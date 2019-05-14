Trey Gowdy Discusses Barr, Durham, Steele Dossier and Brennan -vs- Comey…

Posted on May 14, 2019 by

Trey Gowdy appears on Fox News to discuss the current ‘investigative’ status and reports of Brennan -vs- Comey on the use of the Steele Dossier within the 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment or ICA.

Gowdy is one of the few people, along with John Ratcliffe, who has seen the full and unredacted FISA application used against Carter Page.

.

Regarding the use of the Steele Dossier within the January 2017 Intelligence Community Assessment; as Gowdy notes there is a likelihood both Brennan and Comey are both correct. It goes back to a story from a couple of months ago [SEE HERE]

Advertisements
This entry was posted in Big Government, CIA, Conspiracy ?, Deep State, Dem Hypocrisy, Dept Of Justice, FBI, Spygate, Spying, Uncategorized, White House Coverup. Bookmark the permalink.

124 Responses to Trey Gowdy Discusses Barr, Durham, Steele Dossier and Brennan -vs- Comey…

  1. maxmbj says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:52 pm

    Gowdy’s worthless.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
    • mopar2016 says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:06 pm

      Gowdy could’ve been seen as a hero if he was really on the right side.
      He always talks a good game but you can’t trust the guy, so he’s pretty much useless.
      Just another easily bought politician.
      https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2019/05/boom-trey-gowdy-offers-advice-to-spygate-investigator-durham-check-comey-brennan-emails-in-december-2016/

      Liked by 8 people

      Reply
      • wlbeattie says:
        May 15, 2019 at 2:27 am

        This maybe the wrong video to support your supposition re: “Rooster” Gowdy!

        IMO In that video he comes across as a quite astute prosecutor – it actually increased his credibility with me!

        Maybe being out of “Politics”, he’s now freer with his ideas.

        Only time will tell.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • smartyjones1 says:
          May 15, 2019 at 7:52 am

          You’re correct. Gowdy laid out facts answering the questions here.
          People unhappy for good reason how he sided in Congress and loudly with the Mueller scam investigation.

          This is the first time hearing Syd Blumenthal had some inside role on the Steele Dossier.
          That guy is a major Clinton hatchet man. If he put together this document in any way, it spells trouble.

          Liked by 3 people

          Reply
        • Mrs. E says:
          May 15, 2019 at 10:23 am

          Gowdy, when he was leaving, did say that he wanted to return to prosecuting because he would be able to pursue and do the job; being in government he was not able to do the job properly. He sounded frustrated. He does have some good info and thoughts in this video. But I do not trust him completely.

          Liked by 2 people

          Reply
          • cattastrophe says:
            May 15, 2019 at 11:20 am

            I don’t trust him at all. A good interview doesn’t mean squat as far as trust is concerned. I’m glad he gave a coherent interview that’s all.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • WDS says:
            May 15, 2019 at 11:25 am

            Too bad he went to work for the largest lobbying and law firm in the southeast. Nelson, Riley, Scarborough & Mullins. Emphasis on “lobbying”. I’m sure they’re thrilled to feature Gowdy’s name on their letterhead.

            Liked by 1 person

            Reply
          • WDS says:
            May 15, 2019 at 11:25 am

            Too bad he went to work for the largest lobbying and law firm in the southeast. Nelson, Riley, Scarborough & Mullins. Emphasis on “lobbying”. I’m sure they’re thrilled to feature Gowdy’s name on their letterhead.

            Like

            Reply
      • clodfobble says:
        May 15, 2019 at 8:26 am

        deep state co-opted.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:37 pm

      Does this need to be the first comment? Did you watch the video? Can you comment on the content?

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • Sayit2016 says:
        May 15, 2019 at 12:59 am

        No, of course not. Content ? Watch the video ? NO – they know it all already ! s/ NO it’s easier just to trash people. They expected Gowdy to arrest people I guess…

        Like

        Reply
        • Nobodysfool says:
          May 15, 2019 at 7:18 am

          Gowdy has a chance to redeem himself, so we’ll see. But, he’s no longer in a position to do anything beyond comment on Fox News.

          He let Hillary off the hook on Benghazi and he certainly appeared to be in cahoots with Paul Ryan on this spying/coup/corruption disaster while still in the House. The can was kicked down tne road because draining the Swamp scared Republicans every bit as much as Democrats.

          Much like Jason Chavetz, Gowdy now talks a good game–outside of elected office. To those here getting upset that Gowdy isn’t universally loved for what he’s saying now, he has a past record and some of that record needs to be overcome. He should have done more muscle flexing while holding office. He should have held more allegiance to the Constitution, absolute rule of law, the American people and the duly elected President of the United States than he held for RINO/Never Trump politics, catering to lobbyists, performing for the media and Paul Ryan.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
        • mnlakes says:
          May 15, 2019 at 5:06 pm

          Here’s just one example of why some of us don’t trust Gowdy. Most know Mueller’s history and the history of many on his team. It’s nothing like Gowdy described. Do you think this comment helped or hurt the President when he claimed Mueller and his team had a conflict of interest problem?

          “Gowdy Confident With ‘Quintessential Straight Arrow’ Mueller”
          “[He is] your quintessential straight arrow,” the South Carolina Republican said during an interview with The Wall Street Journal. “I do have confidence in [Mr. Mueller]. I have confidence in the women and men he has assembled on this team.”
          https://www.newsmax.com/Politics/Gowdy-Mueller-confident/2017/06/17/id/796646/

          Like

          Reply
      • Kitty-Kat says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:03 am

        Like.

        I heard today, I think it was in a Joe di Genova interview, that Gowdy’s nickname for Comey is “Saint Jim” which is a good funny imo.

        Getting the FISA warrant was evidently a big part of their “by the book” CYA plan, intended to protect themselves from charges of wrongdoing.

        Like

        Reply
      • Bigly says:
        May 15, 2019 at 5:45 am

        I so agree. Conservatives are best at eating their own. Watch the video, stop the bias.

        It’s why we can’t share a treehouse or Breitbart factual article with our libtard friends, they instantly discredit its findings, even when factually based. Could say “the sky is blue” – libtards claim “omg! cTH is a rag! Worthless! How can they say the sky is blue!”

        Gowdy, graham, et al – you all have the exact same reaction – you sound just like the libtards we hold in contempt.

        Comment on content, you sound smart-er.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • I Will Not Comply says:
        May 15, 2019 at 7:11 am

        Gowdy’s a piece of crap. Why would one think he changed?

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • Bladerunner2019 says:
      May 15, 2019 at 10:33 am

      Agreed. What did he ever do for this country besides bark and bark and bark…with no bite. He’s deep state.

      Liked by 2 people

      Reply
      • inspectorudy says:
        May 15, 2019 at 9:20 pm

        He was a Congressman and had no power to do anything else. His committee could have made criminal referrals but that is all. People here seem to think he was a working prosecutor but he wasn’t. His comments on Mueller were based on his perception that it was better to allow the investigation to continue than to fire him and create a crisis that was based on nothing! Now that Mueller is finished, Gowdy’s view doesn’t seem to be so bad, does it? Only the cheap mafia type squeeze put on minor people were reprehensible not the outcome.

        Like

        Reply
  2. frances says:
    May 14, 2019 at 10:55 pm

    Very worthless, no wonder he is leaving.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • mazziflol says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:02 pm

      He was very useful to the opposition… Did his job flawlessly.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:41 pm

      Another one. Did you watch the video? It was actually very interesting.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • Kitty-Kat says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:07 am

        Like.

        Like

        Reply
      • PBR says:
        May 15, 2019 at 6:15 pm

        I agree, cov..99. He packed a bunch in that segment esp the part about Brennan vs Comey.
        Gowdy was an idealist during his terms I think. He has found, like many, that you don’t have much power to get things done in DC. I just think he didn’t want to fall deeper into the SWAMP. Benghazi- he shed a lot of light on what was going on, but it was not his job to prosecute, nor could he. Exposure was the best we could expect. We expected something more to happen but the O admin was not going to indict any of their own. Now O can claim- No scandals.

        Like

        Reply
    • Follow D. Truth says:
      May 15, 2019 at 5:26 am

      I have a different take on Gowdy. He did what he could as a *legislator*. He didn’t have the power to prosecute, impanel grand juries, request search warrants, subpoena, etc.

      Where his statements seemed to come up short, it was on subjects that he needed to give a “by the book” answer that would be helpful in his *future prosecutor positions*.

      Like

      Reply
      • Lindenlee says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:14 pm

        I watched that creature move in for the kill with Hillary at the Benghazi hearings, was positioned for the fatal strike, and suddenly back off. I could not believe it. From then on, he was cowardly scum, in my book. Never forgave him. Scum. May he roast in hell.

        Like

        Reply
  3. davidb says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    I hope someone posts the content. I refuse to watch that little backstabbing POS.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
    • deqwik2 says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:09 pm

      Gowdy said Comey had better argument than Brennan when it comes to who wanted dossier used in FISA.
      A tweet by San Bongino explains a lot of this. Read the whole thread.

      Liked by 6 people

      Reply
      • antitechnocracy says:
        May 14, 2019 at 11:58 pm

        Here is one possibility: Brennan talks privately to Comey, saying, “of course, the Steele Dossier is b.s., but we have real intelligence that the Trump campaign is colluding with Russians. But we can’t share it because it would expose sources and methods. So go ahead and use the Steele Dossier as a temporary ‘placeholder” to get your dossier and subsequently you’ll start to get real evidence as you go.”

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • wlbeattie says:
          May 15, 2019 at 2:35 am

          No, sorry – I don’t buy it!
          IMO not even Comey is that stupid!

          Comey is a CYA type – so to accept that premise would be antitypical of Comey!
          (I’m not a profiler so please feel free to disagree.)

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
      • Mark McQueen says:
        May 15, 2019 at 12:05 am

        Saw Bongino talk about this the other day. Might be a good point about CIA not having law enforcement capabilities….not to mention the fact that CIA isn’t supposed to be spying on American citizens.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Invisigoth says:
        May 15, 2019 at 12:31 am

        FBI has been abusing FISA since Mueller was Director after 911. Back in Boston, the FBI relied on mob informants. Eavesdropping and spying is so much easier!

        Comey came up through this system. He’s been in the Clintons’ pocket since Whitewater.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • mtk says:
        May 15, 2019 at 12:32 am

        Gowdy said Comey had better argument than Brennan when it comes to who wanted dossier used in FISA.

        There are quite a few ways to interpret what Gowdy, is saying by better argument rhetoric.

        It a leading statement designed to predicate the question that was not stated in the context if the interveiw.

        Example, did Gowdy mean Comey had the better argument of, How to use the dossier?”
        OR does Gowdy mean, “Coney has the better argument of defense verses Brennan?”

        It is all in the eye of the beholder.

        Interestingly, what I can away from Gowdy’s statements was the name drop of Sid Blumenthal.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • NJF says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:00 am

        Thank you.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • jnr2d2 says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:08 am

        Sorry, but Comey was in on the insurance plan. FBI wasn’t duped into it. Why? Because at a minimum Comey had to know of the 702 misuse when Collier Report came out in April 2016 (since it pertained to FBI contractors), but chances are he knew about it earlier.

        Liked by 3 people

        Reply
      • Chewbarkah says:
        May 15, 2019 at 9:46 am

        If it could be rolled back to a Big Bang moment, Brennan will be there, likely as the servant of Hillary Clinton. Comey and Brennan blaming each other means they expect the truth to burst out soon. In their next round of lying, each will pretend to have done their job by the book, but someone else set them up with bad evidence (the Russkies, the CIA). There is too much evidence that the CIA, ODNI, FBI manufactured it all for that to work, except in the media. Comey’s ego and desire to protect the FBI will lead him eventually to rat out the CIA. That will be Brennan’s cue to die in a mysterious exercise equipment accident.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
    • litenmaus says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:18 pm

      davidb, IMO biggest takeaway from the interview…..

      Catherine Herridge came out with a report tonight wherein Brennan says he and Clapper did Not want to include the dossier in the Intelligence assessment and the report that was presented to PDJT. Brennan has stated that it was Comey that insisted the dossier be included. – Comey argues the opposite.

      Roosterhead came out earlier today(?) and stated that Durham needs to look at mid-December emails. Gowdy states that he has seen ‘the document’ and from what Trey has seen, he says Comey looks to have the better argument.

      The rest of the interview was Gowdy’s usual yada yada yada routine.

      Liked by 5 people

      Reply
      • WSB says:
        May 14, 2019 at 11:49 pm

        Sundance leaves us so many bites at the apple. One of SD’s links up topis to an older CTH report from Catherine Herridge about how these three men are inter-connected and are now starting to point fingers.

        “A source close to the House investigation said Brennan himself selected the CIA and FBI analysts who worked on the ICA, and that they included former FBI counterespionage chief Peter Strzok.

        “Strzok was the intermediary between Brennan and [former FBI Director James] Comey, and he was one of the authors of the ICA,” according to the source. (read more)

        Now does the picture from within Catherine Herridge’s story make more sense?

        Peter “Pete” Strzok knew about the December 12th meeting between Brennan, Clapper and Cohen, because Clapper told Strzok of the meeting. Likely this discussion surrounded the need for Pete’s help in constructing the JAR [Joint Analysis Report]; which would be the underlying evidence President Obama would use to expel the Russians…. Which is to say, give increased validity to the manufactured premise there was Russian interference. There wasn’t.”

        Those 35 Russians who were expelled with their families on NewYears Eve 2016 were either innocent, OR were part of aiding Obama in his surveillance operation against Sessions and others.

        Makes you think, no?

        Liked by 4 people

        Reply
      • davidb says:
        May 15, 2019 at 12:27 am

        @litenmaus……..thank you.

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
      • Invisigoth says:
        May 15, 2019 at 12:33 am

        Brennan reportedly stapled the dossier to the EC after the rest of the IC rejected it.

        Like

        Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:42 pm

      It’s a short video. Turn up the speed to 1.5x if you want to save some time. The video is actually very interesting, worth watching.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • conservativeinny says:
        May 14, 2019 at 11:47 pm

        Litemaus summarized it nicely. I lost all respect for Gowdy after Benghazi

        Liked by 2 people

        Reply
        • WSB says:
          May 15, 2019 at 12:05 am

          What Gowdy is saying here is that Durham has the power to initiate a grand jury, interview past federal employees and prosecutorial power, unlike Horowitz as an IG.

          Harmeet Dillon was on Lou Dobbs tonight, though, saying that she is aware Durham has NOT been given scope over any new information, just older info on record.

          Not certain about any of it.

          Liked by 1 person

          Reply
          • 3rdday61 says:
            May 15, 2019 at 2:53 am

            WSB, bottom line of it all is that POTUS has 100% autonomy over the DOJ. If he can’t control them, nobody can. They serve the Chief Executive and that just happens to be Donald J Trump, regardless of what the loonies in the House think.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
  4. amflyalex says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:00 pm

    McCabe filing today. Thought this was “dropped.” ??

    https://www.usatoday.com/documents/6003751-Status-Report/

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • covfefe999 says:
      May 14, 2019 at 11:46 pm

      What is that? McCabe’s attorney is suing the DOJ to release some documents? Is McCabe trying to get his pension re-instated?

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
      • Cathy M. says:
        May 15, 2019 at 1:37 am

        likely trying to get a better pension.

        Mccabe will receive a pension but not an immediate pension under the special provisions for law enforcement which has a time and age requirement. He missed the age requirement by 26 hours.

        The pension calculation for federal LEOs is:
        1.7% of high 3 salary x yrs of service in a LEO position until mandatory retirement age of 57.

        Since he did not meet the age requirement he’ll fall under the regular retirement provisions making him ineligible for an “immediate” pension. But he can receive a “deferred” pension once he’s reached his minimum retirement age (based on yr. of birth).

        The formula for non-special retirement provision is:
        1% of his high 3 salary x yrs of service (& will be deferred in his case)

        Liked by 1 person

        Reply
        • 3rdday61 says:
          May 15, 2019 at 2:26 am

          Cathy, do you know if a federal pension revocable through sentencing?
          Can it still be received in prison?

          Like

          Reply
          • 3rdday61 says:
            May 15, 2019 at 2:27 am

            (is) revocable

            Like

            Reply
          • Cathy M. says:
            May 15, 2019 at 11:52 am

            Good question.

            I’m not certain
            I came up empty after a quick look at the OPM.gov website (which handles most civilian federal employees pay, pensions, etc issues).

            A quick query of federal law indicates that a federal employee could lose their pension if convicted of certain crimes.

            Those exceptions are for an employee convicted of a crime against the national security of the U.S.
            A few of the crimes are: gathering or delivering defense information to aid a foreign government; harboring or concealing the enemy; disclosure of classified information; espionage; sabotage against the U.S.; treason, rebellion or insurrection; seditious conspiracy; advocating the overthrow of the U.S. government; activities to harm the U.S. armed forces during war.

            https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/5/8312

            I was employed by the federal govt for almost 28 years.
            There have been plenty of federal employees who have been incarcerated but I have never heard of any civilian federal employee who was otherwise eligible for a pension be denied their pension when convicted of a crime &/or incarcerated.

            Liked by 2 people

            Reply
  5. Alex M says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:04 pm

    FITTON:BIG:Obama knew–FBI found Clinton emails in Obama WH PLUS Obama WH orchestrated Clinton email cover-up!
    https://www.investmentwatchblog.com/fittonbigobama-knew-fbi-found-clinton-emails-in-obama-wh-plus-obama-wh-orchestrated-clinton-email-cover-up/

    Liked by 5 people

    Reply
  6. Pristach says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    Go after a Glenn Simpson. He has no institutional cover. He knows where all the skeletons are.

    Liked by 9 people

    Reply
  7. Chip Doctor says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:06 pm

    I have no interest in anything the man says. Why would I? He is just a big gas bag that blows in the wind. Good riddance. Now, go away.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  8. CNY3 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Oh NOW he grows a tongue. He did
    NOTHING while in office. All talk and no walk. Like he didn’t know what was going on in Obama’s cartel???

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  9. Perot Conservative says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:10 pm

    Why the suggestion of a SC again?!!

    Why not Durham just go to town? Tell us, how big is his staff of attorneys and investigators? 18 and 40?! Heck, give us 9 and 20! (For Durham.)

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  10. CNN_sucks says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:28 pm

    Don’t trust Gowdy. He is a feckless hen.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  11. Robster says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:31 pm

    Watch the little smile Gowdy gives just after Martha mentions that Brennan is now aware that Barr is also looking into the CIA. It says a lot.

    Gowdy knows what is going to be found but what tickles his fancy, hence the little smile, is that Gowdy now knows that Brennan now knows.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • jmclever says:
      May 15, 2019 at 3:26 pm

      I caught that too! Smirk happens to some degree each time Brennan’s name is mentioned. Perhaps Brennan’s rule by “six ways from Sunday” is finally going to come to an end.

      Liked by 1 person

      Reply
  12. dan understahl says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Gowdy, Biblical neither hot nor cold
    A fence rider,
    No doubt Gowdy will get a job at a TV network, I give it 100%

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  13. citizen817 says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:32 pm

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
    • CM-TX says:
      May 15, 2019 at 4:51 am

      If they escaped their bubbles once in awhile, or crawled out from under their rocks– they’d know that the “collusion evidence” started unraveling many miles back. It’s now just a matter of formalities, & cementing their fate. (Oops, pun not intended… 🤔)

      Like

      Reply
  14. Carrie says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:33 pm

    I see a purple tie again 🙄

    Liked by 3 people

    Reply
  15. Gadsden says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:34 pm

    Sundance, I don’t know if you caught it, but he said that the internal FBI docs show that they used Sydney Blumenthal as a source used to corroborate the dossier in order to get a FISA warrant. This is potentially HUGE. Blumenthal, as you know is Hillary’s primary black ops bag man – has been for 30 years. One of the primary reasons that she set up her server was so she could communicate with Blumenthal after Obama refused to give him a job with State. He was feeding her “intel” most of which was apparently dubbed garbage by the CIA. (While she was SOS) If Gowdy is correct, this officially ties Hillary DIRECTLY to the origins of the spying on the Trump campaign.

    Liked by 4 people

    Reply
  16. Hmmm... says:
    May 14, 2019 at 11:42 pm

    They are starting to turn on each other. That’s a great sign. Brennan and Clapper saying Comey pushed for the dossier to be included in the briefing will lead to Comey pushing a story that one or the other of those guys was responsible for the leak (probably Clapper).

    Comey did a sneaky thing with the briefing. They agreed that he would brief the President on the dossier. Comey on his own limited the briefing to the pee pee tape part. The key is he noted that in his memos. So the leak stated that the President was briefed on the whole dossier which now gives Comey a great defense against being accused of that leak since only he knew that the whole dossier was not included. He double crossed them and they know it.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
  17. mr. deacon says:
    May 15, 2019 at 12:39 am

    Sydney Blumenthal was most likely the author and editor in chief of the Dossier. He is known for slinging mud and spreading lies against political opponents and covering for the Clintons. He was instrumental in authoring many of the Benghazi reports. Also, Trey Gowdy had no authority to prosecute anybody. I watched Gowdy rip Clinton a new anus on CSPAN and read the Benghazi Report and it was very incriminating. Don’t forget who was running the DOJ and all the other weaponized departments. All Congress can do is investigate. The media had it all sewed up tight. Benghazi led to the Hillary e-mails coverup and that led to the Russian collusion story.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
    • PBR says:
      May 15, 2019 at 8:21 pm

      Actually, when Judicial Watch sued for the Bengazhi documents they noticed that Hillary had no email references. So it was Judicial Watch’s investigation that discovered that Hillary had a private server.
      The spying on the Trump campaign led to the cover-up by USING the Russia collusion story as a launching pad.

      Like

      Reply
  18. Linda K. says:
    May 15, 2019 at 12:53 am

    Obama is going to be shown as a dirty player when all is said and done. A man truly unfit to hold power or the trust of those who voted for him. I wish I could say Romney would’ve been better.

    President Trump is not perfect but he is perfect for this job and time. Honestly, he is the right man for the people of this country. He is dragging us all back from the brink with his ability to fight these scumbags.Trump does not give up and the truth is coming out because of that quality in him.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      May 15, 2019 at 10:38 am

      I think he’s been the right man for a couple of decades, but as for timing, it was now or never! If we had gotten Romney, we never would have gotten Trump.

      Like

      Reply
  19. nuwildcat1977 says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:17 am

    Goody= Big Hat, No Cattle

    Like

    Reply
  20. An says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:29 am

    “To whoever is investigating this, tell them to look for emails between Brennan and Comey in December 2016”

    Might be important?

    Like

    Reply
  21. CM-TX says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:39 am

    Gowdy suggests Durham look at “mid-Dec 2016” emails, But…

    (From SD’s earlier article)
    | Fox News – […] Durham, known as a “hard-charging, bulldog” prosecutor, according to a source, will focus on the period BEFORE Nov. 7, 2016— |

    Shouldn’t he follow wherever the investigation takes him/ evidence leads? It’s almost like they’re aiming to limit the amount of damage, or lessen potential involvement.
    Or maybe they hope to avoid the issue of spying on a transition team, or continued effort on a sitting President & his admin?

    Unless– there’s simultaneous investigations occurring by more than 1 prosecutor, & the focus is divided by dates? (Wishful thinking)

    Like

    Reply
    • Amy2 says:
      May 15, 2019 at 10:39 am

      I’m operating on the hope that they are looking for as Bongino refers to it, “paragraph one,” and of course, they have to follow where the evidence leads, which we all know is right up until NOW.

      Like

      Reply
  22. Charles Stephens says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:42 am

    He dropped Blumenthals name, that’s interesting…

    Like

    Reply
  23. Angel Martin says:
    May 15, 2019 at 1:53 am

    The Woods Procedures require that every fact in a FISA warrant be verified by the DOJ. Any question requires the DOJ to get the FBI to provide them with the basis for factual assertions in the warrant.

    If the verification of “facts” in the Carter Page warrant included references to newspaper articles and claims by Sydney Blumenthal, the DOJ will be such a laughing stock that there may be some accountability and changes in procedures after all !

    No wonder Rosenstein is leaving now.

    No wonder John Carlin left rather than sign off on the Carter Page warrant.

    I wonder when Gowdy first saw the Woods matrix for the CP FISA, and how soon after he changed his tune on Mueller, the “honorable” FBI etc.

    Like

    Reply
    • Angel Martin says:
      May 15, 2019 at 2:08 am

      Mary McCord was there from mid-Oct 2016 to May 1, 2017 when Dana Boente (!) took over as acting head of the National Security Division.

      So Boente was responsible for certifying the accuracy of the Carter Page warrant that Rosenstein signed in June 2017.

      Like

      Reply
  24. CM-TX says:
    May 15, 2019 at 5:47 am

    The ICA according to Clapper:

    | Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper revealed in an interview last week that if not for President Obama asking for an intelligence community assessment that “set off a whole sequence of events” we would not have the Mueller investigation. …

    “President Obama is responsible for that, and it was he who tasked us to do that intelligence community assessment in the first place. I think it’s an important point when it comes to critiquing President Obama.” |

    https://www.realclearpolitics.com/video/2018/07/24/clapper_obama_ordered_the_intelligence_assessment_that_resulted_in_mueller_investigation.html#!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  25. Tom H says:
    May 15, 2019 at 6:10 am

    Gowdy dropped that Huge and new (I think) Blumenthal breadcrumb as being a source either in the FISA or the later Intel Assessment. It’s huge for a number of reasons, but mainly because he is a know close, close crony of HRC. A direct link. Too bad the dopey Fox reporter was too busy focusing on her next scripted question and not listening to Gowdy’s answer. She completely missed this and hence there was no followup questions.

    Like

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      May 15, 2019 at 4:41 pm

      Remember Sid Blumenthal was the guy Obama refused to let Clinton hire, when she became Secretary of State, but she hired him herself anyway and many of the “found” e-mails are ones between him and her, since he was “her chief adviser”.

      Like

      Reply
  26. 13wasylyna says:
    May 15, 2019 at 6:17 am

    After reading several books on the subject and watching Trey Gowdy, it is stunning that a newspaper article or sidney blumenthal statements could be used as corroborating evidence to prove a point but I differ with Gowdy on FISA court. Those judges used as evidence information from unverified anonymous sources quoted in a newspaper article and statements from the clearly biased bestie of hilliary, sidney blumenthal, to approve the “wiretapping” of Trump’s campaign.

    Like

    Reply
    • MelH says:
      May 15, 2019 at 4:38 pm

      I’ve read a few places (unverified) that the FISAs were all approved without any judge ever seeing them, in which case they are dead meat from the start, no? Has anyone seen which Judges supposedly signed off on them?

      Like

      Reply
  27. Alan Reasin says:
    May 15, 2019 at 7:41 am

    If the dossier is shown to be “fake” then all the evidence for the FISA warrant is tainted thus any conviction is illegally based. Just as Bill Ayers’ murder charge was vacated due to FBI illegally gained evidence, so should any charge/conviction be vacated because of the illegal FISA warrant against Mr. Page and all evidence gleaned from that effort.

    Like

    Reply
  28. digleigh says:
    May 15, 2019 at 8:17 am

    Also, I do not know if anyone remembers but Szrok’s text talking about meeting with a FISA judge ( I think Contreras was his name?)at a party?. He was involved in the Flynn case, I think, and then recused himself…. He would be a must interview.!! Hopefully, in over a year, someone already did!!Also, the party meeting with Schiff, and Glenn Simpson needs to be investigated!!!

    Like

    Reply
    • L_Dave says:
      May 15, 2019 at 9:20 am

      I remember Contreras and Strzok talking about running in the same social circles. This fact won’t be overlooked.

      Like

      Reply
  29. digleigh says:
    May 15, 2019 at 8:18 am

    Also, I do not know if anyone remembers but Szrok’s text talking about meeting with a FISA judge ( I think Contreras was his name?)at a party?. He was involved in the Flynn case, I think, and then recused himself…. He would be a must interview.!! Hopefully, in over a year, someone already did!!Also, the party meeting with Schiff, and Glenn Simpson needs to be investigated!!!

    Like

    Reply
  30. Doc Moore says:
    May 15, 2019 at 12:20 pm

    Gowdy says, paraphrasing, “Give us the information used to start this investigation and WE will decide whether it is sufficient to justify the investigations.” Um, NO. If WE means the We the American People, then NO, we will not be the ones who decide anything. Firstly, we will never know if ANYTHING we see or read is true, and not one of us is capable of untangling the web of Democrat lies. Cases have to get into a court, possibly before a jury. That is the best hope we have of ever actually seeing justice, IF, huge if, honest judges can be found. We MUST have declassification of virtually all of the evidence, but Trump is using the power that action holds to manipulate the media and a few of the criminals under investigation. It is going to take a lot more time, NOT because it really needs to, but because the magnitude of charging Obama, Hillary, Brennan, Clapper, et al will be the most upsetting event in modern history. They have to get it right, and they have to time it to ensure Trump gets re-elected.

    Like

    Reply
  31. MelH says:
    May 15, 2019 at 4:34 pm

    https://laroucheirishbrigade.com/2019/05/15/muellers-35-million-gaslighting-of-the-american-people-tell-your-representative-senators-investigate-and-stop-this-treasonous-hoax-now/
    This is an interesting spin, anti-Mueller and the Brits, on SpyGate. Are you like me and can’t get enough of the case against the Trump-Russia Narrative the Democrats are pushing like mad?

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply
  32. plane of the ecliptic says:
    May 15, 2019 at 6:47 pm

    No way I am letting these FISA Judges off so easy. Did they sign the warrant without looking at it all those times? Your average State Court Judge would have run the FBI out of their office.
    I think all the Libertarians were right about this Court. That was one heck of a ginned up warrant! I want to call it a “dirty ginned up warrant” with regular olives, not the cheese stuffed ones.

    Like

    Reply
  33. PBR says:
    May 15, 2019 at 8:12 pm

    Brennan seemed very different in this clip. He was less mean faced and arrogant. Not calling anyone a traitor. Trying to appear reasonable and sincere. A snake for sure. I take it Gowdy meant both men are in it, and he specifically says, “it’s both of them” that share the blame, and Comey pointing at Brennan is more the right based on what Gowdy has seen in the documents. But the REAL take away for me is that Brennan is pointing the finger at the OBAMA ADMINISTRATION, and of course Sid Blumenthal as a “corroborator”. What a joke.

    Like

    Reply
    • Lester Smith says:
      May 15, 2019 at 11:08 pm

      Brennan and Comey make me think of two kids stealing from the cookie jar. When confronted and asked who took the cookies both children points to the other. Then both hand the cookies over and say we got them for you. It’s as simple as these diots carried out Obamas dirty work. Now when the shizt hits the fan these tools and iam sure many others have been taking cookies and handing them over. What will be interesting to see is how far up the food chain these tools will go. Time will tell if the dogs will turn on their master. My bet is their master will have them mussel and have them caged before they can bit him.

      Like

      Reply
  34. thelastbesthope says:
    May 15, 2019 at 9:30 pm

    May 15, 2019 – COMEY TURNS ON BRENNAN: Fired FBI Chief Claims Brennan Pushed Junk Dossier in IC Report (VIDEO) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1egQoB6CIlI&feature=youtu.be

    https://d3n8a8pro7vhmx.cloudfront.net/volusiacountyrepublicans/pages/508/attachments/original/1557969276/rats.jpg?1557969276 It wasn’t me .. it was this rat behind me. I swear it was all his idea.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s