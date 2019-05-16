President Trump Releases 2018 Financial Disclosure…

President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump release their 2018 financial disclosure forms.  Summary: They’re Rich….

93 Responses to President Trump Releases 2018 Financial Disclosure…

  1. ystathosgmailcom says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    F’ing A SD, you crack me up.

  2. grlangworth says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:07 pm

    I can’t imagine that anybody reading CTH is surprised.

  3. fanbeav says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Democrats requesting additional documents in 3, 2, 1

    • EJS says:
      May 16, 2019 at 8:06 pm

      We shouldn’t be worried about a billionaire business man who become president. We should be worried about politicians who go to congress and then become millionaires. Harry Reid comes to mind!

      • 3rdday61 says:
        May 16, 2019 at 9:19 pm

        Right on EJS !!!
        In the early 70’s, when I seriously started to think about what I wanted to do for a living , I rejected civil service/politics as a career because it just didn’t pay enough. Ahhh, the delusions of an honest kid…. Never occurred to me that it was a field of dreams for the dishonest.

      • codasouthtexas says:
        May 16, 2019 at 9:52 pm

        right on the money!

      • GB Bari says:
        May 16, 2019 at 11:02 pm

        Or a couple of corrupt lowlifes from Arkansas who weaseled their way into that state’s governors mansion, got rich, then lied their way into the White House, and got filthy rich. Accent on “filthy.”

  4. wendy forward says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:08 pm

    Ain’t it cool!!?

  5. Mark Thimesch says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:09 pm

    AWESOMESAUCE!
    They deserve it!

  6. bertdilbert says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:10 pm

    We will settle for nothing less than 10 years of tax returns – Nadler

  7. Little Berkeley Conservative says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:11 pm

    Hey Nadler,

  8. Tiffthis says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Lmao! This is awesome. More heads will explode on the dem side today over how rich they are 🤯😂😂😂🇺🇸

  9. WES says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:12 pm

    Well I have been to Casablanca many times ….. I tell you I am shocked, shocked. … there are no billionaires there!

  10. FL_GUY says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:13 pm

    President Trump is deservedly wealthy and he got it the old fashion way; by taking big risks and working his ass off. Unlike the wealthy parasitic members of the House and Senate, who basically take bribes, kickbacks, insider trading tips and are so corrupt, they each have their own barcode for ease of treas(on).

    • lotbusyexec says:
      May 16, 2019 at 5:30 pm

      Trump works for us! The Democratic party works AGAINST us 24/7! May we all aspire to PDJT, his absolutely gorgeous First Lady, and his terrific family. MAGA = Man Asked God Answered

    • Luz Maria Rodriguez says:
      May 16, 2019 at 7:41 pm

      Yeah, I’d like to see fat Jerry’s returns. Ya think he ties his own shoe laces?

      Any politician in the House or Senate more than two terms should be made to show their bank info. Tax statements from these corrupts mean nothing cuz the “career politicians” do it all under the table.

      Plus, I want to see who used the slush fund to cover up sexual harassment claims.

      Come on, Jerry, pony up. So obvious and such a phony.

      • J Patrick Martin says:
        May 16, 2019 at 8:08 pm

        These are the 2 best lines from all of the posts I’ve seen lol “Ya think he ties his own shoe laces?” And this one “I want to see who used the slush fund to cover up sexual harassment claims.” Awesome & Funny!

    • rayvandune says:
      May 16, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      You are right about most politicians getting ahead without “working their asses off”. But to be fair, I think we need to recognize that Kamala Harris apparently did!

    • rayvandune says:
      May 16, 2019 at 9:02 pm

      You are right about most politicians getting ahead without “working their asses off”. But to be fair, I think we need to recognize that Kamala Harris apparently did!

  11. sunnyflower5 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:21 pm

    When the Dems are done live reading the Mueller report- they can read President Trump’s financial disclosure.

  12. WRB says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:35 pm

    Just skimming and adding up in my head the bigger numbers, I got something like $440 million dollars in income. So his salary as President really is “walking around” money, to be spent on his charity of choice.

    I have always thought a person who could keep track of so many enterprises (and make money) was just the sort to run the gov’t.

  13. jbrickley says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:39 pm

    I know a man who pays $500k a week in payroll. He pays the most taxes of anyone in town. He’s a WWII veteran and a builder. Worked hard his entire life. Refuses to retire at age 91. Still going strong. He says he will rest when he’s dead.

    • Avi says:
      May 16, 2019 at 6:59 pm

      Then there are buffet types who give themselves a low salary pay minimal income tax and FICA every meal and drink and trip is a business expense and receive their true income in dividends and capital gains ( if they take them)
      Income isn’t wealth

  14. Robster says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:42 pm

    Had a quick scan and didn’t see one Russian business or business tie in there.

    Message sent: NYT, I’m rich, Dems, no Russia ties.

  15. andyocoregon says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:45 pm

    Ain’t it great having a President who is independently wealthy therefore cannot be bribed on a quid pro quo basis?

  16. tuskyou says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:48 pm

    Love the pic of our MAGA power couple. They’ve spent enough (financially and otherwise). POTUS deserves every donation dollar he gets and then some.

  17. susandyer1962 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:49 pm

    Who would be shocked by this?? Hahaha and he isn’t getting paid to be the best President ever!! The salary would be like pocket change for him!!🇺🇲🇺🇲

  18. susandyer1962 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:52 pm

    Now lers see how fast Bernie and AOC try to claim their money for that stupid Green New Deal!!!🤣🤣🤑🤑

  19. jimboct says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:54 pm

    VSGPDJT to Chairman Nadler : Bite me.
    Yep he’s rich. And I don’t see any russkies listed

  20. Mike Robinson says:
    May 16, 2019 at 5:56 pm

    The “Angry Democrats” problem – as stated by ever-attentive White House lawyers – is that “they have already stated, to the popular press(!)” what they expect to find. They are LOOKING FOR(!) either “a self-interpreted violation of the Emoluments Clause,” or “some financial reason for Russians.™”

    Either way – the problem is: “LOOKING FOR.”

    They cannot articulate any (“presumed innocent …”) legitimate judicial purpose for their obsession – instead, quite the opposite. They’ve already told their political supporters what their actual objective is: they have merely to “run the numbers” and “declare, EUREKA!”

    But that’s not how our system of law actually works.

    Under our Constitution, we are all “presumed INNOCENT.” We do not have to prove to any Court – nor, to any Committee – that we “did NOT commit” a Crime. Likewise, we do not have to submit to “unreasonable search and seizure,” i.e. for the same purpose.

    Therefore, the Constitution does not afford to the Legislative Branch “unfettered power” upon any other. In fact, it specifically anticipates – and forbids – politically-motivated excesses such as these. While it carefully protects (and proscribes) the power of Impeachment, it does not confuse this with the separation of powers that it carefully (and, purposely) affords to both of the other two Branches.

  21. kinthenorthwest says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:03 pm

    Remember that the DemocRATS need to take all the heat off of the mess that is and has fallen apart.

  22. Tom H says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:04 pm

    Pres. Trump earned his money. John Kerry got his by marrying the widow of a GOP senator (Heinz) whose family earned it (Heinz Foods).

  23. ristvan says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:10 pm

    Found another PDJT Fake News item.
    Been in the press (local south Florida news at least) that his Doral Golf club in Miami is in serious financial trouble. IIRC he bought the Blue Monster about 5 years ago for ~$200 million including subsequent renovation/construction investment. I’ve played it once some years ago. The course badly needed renovation and the clubhouse basically scrapped. Never went back because wasn’t worth the hour drive plus ridiculous fee for a not great gold course.

    He rebuilt (remember the ‘he stiffed the chandelier supplier’ kerfuffle when PDJT said, yeah, I didn’t pay his full bill because he did shoddy work). But the beautiful part is he put in a bunch of condos, some houses, and some ‘ownable’ suites in the enlarged clubhouse. Basically a Miami second golf course home real estate play where he sells off the housing and keeps the clubhouse and course with all the associated membership, fee, and restaurant income.

    So I looked up Doral in Part 2. Easy, cause he owns each golf course as a stand alone LLC. Doral earned him ~$73 million in 2018! His most profitable course last year. Lordy, what a return on investment.

  24. MaineCoon says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:12 pm

    I can must imagine the shocked look on Merkle’s face after reading this! Or Trudeau or Macron or any of the globalists leaders! Probably thinking he just might find managing/budgeting and figuring out bilateral trade deals might not be above President Trump’s pay grade after all!!

  25. Sayit2016 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:17 pm

    There was a really interesting article on Conrad Black recent FULL parson from President Trump.

    https://amgreatness.com/2019/05/15/a-full-presidential-pardon/

    Black spent 3 1/2 years in FED prison for absolute BS. Once again these people literally torched a healthy company that took over 30 years to build, put hundreds out of work and looted 2 BILLION, in BS legal fees and went on to their next Operation Destroy THE RICH. They do not think that people DESERVE to have this kind of money earned or not.

    I have always liked Conrad, I find him to be a good and decent man. I especially liked his comment

    “I always try to take success like a gentleman and reversals like a man”.

    Thank you Mr. President for again doing the right thing. :

    • thedoc00 says:
      May 16, 2019 at 6:27 pm

      One would think the “Rich Folks” who love to play with their Democrat Puppets would realize they have Chucky and Bride of Chuck on the other end of their puppet strings.

      “You didn’t build and make that.” – Obama
      “There is plenty of money, it’s just in the wrong hands.” – De Blasio

      If they ever get off the strings, they will bite and eat the nearest thing. The puppet master.

      • Sayit2016 says:
        May 16, 2019 at 6:41 pm

        Perfect analogy !

        • nimrodman says:
          May 16, 2019 at 7:01 pm

          “You didn’t build and make that.” – Obama

          Obama didn’t even build that

          He stole that phrase from Elizabeth Warren, who already had been spouting it as she campaigned in 2016 primaries

          And he delivered it in that halting, jittering, off-teleprompter incoherence we witnessed many times

          He couldn’t even get the riff out smoothly

    • WSB says:
      May 16, 2019 at 10:16 pm

      Black will be on Laura Ingraham’s show in a few minutes.

  26. InAz says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    “They’re rich”

    😂😂😂😂😂😂

  27. marywilbur says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Well, that’s good news — President and Mrs. Trump are loaded to the gills.

  28. marywilbur says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:21 pm

    Well, that’s good news — President and Mrs. Trump are loaded to the gills.

  29. Coast says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:27 pm

    Wow, more proof that the Russians have “something” on Trump….right? (scar)

  30. TreeClimber says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:49 pm

    Good. I’m glad they’re rich. I know they say “money doesn’t buy happiness,” but it can buy the trappings of, and I wish Donald Trump and his family every happiness in this world and the next.

  31. Justin Green says:
    May 16, 2019 at 6:52 pm

    It’s a good thing in a way. The Clintons and Obama’s were always having to loot the system, commit crimes, and extort people to enrich themselves. Hard work, I’m sure, lol.

    • nimrodman says:
      May 16, 2019 at 7:11 pm

      … even harder when you reek of cabbage and stale urine
      … or was it stale cabbage and …

      oh, never mind

      • Justin Green says:
        May 16, 2019 at 9:05 pm

        Why am I not 50 pints ahead!!!?!?!?!?!?!
        I bet she had to drink just to manage the stress of being a constant career criminal.

        I hate to be petty, but seeing her drunk self getting tossed into the back of a van was funny.

        Hopefully one day she will sprout a soul and get right with God. We can pray.

  32. Query says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:16 pm

    No, no, no…. I want some affirmative action government employee who never ran a lemonade stand and lists his occupation as ‘community organiser’ managing the US economy. If he’s a low bower, all the better.
    This ‘beholden to no-one’, mega experienced, business billionaire patriot who has seen every side of every deal is absolutely unsuited to the job of President and national CEO.
    Don’t get me started on the lack of low bowing either.

  33. free73735 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:23 pm

    They are also “Rich’ in character…..

  34. diogenes says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:30 pm

    The Trumps are rich. In other Breaking News(tm) water is wet and fire is hot. 🙂 Democrat House committees form to test validity of the second and third assertion. Results estimated by September 2020, estimated cost ~$148 million.

  35. Deplorable_Vespucciland says:
    May 16, 2019 at 7:55 pm

    Some thoughts of random guys at a car show in Lordstown, Ohio recently.

    “I worked at General Motors for 45 years. I’ll never vote for another Democrat in my life.”

    “I used to be a Democrat but I changed. Trump’s my man!”

    “I was a Democrat all my life but not no more. Democrats have gone nuts.”

    “I love cars. I’m a proud owner of 11 of ’em. I’m not gettin’ rid of my cars for no electric car.”

    TRUMP 2020

  36. flatlandgoober says:
    May 16, 2019 at 8:03 pm

    They are also not “New Money” rich like the grifters that preceded them at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
    Which means they have the money, but it doesn’t have them.

  37. covfefe999 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:01 pm

    They’re rich and they earned it by working, not off of the backs of taxpayers.

    I want so badly for Trump to purchase a news network when he finishes his second term. Real news. TNN, Trump News Network.

  38. Arrest Soros says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    Imagine being able to live off of the interest on the interest of the interest.

  39. jahealy says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:07 pm

    “Summary: They’re Rich” … 😂

  40. vegas guy says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:36 pm

    LOL….So much for being a “pawn” of Russia….I’d say Trump could probably buy Russia if he wanted….

  41. slowcobra says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:40 pm

    Ironic how he had to fill out a form titled “united states office of government ethics”. Point being: all the unethical government people and our dear ethical President being pressured to disclose all.

  42. jmarshs says:
    May 16, 2019 at 9:45 pm

    I’m an architect who works for a commercial real estate developer and I can tell you that development is a very complicated business, structurally speaking. Each property is an independent LLC – often times with many investors all owning a different percentage. Trump may or may not own the majority share in his many properties.

    Another thing that many don’t know about development is that – if you own the property- it doesn’t generate much cash-flow. If you can pay the people who manage it, taxes, maintenance, repair and up keep (think landscapers and window washers) you are doing fine. Plus, commercial developments almost ALWAYS have permanent financing (think of your mortgage on your house). It is foolish to tie up cash in developments because you can, short-term, make more in the stock market.

    The money to be made in development is EQUITY which takes years, if not decades to accumulate. You use this equity to finance other developments (thru banks). Think how much Trump Tower is worth now vs. when it was built.

    There are a couple of reasons that Trump doesn’t want to make his business information public. One is that it is unfair to his fellow investors that they might get dragged into the “hate Trump” mob’s crusade against him. Another is that he might be exposing which properties (that he doesn’t currently own) he’s identified for development, but has not yet made the current land/building owner aware of his interest. If someone who owns property learns that Trump is interested in his property, it would drive the cost of the property up.

    The Swamp and MSM’s problem is that so few of them have ever held a real, honest to goodness I-need-to-make-a profit-to-stay-in-business job, that they have know idea of how business works. This goes for both Republican politicians as well as Democrats.

    • jmarshs says:
      May 16, 2019 at 9:50 pm

      Trump is a master of leverage.

      If some poor pudknocker owes his bank $5,000 that he can’t pay back – the bank is screwed.

      If he owes the bank $5,000,000,000 – the bank is screwed.

  43. codasouthtexas says:
    May 16, 2019 at 10:03 pm

    I wonder if the liberals could ever understand this financial report! Too Funny!

  44. littleflower481 says:
    May 16, 2019 at 10:09 pm

    One of the top reasons i had for voting for Trump is that he was already rich and thus he could not be bought…

  45. jackphatz says:
    May 16, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Golf is truly a rich man’s sport.

