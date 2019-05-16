President Trump Releases 2018 Financial Disclosure…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump release their 2018 financial disclosure forms. Summary: They’re Rich….
F’ing A SD, you crack me up.
I can’t imagine that anybody reading CTH is surprised.
Democrats requesting additional documents in 3, 2, 1
We shouldn’t be worried about a billionaire business man who become president. We should be worried about politicians who go to congress and then become millionaires. Harry Reid comes to mind!
Right on EJS !!!
In the early 70’s, when I seriously started to think about what I wanted to do for a living , I rejected civil service/politics as a career because it just didn’t pay enough. Ahhh, the delusions of an honest kid…. Never occurred to me that it was a field of dreams for the dishonest.
right on the money!
Or a couple of corrupt lowlifes from Arkansas who weaseled their way into that state’s governors mansion, got rich, then lied their way into the White House, and got filthy rich. Accent on “filthy.”
Ain’t it cool!!?
AWESOMESAUCE!
They deserve it!
They EARNED it.
Yes, much better said
We will settle for nothing less than 10 years of tax returns – Nadler
How bout those returns illegally bribed of the 80’s?
Ten + years, geritol nad?
Hey Nadler,
Lmao! This is awesome. More heads will explode on the dem side today over how rich they are 🤯😂😂😂🇺🇸
Well I have been to Casablanca many times ….. I tell you I am shocked, shocked. … there are no billionaires there!
President Trump is deservedly wealthy and he got it the old fashion way; by taking big risks and working his ass off. Unlike the wealthy parasitic members of the House and Senate, who basically take bribes, kickbacks, insider trading tips and are so corrupt, they each have their own barcode for ease of treas(on).
Trump works for us! The Democratic party works AGAINST us 24/7! May we all aspire to PDJT, his absolutely gorgeous First Lady, and his terrific family. MAGA = Man Asked God Answered
Yeah, I’d like to see fat Jerry’s returns. Ya think he ties his own shoe laces?
Any politician in the House or Senate more than two terms should be made to show their bank info. Tax statements from these corrupts mean nothing cuz the “career politicians” do it all under the table.
Plus, I want to see who used the slush fund to cover up sexual harassment claims.
Come on, Jerry, pony up. So obvious and such a phony.
These are the 2 best lines from all of the posts I’ve seen lol “Ya think he ties his own shoe laces?” And this one “I want to see who used the slush fund to cover up sexual harassment claims.” Awesome & Funny!
You are right about most politicians getting ahead without “working their asses off”. But to be fair, I think we need to recognize that Kamala Harris apparently did!
Very nice. I hope you win the internet for that one.
You are right about most politicians getting ahead without “working their asses off”. But to be fair, I think we need to recognize that Kamala Harris apparently did!
Not quite. She didn’t work her azz off.
She merely worked it.
When the Dems are done live reading the Mueller report- they can read President Trump’s financial disclosure.
😂 sunnyflower
Dems read?
Add?🤣😂
OOOh, I like where you are going with this! Too bad they didn’t read ObamaCare.
What could we give them next?
Two–The US Constitution
An ABSOLUTE MUST! Wouldn’t that be nice?!
…And a Holy Bible.
Yes, especially the 10 Commandments!
Maybe DJT will narrate the audio book version just for the Dimms.
Just skimming and adding up in my head the bigger numbers, I got something like $440 million dollars in income. So his salary as President really is “walking around” money, to be spent on his charity of choice.
I have always thought a person who could keep track of so many enterprises (and make money) was just the sort to run the gov’t.
Somebody (Daily Caller, Epoch Times) actually tallied it all up. $489 million in income for 2018. Makes his personal net worth at today’s interest rates north of $10 billion.
I’m not concerned that he’s rich.
I like it that he’s “bribe-proof.”
I know a man who pays $500k a week in payroll. He pays the most taxes of anyone in town. He’s a WWII veteran and a builder. Worked hard his entire life. Refuses to retire at age 91. Still going strong. He says he will rest when he’s dead.
Then there are buffet types who give themselves a low salary pay minimal income tax and FICA every meal and drink and trip is a business expense and receive their true income in dividends and capital gains ( if they take them)
Income isn’t wealth
Had a quick scan and didn’t see one Russian business or business tie in there.
Message sent: NYT, I’m rich, Dems, no Russia ties.
LikeLiked by 10 people
Robster, upvote, no Russians! WordPress won’t let me “like”and I have to officially sign in to post this comment.
Ain’t it great having a President who is independently wealthy therefore cannot be bribed on a quid pro quo basis?
This is why the left and deep state hate him
Too true.
I have no doubt, that – through “projection” by the corrupt Uniparty swamp creatures – they thought that Muller MUST be able to find some dirt on Trump (since they, themselves, are all dirty).
Love the pic of our MAGA power couple. They’ve spent enough (financially and otherwise). POTUS deserves every donation dollar he gets and then some.
Who would be shocked by this?? Hahaha and he isn’t getting paid to be the best President ever!! The salary would be like pocket change for him!!🇺🇲🇺🇲
Now lers see how fast Bernie and AOC try to claim their money for that stupid Green New Deal!!!🤣🤣🤑🤑
HA!
VSGPDJT to Chairman Nadler : Bite me.
Yep he’s rich. And I don’t see any russkies listed
The “Angry Democrats” problem – as stated by ever-attentive White House lawyers – is that “they have already stated, to the popular press(!)” what they expect to find. They are LOOKING FOR(!) either “a self-interpreted violation of the Emoluments Clause,” or “some financial reason for Russians.™”
Either way – the problem is: “LOOKING FOR.”
They cannot articulate any (“presumed innocent …”) legitimate judicial purpose for their obsession – instead, quite the opposite. They’ve already told their political supporters what their actual objective is: they have merely to “run the numbers” and “declare, EUREKA!”
But that’s not how our system of law actually works.
Under our Constitution, we are all “presumed INNOCENT.” We do not have to prove to any Court – nor, to any Committee – that we “did NOT commit” a Crime. Likewise, we do not have to submit to “unreasonable search and seizure,” i.e. for the same purpose.
Therefore, the Constitution does not afford to the Legislative Branch “unfettered power” upon any other. In fact, it specifically anticipates – and forbids – politically-motivated excesses such as these. While it carefully protects (and proscribes) the power of Impeachment, it does not confuse this with the separation of powers that it carefully (and, purposely) affords to both of the other two Branches.
Remember that the DemocRATS need to take all the heat off of the mess that is and has fallen apart.
Pres. Trump earned his money. John Kerry got his by marrying the widow of a GOP senator (Heinz) whose family earned it (Heinz Foods).
LikeLiked by 6 people
Been in the press (local south Florida news at least) that his Doral Golf club in Miami is in serious financial trouble. IIRC he bought the Blue Monster about 5 years ago for ~$200 million including subsequent renovation/construction investment. I’ve played it once some years ago. The course badly needed renovation and the clubhouse basically scrapped. Never went back because wasn’t worth the hour drive plus ridiculous fee for a not great gold course.
He rebuilt (remember the ‘he stiffed the chandelier supplier’ kerfuffle when PDJT said, yeah, I didn’t pay his full bill because he did shoddy work). But the beautiful part is he put in a bunch of condos, some houses, and some ‘ownable’ suites in the enlarged clubhouse. Basically a Miami second golf course home real estate play where he sells off the housing and keeps the clubhouse and course with all the associated membership, fee, and restaurant income.
So I looked up Doral in Part 2. Easy, cause he owns each golf course as a stand alone LLC. Doral earned him ~$73 million in 2018! His most profitable course last year. Lordy, what a return on investment.
LikeLiked by 13 people
Wow! Ilike.
I can must imagine the shocked look on Merkle’s face after reading this! Or Trudeau or Macron or any of the globalists leaders! Probably thinking he just might find managing/budgeting and figuring out bilateral trade deals might not be above President Trump’s pay grade after all!!
LikeLiked by 7 people
Awesome comment!
There was a really interesting article on Conrad Black recent FULL parson from President Trump.
https://amgreatness.com/2019/05/15/a-full-presidential-pardon/
Black spent 3 1/2 years in FED prison for absolute BS. Once again these people literally torched a healthy company that took over 30 years to build, put hundreds out of work and looted 2 BILLION, in BS legal fees and went on to their next Operation Destroy THE RICH. They do not think that people DESERVE to have this kind of money earned or not.
I have always liked Conrad, I find him to be a good and decent man. I especially liked his comment
“I always try to take success like a gentleman and reversals like a man”.
Thank you Mr. President for again doing the right thing. :
One would think the “Rich Folks” who love to play with their Democrat Puppets would realize they have Chucky and Bride of Chuck on the other end of their puppet strings.
“You didn’t build and make that.” – Obama
“There is plenty of money, it’s just in the wrong hands.” – De Blasio
If they ever get off the strings, they will bite and eat the nearest thing. The puppet master.
Perfect analogy !
“You didn’t build and make that.” – Obama
Obama didn’t even build that
He stole that phrase from Elizabeth Warren, who already had been spouting it as she campaigned in 2016 primaries
And he delivered it in that halting, jittering, off-teleprompter incoherence we witnessed many times
He couldn’t even get the riff out smoothly
Black will be on Laura Ingraham’s show in a few minutes.
“They’re rich”
😂😂😂😂😂😂
Well, that’s good news — President and Mrs. Trump are loaded to the gills.
Well, that’s good news — President and Mrs. Trump are loaded to the gills.
Wow, more proof that the Russians have “something” on Trump….right? (scar)
Good. I’m glad they’re rich. I know they say “money doesn’t buy happiness,” but it can buy the trappings of, and I wish Donald Trump and his family every happiness in this world and the next.
Money doesn’t buy you happiness, but it lets you look in all the right places.
It’s a good thing in a way. The Clintons and Obama’s were always having to loot the system, commit crimes, and extort people to enrich themselves. Hard work, I’m sure, lol.
… even harder when you reek of cabbage and stale urine
… or was it stale cabbage and …
oh, never mind
Why am I not 50 pints ahead!!!?!?!?!?!?!
I bet she had to drink just to manage the stress of being a constant career criminal.
I hate to be petty, but seeing her drunk self getting tossed into the back of a van was funny.
Hopefully one day she will sprout a soul and get right with God. We can pray.
LOL, you two!
No, no, no…. I want some affirmative action government employee who never ran a lemonade stand and lists his occupation as ‘community organiser’ managing the US economy. If he’s a low bower, all the better.
This ‘beholden to no-one’, mega experienced, business billionaire patriot who has seen every side of every deal is absolutely unsuited to the job of President and national CEO.
Don’t get me started on the lack of low bowing either.
And Clinton was more qualified….whatever that means in terms of being a Wash DC creature.
They are also “Rich’ in character…..
The Trumps are rich. In other Breaking News(tm) water is wet and fire is hot. 🙂 Democrat House committees form to test validity of the second and third assertion. Results estimated by September 2020, estimated cost ~$148 million.
Funny.. I’m stealing this ; )
Take it with my blessing. 🙂
Some thoughts of random guys at a car show in Lordstown, Ohio recently.
“I worked at General Motors for 45 years. I’ll never vote for another Democrat in my life.”
“I used to be a Democrat but I changed. Trump’s my man!”
“I was a Democrat all my life but not no more. Democrats have gone nuts.”
“I love cars. I’m a proud owner of 11 of ’em. I’m not gettin’ rid of my cars for no electric car.”
TRUMP 2020
They are also not “New Money” rich like the grifters that preceded them at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
Which means they have the money, but it doesn’t have them.
They’re rich and they earned it by working, not off of the backs of taxpayers.
I want so badly for Trump to purchase a news network when he finishes his second term. Real news. TNN, Trump News Network.
TV…TrumpVision.
Imagine being able to live off of the interest on the interest of the interest.
“Summary: They’re Rich” … 😂
LOL….So much for being a “pawn” of Russia….I’d say Trump could probably buy Russia if he wanted….
Pretty much…not even a down payment needed!
Ironic how he had to fill out a form titled “united states office of government ethics”. Point being: all the unethical government people and our dear ethical President being pressured to disclose all.
I’m an architect who works for a commercial real estate developer and I can tell you that development is a very complicated business, structurally speaking. Each property is an independent LLC – often times with many investors all owning a different percentage. Trump may or may not own the majority share in his many properties.
Another thing that many don’t know about development is that – if you own the property- it doesn’t generate much cash-flow. If you can pay the people who manage it, taxes, maintenance, repair and up keep (think landscapers and window washers) you are doing fine. Plus, commercial developments almost ALWAYS have permanent financing (think of your mortgage on your house). It is foolish to tie up cash in developments because you can, short-term, make more in the stock market.
The money to be made in development is EQUITY which takes years, if not decades to accumulate. You use this equity to finance other developments (thru banks). Think how much Trump Tower is worth now vs. when it was built.
There are a couple of reasons that Trump doesn’t want to make his business information public. One is that it is unfair to his fellow investors that they might get dragged into the “hate Trump” mob’s crusade against him. Another is that he might be exposing which properties (that he doesn’t currently own) he’s identified for development, but has not yet made the current land/building owner aware of his interest. If someone who owns property learns that Trump is interested in his property, it would drive the cost of the property up.
The Swamp and MSM’s problem is that so few of them have ever held a real, honest to goodness I-need-to-make-a profit-to-stay-in-business job, that they have know idea of how business works. This goes for both Republican politicians as well as Democrats.
Trump is a master of leverage.
If some poor pudknocker owes his bank $5,000 that he can’t pay back – the bank is screwed.
If he owes the bank $5,000,000,000 – the bank is screwed.
I wonder if the liberals could ever understand this financial report! Too Funny!
One of the top reasons i had for voting for Trump is that he was already rich and thus he could not be bought…
Bada BOOM!!!!!!!
Golf is truly a rich man’s sport.
