosenstein may yet have to give back those cuff links for hand cuffs.
LikeLike
ICYMI…
DiGenova on Barr interview
audio only (15:50)
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 2 people
It’s a full time job correcting all the injustices of The Kenyan (spit)
LikeLike
LikeLiked by 1 person
LikeLiked by 2 people